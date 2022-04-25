280
Dugout Discussion April 25

Crystal Palace v Leeds team news: Mitchell out, Olise a sub

Tonight’s televised Premier League match sees Crystal Palace host Leeds United, and it’s a fixture that could have a big say in the relegation battle at the foot of the division.

The Whites are just four points off Everton in 18th place and have three matches against clubs in the top four after this evening’s game.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 20:00 BST.

As for the team news, there are five changes for Palace from the side that started the 1-0 loss at Newcastle last Wednesday.

Joel Ward, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta come in, with Michael Olise among those dropping to the bench.

Tyrick Mitchell is out of the squad altogether.

There’s just the one change from the Leeds team that started in their last match, as Kalvin Phillips is back to replace Robin Koch in midfield.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, McArthur, Eze, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Kelly, Tomkins, Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Benteke.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Klich, Phillips, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, James.

Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Firpo, Cresswell, Bate, Koch, Kenneh, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

  1. SonnyPikey
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Mateta off

    • Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Nketiah over Dennis imo, but it's very, very close to a coin toss.

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        Only concern is Nketiah minutes with laca back

        1. Meechoo115
            4 hours, 49 mins ago

            Laca is back. But I would wait for this week. If Nketiah does well I would sssume he is nailed for the double

            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 48 mins ago

              Ok be great buy if nailed

          • Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 45 mins ago

            Laca is leaving the club and fans want Nketiah to play. Compare their minutes needed for open play goal. I believe you may want Nketiah home gw 38.

            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 44 mins ago

              Ok cheers will do

      2. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Textbook 2 pts. Not sure why I bothered checking.

      3. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        Was pretty sure this is a 2-2 game with Mateta involvement but glad I did not (yet) took the -4 for Weg out.

        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 49 mins ago

          Did start Martinelli over Weg but minor coin toss loss.

      4. Meechoo115
          4 hours, 50 mins ago

          Biggest regret of season?

          Me - never getting Bowen. Cost about 50 points in one week alone

          1. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 48 mins ago

            Not WCing earlier.

            Always leave it too late when teams are on beach/rotating/etc.

            Bb36 will be a washout.

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 hours, 47 mins ago

              Ah yes, just like FH30 was going to be useless.

              1. how now brown cow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 46 mins ago

                I hope I'm wrong. If city double in 37 I can see 36 being poor.

            2. Meechoo115
                4 hours, 46 mins ago

                This too. My FH27 was negative and also BB33 only yielded 12 points

            3. BeWater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 47 mins ago

              DCL and Gray in for a double that wasn't. Watching them stink out my team for weeks after.

              1. Meechoo115
                  4 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Yes I had Gray and Keane for that too

                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    4 hours, 39 mins ago

                    I had all 3 of them 😉

              2. Little Red Lacazette
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 44 mins ago

                Same here

              3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 43 mins ago

                Havertz(c) over Salah in GW9, was flying until then. Went from 37k to 392k, season defining.

              4. Echoes
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 41 mins ago

                Trying to be cheeky in GW9 and not capping Salah. Dropped me from 160k to 1.2m in a single GW. Finally clawed my way back inside 100k last GW.

              5. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 41 mins ago

                Starting gw1 with Harrison and H Barnes over Benrahma and Raphinha. Or selling Salah for Bruno for last double before Everton (just like Tom Freeman, I think).

              6. Jump in Micah
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 39 mins ago

                Not owning Dennis and then not owning Bowen.

              7. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 38 mins ago

                Poor chip execution around 27/28
                FH BGW27 got a lower/similar to my non-FH team while I didn’t attack the doubles in 28 and got a 4m GW rank that week

              8. Arteta
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 36 mins ago

                In GW5 I wasted first WC to accommodate Lukaku and Ronaldo, alongside Salah and Trent.

              9. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 22 mins ago

                Not wcing in 28 and taking a 12 point hit went down from 40k to 150k that week with James and Coutinho

              10. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 22 mins ago

                Picking Jota on GW8 WC.
                Going Ronaldo over Fernandes in GW22.

                I reckon I lost 100 points based on the logical decision trees that come from both those two decisions.

              11. FourLokoLeipzig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 59 mins ago

                Putting the TC on Salah for the wrong double. Obviously a bit unlucky he got injured, but the main problem was planning too much around BB - not gonna make that mistake again next season

              12. Levi's 501
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 48 mins ago

                Capping Ronaldo in GW9 (1 point!) Despite having Mount and Salah who both scored 24.

                1. Paulo67
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Capping havertz over salah week 9 killed my season and started chasing too early. Did both wildcards to early this season. Week 4 and wk 24. This week taking Jesus out of my free hit team last min for ronaldo as wasn’t sure he’d start! Sums up my season!

              13. No Need
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 8 mins ago

                I should just get Salah and Son gw1 and keep them all season. One or both destroy me the minute they leave the team

              14. Josh.E
                  3 hours, 5 mins ago

                  selling son and holding onto ronaldo too long

                • Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 55 mins ago

                  Oh yeah, this actually

                  Having Ronaldo (c) and no Bruno in DGW24: 4 vs. 46 points
                  Having Bruno (c) and no Ronaldo in DGW33: 6 vs. 34 points

                  Both seemed quite borderline decisions at the time but is 10 points vs. 80 points if got the other way around. MUN have not been a good team for me in FPL this season!

              15. BobbyDoesNotLook
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 47 mins ago

                Any predictions if Martinelli claims XI spot for Whu game?

                Apparently Whu has to play Phil Jones' brother as cb so looking pretty good for Gunners attacking options

                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  4 hours, 45 mins ago

                  The argument against Martinelli starting is they've won two big matches with him out of the starting XI.

                2. Meechoo115
                    4 hours, 45 mins ago

                    Can’t see them changing a winning team

                  • Yank Revolution
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 37 mins ago

                    People still considering Martinelli? Why? Saka or bust. No one else needed.

                    1. Finding Timo
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 37 mins ago

                      Can’t wait to sell martnelli

                  • Freshy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    4 hours, 37 mins ago

                    Smith Rowe is the man out if Martinelli starts right?

                3. Riverside Red
                  • 2 Years
                  4 hours, 42 mins ago

                  We're having a debate on Man City's team v Liverpool's team
                  How may Liverpool playersdo you think would get into the Man City team? The current view is not many ..

                  1. moment
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 39 mins ago

                    Salah, Trent, VVD into the 1st choice line-up. Robbo, Mané and Dias into the rotation. Allison would get the nod over Steffen for the cups.

                    1. Riverside Red
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 37 mins ago

                      Trent and VVD in favour of ???

                  2. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    4 hours, 38 mins ago

                    Really? Their front three is better than Man City's.

                    One of the fullbacks you'd take over Walker/Zinchenko.

                    Van Djik would be partnered with one of Dias/Laporte.

                    Midfield obviously includes KDB, then and a toss up of some options.

                    Reckon Allison edges Ederson this year, although it's always close.

                    1. Riverside Red
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 35 mins ago

                      Cancelo and Walker surely better than Liverpool' offerings
                      Foden, Grealish both in top International team

                      1. JJO
                        • 9 Years
                        4 hours, 31 mins ago

                        Foden is still nowhere near this level
                        I love Grealish bit he is still behind everyone of Liverpools front 3
                        For my likening Mahrez is even better then those 2

                      2. tomasjj
                        • 7 Years
                        4 hours, 20 mins ago

                        walker, surely not
                        Grealish, well, are you trolling?

                        1. Riverside Red
                          • 2 Years
                          4 hours, 16 mins ago

                          No ...just not sure why you think Trent is better than the current England full back Walker.
                          Grealish is a fantastic talent

                          1. tomasjj
                            • 7 Years
                            4 hours, 5 mins ago

                            Does England matter?
                            Walker has recovery pace, that is what keeps him in the City team too. He doesn't offer much more.
                            Grealish is a superb talent, but it doesn't transfer into much, so far.

                            1. Riverside Red
                              • 2 Years
                              4 hours, 1 min ago

                              Remember Trent is supposed to be primarily a defender.. I'm afraid all to often he is exposed by a decent winger.

                              1. tomasjj
                                • 7 Years
                                3 hours, 56 mins ago

                                Either way, in total he is a superior full back to Walker. Robertson is good, but terribly one-footed, which limits his play,

                                1. Riverside Red
                                  • 2 Years
                                  3 hours, 54 mins ago

                                  We'll agree to disagree ..good to see different viewpoints

                                  1. tomasjj
                                    • 7 Years
                                    3 hours, 50 mins ago

                                    Always.

                  3. JJO
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 37 mins ago

                    VVD
                    Trent or Robbo
                    Whole front 3

                    1. JJO
                      • 9 Years
                      4 hours, 35 mins ago

                      Even Thiago instead of Rodri but thats only my opinion and formation dependent

                    2. Jump in Micah
                      • 10 Years
                      4 hours, 35 mins ago

                      + Allison, Trent 100% Robertson 50%

                      1. Riverside Red
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 34 mins ago

                        Trent not first choice for England

                        1. Jump in Micah
                          • 10 Years
                          4 hours, 32 mins ago

                          Yeh but that’s just Southgate

                          1. Riverside Red
                            • 2 Years
                            4 hours, 26 mins ago

                            Good point scorer for fantasy but can't defend as well as the city players

                      2. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        4 hours, 33 mins ago

                        Cancelo hard to drop

                      3. JJO
                        • 9 Years
                        4 hours, 33 mins ago

                        I wouldnt say Allison is better then Ederson
                        Cancelo + one of the Liv fullbacks depending on which side would Cancelo play
                        So probably Cancelo and Robertson for better balance

                        1. Jump in Micah
                          • 10 Years
                          4 hours, 31 mins ago

                          Depends who oppo is

                      4. El Presidente
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 29 mins ago

                        Alisson? LOL joker

                  4. Jump in Micah
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 33 mins ago

                    More interesting question is how many Norwich players would make the Watford X11

                  5. El Presidente
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    4 hours, 30 mins ago

                    Trent, VVD for Laporte but it's close and Salah and Mane. The rest forget it.

                    Ederson is better than Alisson and Rodri is way better than Henderson, Gundogan/Bilva way better than Thiago.

                    1. Meechoo115
                        4 hours, 26 mins ago

                        Gundogan way better than Thiago. Rodri way better than Fabinho ?

                        Hmmm

                        1. El Presidente
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          4 hours, 25 mins ago

                          Yes, absolutely 100%. Not even close.

                          1. Meechoo115
                              4 hours, 23 mins ago

                              Ok you definitely are insane

                              1. El Presidente
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                4 hours, 21 mins ago

                                Your f delusional

                                1. Meechoo115
                                    4 hours, 19 mins ago

                                    Thiago is way better than Gundogan. Fabinho Rodri close but I think Rodri benefits from playing in a possession based system. As a pure transferable DM Fabinho wins hands down

                                    1. tomasjj
                                      • 7 Years
                                      4 hours, 16 mins ago

                                      yes

                          2. Meechoo115
                              4 hours, 26 mins ago

                              VVD. Laporte close? Are you insane?

                              1. El Presidente
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                4 hours, 24 mins ago

                                Yes, it's close, I think VVD edges it for the goal threat

                          3. Meechoo115
                              4 hours, 30 mins ago

                              Depends which way you angle the question. Not many city players would get into Liverpool team if angle that way

                              My view combined XI

                              Alisson
                              Trent. Dias. Virgil. Cancelo
                              Kdb. Fabinho. Silva (Thiago close)
                              Salah. Jota (Foden close). Mane

                              1. JJO
                                • 9 Years
                                4 hours, 26 mins ago

                                Actually i think that would be best possible 11 combined
                                With 1 change, Ederson instead of Allison
                                And yeah i forgot about Fabinho, i rate him much higher than Rodri

                              2. El Presidente
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                4 hours, 26 mins ago

                                That's ridiculous. Ederson is better than Alisson, Rodri WAY BETTER than Fabinho and Foden/Mahrez/Sterling all are better than Jota/Diaz and even Mane is close.

                                1. Jump in Micah
                                  • 10 Years
                                  4 hours, 24 mins ago

                                  LOL

                                  1. El Presidente
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    4 hours, 22 mins ago

                                    Stfu

                                    1. Jump in Micah
                                      • 10 Years
                                      4 hours, 21 mins ago

                                      But you LOL’d

                                2. Meechoo115
                                    4 hours, 23 mins ago

                                    Lmao

                                    1. El Presidente
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 2 Years
                                      4 hours, 22 mins ago

                                      Stfu

                                      1. Meechoo115
                                          4 hours, 20 mins ago

                                          Yo mama

                                  • Jump in Micah
                                    • 10 Years
                                    4 hours, 25 mins ago

                                    Jota/foden the weak link

                                    1. Meechoo115
                                        4 hours, 22 mins ago

                                        Mahrez probably better than both so is Diaz if they can be shoehorned in

                                    2. tomasjj
                                      • 7 Years
                                      4 hours, 18 mins ago

                                      Rodri is actually a lynch pin. I'd have him in that midfield.

                                  • El Presidente
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    4 hours, 20 mins ago

                                    BTW, to all the Liverpool delusional fans, Alisson warms the bench for Ederson in the Brazilian squad.

                                    1. Meechoo115
                                        4 hours, 18 mins ago

                                        That’s actually incorrect. Alisson is first choice.

                                        1. El Presidente
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 2 Years
                                          4 hours, 18 mins ago

                                          No, he's not.

                                          1. Meechoo115
                                              4 hours, 16 mins ago

                                              Oh yes he is. Look at Copa America

                                        2. El Presidente
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 2 Years
                                          4 hours, 18 mins ago

                                          Yes, let's say Fabinho (who the f I Fabinho??) Is better than Rodri first name on the team sheet for Spain. Or Gundo, first name on team sheet for Germany. Yeah right.

                                      • bitm2007
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 7 Years
                                        4 hours, 16 mins ago

                                        Plenty I'd go

                                        Ederson
                                        Trent., Laporte. VVD. Cancelo
                                        KDB. Fabinho. Silva
                                        Salah, Mane, Dias

                                        1. Meechoo115
                                            4 hours, 13 mins ago

                                            Agreed except I think Dias would complement Virgil better

                                            Personally prefer Alisson but that’s a coin toss

                                        2. tomasjj
                                          • 7 Years
                                          4 hours, 13 mins ago

                                          Allison
                                          TAA - Dias - VVD - Cancelo
                                          KDB - Rodri - Thiago
                                          Salah - Mane - ??

                                          1. Meechoo115
                                              4 hours, 12 mins ago

                                              Question mark is jota Diaz or Mahrez

                                              1. Riverside Red
                                                • 2 Years
                                                4 hours, 9 mins ago

                                                Or Foden, Sterling or Mahrez for Mane and ??

                                                1. Meechoo115
                                                    4 hours, 4 mins ago

                                                    Can’t see Sterling over Mane but other two plus ?? Open. Basically Salah plus two

                                              2. Crunchie
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 3 Years
                                                4 hours, 10 mins ago

                                                ?? is Diaz now

                                                Haaland will be there next season

                                            • Hy liverpool
                                              • 8 Years
                                              4 hours, 10 mins ago

                                              Alisson
                                              Trent Diaz/Laporte VVD Cancelo
                                              Rodri
                                              Thiago KDB
                                              Salah Mane Foden

                                              1. tomasjj
                                                • 7 Years
                                                3 hours, 59 mins ago

                                                I like Foden, but he goes missing quite a lot still.

                                            • European Bob
                                              • 9 Years
                                              3 hours, 58 mins ago

                                              Answer reveal:

                                              Alisson

                                              TAA Dias VVD Cancelo

                                              KDB Rodri Thiago

                                              Salah Foden Sterling

                                              1. tomasjj
                                                • 7 Years
                                                3 hours, 55 mins ago

                                                Close, but Mane has to be in there.

                                                1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                                                  • 10 Years
                                                  3 hours, 28 mins ago

                                                  I'd have Allison over Ederson based on the last few months. Allison's one-on-one success is incredible.

                                          2. Freshy
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 11 Years
                                            4 hours, 41 mins ago

                                            Palace and Leeds, 2 defensive stalwarts of the Premier League.

                                            1. how now brown cow
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 7 Years
                                              4 hours, 39 mins ago

                                              When you cant rely on leeds conceding, it's time to give up.

                                          3. Patio Kev
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 8 Years
                                            4 hours, 41 mins ago

                                            Thanks Palace and Leeds

                                            That’s 90 minutes of my life I won’t ever get back.

                                            1. Crunchie
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 3 Years
                                              4 hours, 21 mins ago

                                              It was a good game

                                          4. Jump in Micah
                                            • 10 Years
                                            4 hours, 41 mins ago

                                            Man City DGW increasingly looking like GW37?

