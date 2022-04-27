Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

Sponsored by Sorare

Guest writer MDJ returns to look at the breakdown of winning scores in the Sorare Academy game.

Remember, there are now 15 chances to win a real Sorare card every week with this free-to-play game – don’t miss the 11am Friday deadline for your latest opportunity.

A total of 5,040 of you entered the free-to-play Sorare Academy last weekend and 15 lucky managers took home the prizes.

Entering takes just a few minutes and you can pick from the best players across Europe’s top five leagues. So whether you’re a fan of the French Ligue I or prefer to stick closer to home with the Premier League, there’s something for everyone.

Last gameweek

After some massive scores in recent weeks, last weekend was a little less explosive with only 418 points needed to claim the top spot.

Our winning manager was Duc Manh, who picked the cream of the crop to put together this superstar team. Consistency was the key here, with these players hitting high scores across the board, even without the usual 90+ tallies that we tend to see in our winning teams.

Where did the points come from?

I thought it might be useful to break down the points scoring in this team to give you a sense of what kind of performance can make the difference.

Let’s take it one by one.

Alisson’s 60+ score is a great score for a goalkeeper on Sorare, where the points matrix can often be punishing towards ‘keepers. He scored 60 points for the clean sheet, with the rest coming from his all-around play (he made a couple of saves, too). The takeaway here is a simple one: always target goalkeepers with a good chance of securing a clean sheet!

Andy Robertson was the first goalscorer in Sunday’s Merseyside derby and that immediately pushed his base score up to 60. He picked up another 10 points for the clean sheet (stacking with Alisson made a lot of sense here). His attacking play added the majority of the rest of his points – shots on target, attempted assists and entries into the penalty area. He was heavily penalised for lost possession but this was cancelled out by the points for his 78 accurate passes and 23 accurate final third passes.

Midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne contributed two assists in Manchester City’s dismantling of Watford, and this took his base score up to 70. Like Robertson, the remainder of his points came from his all-around attacking play, particularly his work in the penalty area. This is exactly the sort of contribution you need from your midfielder in this game.

Lionel Messi didn’t manage one of his trademark 100-point performances last Gameweek but he still racked up a respectable 82 points. He scored a goal, which pushed his base to 60 points, but the rest came from his all-around work with the ball. His possession play was a big factor here, with plenty of accurate passes adding around 10 points to his score. He also had three shots on target, adding another nine points to his total.

His teammate, Neymar, rounded off the team with another 80+ score. He assisted Messi’s goal, which took his base score to 60, and he attempted another five assists during the game, which added 10 points to his total. He also picked up six points from being repeatedly fouled – which is far from unusual for Neymar!

So it’s simple really: to win you just need to target clean sheets and attack-minded players with favourable fixtures!

Favourable fixtures this weekend

It sounds simple but, with so much choice, how do you narrow things down? Here are some of my team selection thoughts for the weekend.

Manchester City have a winnable looking fixture against Leeds United although sitting in the middle of a Champions League sandwich, rotation could be an issue. If he plays, Kevin De Bruyne looks like a solid pick again.

Juventus are at home to bottom of the table Venezia so present us with some good options. A defensive stack of Wojciech Szczęsny plus a defender might be worth considering but note that Juan Cuadrado is likely to be out with a muscle injury.

Barcelona face Mallorca and will be keen to win, with Sevilla breathing down their necks in the race for second place. Jordi Alba is likely to feature in a few teams, with his potential for a clean sheet and possibly some attacking points too.

Liverpool are a team with everything to play for as they travel to Newcastle at the weekend. Given the potential for attacking points across all areas of the pitch, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few managers go for a full Liverpool stack but watch out for possible rotation as they’ll also have an eye on the Champions League.

Looking for a differential? AS Monaco will fancy their chances against Angers and Aurélien Tchouaméni has the potential to hit high scores if he sees enough of the ball.

My team for the weekend

I’m keeping it simple this week and trusting that De Bruyne will play. Will it be good enough to finish in the top places? I guess we’ll see!

Good luck with your teams – and don’t forget to enter before the 11am on Friday deadline.

#ad

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT