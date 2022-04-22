Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers Not the Match of the Day – Matchday 22

My goodness how time flies. Only one more match left in the Head to Head phase of the best Community Fantasy Football Tournament in the World. Every team has faced almost all of their 19 opponents, with many now in line to take part in the Champions League Knockout stages. Here’s a reminder of what each team can expect once their final position on the Head to Head League table is finalised.

It’s a Knockout!

The teams that finish in the top 16 of the H2H league will progress to the Round of 16, the first knockout stage of the Champions League.

The bottom eight teams will go to the qualifying stage of the You’re Ropey League Of Shame, which has a trophy of some kind for the winner as well.

Important to note that even though some teams will get knocked out of the Cup competitions, we will still be organising matches for everyone, which will need to be won if they wish to avoid the ultimate shame of winning the Wooden Spoon, awarded to the only team that loses ALL of the cup matches…

The Results Are In …

Back to the matchweek just gone, and here are the results. A total of 95 goals scored this week, which proved quite mercurial in terms of results – some teams smashed it while others struggled.

Toxic Seaman 2 – 5 Krul Intentions

Despite an outstanding team effort, where Greyhead’s squad outscored their opponents by enough to grab two goals, both managers decided to put their money where their mouths are, and put themselves as Strikers. Greyhead, despite an honourable effort was denied a goal by an impressive performance by TheOverthinker between the sticks. Suvansh however saved his team’s blushes and more by scoring a massive five goals to seal the win.

Fantastic Mr Fox 9 – 0 Lloris the Hounds

Another team manager put on his scoring boots this week, with the main man Fantastic Mr Fox himself getting four goals as striker, which really rubbed salt into the wounds of FPL Differential’s team who also let in five squad goals. This leaves Lloris the Hounds only a single point off the dreaded red zone…

Ayew Lonesome Tonight 0 – 5 The Nameless Ones

A clean sheet for the macster in goal, and two goals for FPL_Rockstar playing up front, left the home side stranded on the route to the You’re Ropey League of Shame. Linnbee unselfishly benched herself and proudly watched her squad score an extra three goals, The Nameless Ones are returning to strong form just as the business end of the competition looms on the horizon.

Free Britney’s Areola 9 – 2 Defoe King Unbelievables

Ouch! Darth-Krid’s crew went into this match knowing that a win was needed if the wanted to become Phase 4 champions, whereas Pirlo’s Pen and his team were still in the hunt for CL qualification. The away team striker, goktogerce, did score a brace, but it was not enough to stop the juggernaut that the Britney’s have become. Home striker, The Snazzy Viking scored five on his own, whilst his team mates put in another four goals to really strike fear into their next opponents.

Flying Without Ings 0 – 5 Bachmann and Robben

Playing for pride now, the Ings-less team did have a chance to scupper the hopes of Tets McGee and co, as they knew only a win would keep their CL hopes from turning into ash. And like a phoenix from the ashes, the away side reached an emphatic win, with a striker goal from Jubilanus and four squad goals. Only another victory will see them qualify into the league that matters.

Hwang King in a Wood 3 – 4 No Fuchs Given

A two-sided goal-fest that could have gone either way. Sham86 scored a hat trick as striker for the home team, which was one better than the brace scored by his counterpart, Pukki Blinders. However, the phase two champions managed to summon the strength to score two extra squad goals to score an away win. This leaves the Hwang’s one place shy of the CL spots, so a result next week is essential for them.

The Rooney Tunes 8 – 5 The Hairy Henry

Without a doubt this was the match of the week. It’s not often that your striker scores five goals and you still don’t win, but that was the case for GauravGharge and main man FPL Salah. Playing up front, the nostalgically named Manchesterisred scored a hat trick, which when added to the homeside’s five squad goals saw them reach both match victory, a way out of the red zone AND top spot in Phase 4! While not mathematically safe, this is the team the top seeds will be wanting to avoid, as they remain unbeaten in the final H2H phase.

Hey MaccaReina! 12 – 2 Hanging by a Fred

The FFS Bods team needed a win this week to secure CL qualification, and perhaps their opponents were already on their pre-KO stage holiday. No idea whether a coup was staged, but the home side finally had a change of striker, and Seb Wassell duly scored an impressive four goals. Richardsp93 did bravely put himself as striker for the Freds and scored a brace, but the home side were imperious scoring a huge eight goals to strike fea into their next opponents.

Too Krul for Siu 3 – 5 Son of a Gunn

The top seeds could have been kind here, and given the home side a win, but clearly they wanted to keep their no.1 spot. FPL Mode scored a hat trick as striker for the Sius but away striker connect-nate responded in kind, and FplRichie’s team romped to victory, leaving Too Krul for Siu with the tiniest of hopes of securing CL status.

Carroll’s Christmas Island 1 – 6 Shot to the Hart and Yorke to Blame

The only silver lining for the home side was the goal for their striker, Tanveer_Singh. Otherwise it was all one way traffic for the Harts, with a single striker goal for Spade Hansen, and five squad goals in an emphatic victory, leaving a chance to become the top seed if Son of a Gunn slip up in the last match week. Sadly the Islanders are guaranteed YRLOS football when they reach the knockout stages.

Catch Me if you Kane 6 – 0 Footstock Alumni

With both teams still scrapping to escape the red zone, KIRAFPL did a ‘Linn’ and benched himself. Clearly though this allowed him to get his H2H selections bang on as his striker Swagat_Superstar scored four goals and his GK Badgevilla keep a clean sheet. Meanwhile the rest of his squad properly put the boot in with an extra two goals. The Kanes look almost certain to proceed to the CL KO stage, while the Alumni will need a win and other results to go their way if they’re to make the grade.

Jimmy Floyd Hamsterbaink 2 – 1 Shearer’s bunch of Flowers

Somehow the Hamsters managed a win here despite posting the lowest squad score of the matchweek. Danelius’ team grabbed a single squad goal only for the home striker Kabayan to steal victory from the jaws of defeat with two goals of his own. However with both sides now safely in the green zone, neither will feel too hard done by we hope.

Player of the Week

Shout outs to the four players who posted a stonking 108 points this week, namely geordienufc1, Tony Hibbert, Phil Dagger and Az, this week’s player of the week is SamuraiGaijin who outscored them by 8 points with 116!

Not much change in the H2H honours, Tedtalksfpl is still top of the striker’s leaderboard with 12 goals, but The Snazzy Viking has leapt into contention with his five goals this week, putting him joint 4th alongside Az. FplRichie still top of the table for clean sheets.

H2H League Standings

Twelve teams find themselves in the green zone, and are now qualified for the CL knockout stage. Catch me if you Kane, The Rooney Tunes, Defoe King Unbelievables and Lloris the Hounds will also qualify if the H2H tables don’t change but will be looking for a win next matchweek to guarantee their place. Carroll’s Christmas Island and Ayew Lonesome tonight will sadly join Flying Without Ings in the You’re Ropey League of Shame.

Phase 4 fixtures

The race to win Phase 4 is still on. The Rooney Tunes remain unbeaten with 16 points, but both The Nameless Ones and Free Britney’s Areola are in hot pursuit with 15 points each.

Here are the fixtures for the FINAL MATCHWEEK OF THE H2H LEAGUE STAGE!

Good Luck folks