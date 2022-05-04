23
News May 4

FPL Daily: Maddison + KDH “okay”, Richarlison latest, City’s midweek minutes

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

MADDISON/DEWSBURY-HALL PASSED FIT

In the least surprising news of the day, Leicester City midfield duo Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m) and James Maddison (£6.9m) were passed fit by manager Brendan Rodgers.

The pair were absent from Sunday’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur with minor injuries but it always looked like an exercise in preservation and risk-avoidance ahead of Thursday’s more important UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final, second-leg tie against Roma – and so it has transpired.

Rodgers also provided a positive update on Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) after his recent comeback.

“They’re okay. They trained yesterday and came through well.” – Brendan Rodgers on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Maddison

“He’s coming through well, so he’s okay for the game. Everyone [else] is available and ready.” – Brendan Rodgers on Jamie Vardy

West Ham United are the other English club in European action on Thursday and David Moyes reported a near-clean bill of health in his pre-match presser, with Ben Johnson (£3.9m) shaking off a thigh injury to rejoin training. Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m) is the only man out.

RICHARLISON LATEST

Richarlison (£7.5m) is one of the top FPL forward targets for the run-in, with form and fixtures on his side.

Existing and prospective owners face a bit of a nervy wait before Saturday’s deadline, however, following the Brazilian’s moment of madness in Gameweek 35 when he tossed a flare back into the crowd.

Merseyside Police are now investigating the incident although, in a strange kind of way, that may aid his availability in the final three Gameweeks.

Because of police involvement, the Football Association have paused their own disciplinary proceedings – so the striker might not have his punishment meted out anytime soon.

As it happens, various media outlets are suggesting that a financial penalty, rather than a three-match ban, looks like being the likeliest outcome anyway.

CITY’S MIDWEEK MINUTES

Manchester City grasped defeat from the jaws of victory in a remarkable UEFA Champions League semi-final, second-leg tie in Madrid.

A comfortable 5-3 up on aggregate heading into the 90th minute, City somehow conspired to concede twice before the end of normal time and were then sunk by Karim Benzema’s extra-time penalty.

The psychological blow will be massive heading into Double Gameweek 36 but the physical effects will be even more worrying for FPL managers, what with the game lasting two hours.

Phil Foden (£7.8m), Bernardo Silva (£7.0m), Joao Cancelo (£7.2m), Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Ruben Dias (£6.1m) were the five City outfielders who lasted the full 120 minutes, with Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m) all hooked in the closing stages of normal time.

Above image from the BBC Sport website

This was the third, fourth and fifth match in a row respectively that Foden, Jesus and Laporte have started.

We’ll have more reaction from Pep Guardiola as and when we get it, with an update on Kyle Walker (£5.4m) awaited after the defender hobbled out of the game on 72 minutes.

Man City v Liverpool team news: Jota in for Diaz

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 36

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