                                            1. Baps hunter
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 4 Years
                                              4 hours, 37 mins ago

                                              I think so, they could/should have published it if it gw36

                                            2. Sun Jihai
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 10 Years
                                              4 hours, 32 mins ago

                                              Seems like it was put in for 36 (hence the Wolves tickets site etc.) but Liverpool complained maybe … as if in 36, City on the final day would play a Villa team who played just a few days before as they double in 37 while Liverpool would play a Wolves team with a weeks rest if they double in 36. 37 could also make more sense to keep the title race aligned in terms of games for more TV entertainment value. Assume we find out soon - the longer it is, the more likely GW37…

                                              1. Meechoo115
                                                  4 hours, 28 mins ago

                                                  This. Assume city want 36. Assume the league and Liverpool want 37

                                                • Jump in Micah
                                                  • 10 Years
                                                  4 hours, 28 mins ago

                                                  Yes am sure loads of football politics at play. If city have game in hand can imagine its more interesting having that as penultimate game

                                            3. Finding Timo
                                              • 1 Year
                                              4 hours, 38 mins ago

                                              Is raphinha a must sell now ?

                                              1. Baps hunter
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 4 Years
                                                4 hours, 36 mins ago

                                                I would if I hadn't already. Even Kulu is better pick now.

                                                1. Finding Timo
                                                  • 1 Year
                                                  4 hours, 35 mins ago

                                                  Yeh can’t believe still own!

                                              2. Baps hunter
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 4 Years
                                                4 hours, 35 mins ago

                                                Coutinho if u can afford.

                                                1. Finding Timo
                                                  • 1 Year
                                                  4 hours, 35 mins ago

                                                  Good shout

                                              3. Jump in Micah
                                                • 10 Years
                                                4 hours, 30 mins ago

                                                I’ve felt that quite a lot over the season but have had other priorities to transfer. Then Raph pops up with a 7 pointer to make me reconsider and cycle continues pretty much since GW1

                                                1. Finding Timo
                                                  • 1 Year
                                                  4 hours ago

                                                  Issue is better mids about like Saka

                                            4. Echoes
                                              • 1 Year
                                              4 hours, 36 mins ago

                                              Palace not at the beach yet, but I'm sure they're packing their bags already. A couple more points and they should be on their way.

                                            5. Sun Jihai
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 10 Years
                                              4 hours, 29 mins ago

                                              3 - Meslier (38)
                                              2 - Ayling (28)
                                              1 - Guaita, Guéhi, Clyne (25)

                                              Good result for all those Leeds defence owners

                                              1. Arteta
                                                • 6 Years
                                                4 hours, 25 mins ago

                                                This means Ayling got 28 points in 4 gameweeks. Not bad for a Leeds player.

                                                1. Sun Jihai
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 10 Years
                                                  3 hours, 59 mins ago

                                                  Can’t believe I had him in GW1
                                                  Benched him for the only return he got

                                            6. balint84
                                              • 6 Years
                                              4 hours, 24 mins ago

                                              Getting Zaha for dgw is stupid?

                                              1. SonnyPikey
                                                  4 hours, 22 mins ago

                                                  Crystal ball says yes

                                              2. kennethrhcp
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 11 Years
                                                4 hours, 24 mins ago

                                                Mitchell dropped or "rested"?

                                                reckon he comes straight back in?

                                                1. SonnyPikey
                                                    4 hours, 23 mins ago

                                                    He's injured

                                                    1. kennethrhcp
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 11 Years
                                                      4 hours, 20 mins ago

                                                      cheers, couldnt find it so thought best ask

                                                2. DannyDrinkVodka
                                                  • 2 Years
                                                  4 hours, 22 mins ago

                                                  Mane for third Liverpool slot and potential captain for GW36?

                                                  1. SINGH
                                                    • 3 Years
                                                    4 hours, 16 mins ago

                                                    Prob rotated with Jota or the new guy, can't remember his name

                                                    1. Baps hunter
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      4 hours, 15 mins ago

                                                      Diaz

                                                  2. Baps hunter
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    4 hours, 16 mins ago

                                                    Jota is cheaper. And bookies consider him more likely to score. Dunno tbh.

                                                  3. Meechoo115
                                                      4 hours, 14 mins ago

                                                      Too expensive and risky

                                                    • Baps hunter
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      4 hours, 13 mins ago

                                                      TAA, Robbo + Salah would have been best combo lately, but it's coin toss with them short term.

