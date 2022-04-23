535
Dugout Discussion April 23

Arsenal v Man Utd team news: Martinelli and Lacazette subs as Nketiah and Ronaldo start

535 Comments
Share

A busy Saturday of Premier League football begins with Arsenal v Manchester United.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 12:30 BST.

Mikel Arteta makes just one change to his starting XI, with Cedric Soares replacing Rob Holding in defence.

That means Eddie Nketiah keeps his place after scoring twice in Arsenal’s 4-2 win at Chelsea in Gameweek 33.

Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette, meanwhile, have to settle for bench roles once again, alongside the returning Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The line-up suggests the Gunners will revert to a back-four system, which will please Bukayo Saka owners after he was deployed as a wing-back in midweek.

For the visitors, Cristiano Ronaldo returns as Ralf Rangnick responds to the heavy loss at Anfield by making five changes.

Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford all drop out, with Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo coming in.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Tomiyasu, Holding, Swanson, Lokonga, Azeez, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Mata, Garnacho, Rashford

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

535 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    just now

    loooooool

    Open Controls
  2. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Urghhh... Dalot and Bruno my two Reds, both hit woodwork, negative points.

    Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Amazing. Love it. So good. So Bruno owners 😀

    Open Controls
  4. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Come on Elanga!

    Open Controls
  5. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    ffs. give it to ronaldo

    Open Controls
  6. Ady87
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Saka (9), Telles (-1) and Bruno (c -2)

    Fantastic. Also a United fan.

    Open Controls
  7. mynameisq
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Brunoooooo! Price drop for next season will be delicious!

    Open Controls
  8. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Elanga should have took it

    Open Controls
  9. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Elanga shot saved

    Open Controls
  10. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Did Mark keep Bruno on FH or cave and get Salah?

    Open Controls
  11. SouthCoastSaint
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Getting Bruno over ronaldo has been a season ender

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.