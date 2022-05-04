184
Podcast May 4

Scoutcast: Taming the monster Double Gameweek

184 Comments
Joe and Seb offer advice to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as they prepare for Double Gameweek 36 and beyond.

FPL managers are used to Double Gameweeks this campaign but arguably not on the scale of the next set of fixtures.

A dozen teams play twice, featuring all of the top teams in the Premier League, including title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool.

The potential returns could be huge and so too the risks involved in veering away from popular picks.

While most FPL managers will already be well-stocked with Double Gameweek players, Joe and Seb wonder whether many will have ‘the right players’ in place.

They look at the best assets, including the consistency of City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) to the differential potential of another of Pep Guardiola’s troops, Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m). The threat of rotation is another issue looked at, as is the best way to use any remaining chips. Could the less appealing Double Gameweek 37 be a better use of a Free Hit, for example?

Seb reveals his perfect Gameweek 36 squad of 15, which is aimed at Bench Boosters, Free Hitters and the chip-less alike.

Meanwhile, Joe is on hand with a raft of statistics on player and team form to help FPL managers fine-tune their decisions. His ‘Goals Imminent’ table also makes an appearance for those looking for an under-the-radar asset.

Andy was absent this week, doing some real-life scouting of Bournemouth assets as they secured their top-flight return. Joe and Seb will no doubt be soon asking their co-host for some top Cherries to pick in 2022/23.

Elsewhere, there are all the usual features, including quick-fire questions and our duo’s captaincy and transfer plans.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. The Scoutcast is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. DavvaMC
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    I am 0.1 short of doing he following:

    A. Dubravka > Schmeichel

    Would you go

    B. Dubravka > Pickford

    I also plan to FH in 37

    Thanks

    1. Bolton’s Wanderers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yeah could be a decent move. Leicester will rotate defence a lot so clean sheets won’t be so easy for Schmeichel.

    2. DavvaMC
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      It would be for a -4 as I plan to go Mount > Foden.

      1. mox81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 57 mins ago

        I wouldn't switch a keeper for a -4 for just gw36&38, not much upside on that gamble.

        Like Mount to Foden assuming Foden gets a rest tonight.

  2. Bolton’s Wanderers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    Which do you think is a better option on a BB? Will FH37 and they will be bench players for 38.

    A - Kulu and Tsimikas
    B - Gordon and Matip/Cash (-4)

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      A Tsi might get some minutes

  3. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    0.8m ITB - 2FT - BB36

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Laporte
    Salah Saka Kulu Raph
    Kane Pukki

    Foster - Ramsey Doherty* Cucho*

    Need to ditch Doherty + Cucho for the BB. Nketiah is a nice enough replacement for Cucho, but then I only have 4.9 to spend on a defender. Everton, Leicester, Palace and Spurs seem to be the only picks around that range. Any suggestions?

    1. Bolton’s Wanderers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Could you downgrade Ramsdale to Schmeichel or Pickford to then get to some like Cash?

      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 58 mins ago

        Would have to go Digne over Cash, 0.1 short on Cash, Pickford, Nketiah in

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      If you havent had enough of my suggestions... 😉
      Guehi for a safe 6-7pts
      Sessegnon if you want to gamble on attacking returns

      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 43 mins ago

        Ha, thanks for the input again. Warming to a Palace defender given I don't have the FH for 37. Although a -4 to get Schmeichel, Digne and Nketiah in is tempting.

  4. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Dias didn’t play for a shorter period now in the PL.

    Is he now safer than Laporte because of the rest?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      No imo.

      Laporte safer. He's been a mainstay of that backline.

    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wasn't really a rest though, he was injured. I'm kinda surprised he's played so many games in quick succession since returning

  5. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    GW36: Pope/Saiss/Wood to Schmeichel/Laporte/Nketiah (-4)
    GW37: Kane/Martinelli to Richarlison (C)/Coutinho (-4)
    GW38: Richarlison/Coutinho to Son (C)/Toney (-4)

    Looks decent on paper, reckon I can justify the hit on final day?

  6. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    What do we think of these moves? FH37.

    James Cash to Alonso Laporte/Dias -4

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James
    Salah Martinelli Saka Kulu Cout
    (K)ane

    Sanchez Cash Broja Gelhardt

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      6 hours ago

      why not just do a straight swap James to Laporte you've got a great defense

  7. Stimps
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    Current team, 1 FT and 0.2 itb

    Foster
    TAA Robbo Rudiger Alonso
    Salah Son Kulu Saka
    Werner Dennis

    Pope Ramsey Toney Ait-Nouri

    A) Werner, Rudiger, Pope -> Nketiah, Cancelo, Ederson (-8)
    B) Werner, Rudiger -> Jesus, Dias (-4)
    C) Other suggestions?

  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    A) Nketiah + Mount
    B) Kulusevski + Richarlison

    Only need them for 36 and 38. FH in 37.

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      B

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      tough probz B but by an inch

    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      A

    4. Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      6 hours ago

      I prefer B

    5. thepancakeman123
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      A

    6. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      B

    7. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      B due to security of starts (Kulu taught Conte a lesson on Sunday!)

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        The fixtures really favor A though over B.

        I lean A at the moment. Mount having a few bad games has put everyone off but his stats are far stronger than Kulu's. The loss vs Everton puts top 4 at risk. I think they have to start him both games and it's WOL lee.

        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          B is better overall but with FH37 I think A strengthens better for 36 & 38

    8. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      A

  9. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 1 min ago

    If you had KDB and no Salah would you get:
    a. Diaz
    b. Foden

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      B

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours ago

      A

    3. farmerfat
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Both have high ceiling but there is rotation risk.
      I think its much of a muchness. City have much better fixtures.

