Mini Leagues, Community Competitions & Hall of Fame Update – Gameweek 33

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after DGW33, when some captains scored far more than others and a number of successful Bench Boosts were played.

We report on the latest Hall of Fame update, the two main FFScout Leagues, the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, Last Man Standing, the FFS Members Cup, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of other community mini-leagues.

FFS LIVE HALL OF FAME UPDATE

The FFS Live Hall of Fame (which, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, can only be viewed by Premium Members) was updated again between Gameweeks 32 and 33, and 63,094 managers participating in the Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked.

The new top ten, with FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, is:

1(3) Finn Sollie.

2(1) Fábio Borges.

3(6) Brusdal Brusdal.

4(61) John Canning.

5(140) Niall O’Connor.

6(27) Matt Corbidge.

7(2) Tom Stephenson.

8(219) Robert Wattel.

9(4) Morten Tveito.

10(286) Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista).

Niall (22nd), Obay (27th), Finn (35th), Robert (44th), John (101st), Fábio (832nd) and Brusdal (877th) were all in the overall top thousand at the time of the update.

Obay is a new entry to the top ten since the previous update. He came 473rd last year and has also had another three top 10k finishes.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Vikas Pai is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code gsnskx) after playing his Bench Boost and has risen to 25th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Håkon Mangersnes tops the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a fifth week. This League is also open to all, and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in – but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes. He is 494th in our recently updated FFS Live Hall of Fame.

After two weeks as world number one, Håkon is now number two. The new world number one, Bino Baby, played his Bench Boost and captained Salah for 114 points.

MODS & CONS

Chaz Phillips (Az) tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a 20th week and has risen to 519th overall after captaining Bruno Guimarães for 112 points. He is 191st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFS FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 30th week and is now 46th overall. He is tenth in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 33 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (see https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/26234/standings/c and https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 72, with 36 teams to be removed and 56 going through to Gameweek 34.

The top scorer was Frank Pike with 114 after playing his Bench Boost and captaining Salah. He has had four previous top 10k finishes

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 33 was the third round of the latest FFS Members Cup. Previous winner Mohd Rodzi is through to round 4, but the highest ranked manager in round 3 (A.J.) was beaten 56-68 by Ukraine YNWA. The highest ranked manager through to round 4 is I Member (Stuart Weekes, 497th), who has had two previous top 10k finishes and is 82nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. In 14 seasons he has only once finished outside the top 100k (107k in 2014/15), and his last five finishes have all been in the top 50k.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Martin Stubbs has regained the lead from Justin Spiegel in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/head-to-head-leagues/) following Justin’s loss to Dylan Penhallurick.

Viktor Torkelsson was beaten by Bayu Hadi Kustanto in League 9 Division 72, only his third loss of the season, but with 88 points out of a possible 99 he is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues and is also 135th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOPS AND VETS

Stephanos Koutentis is the new leader in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code kgmryk) after captaining Salah for 95 points and has risen to 70th overall. He finished 1,588th in 2018/19 and is 818th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame

Carl Evans tops my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, for an 11th week. He is now 739th overall and 287th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. Peter Alloway is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

Johan Lindblad is the new leader in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 01ef8y) after captaining Salah for 99 points and has risen to 178th overall. He came 676th in 2014/15 and 2,712th in 2015/16 and is 188th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame

Jonathan Tan tops Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code pztxjt) for a 13th week and is now 7,444th overall.

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a 15th week.

Finn Sollie tops Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 1zpaad) for a third week and is now 58th overall as well as still being number one in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Callum Croal has regained the lead from Gerry Kerley in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code hz9bz2), his 16th week on top, after playing his Bench Boost for 115 points. He has risen to 2,191st overall and is 27th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Daniel Gustafsson has regained the lead from Chris Costa in my January to May League (league code fy0acw) after playing his Bench Boost and captaining Salah. He previously led after Gameweek 27 and has risen from 18k after Gameweek 20 to 371st now. He is 436th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

GET INVOLVED

