146
SoRare May 4

Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

146 Comments
Share


Sponsored by Sorare

Guest writer MDJ returns to look at the unlikely heroes who have scored highly in the Sorare Academy game.

Remember, there are now 15 chances to win a real Sorare card every week with this free-to-play game – don’t miss the 11am Friday deadline for your latest opportunity.

ENTER FOR FREE HERE

4,950 of you entered the free-to-play Sorare Academy last weekend. Remember, it takes only a couple of minutes to enter and you can win a Sorare card, completely for free!

Last gameweek

Last weekend was closely fought. Emerging victorious, just a few points clear of the chasing pack, was manager freetipscout.com, with their team Underdog Utd.

This is probably the only time you’ll see a team called ‘Underdog Utd’ including players of such calibre as Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, who scored 97 and 100 respectively. Putting the captain’s armband on Haaland was a masterstroke and made the difference in the end.

The other players scored well too, particularly Nico Schlotterbeck, who featured in several of our winning teams this weekend. 

Surprise heroes

As we head towards the end of the European season, I thought it might be good to take a look at some of the ‘surprise heroes’ of the year. These are the players that came out of the shadows this season to score higher than anyone might have predicted.

It makes sense to start with Nico Schlotterbeck, the SC Freiburg defender who formed part of this week’s winning team. His impressive form this season attracted the eye of Dortmund scouts so he’ll be lining up with Haaland next season – if the Norwegian doesn’t depart for pastures new, of course.

Schlotterbeck plays as a centre-back, usually on the outside of a back three. His high scores are largely due to his all-around play, particularly duels and accurate passes, although he occasionally chips in with a goal or an assist too. 

Ex-Chelsea player Fikayo Tomori is another centre-back who has had a better-than-expected season, particularly in the later stages. His high scores come purely from his all-around play, particularly his duels and defensive actions. If he can add a few goals and assists next year, he could be a real gem. He’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

Christopher Nkunku has always shown the potential to hit high scores but this season has been his most consistent so far, making him close to a ‘must have’ for your Sorare team. He’s currently fifth in the race for the Bundesliga Golden Boot, with 18 goals and 13 assists so far – a huge improvement on last year. 

Bear in mind that he can be a bit of an ‘all or nothing player’ and does need those decisive actions to hit the highest scores, as his all-around play isn’t generally so good. But when you’re scoring as consistently as he is, that’s less of an issue!

Benjamin Bourigeaud has always been a consistent scorer but this season he’s added explosive scores to his game, putting him firmly in the top tier of players you want in your Sorare line-up. His average score over the last 15 games is 65 points – one of the best in the game.

The key difference this year is his attacking output, which has doubled compared to last season, with nine goals and 11 assists so far. He’s also Rennes’ main free-kick taker, which is an extra bonus. 

Sticking with Rennes, Martin Terrier is having the season of his life, with 21 goals so far in this campaign. As you’d expect, his high Sorare scores are mainly due to his goals but, when you dig into it a little, he’s actually consistently adding another 10-20 points per game from his all-around attacking play, giving him an average of 74 points over the last five games, and 68 over the last 15. If he can keep up this sort of form, he could become the complete forward, certainly in Sorare terms.

Favourable fixtures this weekend

As well as looking at past performances and current form, it’s important to consider fixtures when picking your team.

Some of the softer fixtures this weekend fall to the big teams in the game.

Inter are still in contention for the Scudetto and are at home to Empoli, who have little left to play for.

Lyon are battling for a European place and are away to Metz, who are all but relegated. 

Closer to home, Manchester City and Liverpool have a lot to play for too, but rotation might be an issue after their European encounters midweek, so approach with caution.

Also be a little wary of Bayern Munich, up against relegation strugglers Stuttgart. On paper, this should be a walkover, but Bayern have wrapped up the title so are their players already on the beach?

There is plenty to think about as we head into the weekend. Don’t forget to enter your teams before the 11am Friday deadline!

ENTER FOR FREE HERE

#ad

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

146 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Best 4.0 and below defender just for this week?

    A) Tsimikas (should get 1 game)
    B) Amartey
    C) none of them

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Tsimikas & Amartey both not nailed, will play 1 game tops
      Williams only 4M defender who will start, but don’t expect much in returns!

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  2. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Planning go play BB this week.
    Who is the best replacement for Young upto 4.7m (-4)?

    A. Dier
    B. Tavares
    C. Holgate / Keane
    D. Fofana
    E. Other?
    F. Hold and BB GW37

    Schmeichel Ramsdale
    TAA Tarkowski Young Laporte Alonso
    Salah Ramsey Havertz Barnes Son
    Richarlison Weghorst Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      B or C.

