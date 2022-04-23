Arsenal v Man Utd team news: Martinelli and Lacazette subs as Nketiah and Ronaldo start

A busy Saturday of Premier League football begins with Arsenal v Manchester United.
Kick-off at the Emirates is at 12:30 BST.
Mikel Arteta makes just one change to his starting XI, with Cedric Soares replacing Rob Holding in defence.
That means Eddie Nketiah keeps his place after scoring twice in Arsenal’s 4-2 win at Chelsea in Gameweek 33.
Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette, meanwhile, have to settle for bench roles once again, alongside the returning Takehiro Tomiyasu.
The line-up suggests the Gunners will revert to a back-four system, which will please Bukayo Saka owners after he was deployed as a wing-back in midweek.
For the visitors, Cristiano Ronaldo returns as Ralf Rangnick responds to the heavy loss at Anfield by making five changes.
Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford all drop out, with Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo coming in.
GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah
Subs: Leno, Tomiyasu, Holding, Swanson, Lokonga, Azeez, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette
Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo
Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Mata, Garnacho, Rashford