                                                    • tomasjj
                                                      • 7 Years
                                                      4 hours ago

                                                      I got him over Salah, but that is because I am chasing.
                                                      Would have Salah otherwise.

                                                  4. Finding Timo
                                                    • 1 Year
                                                    4 hours, 16 mins ago

                                                    If I have to take -12 to get decent BB DGW36 is it better to FH then BB 38?

                                                    1. Meechoo115
                                                        4 hours, 14 mins ago

                                                        Wouldn’t spend too much for a BB

                                                        1. Finding Timo
                                                          • 1 Year
                                                          4 hours, 13 mins ago

                                                          Ok cheers maybe get away with -8

                                                      • Baps hunter
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        4 hours, 9 mins ago

                                                        Actually taking some hits for usually high scoring gw 38 might have bigger upside. Some teams that are playing away and are on the beach... Totally possible to get 2/3 bench players to haul.

                                                        1. Meechoo115
                                                            4 hours, 6 mins ago

                                                            Agree with this. I’m not getting spurs players in for now but will take a -4 to get spurs forward in for 38

                                                          • Finding Timo
                                                            • 1 Year
                                                            4 hours, 4 mins ago

                                                            Ok cheers

                                                      • The Mighty Whites
                                                        • 7 Years
                                                        4 hours, 2 mins ago

                                                        1FT, 0.0 ITB, thoughts?

                                                        Ederson - Foster
                                                        TAA - Robertson - Cancelo - Laporte - Alonso
                                                        Salah - Havertz - Mount - Saka - Gordon
                                                        Watkins - Pukki - Dennis

                                                      • Covid Chameleon
                                                        • 8 Years
                                                        4 hours, 1 min ago

                                                        I have Broja at 5.3 he is 5.5

                                                        If he falls to 5.4 this week will I lose value?

                                                        1. Sun Jihai
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 10 Years
                                                          4 hours ago

                                                          Yes, 0.1m

                                                          1. Philip Jones's Diary
                                                            • 5 Years
                                                            3 hours, 42 mins ago

                                                            Doesn't it depend on what you bought him at? If you bought him at 5.2 I'm pretty sure you wont lose anything. But if you bought at 5.1 then Sun is right.

                                                            1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                                                              • 10 Years
                                                              3 hours, 24 mins ago

                                                              No, Sun is right - is based on current price.

                                                      • Bobby Digital
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        4 hours ago

                                                        Does your transfer roll if you benchboost, or do you alwaya have one transfer after bbing?

                                                        1. Bobby Digital
                                                          • 4 Years
                                                          4 hours ago

                                                          *always

                                                        2. tomasjj
                                                          • 7 Years
                                                          3 hours, 59 mins ago

                                                          I think that only applies to FH and WC,

                                                          1. Bobby Digital
                                                            • 4 Years
                                                            3 hours, 58 mins ago

                                                            So I could both roll a transfer and use bb in GW36 and then have two tranfers in GW37?

                                                            1. tomasjj
                                                              • 7 Years
                                                              3 hours, 47 mins ago

                                                              I think so, but I don't know.

                                                            2. Pipermaru
                                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                              • 7 Years
                                                              3 hours, 17 mins ago

                                                              Yes, only WC and FH reset your transfers to 1.

                                                              1. Bobby Digital
                                                                • 4 Years
                                                                3 hours, 14 mins ago

                                                                Cheers!

                                                      • Finding Timo
                                                        • 1 Year
                                                        3 hours, 35 mins ago

                                                        Is chabolah likely to play at least 1 game in DGW36 especially with ta cup Final?

                                                        1. Paulo67
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 1 Year
                                                          3 hours, 10 mins ago

                                                          Possibly but he was poor last few games and very poor vs wear ham. Might be better to move on to a more secure option

                                                      • Finding Timo
                                                        • 1 Year
                                                        3 hours, 33 mins ago

                                                        What about martnelli, raph, Kane & Broja to Gordon, salah, Nketiah & puki/Dennis -8 BB DGW36?

                                                        1. Gandalf
                                                          • 11 Years
                                                          3 hours, 25 mins ago

                                                          Not convinced but things will become clearer after gw35

                                                          1. Finding Timo
                                                            • 1 Year
                                                            3 hours, 23 mins ago

                                                            Ok cheers guess not great taking -8, will see if can just do -4

                                                      • Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
                                                        • 5 Years
                                                        3 hours, 25 mins ago

                                                        What to deal with first?

                                                        Have Reguilon. Bit concerned. Maybe swap for Matip or some other?

                                                        Have Dubravka & Raya in goal. Swap one for GK with more fixtures?

                                                        1. Paulo67
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 1 Year
                                                          3 hours, 12 mins ago

                                                          I’d deffo move on reggie and yes to matip or cash as he’s two dgw

                                                          Moving keepers at this stage with so little transfers left seems a waste unless you’re happy with the rest of your set up

                                                          1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
                                                            • 5 Years
                                                            3 hours, 8 mins ago

                                                            Cheers. Gk Was just chance for 2 extra fixtures. Probably not so important.
                                                            Definitely need another defender more guaranteed to play now Reguilon a risk.

                                                        2. No Kane No Gain
                                                          • 3 Years
                                                          2 hours, 48 mins ago

                                                          I have reggy and nervous to remove in case he is straight back into the team. If he does well in 1 game he could easily be ahead of sess or Emerson again.

                                                      • NorCal Villan
                                                          3 hours, 22 mins ago

                                                          Today I realized that I have not had a single Everton player in my team this year. There are a few others of which I had only fodder, but Everton the only one with zero representation.

                                                          Any others here with similar absences?

                                                          1. HMC
                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                            • 11 Years
                                                            3 hours, 14 mins ago

                                                            I’ve had players from every team, which is a bit crazy. Brentford Toney was the last price.
                                                            I owned Gray earlier in the season for Everton

                                                          2. AC/DC AFC
                                                            • 6 Years
                                                            3 hours, 10 mins ago

                                                            Yeah, i think so too.

                                                            Not fallen into dgw Everton relegation trap yet!

                                                          3. Paulo67
                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                            • 1 Year
                                                            3 hours, 7 mins ago

                                                            I never had Norwich all season. Had DCL for a couple of weeks until he broke down again! Had no Burnley all season either

                                                            1. NorCal Villan
                                                                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                                                                I had Gilmour and Idah as fodder. Thought I had avoided Burnley but when I looked back I noticed that I briefly had Tarkowski

                                                            2. Sun Jihai
                                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                              • 10 Years
                                                              3 hours, 5 mins ago

                                                              Useful summary here towards the bottom
                                                              https://www.anewpla.net/fpl/report/index.php

                                                              I've never owned a Norwich player (probably a good thing!) and only had a Palace player appear once in my squad for a fodder GK on FH

                                                              1. Paulo67
                                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                • 1 Year
                                                                3 hours ago

                                                                Thanks for that very useful tool to review.

                                                            3. Werner Brothers
                                                              • 7 Years
                                                              2 hours, 56 mins ago

                                                              Got no norwich before, & on WC decided to get Pukki. Yikes

                                                          4. HMC
                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                            • 11 Years
                                                            3 hours, 11 mins ago

                                                            I went for broke selling Kane for Sterling (c) in 34
                                                            If he’s in the starting lineup vs Madrid is he an easy sell vs Leeds?

                                                            I’m so confused on transfers this week

                                                            1. Paulo67
                                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                              • 1 Year
                                                              3 hours, 5 mins ago

                                                              He might be more guaranteed league games but then with pep it’s hard to know. I’m contemplating taking out my city defence and taking a pot luck on Mahrez, foden and Sterling for the last four games and see what it brings. Surely two of three play weekly till 38!

                                                          5. Josh.E
                                                              3 hours, 1 min ago

                                                              is cash a good option?

                                                              1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                                                                • 10 Years
                                                                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                                                                Card is better, IMO. Handier!

                                                                😉

                                                            • JBG
                                                              • 3 Years
                                                              2 hours, 47 mins ago

                                                              I'm planning moves for -16(if I would make all the moves in one GW) hit to make a decent BB36 team.

                                                              Should I split them over this week and 36 or 1 transfer now and -12 in 36? Hope you guys understand what i'm asking.

                                                              The transfers are:

                                                              Ait-Nouri+Chucho+Pope+Dubravka+Raphinha to Walker+Mateta+Schmeichel+Foster+Gordon

