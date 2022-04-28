Non-‘big six’ Premier League team of the season: How CLUB compares to FPL

Sponsored by CLUB

CLUB is a new, free-to-play mobile Fantasy game that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step in the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

Uniquely, you’ll be able to choose players from Europe’s top five leagues and they’ll score you points based not only on their performances in domestic leagues but also in European competitions too.

CLUB’s intuitive scoring system promises to match the ‘eye test’ of football fans with the usual rewards for things like goals and assists.

We saw evidence of this last week when we studied CLUB’s Premier League team of the season, which saw Declan Rice make an appearance at the heart of the midfield – something that would never happen in a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) dream XI!

This time, we take a look at CLUB’s team of the year from players outside of the top six.

BEST NON-TOP SIX PREMIER LEAGUE XI THIS SEASON

GK – Jose Sa (Wolves, 163 points)

Two Wolves assets are in this back five and they are a curious case. 11 clean sheets have been kept, yet their expected goals conceded (xGC) of 52.71 is much different to the real amount (29). This 23.71 gap is far higher than all other teams, suggesting a combination of good luck and fantastic goalkeeping.

RB – Matty Cash (Aston Villa, 109 points)

The attacking right-back is on fewer points here than in FPL and his position seems to be on a much lower standard than the others, with 109 being enough to get in. His recent pair of goals and assists took advantage of him having the fifth-most shots and third-most penalty touches amongst all defenders.

CB – Conor Coady (Wolves, 152 points)

Having only missed 14 minutes of league action this season, captain Conor Coady is hugely influential to this Wolves team. It’s also been his most productive season in front of goal, with three goals compared to just one throughout all three previous campaigns.

CB – Ethan Pinnock (Brentford, 148 points)

Brentford centre-back Ethan Pinnock is much more successful in CLUB than FPL, where just 90 points have been accumulated so far.

LB – Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United, 148 points)

Five of the remaining seven players are West Ham assets, which makes sense considering they’re the highest-placed team outside the top six. Whilst not as productive as last season’s 11 assists and 11 clean sheets, Aaron Cresswell continues to be one of the Hammers’ biggest attacking threats.

CM – Declan Rice (West Ham United, 210 points)

The only name to make both this and last week’s line-ups. Declan Rice is a fine example of how CLUB differs from FPL: its point-scoring system finds a way to reward defensive midfielders and therefore sits them side-by-side with attacking players when it comes to viable options. Rice ensures they are well-represented here, despite collecting just 85 FPL points so far.

CM – James Ward-Prowse (Southampton, 199 points)

Two more goals against Brighton last week have taken James Ward-Prowse up to nine for the season. He is the top-scoring player here outside of West Ham assets.

RW – Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United, 215 points)

Despite a recent injury restricting recent game time, as well as rotation around Europa League matches, Jarrod Bowen is still joint-top for most assists this season. His 14 is in good company, alongside Mohamed Salah. Nine goals aren’t bad, either.

AM – James Maddison (Leicester City, 183 points)

It was a slow start to the season for James Maddison, who totaled just one goal before Gameweek 13. Yet, since then, seven goals and eight assists from the subsequent 19 appearances. As Leicester are one of only three sides to have Double Gameweeks 36 and 37, he is backed to have a strong finish to the season.

LW – Pablo Fornals (West Ham United, 172 points)

The surprise entry is West Ham’s Pablo Fornals. Overshadowed by the explosive starts of Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma, then the brilliance of Bowen over the winter months, Fornals has barely been mentioned in FPL circles. 105 points have arrived from six goals and three assists but CLUB is a much more profitable platform for the Spaniard.

CF – Michail Antonio (West Ham United, 197 points)

It truly is a miracle that Antonio made this team. Because when we talk about explosive starts, it was only really the first three matches. Four goals, four assists, then a Gameweek 4 red card at Southampton. He is now on a horrific run of two goals from 24 league appearances, before being given a rest against Chelsea.

How Do I Play CLUB?

Like all the Fantasy games we know and love, CLUB users pick real players and score points based on their real-world performances.

CLUB takes it to another level in their next-generation Fantasy Football game. Here are the key features:

Select players from Europe’s top five leagues . With a bigger pool of players to choose from (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga), there should be a sizeable reduction in ‘template’ teams to help negate the effective ownership (EO) factor that a lot of us have come to hate in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

. With a bigger pool of players to choose from (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga), there should be a sizeable reduction in ‘template’ teams to help negate the effective ownership (EO) factor that a lot of us have come to hate in Fantasy Premier League (FPL). Points are scored over multiple competitions. Not just their domestic fixtures but in both the UEFA Champions League and Euopa League.

Not just their domestic fixtures but in both the UEFA Champions League and Euopa League. An intuitive scoring system. For example, an N’Golo Kante defensive midfield masterclass would bring in a good score, regardless of whether he produced a goal or assist.

For example, an N’Golo Kante defensive midfield masterclass would bring in a good score, regardless of whether he produced a goal or assist. Play players in their real positions. Players will have designated positions based on historical performances for their team, so you will need to buy and select individuals who are able to play in your side’s formation. You can’t – for example – have four left-backs in your defence.

Players will have designated positions based on historical performances for their team, so you will need to buy and select individuals who are able to play in your side’s formation. You can’t – for example – have four left-backs in your defence. Live transfer market, with player prices moving 24/7 . Forget staying up until 2.30am in the morning and biting your nails to see if Antonio Rudiger rises in price – a dynamic transfer market will see player prices fluctuate with regularity, based on their EO.

. Forget staying up until 2.30am in the morning and biting your nails to see if Antonio Rudiger rises in price – a dynamic transfer market will see player prices fluctuate with regularity, based on their EO. Grow your budget by being successful. It can be done by climbing the league rankings, winning cup competitions or growing the infrastructure via facilities and sponsorships.

It can be done by climbing the league rankings, winning cup competitions or growing the infrastructure via facilities and sponsorships. Choose your Club name, badge and club owner avatar . We all love a funny team name, don’t we? Bayern Badonde and Bilbao Baggins FC are two of the best that we’ve seen so far, with CLUB allowing you to name your own team.

. We all love a funny team name, don’t we? Bayern Badonde and Bilbao Baggins FC are two of the best that we’ve seen so far, with CLUB allowing you to name your own team. Select your kit, sponsor and upgrade your club infrastructure. Take off your Mikel Arteta hat and don your Stan Kroenke cap as you make upgrades and sort deals at boardroom level.

#ad

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT