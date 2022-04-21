217
Dugout Discussion April 21

Burnley v Southampton team news: Roberts in for Lowton

217 Comments
Burnley v Southampton kicks off at 19:45 BST this evening and brings Double Gameweek 33 to a close.

It’ll be a strange evening for fans of the Clarets as this will be the first home match without Sean Dyche at the helm for the best part of 10 years.

With no permanent replacement yet appointed, caretaker boss Mike Jackson takes charge of the hosts for the second time.

He’s made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with West Ham on Sunday, with the hokey-cokey continuing at right-back as Connor Roberts comes in for the benched Matthew Lowton.

Jackson’s other alteration is enforced as Josh Brownhill is recalled to replace the injured Ashley Westwood.

Ralph Hasenhuttl sticks with the same side that beat Arsenal on Saturday, so that means another benching for Tino Livramento and Che Adams.

Fantasy interest, at least in the top 10k, centres around the two sides’ forward lines, with Armando Broja and Wout Weghorst sitting in 63% and 45% of the leading FPL squads respectively.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez.

Subs: Stephens, Lowton, Lennon, Hennessey, Long, Costelloe, Barnes, Vydra, Bardsley.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Bednarek, Valery, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Broja.

Subs: Caballero, Salisu, Redmond, A Armstrong, Long, Tella, Livramento, Adams, Diallo.

217 Comments
  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    weghorst 😆

    Open Controls
  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    He's so bad 😆

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      He's the Harry Maguire of strikers

      Open Controls
    2. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Cart Horst…

      Open Controls
  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Weg goal?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Comical falling over

      Open Controls
    2. SonnyPikey
        just now

        Yeah 3

        Open Controls
    3. No Need
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Its like he is playing in quick drying cement

      Open Controls
    4. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mount or Havertz ?

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'd go with Havertz

        Open Controls
      2. ZEZIMA
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Havertz

        Open Controls
    5. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      What’s going on with Cart Horst, he was crap when I had him…

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        He’s basically prime ibra since you sold him

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Haha 😀

          Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Still is

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Hope you’re right..

          Open Controls
      3. NorCal Villan
          4 mins ago

          He IS crap, 24/7/365

          Open Controls
      4. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Maybe that one:

        A) Son Foden/Saka
        B) KDB Kulu/Saka

        Open Controls
      5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        weghorst 😆 😆

        what the hell

        Open Controls
      6. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Weg bar FFS

        Open Controls
      7. SonnyPikey
          8 mins ago

          Weggy post

          Open Controls
        • Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Weggy hits the post!

          Open Controls
        • aapoman
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          How on earth did Weghorst miss that?!

          Open Controls
          1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            it's weghorst

            Open Controls
          2. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            He's Weghorst.

            Open Controls
          3. No Need
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Needs to take blinkers off

            Open Controls
        • My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Forster having a blinder again

          Open Controls
        • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          that's one of the misses of the season

          Open Controls
        • Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Miss of the season contender.

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Worse than Cornet last week or Richarlison last night?

            Open Controls
            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Not as bad as Cornets, similar to Rich's.

              Open Controls
        • Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Weghorst headers needs to be from 1 yard out maximum. We saw that last match.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Well that was maybe two yards away...

            Open Controls
        • Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Burnley playing so well.

          Open Controls
        • fijuhmon
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ramsdale
          TAA, Robbo, Schar
          Salah, Barnes, Saka, Coutinho, Kulusevski
          Kane, Weghorst

          Foster, Cash, White, Broja

          2ft, thinking Kane, Barnes and Schar out for Werner, Havertz and Cancelo for a -4. Thoughts?

          Open Controls
        • KneejerkJoe
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Just for 34:
          A) Werner, Ronaldo, Gordon (-4)
          B) Werner, Wood, Sterling (-8)
          C) Wood, Kulu, Ronaldo

          Open Controls
          1. OptimusBlack
            • 8 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        • ZEZIMA
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Burnley are excellent tonight. Hopefully they manage to stay up

          Open Controls
        • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Remember when people said Broja was ready to lead the chelsea attack?

          Open Controls
          1. SonnyPikey
              1 min ago

              Well he has scored more than Werner...

              Open Controls
            • Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              just now

              He hasn't scored since

              Open Controls
            • Gunneryank
                just now

                I was not aware people thought that ha! At least he plays i guess. Hard not to start him in a double.

                Open Controls
            • Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Romeu doesn't own JWP...

              Open Controls
            • Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Romeu you owe me two JWP assists

              Open Controls
            • Jellyfish
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Bowen > KDB
              KAne > Mount (got Son)

              For a hit - yeah or meh?

              Open Controls
              1. Jellyfish
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Fail…Kane > Werner

                Open Controls
            • The Last Rolo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              What's the odds of Adams making an appearance this game?

              Low, hopefully...

              Open Controls
              1. SonnyPikey
                  just now

                  He will come on

                  Open Controls
                • Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Higher at 1-0.

                  Open Controls
              2. No Need
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Az is somehow getting that 15 pointer

                Open Controls