    4. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      The fact you have either shouldn’t be influencing your decision.

      Just pick whoever you think is best in there own right, it’s quite an even choice - possibly Diaz.

  10. thepancakeman123
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    On this team with my free transfer used and 1.4m in the bank. I'm thinking about getting a City player in for a hit, what would you do?

    A) Alonso > Laporte (which allows me to get Digne/Cash in for Schar next week)
    B) James > Cancelo (which means I would have to transfer out a premium defender next week for Cash/Digne)
    C) Neither just leave it

    Schmeichel
    Trent, Robertson, James, Alonso
    Salah, Son, Mount, Coutinho, Saka
    Nketiah

    Dubravka, Schar, Broja, Rodriguez

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      B

    2. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      B

  11. farmerfat
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    Completely stuck here.

    Current Starting 11:

    Pickford
    TAA Robbo James
    Salah(C) Son Foden Martinelli Dewsbury-Hall
    Watkings Weghorst

    Steele Broja Doherty Kilman

    Still have BB left but too many dead players on my bench, will probably BB in 38.

    Got 1.2 ITB and 1 free transfer. I dont mind making 2 transfers and taking a hit.

    Thinking of doing Robbo to Cancelo & Doherty to Alonso for a -4.

    Could also get a Leicester or Everton defender?

    Please help!

    1. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      How about a villa defender? Doc to Cash? Maybe Broj to Nketiah on your way to a BB then, could even go all in and move Kilman to a DGW, would say best way to recoup hits is on DGW and BB means you'll ha e a decent worst case of 4pts

  12. sentagoda
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 49 mins ago

    Need serious help .

    Got left . TC / BB / FH

    Team

    Ramsdale / Sanchez

    James / Robertson / TAA / Cancelo /Dorethy*

    Martinelli / Ramsey / Mount / Salah / Gordon

    Pukki / Kane / Dennis.

    What to do ?

    1. farmerfat
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      I think you should TC Salah this week

      1. farmerfat
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        FH next week, BB 38

  13. grennans2
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Best option from the below (2FT)?

    A) Ramsdale & Mount > Schmeichel & Foden
    B) Mount & Kane > Salah & Nketiah
    C) Mount & Kane > KDB & Richarlison

    1. KUNingas
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      V

      1. KUNingas
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        *B

  14. Theklopp013
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    1FH , BB, 1 FT OR 24K

    Schmichel ,Pickford
    Cancelo ,TAA, James, Alonso, White
    Maddison, Saga, Salah, Mount, Gordon
    Kane, Mateta, Hwang

    Which GW do you use each chip ?
    1. GW36 BB (-8, Mount+Kane+White> KDB+Richa+Fofana),GW37FH,GW38
    2. GW 36 FH , GW 37 (-8 Saga+Mount+White> Zaha+Couty+cash) , GW38
    3.GW36 (Mount> Foden), GW 37 (-8Saga+Maddi+White>Zaha+Couty+cash)
    , GW 38 FH
    4 . Any choice please

  15. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Thoughts on this BB team?
    Kane, Cucho, Thomas > Watkins, Richarlison, Laporte/Dias (-8)

    1 FT 0.1 ITB
    Ramsdale Foster
    Cancelo Alonso Taa Robertson Thomas
    Mount Martinelli Kulu Salah Gordon
    Dennis Kane Cucho

  16. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    Son Salah Saka Coutinho Havertz
    Watkins Pukki

    Lewis Holgate Broja Kilman

    A Havertz to Foden
    B James & Havertz to Laporte & Forden (-4)
    C Havertz & Broja to Gordon & Richarlison (-4)

    Any other suggestions?

    1. KUNingas
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Would want Richarlisob

  17. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Hello all,

    trying to catch 50 points gap in ML and currently am on FH

    What would you change? 0.2 itb

    Mendy
    Alonso Cancelo Laporte TAA
    Salah Mount KDB Saka
    Nketiah Richarlison

    subs: Foster Gordon Tavares 4.5

  18. KUNingas
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Only for GW36. Which scores more?

    A) Kulusevski (liv, ARS)
    B) Matip (TOT, avI)

    1) Sa, Son, Richarlison, Matip
    2) Ederson, KDB, Nketiah, Kulusevski (-4)

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Kulu

  19. Kun Tozser
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    FH draft

    Schmeichel

    Matip Cancelo Alonso

    Salah Son Foden KDB Saka

    Richarlison

    Bench - pick one starter from: Fofana, Tsimikas, Nketiah, João Pedro

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      Looks great. Would start Nketiah

  20. Simon69
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Werner + Havertz > Richarlison + Foden / Mahrez for -4 yay or nay?

    Ramsdale

    TAA - Matip - James - Cancelo

    Salah - Saka - Havertz - Maddison

    Werner - Watkins

    Subs: Dubravka - Kulu - White - Broja

    1. Jackie Moon
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Yeh I’d do that and I’m a Chelsea fan. Foden would be my choice over Mahrez. Pending Rich’s flare throwing ruling.

  21. Jackie Moon
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    For a FH
    A) Luis Diaz and Laporte
    B) Foden and Matip

    And

    Are any Chelsea defenders actually going to play 2 games in the double? I’m even thinking of getting Chalobah to save some money to afford A above.

  22. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Which is better from those ?
    A- Chalobah Mount Werner > Laporte Foden Richa

    B- Mount Werner Toney >
    KDB Nketiah Pukki

