FPL Gameweek 34 team and injury news: Live press conference updates

We’ll be bringing you the key team news and injury updates live from all the Premier League pre-match press conferences ahead of Gameweek 34.

Every team is taking part this time, with Chelsea and Manchester United playing twice.

Three managers spoke to the media on Thursday – those of Brighton and Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford – and you can read all the headline news from those pressers via this link here.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

GAMEWEEK 34 TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY

LIVERPOOL

The only doubt ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby is with Roberto Firmino (foot). Jurgen Klopp says it’s up to the forward to decide whether he’s fine to play.

“Bobby [Firmino] getting better and better, it’s just uncomfortable, painful. So we have to make sure. Today, first day on the pitch. Still two days to go, so maybe. If Bobby gives the thumbs up, then he will be involved. If not, then we wait another few days”

NEWCASTLE UNITED

After two wins in Double Gameweek 33, Eddie Howe has hinted at possible rotation for their trip to Norwich City.

“We’ll look at it on an individual basis but we want players that are 100% fit and ready to give their best again physically. We’ve had a big physical effort so we need to be ready”

The season may be over for Ryan Fraser, who is “in a race against time to get fit before the end” despite a promising scan on his hamstring injury. Callum Wilson (calf) and Kieran Trippier (foot) remain out.

NORWICH CITY

Having been unable to face parent club Manchester United last weekend, Brandon Williams is available to face Newcastle United. Whilst Kenny McLean (foot) and Pierre Lees-Melou (cramp) are also fine, this weekend comes too soon for Josh Sargent (ankle).

Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are out for the season, whereas midfielder Lukas Rupp felt something in his knee during training.

“Josh [Sargent] is OK for the Aston Villa match next week but won’t be available for the game on Saturday. Kenny [McLean] is available despite a small fracture in his toe, he’s training today so he should be OK.” – Dean Smith

These are the times of today’s press conferences:

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT