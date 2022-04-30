Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 34

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after DGW34, following which Fantasy Football Scout Members and Fantasy Football Scout are now the third and fourth best leagues in FPL.

We also report on the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, Last Man Standing, the FFS Members Cup, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of other community mini-leagues.

BEST FPL LEAGUES

Fantasy Football Scout Members and Fantasy Football Scout are now the third and fourth best leagues in FPL, based on the average scores of the top five teams in each league.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Sebastião Faria is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code gsnskx) and has risen to 11th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Håkon Mangersnes tops the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a sixth week but has slipped to sixth overall. This League is also open to all, and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in – but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

MODS & CONS

Seb Wassell is the new leader of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league and has risen to 469th overall. He finished 389th in 2019/20, has had two other top 4k finishes, and is 75th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFS FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 31st week and is now 49th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 34 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (see https://www.livefpl.net/LMS, https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/26234/standings/c and https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 62, with 25 teams to be removed and 31 going through to Gameweek 35.

The top scorer was Antti Kulmala who captained Ronaldo for 91(-4) points.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 34 was the fourth round of the latest FFS Members Cup. Previous winner Mohd Rodzi was beaten 59-71 by Cheese pizza, and the highest-ranked manager in round 4 (I Member) is also out after losing 54-84 to Seanmcging. The highest-ranked manager through to round 5 is Jamiemac (808th), who defeated JONALDINHO (1,278th) 79-67.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Martin Stubbs still leads Justin Spiegel by one point in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

Viktor Torkelsson in League 9 Division 72 is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 91 points out of a possible 102.

TOPS AND VETS

Stephanos Koutentis tops my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code kgmryk) for a second week and has risen to 42nd overall.

Carl Evans tops my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, for a 12th week and is now 802nd overall. Simon MacNair is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

Johan Lindblad tops PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 01ef8y) for a second week despite his Free Hit only returning 56 points, and is now 305th overall.

Jonathan Tan tops Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code pztxjt) for a 14th week after playing his Wildcard and is now 4,529th overall.

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a 16th week.

Finn Sollie tops Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 1zpaad) for a fourth week and is now 130th overall.

Callum Croal tops Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code hz9bz2) for a 17th week and has risen to 1,370th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Daniel Gustafsson tops my January to May League (league code fy0acw) for a third week after playing his Wildcard. He has risen from 18k after Gameweek 20 to his current position of 172nd.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the 'Join private league' section on the FPL site.