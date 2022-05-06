My Bench Boost team and transfer plans for FPL Double Gameweek 36

It has not been the season I had hoped for, and at the time of writing, it does look like I’ll finish outside of the top 100k.

In fact, it’s probably shaping up to be my worst since I first started playing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2009/10.

There are a number of reasons for this, some of which are known, but for now, I’m clinging to the fact that I still have a Bench Boost and Free Hit to play, with the aim of at least finishing the season strongly.

So, for this column, I would like to take a brief look at my Double Gameweek 36 Bench Boost and talk through some of the dilemmas I face before Saturday’s deadline. I’ll be tinkering right up until that point, but after reading this you should at least know which players I’m leaning towards.

GOALKEEPERS

Kasper Schmeichel (£4.9m) and Ben Foster (£4.1m) were selected on my Gameweek 34 Wildcard with this Bench Boost in mind, and I see no reason to change this pairing.

The duo have appealing fixtures in Double Gameweek 36 (EVE + NOR/cry + EVE), so it’s an area that requires little attention.

As for Schmeichel, the defence in front of him hasn’t been great for much of the season, not helped by so much chopping and changing.

However, they have kept two clean sheets against Aston Villa and Leeds United in their last four King Power outings – while only Illan Meslier (£4.8m) has made more saves than Schmeichel on home turf in 2021/22:

DEFENDERS

Whilst I do have doubts around Reece James’ (£6.4m) potential for two starts in Double Gameweek 36, he could quite feasibly haul against a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who have been poor for some time now.

Bruno Lage described last weekend’s 3-0 home loss as his team’s “worst performance” of 2021/22, a match which saw them concede a whopping 17 shots to Brighton and Hove Albion, who aren’t exactly known for their attacking threat.

Emerson Royal’s (£4.5m) fixtures, meanwhile, are hardly ideal, but I’m more than happy to roll with this set-up in Double Gameweek 36.

It also looks sound for Gameweek 38, with the potential to use a five-man backline if I choose to.

MIDFIELDERS

As you can tell from my ramblings, quite a few decisions are still up in the air.

If you’re in a similar position, I’d suggest giving the latest episode of The FPL Wire a listen, as it may help clarify your thoughts in certain areas.

… and most importantly, good luck this week.