      Holgate likely to play both?

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Annoyingly I got rid of Holgate for Young last week as I expected him to be benched for Mina!

        Open Controls
  3. C0YS
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    1) Dubravka, Robbo, James, Broja -> Pickford, Matip/Cash, Alonso, Richalison (-12) for 15 DGWers for BB36

    2) Dubravka, Alonso -> Pickford, Alonso (-4) for BB36 with Robbo and Broja
    Robbo, Broja -> Cash, Richarlison (-4) in DGW37

    Option 1 has a higher upfront cost, but higher GW36 ceiling and sets the team up for a better GW37, while option 2 splits up the cost…thoughts?

    Open Controls
  4. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    What would you lads do with the following lot? I've got two ft and will play my remaining chip (FT) next week.

    Schmeichel
    TAA, Cancelo, Laporte, Alonso, Matip
    Salah, KDB, Son, Mount
    Nketiah

    Pukki, Dewsbury-Hall, 4.5

    All transfers seem sideways honestly, so I'd love yo hear your thoughts!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm doing Mount & KDH to Saka & Gordon if that helps

      Open Controls
  5. TN
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    No chips, 2FT, 0.4itb

    Schmeichel
    Cancelo Robertson Trent Alonso
    Salah (vc) KDB (c) Kulu Mount KDH
    Watkins

    Foster Williams Mateta Broja

    My full starting eleven all double (plus Brandon Williams and Ben Foster on my bench).

    Not convinced with KDH but think it will be difficult to get enough cash without downgrading someone like Trent to Matip or Cash

    Pls help

    Open Controls
  6. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Robbo was subbed early last night so he will play both games in double right

    Open Controls
    1. The Movement
        9 mins ago

        It goes towards him playing both, but I would say he is still a slight risk

        Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Subbed for 10 mins... I don't really think it changes anything.

        FWIW though, I think he'll play all remaining games. He's a fitness monster.

        Open Controls
      • XX SMICER XX
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Big risk I say. Got subbed after 81 min.
        Klopp rested TAA Fabinho Thiago Salah last week.
        I expect Robertson Mane to be rested soon

        Open Controls
      • mdm
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        No. Tsimi will play one

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      I need help with this team. I see way too many viable options...

      Ramsdale
      Robbo Cancelo James Fofana
      KdB Son Foden Havertz Mount
      Kane
      (Foster Davies Gelhardt Broja)

      A) James + Havertz > TAA + Saka
      B) Havertz + Mount > Mane + Diaz
      C) Kane + Havertz > Salah + Richarlison
      D) Fofana + Havertz > TAA + Diaz

      No chips left. All options are for -4.

      Open Controls
      1. mdm
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Are you BB36?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Nope.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            I'd avoid a hit and only take Fofana out

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              I only have Robbo as Liverpool... That is a problem haha. I think a hit is worth it personally to get one or more of them.

              Open Controls
      3. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Its really tricky.I would sell Son for Salah and keep Salah if you have the money.I expect tight games for Tottenham vs Liv and Ars and of course Kane is on penalties.Maybe Son+Havertz->Salah+Martinelli?Else C.

        Open Controls
        1. wulfrunian
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          *and of course Kane loves scoring against Arsenal.

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          I have Son + Havertz > Salah + Diaz available.

          I don't know if I like it though. Selling Son feels like a big mistake.

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Agreed.The truth is that the safe route for a top10k finish is C.

            Open Controls
    3. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      RMFH36

      Mendy
      Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Rudiger
      Salah, Mane, Diaz, Saka
      Richarlison, Nketiah

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Treble City D, and treble Pool mids could pay off but risky.

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        interesting mix.
        trying to avoid City midfield minefield with triple defense.
        i don't like Rudiger - I just can't see any first choice players playing against Leeds. I'd take a punt on Mykolenko or someone more fun.

        Diaz v Jota for the third 'pool midfielder is a tight one for me too.

        this is a fun one!

        Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Laporte cap?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        12pt ceiling 🙁

        Open Controls
    5. the_mongoose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Schmeichel (Pope)
      White TAA Alonso Cash (Schar)
      Salah Kulasevski Havertz Saka Coutinho
      Kane (Pukki Broja)

      Defending a 50pt lead, 1FT.
      BB left & want to play it this week

      How many hits is it worth taking?

      Current thinking -12
      Richarlison, Pickford, Laporte & Gordon for Broja, Pope, Schar & Havertz

      Open Controls
    6. putana
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      anyone else bench boosting in 37?

      Open Controls
      1. Kellz86
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Very close to FH36 and BB37, I have zero City cover and have White/Livra/Schar all flagged with Broja up top as well.

        I’d need at least a -12 to get a full BB team and the options are pretty unappealing with available funds.

        Open Controls
        1. Stram Dunk
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I am in a very similar situation.
          Already on -4 and own Schar, Weghorst and Gelhardt.
          To BB this week will have to make another 2 or 3 hits to get a decent bench.
          Probably will be better to FH this week and BB in 37. Undecided yet...

          Open Controls
      2. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Considering it.

        Worked out I’m only actually one game down playing it 37 rather than 36.

        And allows me to get Cancelo in.

        Open Controls
    7. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Best Defender upto 4.7m for GW36-38:

      A. Arsenal - Tavares
      B. Spurs - Royal / Dier / Davies
      C. Palace - Guehi / Anderson
      D. Leicester - Fofana
      E. Everton - Holgate / Keane
      F. Brentford - Henry / Jansson
      G. Burnley - Roberts / Taylor
      H. Other Suggestions?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I like C

        Open Controls
        1. Legohair
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          A good differential

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I went for Clyne last week and got his jammy assist

            Open Controls
    8. Vpan
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      for FH36

      a) Cancelo & Bernardo

      or

      b) Laporte & Foden

      ?

      Open Controls
      1. Legohair
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    9. Legohair
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Best move here?

      Ramsdale
      TAA-Cancelo-Laporte-E.Royal
      Salah-Saka-Kulusevski-Mount-KDH
      Kane

      Sanchez, Tarkowski, Weghorst, Greenwood
      1 FT 2.5 itb

      A. Weghorst to Richarlison
      B. KDH to Maddison
      C. KDH& Weghorst to Maddison&Nketiah
      D. Kulusevski & Weghorst to Richarlison & Maddison

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        A if no chips left

        Open Controls
        1. Legohair
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          FH left

          Open Controls
      3. GE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    10. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Which scores highest for a BB this week?

      A) Dias (NEW, wol), Gordon (lei, wat) & Nketiah (LEE, tot)
      B) Tavares (LEE, tot), Tielemans (EVE, nor) & Dennis (cpl, EVE)
      C) Another DEF/MID/FOR combo for max 16.6m
      D) Ait-Nouri (che, MCY) Maddison (EVE, nor), Nketiah (LEE, tot) + 4 points

      Ramsdale, Foster
      Cancelo, Robbo, James, Alonso, xxx
      Salah, Mount, Kulu, Martinelli, xxx
      Kane, Pukki, xxx

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
    11. putana
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      holgate a nailed starter?

      Open Controls
    12. Adderz
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Anyone tempted by Iheanacho? Norwich and Everton have conceded 72 goals in 33 games between them away from home. Naaaaasty.

      Open Controls
      1. FOMFF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good punt if team is strong elsewhere. All other forward are punty too. Vardy might get a fair few minutes through end of season though

        Open Controls
      2. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I might roll the dice with lookman

        Open Controls
    13. ct mariner
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I can put out a full team with DGWs
      Sa
      Robbo, Cancelo, Coady
      Kulu, Madd, Hav, Salah
      Dennis, Pukki, Kane
      Dub, Ramsey, White, Scar

      1FT and 2.2 IB - 1 chip (FH) left
      Play FH in 36 or 37 - thinking 36 is best?

      Open Controls
    14. Ziyech on the Bench
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      On FH which you like more?

      A) KDB, Gordon, Dennis

      B) Foden, Mount, Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        kdb has highest upside so would go him but it is tough decision

        Open Controls
      2. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. GE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    15. GE
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      What would you do here with 2FT?
      BB and all of the players plays twice.

      (2FT, 0.2 itb)

      Schmeichel
      TAA/Robbie/Cancelo/Laporte/Alonso
      Salah/KDB/Kulu/Mount
      Pukki

      Bench: Foster, Gordon, Dennis, Nkietah

      Open Controls
    16. Legohair
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Best move here?

      Ramsdale
      TAA-Cancelo-Laporte-E.Royal
      Salah-Saka-Kulusevski-Mount-KDH
      Kane

      Sanchez, Tarkowski, Weghorst, Greenwood
      1 FT 2.5 itb FH left also

      A. Weghorst to Richarlison
      B. KDH to Maddison
      C. KDH& Weghorst to Maddison&Nketiah
      D. Kulusevski & Weghorst to Richarlison & Maddison

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.