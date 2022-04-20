Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

Sponsored by Sorare

Guest writer MDJ returns to look at teams with 'something to play for' in the Sorare Academy game.

Remember, there are now 15 chances to win a real Sorare card every week with this free-to-play game – don't miss the 11am Friday deadline for your latest opportunity.

The Sorare Academy continues as we head into the sharp end of the season, with another 15 prizes on offer this coming weekend.

Last gameweek

Our last outing saw 5,007 managers vying for the top prizes. Beating the competition to the top spot was Hanya 54, whose team paired up superstar strikers Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo to great effect.

Something left to play for

Haaland and Ronaldo have been a little under the radar in recent weeks, making them surprising differential picks for our winning manager, but their performances over the weekend show that they’ve still got a point to prove this season.

The coveted fourth spot could still be within Manchester United’s grasp and Ronaldo has never been comfortable with losing. Dortmund are battling to stay as close to Bayern as possible at the top of the table (even if their chances of the title have all but faded away), and Haaland might be playing with one eye on a summer transfer to the EPL.

So which other teams and players have something left to play for this season, and could provide us with some differentials for this coming weekend?

Liverpool

Only a couple of points separate Liverpool from Manchester City in the red-hot race for the Premier League title this season. Liverpool face Everton at home in a vitally important Merseyside derby this weekend. Both teams really need the win, albeit for very different reasons.

Mohamed Salah has looked poor in recent weeks and has struggled to shrug off his AFCON hangover but his performance against Manchester United on Tuesday night was a good reminder of his importance to the Liverpool team. His consistency is a concern though – he’s hit two scores above 70 since returning from international duty in March but has otherwise languished in the 30-40 range. This places him firmly in the differential category if you’re brave enough to put him in your team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is another one who has a point to prove after a poor recent run of form. He’s hit four 100 scores this season and seven above 80, making him one of the highest-scoring defenders in the game. He’s got the edge over Salah in terms of consistency and usually picks up enough points from his all-round play to just need a goal or assist to push him into the 80+ range.

Napoli

The title race in Serie A is closely fought this year, with at least three of the big Italian clubs still in contention – AC Milan on 71 points, Inter on 69 and Napoli on 67.

Napoli have by far the biggest hurdle to climb in terms of points but arguably have the easiest run-in over the final weeks, and certainly the easiest match-up this weekend against mid-table Empoli.

Lorenzo Insigne has spent nearly his entire adult career at Napoli but leaves at the end of the season to move to MLS club Toronto FC. He’ll be pushing hard to see out his time at the club with a title win, as unlikely as that may be.

Insigne has the potential to score well but needs a couple of decisive actions to score more than 75 points. Empoli have the second-worst defence in the league so that’s more than possible, but he would definitely fit the differential category if you picked him for your team.

Marseille

With PSG looking like runaway winners this year, the real fight in Ligue 1 is for second place, a position currently held by Marseille – and one they won’t want to give up.

Their top player this season is unquestionably their captain, Dimitri Payet. At 35 years old, there is speculation that his retirement might be close but he’s got another couple of years left on his contract and there’s no sign that he’s slowing down.

Marseille play Stade de Reims this weekend, a team drifting in mid-table with little left to play for. Payet will want to use his influence in the team to push Marseille to victory so they can keep some distance from the chasing pack. He has hit 80+ scores seven times this season so far and has the ability to rack up points for his all-round play, as well as his decisive actions in a match.

Payet might look for some support from his teammate Cengiz Ünder, on loan from Roma until the end of the season. He also has the potential for high scores, hitting 80+ on five occasions this season, although he’s looked a little quiet lately.

Will we have some differentials in the winning team next weekend? Let’s see.

Don’t forget to enter before the 11am on Friday deadline – and good luck!

