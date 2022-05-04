Scoutcast: Taming the monster Double Gameweek

Joe and Seb offer advice to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as they prepare for Double Gameweek 36 and beyond.

FPL managers are used to Double Gameweeks this campaign but arguably not on the scale of the next set of fixtures.

A dozen teams play twice, featuring all of the top teams in the Premier League, including title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool.

The potential returns could be huge and so too the risks involved in veering away from popular picks.

While most FPL managers will already be well-stocked with Double Gameweek players, Joe and Seb wonder whether many will have ‘the right players’ in place.

They look at the best assets, including the consistency of City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) to the differential potential of another of Pep Guardiola’s troops, Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m). The threat of rotation is another issue looked at, as is the best way to use any remaining chips. Could the less appealing Double Gameweek 37 be a better use of a Free Hit, for example?

Seb reveals his perfect Gameweek 36 squad of 15, which is aimed at Bench Boosters, Free Hitters and the chip-less alike.

Meanwhile, Joe is on hand with a raft of statistics on player and team form to help FPL managers fine-tune their decisions. His ‘Goals Imminent’ table also makes an appearance for those looking for an under-the-radar asset.

Andy was absent this week, doing some real-life scouting of Bournemouth assets as they secured their top-flight return. Joe and Seb will no doubt be soon asking their co-host for some top Cherries to pick in 2022/23.

Elsewhere, there are all the usual features, including quick-fire questions and our duo’s captaincy and transfer plans.

