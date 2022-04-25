Crystal Palace v Leeds team news: Mitchell out, Olise a sub

Tonight’s televised Premier League match sees Crystal Palace host Leeds United, and it’s a fixture that could have a big say in the relegation battle at the foot of the division.

The Whites are just four points off Everton in 18th place and have three matches against clubs in the top four after this evening’s game.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 20:00 BST.

As for the team news, there are five changes for Palace from the side that started the 1-0 loss at Newcastle last Wednesday.

Joel Ward, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta come in, with Michael Olise among those dropping to the bench.

Tyrick Mitchell is out of the squad altogether.

There’s just the one change from the Leeds team that started in their last match, as Kalvin Phillips is back to replace Robin Koch in midfield.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, McArthur, Eze, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Kelly, Tomkins, Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Benteke.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Klich, Phillips, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, James.

Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Firpo, Cresswell, Bate, Koch, Kenneh, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT