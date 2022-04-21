Burnley v Southampton team news: Roberts in for Lowton

Burnley v Southampton kicks off at 19:45 BST this evening and brings Double Gameweek 33 to a close.

It’ll be a strange evening for fans of the Clarets as this will be the first home match without Sean Dyche at the helm for the best part of 10 years.

With no permanent replacement yet appointed, caretaker boss Mike Jackson takes charge of the hosts for the second time.

He’s made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with West Ham on Sunday, with the hokey-cokey continuing at right-back as Connor Roberts comes in for the benched Matthew Lowton.

Jackson’s other alteration is enforced as Josh Brownhill is recalled to replace the injured Ashley Westwood.

Ralph Hasenhuttl sticks with the same side that beat Arsenal on Saturday, so that means another benching for Tino Livramento and Che Adams.

Fantasy interest, at least in the top 10k, centres around the two sides’ forward lines, with Armando Broja and Wout Weghorst sitting in 63% and 45% of the leading FPL squads respectively.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez.

Subs: Stephens, Lowton, Lennon, Hennessey, Long, Costelloe, Barnes, Vydra, Bardsley.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Bednarek, Valery, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Broja.

Subs: Caballero, Salisu, Redmond, A Armstrong, Long, Tella, Livramento, Adams, Diallo.

