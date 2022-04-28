188
April 28

Non-‘big six’ Premier League team of the season: How CLUB compares to FPL

188 Comments
CLUB is a new, free-to-play mobile Fantasy game that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step in the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

Uniquely, you’ll be able to choose players from Europe’s top five leagues and they’ll score you points based not only on their performances in domestic leagues but also in European competitions too.

CLUB’s intuitive scoring system promises to match the ‘eye test’ of football fans with the usual rewards for things like goals and assists.

We saw evidence of this last week when we studied CLUB’s Premier League team of the season, which saw Declan Rice make an appearance at the heart of the midfield – something that would never happen in a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) dream XI!

This time, we take a look at CLUB’s team of the year from players outside of the top six.

BEST NON-TOP SIX PREMIER LEAGUE XI THIS SEASON

GK – Jose Sa (Wolves, 163 points)

Two Wolves assets are in this back five and they are a curious case. 11 clean sheets have been kept, yet their expected goals conceded (xGC) of 52.71 is much different to the real amount (29). This 23.71 gap is far higher than all other teams, suggesting a combination of good luck and fantastic goalkeeping.

RB – Matty Cash (Aston Villa, 109 points)

The attacking right-back is on fewer points here than in FPL and his position seems to be on a much lower standard than the others, with 109 being enough to get in. His recent pair of goals and assists took advantage of him having the fifth-most shots and third-most penalty touches amongst all defenders.

CB – Conor Coady (Wolves, 152 points)

Having only missed 14 minutes of league action this season, captain Conor Coady is hugely influential to this Wolves team. It’s also been his most productive season in front of goal, with three goals compared to just one throughout all three previous campaigns.

CB – Ethan Pinnock (Brentford, 148 points)

Brentford centre-back Ethan Pinnock is much more successful in CLUB than FPL, where just 90 points have been accumulated so far.

LB – Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United, 148 points)

Five of the remaining seven players are West Ham assets, which makes sense considering they’re the highest-placed team outside the top six. Whilst not as productive as last season’s 11 assists and 11 clean sheets, Aaron Cresswell continues to be one of the Hammers’ biggest attacking threats.

CM – Declan Rice (West Ham United, 210 points)

The only name to make both this and last week’s line-ups. Declan Rice is a fine example of how CLUB differs from FPL: its point-scoring system finds a way to reward defensive midfielders and therefore sits them side-by-side with attacking players when it comes to viable options. Rice ensures they are well-represented here, despite collecting just 85 FPL points so far.

CM – James Ward-Prowse (Southampton, 199 points)

Two more goals against Brighton last week have taken James Ward-Prowse up to nine for the season. He is the top-scoring player here outside of West Ham assets.

RW – Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United, 215 points)

Despite a recent injury restricting recent game time, as well as rotation around Europa League matches, Jarrod Bowen is still joint-top for most assists this season. His 14 is in good company, alongside Mohamed Salah. Nine goals aren’t bad, either.

AM – James Maddison (Leicester City, 183 points)

It was a slow start to the season for James Maddison, who totaled just one goal before Gameweek 13. Yet, since then, seven goals and eight assists from the subsequent 19 appearances. As Leicester are one of only three sides to have Double Gameweeks 36 and 37, he is backed to have a strong finish to the season.

LW – Pablo Fornals (West Ham United, 172 points)

The surprise entry is West Ham’s Pablo Fornals. Overshadowed by the explosive starts of Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma, then the brilliance of Bowen over the winter months, Fornals has barely been mentioned in FPL circles. 105 points have arrived from six goals and three assists but CLUB is a much more profitable platform for the Spaniard.

CF – Michail Antonio (West Ham United, 197 points)

It truly is a miracle that Antonio made this team. Because when we talk about explosive starts, it was only really the first three matches. Four goals, four assists, then a Gameweek 4 red card at Southampton. He is now on a horrific run of two goals from 24 league appearances, before being given a rest against Chelsea.

How Do I Play CLUB?

Like all the Fantasy games we know and love, CLUB users pick real players and score points based on their real-world performances.

CLUB takes it to another level in their next-generation Fantasy Football game. Here are the key features:

  • Select players from Europe’s top five leagues. With a bigger pool of players to choose from (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga), there should be a sizeable reduction in ‘template’ teams to help negate the effective ownership (EO) factor that a lot of us have come to hate in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
  • Points are scored over multiple competitions. Not just their domestic fixtures but in both the UEFA Champions League and Euopa League.
  • An intuitive scoring system. For example, an N’Golo Kante defensive midfield masterclass would bring in a good score, regardless of whether he produced a goal or assist.
  • Play players in their real positions. Players will have designated positions based on historical performances for their team, so you will need to buy and select individuals who are able to play in your side’s formation. You can’t – for example – have four left-backs in your defence.
  • Live transfer market, with player prices moving 24/7. Forget staying up until 2.30am in the morning and biting your nails to see if Antonio Rudiger rises in price – a dynamic transfer market will see player prices fluctuate with regularity, based on their EO.
  • Grow your budget by being successful. It can be done by climbing the league rankings, winning cup competitions or growing the infrastructure via facilities and sponsorships.
  • Choose your Club name, badge and club owner avatar. We all love a funny team name, don’t we? Bayern Badonde and Bilbao Baggins FC are two of the best that we’ve seen so far, with CLUB allowing you to name your own team.
  • Select your kit, sponsor and upgrade your club infrastructure. Take off your Mikel Arteta hat and don your Stan Kroenke cap as you make upgrades and sort deals at boardroom level.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

188 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CR7 is Home
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Repost

    Who are your top 5 assets to target for ppl with no chips left? (Other than the Liverpool ones)

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Saka
      Kane/Son
      Cancelo
      Laporte
      KDB

      Open Controls
      1. CR7 is Home
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Thnx mate

        Open Controls
      2. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        No pool assets and including spurs players is truly shocking here. I would not take this advice.

        Open Controls
        1. Threat Level Midnight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          And I am also an idiot for not reading they entire question. Dur

          Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Would the top 5 assets to target be any different for people with chips left?

      Open Controls
      1. ebb2sparky
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        BTW, I’m currently playing my WC and also have BB and a FH and the top 5 I’d target (barring Liverpool) is pretty consistent with what has been posted above

        Open Controls
      2. CR7 is Home
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        When and whom to bring in would depend on your chips, wouldn't it? 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. ebb2sparky
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          When is definitely dependent on chips. Whom less so with the exception of cheap double gameweek players for a bench boost but then I wouldn’t put those in my top 5.

          Ultimately the five to target are surely the best 5 players and that will probably be the same regardless of what chips you have left

          Open Controls
    3. lugs
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      i have a full team of doublers for 36 so i just need to get players for 37, i'm a little bit snookered in my moves though unless i sell Kane or Son to fund them, i'm thinking some combination of

      Pope
      Cash
      Zaha
      Martinez
      Vardy
      Burnley defender

      (already have Coutinho & Maddison)

      Open Controls
  2. Brehmeren
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    In a turn of events: Mino Raiola lives
    Crazy how many media outlets went with the story.

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      FAKE NEWS ALERT

      hes actually alive...but apparently fighting for his life in hopsital...so might die soon...but when that is reported no one will believe it...until his twitter account has the final say...like a resurrection "Correction-I am alive" next tweet "Correction- I am dead"

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Did you read my post before commenting? lol

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          yes I did the 'FAKE NEWS' is directed at all the stupid media sources eg the sun.

          I'm not calling you/your post fake news don't worry mate 😉

          lol

          Open Controls
  3. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Who to captain?

    DDG
    TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Alonso
    Salah - Foden - Saka - Mount - Kulu
    Watkins

    Bachmann - White - Nketiah - Dennis

    Worried about the security of minutes for Salah, TAA, Robbo and Foden and Saka has a knock. Is a (C)ancelo punt the shout?

    Open Controls
    1. Totti
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      KULU or cancelo

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Kulu? Not with spurs form

        If Salah concerns you I'd go for Cancelo or Mount

        Open Controls
  4. User Unknown
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Haven't seen many W/C drafts around on twitter. I think the two keepers pick themselves (Schmeichel and Foster), and I'll be keeping TAA, Cancelo, Salah and Kane, but trying to get as many DGW players as possible to close the gap in mini leagues.

    Keeping the likes of Saka or Havertz seems like damage limitation rather than chasing. Are there any other obvious 'must haves'?

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      I’m keeping Saka but getting rid of Havertz. I’ve been wanting KDB for the past few weeks but always had some other fire to put out. He’s currently in my WC team at the expense of Son or Kane so no doubt he’ll get rested and spurs will go back to scoring 4 or 5 this week!

      Open Controls
      1. User Unknown
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks for reply. Not sure whether to keep Mount, guess we'll see how he plays tonight.

        Open Controls
  5. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Coutinho or Madison?

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Maddison minutes concerning

      Coutinho not in good form

      I would say Madds just edges it i feel he can perform against the teams in his dgw even with a 60/90/120 min display across both games.

      Open Controls
    2. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Coutinho. Maddison rotation really puts me off

      Open Controls
  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Play one please
    A. Ramsey (NOR)
    B. James (eve)
    C. Pukki (avl)

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Gotta be James if he's fit

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        B
        A
        C

        Open Controls
  7. mataave
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Have I got my team / bench correct? If not, what would you change?

    Sa
    James - Rudiger - Cancelo (vc) - Matip - Cash
    Salah (c) - Saka - Maddison
    Kane - Toney

    Foster - Kulusevski - Bowen - Broja

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      That looks good, you def need to play all defenders which you've done.

      Obviosuly keep an eye on the saka situation, if he is confirmed out or if he is fit (?) then bench him for Kulu with Bowen as your first bench player.

      Open Controls
    2. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'd play Kulu over Matip

      Open Controls
    3. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'd do Kulu instead of Toney, although Toney is a decent shout to bag one against United. I'm considering moving to (C)ancelo over (S)alah for security of minutes

      Open Controls
      1. mataave
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        I was thinking the same. Was hoping that Kane would be enough Spurs cover as I fancy Toney to score against United.
        I'm also considering Cancelo as captain, or even Kane.

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          I missed Kane in you squad - would go for him. Tottenham in questionable form but Leicester could be fielding a weak squad

          Open Controls
  8. Totti
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    reposting

    what do u think guys?

    mount and wood to coutinho and watkins (-4) ?

    GW36 will free hit

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      I would only do Wood --> Watkins because Chelsea double too

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        chelsea has no double in 37
        36 i'll freehit

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Sorry didn't read that properly

          In that case yes.

          However I have watkins but tbh I don't see the villa dgw being successful fpl wise...I'd want cash or Ramsey over Coutinho

          Open Controls
  9. Lemongrab
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    R.James - what are people's thoughts? Change of position and rotation is making him less attractive...but still potential for big scores. Non owners - are you thinking of getting him in? Owners - are you selling or holding for the remainder?

    Open Controls
    1. Rog.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Non owner, not thinking of getting him but would probably hold if I had him

      Open Controls
  10. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Is Nketiah nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Rog.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      No but don’t enough to start again IMO

      Open Controls
      1. Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        What?

        Open Controls
        1. sulldaddy
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          I think meant *done

          Open Controls
        2. ebb2sparky
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          I would assume “don’t” should say “done”

          Open Controls
  11. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    I'd do Kulu > Toney, although Toney is a decent shout to bag one against United. I'm considering moving to (C)ancelo over (S)alah for security of minutes

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
  12. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Havertz -> Foden now or next week?

    Schmeichel Foster
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Laporte
    Salah Coutinho Havertz Mount KDH
    Pukki Watkins Richarlison

    0.5 ITB, 1 FT

    Open Controls
    1. Rog.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      May as well watch the game tonight but I prefer foden from next game week

      Open Controls
    2. GoonerGirl
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'm doing Havertz > Foden next week.

      Open Controls
  13. Rog.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    One of the lucky ones to have punted on Jesus last week. Madness to consider benching him for either Matip or Pukki this week? I will probably sell next week as part of three transfers to move to KDB.

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I would not bench him off the back of 5 goals and 1 assist in 2 games when playing against Leeds.

      Equally his minutes aren't guarranted but a lack of fit city players increases his chances of a start

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Well done! Definitely wouldn't bench him unless the City squad predictors are more or less unanimous that he doesn't start. He might not come on anyway if he doesn't start so the choice might be made for you but if it looks like he'll play I'd go Jesus and Matip.

      Open Controls
    3. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Id start him with the lack of any great fwds in FPL.
      He is just as likely to do well as other options...plus, you know, form. 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. Rog.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Thanks for the replies. I’ll roll the dice and start him.

      Open Controls
  14. TN
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Schmeichel
    Cancelo Robertson Trent Alonso
    Salah (VC) Mount KDB (c) Kulusevski
    Watkins Mateta

    Foster Broja KDH Williams

    Any changes here? 1FT but thought I'd roll unless persuaded otherwise.

    Captaincy ok? Or should I go (c)ancelo?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Save and KDB (c) is a good pick.

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks Tonyawesome69

        It's good to have confirmation from a fellow expert 🙂

        Open Controls
  15. -GK22-
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Hola! GTG. Roll FT

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Robbo, James, Royal
    Salah, Kulu, Ramsey, Mount, Gundo
    Kane

    Foster, Weggy, Broja, Schar

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wow haven't seen gundogan in many fpl teams but a good shout nonetheless

      I think it's worth rolling to have 2FT for 36

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Save FT. I would be tempted to start Weghorst ahead of Emerson

      Open Controls
  16. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    If BBing in 36 who would you sell this week for Matip

    Castagne or Keane

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      3 hours ago

      Keane 100%

      Everton probably won't get another CS they are awful.

      Leicester have 2 doubles remaining and good fixtures but the rotation risk is something to keep an eye on (for BB it doesn't matter so much even if he plays one match and gets a basic 6 pointer that's good )

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Sell Keane

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Keane - he is a rotation risk. Mina, Godfrey and Holgate are ahead of him. He wasn't meant to start the last game.

      https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1518247384224051202?t=cDbz-_y4hCiRJm4UZH5l2g&s=19

      Open Controls
    4. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I would sell Keane before Castagne but is Matip a good use of a Liverpool slot?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        I don't see why not if it enables upgrades elsewhere.

        He is great value and good for BPS. Seems to be the preferred option for PL. Slight concern when there's 2-3 games with a short-turnaround

        Open Controls
        1. ebb2sparky
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          I get that he enables upgrades elsewhere but I think Robertson is in form at the moment and I wouldn’t want to go without Salah or TAA

          Open Controls
  17. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Sa
    Cancelo Doherty* A.Nouri*
    Kulu KDB Salah Saka* Eriksen
    Kane Watkins

    Subs: Broja, Digne*, Tsimikas*

    Not sure what to do with this complete mess. Luckily missing last weeks deadline gives me 2 FTs. Any help pls?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Saka trained today so should be fine.

      It is clear you need to sort out your defence. Look at Matip and Cash as your replacements. Also Davies could be considered

      Open Controls
  18. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Ramsdale Dubravka
    TAA James Alonso Cancelo White
    Salah Havertz Saka Kulu Raphinha
    Kane Broja Gelhardt
    0.2 itb. 1ft
    Maybe just save and attack DGW36 with 2ft (and maybe 1 hit)?
    Or see how James situation is tonight and maybe sell to Laporte?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Bench is fine to cover James for this GW. Prefer the flexibility of 2FTs next GW

      Open Controls
  19. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is no one WCing this week? Expected to be overrun with RMWCT messages.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Not as many as last GW but there are a few out there

      Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I would post mine but I’m embarrassed by my front 3!

      Open Controls
  20. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1519670719751335942

    Ornstein says Klopp has signed an extension to stay at Liverpool until 2026, official confirmation shouldn't be far off

    Great news for the club, I wonder whether Pep is likely to stay at City for much longer too or if he'll be off. I certainly never envisaged that he'd stay at City for so long but looks like Klopp is going to continue the building of a squad towards the time when likes of Salah, Mane, Henderson and maybe even VVD will be moved/moving on

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      The timing is interesting. Just after Utd announced Ten Hag - maybe Klopp was waiting to see if he could get the Utd job before committing to Pool

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I'm pretty sure Salah was waiting for Klopp's decision, and now he's gonna commit and sign the new contract. Amazing news and the best possible outcome for Liverpool (fans).

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Double blow for Utd 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. SonnyPikey
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            lol

            Open Controls
    3. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Toney > Watkins for free or save and have two FTs next week?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Save. Brentford will give United a good game and not sure Watkins has more than 1 attacking return in the Norwich game. Prefer the flexibility of 2FTs next GW

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Definite save for me, Toney has great fixtures from now until the end of the season (including this week) and Brentford are in great form

        Open Controls
      3. ebb2sparky
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        I’d save in your position. I’m on my WC this week and still have Toney at the moment but I might sell him since I won’t have the luxury of 2 transfers next week

        Open Controls
    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      would you do;
      Jota to KDB for a hit? Planning to get him for 36 anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Maybe if you plan to KDB (c)

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          yep that’s the plan

          Open Controls
    5. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Have Jesus, Saka, Martinelli & Reguilon all a bit questionable for starting this week and the DGW.
      Wanted to roll transfer, but think might need better cover.
      Have Coady on bench to cover Reguilon.
      Thinking whether Martinelli to Ramsey a good idea as a safe starter and someone likely to play both in DGW?
      Make sense, or another suggestion?
      Guess I'm trying to work out who's least likely to play and who worth keeping in long run.

      Open Controls
      1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Who's going to get the least starts this week and the following DGW?
        A) Jesus
        B) Saka
        C) Martinelli
        D) Teguilon

        Open Controls
        1. Fuddled FC
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          C)

          Open Controls
        2. TN
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          C
          D
          B
          A

          I think.

          Saka is presser dependent and flagged at 75%

          Open Controls
    6. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      A) Coutinho
      B) Foden

      Open Controls
    7. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Sorry repost BB DGW36 raph, martnelli, son & Broja to salah, Dennis, KDh & Gordon worth -8?Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 mins ago

        Might be better off re-re-posting in new article 😉

        Looks ok assuming you're BBing Gordon & KDH. Dead set on getting Salah back or would you consider Mané & Martinelli (if he starts v WHU) over Salah & KDH, making it -4 instead of -8?

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          Cheers yeh dead set on salah so trying to find by getting budget players in!

          Open Controls

