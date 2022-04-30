563
Dugout Discussion April 30

3pm team news: Digne returns as Zaha and Broja are benched

Following a narrow 1-0 win for a much-changed Liverpool at Newcastle, there are four more Premier League games kicking off at 3pm BST.

Southampton v Crystal Palace, Watford v Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion all get underway at the traditional kick-off time but the main attraction from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective is Aston Villa v Norwich City.

Three of the most-bought players of Gameweek 35 are on Villa’s books and all of them – Philippe Coutinho, Matthew Cash and Ollie Watkins – start this afternoon.

So too does Lucas Digne, who has made a remarkable return to fitness from a collarbone injury; Steven Gerrard had said only recently that the French left-back only had an “outside chance” of featuring again in 2021/22.

Teenager Tim Iroegbunam and centre-half Calum Chambers are also handed starts as Douglas Luiz, Ezri Konsa and Ashley Young drop to the bench.

Two of Dean Smith’s two changes are enforced as an injured Christoph Zimmermann misses out and Kenny McLean pulled up in the warm-up. Full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams and midfielder Billy Gilmour come into the side as Dimitris Giannoulis makes way.

It’s one change apiece at St Mary’s: Romain Perraud comes in for the injured Tino Livramento for Southampton, while Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha has surprisingly been benched to allow Jeffrey Schlupp a recall.

Armando Broja is once again only a substitute.

In the six-pointer at Vicarage Road, Roy Hodgson recalls Juraj Kucka, Kiko Femenia – both of whom are back from injury – and Joao Pedro, with Jeremy Ngakia, Joshua King and Tom Cleverley dropping out.

Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson had seen fit to replace last week’s goalscorer Matej Vydra with Aaron Lennon in his one and only change but Jay Rodriguez picked up an injury in the warm-up and the Czech striker was reinstated. Maxwel Cornet is again ruled out with a knee problem.

As is the case with Digne, Ruben Neves has defied his manager’s predictions to make a playing return in Gameweek 35. He and Rayan Ait-Nouri come into the Wolves starting XI as Jonny and Raul Jimenez drop to the bench.

There are two changes for opponents Brighton too as Adam Webster and Neal Maupay drop to the bench and Solly March and Yves Bissouma come in.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI : Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Iroegbunam, Ramsey, Baily Coutinho Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Chukwuemeka.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Williams, Normann, Gilmour, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.

Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Rupp, Placheta, Sorensen, Sargent, Giannoulis, Rowe.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Romeu, Redmond, Long, Adams.

Subs: Lyanco, Valery, A. Armstrong, S. Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Caballero.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Ward, Eze, Mateta, Gallagher, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Mitchell, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Zaha, Hughes, Benteke, Edouard, Butland.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Dennis.

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, King, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Kalu, Kayembe.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lennon, Vydra, Weghorst.

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Barnes, Stephens, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Costelloe.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Boly, Coady, Silva, Semedo, Hwang, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker.

Subs: Ruddy, Marcal, Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Jonny, Chiquinho, Toti, Cundle.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Mwepu, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Veltman.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Gros, Lallana, Alzate, Duffy, Ferguson.

563 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fantasyfog
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Best week for free hit...36 or 37??

    Open Controls
    1. Krafty Werks
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Totally team dependent!!

      Open Controls
  2. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Watching the game, watkins is the far better pick than coutinho, he also created a big chance for Ings.

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Thanks for this.

      Watkins and Cash new owner here

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeto__Bandito
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        that with digne seems the best combo

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          James to Laporte or Digne next week 😉

          Open Controls
  3. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    So far my -12 is kinda working?

    Sancho > Jota (5)
    Havertz > Zaha (6)
    Schar > Cash (6)

    Bruno > KDB(c) … 🙁

    Maybe KDB gets a run and a goal.
    Maybe he doesn’t and Kane(vc) comes good.

    Open Controls
  4. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Absolutely brutal day. 5 from 4.

    Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Matip or Laporte?

    Already have Cancelo and TAA.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Maldini

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Soooo.. Laporte? Seeing how he also is a left footed CB that can play LB.

        Open Controls
    2. noissimbus
        49 mins ago

        Matip for me. But Laporte basically guaranteed minutes.

        Open Controls
      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        Think Zinchenko could be a decent option at 5m - only behind TAA and James for mins per xA this season

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yeah but isn't he a rotational risk?

          Open Controls
          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Walker maybe out for season

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Yeah was actually considering Walker, but he's still not back.

              Open Controls
    3. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      7 points from 4. Going great this gameweek lol

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That's good

        Open Controls
    4. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Schar, Mateta & Werner to Cash, Watkins & Eddie (-8) looking good so far..

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        50 mins ago

        Well done.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Thanks man.

          Capped Son too, only Weghorst (coming on for TAA) spoiling the party a bit

          Open Controls
    5. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      LMS safety score currently 21 with autosubs.

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      1. 1-1 at Newcastle
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        Feels quite high?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          42 mins ago

          Actually it's 14. 😳

          Open Controls
    6. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Looks like Burnley are here to stay. More chance Leeds gets relegated now and Everton still in there too

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        We need 12 points and hope Leeds lose their next 3.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          44 mins ago

          Trillion : 1

          Open Controls
    7. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      It's one of those days where if you didn't have any players playing you're doing great haha.

      8 points from 2 and didn't cap Salah. I'm relatively flying!

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        4 from 2 so far (one being Burn in for TAA), hoping KDB comes on for a bit as Broja's my only other sub but definitely feeling lucky. Although I didn't think Villa would stroll Norwich anyway so I wasn't overly worried about that

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        5 from 2 here and it's decent i think

        Open Controls
      3. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        13 from 6 here. Nearest rival has 32 from 5 somehow

        Open Controls
    8. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Will Brownhill finally become a 5.0 midfielder?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        Never did anything when I owned him at 4.5

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        This was the form I was hoping for when I had him in GW1 only for him to get 1,1,1,2,2,1,0 etc.!

        Open Controls
    9. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Weghorst subbed off at 59 minutes is probably equal to the disappointment of Pele not winning 3 WCs in a row, the bloody fraud.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        May as well be on the bench in future.

        Open Controls
      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        I'm getting his points this week for TAA. Last week his 5 points got stuck second on bench as I got Martinelli's 1 point for Schar.

        Bigger fraud to me

        Open Controls
    10. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Ramsey clean sheet feeling like a haul

      Open Controls
    11. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      So, Coutinho will haul vs. Liverpool and take them away from the title race with Gerard.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Naa

        Open Controls
      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        7-2 all over again? Enough fairy tale already.

        Open Controls
    12. Free Hat
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Well at least Sa is consistent in his points.

      Open Controls
    13. EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Dias or Laporte for 36?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Lapoorte

        Open Controls
      2. noissimbus
          1 min ago

          It's a toss up really. Both similar in stats. Dias may be more assured of minutes simply because he's just back from injury. City don't really have much backup so they'll both play a lot.

          Open Controls
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Got a feeling that James is saving one last mega haul this season for GW38 at home to Watford

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          44 mins ago

          120 EO

          Open Controls
        2. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          FH38 is the answer

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Dis my plan toi

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              *too

              Open Controls
        3. noissimbus
            36 mins ago

            Could happen. They could also play kids in that dead rubber just to see who can make the step up and replace the wantaways.

            Open Controls
        4. Muscout
          • 2 Years
          44 mins ago

          Broja to Pukki today to beat price fall?
          And then Weg to Dennis for -4?

          Will BB36 giving me ‘15’ Doublers and then FH37

          Ramsdale
          James Alonso Cancelo
          Salah Havertz Kul Saka
          Kane Weg Broja

          Foster Raph White Coady 0.4itb

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            40 mins ago

            Only if priced out, not a GW for early moves with European games

            Open Controls
          2. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            40 mins ago

            Won't be anywhere near 15 Doublers.

            Open Controls
            1. Muscout
              • 2 Years
              38 mins ago

              Yep will prob have to take some extra hits to replace Chelsea

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 8 Years
                36 mins ago

                Don't Chelsea have a double?

                Open Controls
                1. Muscout
                  • 2 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Rotation risks

                  Open Controls
                  1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                    • 10 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Need rid of him as well.

                    Open Controls
        5. Isco Disco
          • 4 Years
          40 mins ago

          Real Madrid crowned La Liga Champions 21-22! What a day to be a Madridista to see my club winning their 34th La Liga title.
          Hats off to Carlo, Legend KB9 and the entire Madrid team for winning the 34th La Liga title.
          Hala Madrid!!!

          Open Controls
          1. noissimbus
              14 mins ago

              Let's see them do the treble!

              Open Controls
            • MightyGar
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              Congratulations!

              Open Controls
          2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 4 Years
            39 mins ago

            13-(4) from 5. Cr7 and raph to Watkins sonC. But no city players 🙁

            Open Controls
          3. Isco Disco
            • 4 Years
            38 mins ago

            This La Liga win is a Great morale booster ahead of the crucial semifinal game with Man City! Bring it on!
            I’ve a very good feeling that Real will win the game at the magical Bernebeu to make it through the UCL finals.
            Vamos!

            Open Controls
            1. noissimbus
                just now

                With home advantage and valuable experience in favour of Real, seems an uphill task for City. Might have rested KDB for nothing. 😉

                Open Controls
            2. FantasyClub
              • 1 Year
              37 mins ago

              Ramsey could’ve hauled big. Missed a couple of massive chances. Frustrating

              Open Controls
            3. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              36 mins ago

              I’m pretty set in FH36 even though I have all doublers. Think Robbo rests one. And of course the Chelsea guys too. Jota likely doesn’t get both.

              Cash, Zaha and double Spurs makes me feel good about no FH37

              Schmeichel *
              TAA*, Robertson *, James*, Alonso*, Cash*
              Jota*, KDB*, Kulusevski *, Saka*
              Kane*

              Foster*, Zaha, Broja, Greenwood*
              1ft 0.7itb

              Open Controls
            4. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 10 Years
              35 mins ago

              Anyone watching the snooks?? Incredible comeback by Mark Williams!!! Trump was 1/100 at 12-5 up...

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 5 Years
                10 mins ago

                Not atm - first to 17 is it?

                Open Controls
            5. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              35 mins ago

              Best budget forward a) Dennis b) pukki c) Nketiah or d) other? Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. noissimbus
                  5 mins ago

                  If fodder, the cheapest is best.
                  If for BB36, Pukki is most guaranteed minutes + both oppos are focused in Europe at the moment.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Finding Timo
                    • 1 Year
                    4 mins ago

                    Thanks it’s for BB to replace Broja and That’s a great point about Norwich’s games

                    Open Controls
              2. Hits from the Bong
                • 3 Years
                35 mins ago

                Which Man City defender has the best chance of playing both games in 36? Going to risk losing Robbo I think

                Open Controls
                1. sulldaddy
                  • 12 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Laporte,

                  then Dias maybe then Cancelo.

                  But roulette of course.

                  Open Controls
                  1. noissimbus
                      3 mins ago

                      IF City goes out of CL semis, there won't be much roulette as they'll fully focus on the PL + defensive injuries.

                      Open Controls
                2. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 5 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  For next week I have 1FT and the following DGWers:

                  Trent
                  Robbo
                  Cancelo
                  Salah
                  Son
                  Kulusevski
                  Gordon
                  Ramsey
                  Kane
                  Hwang*
                  Amartey*

                  Plus Toney, Schar, Dubravka and Bachmann (Fodder)

                  Toney and/or Dubravka can be swapped for DGW players for free or one hit.

                  I have FH chip, so what do I do? Surely it’s not worth using it with the above roster right?

                  Thanks for your opinions.

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 5 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    *DGW players but not nailed or desired

                    Open Controls
                3. Dynamic Duos
                  • 8 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Judd clears up here and final frame decider

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.