The latest cheap entry route into FanTeam’s €100k Gameweek 38 event

Sponsored by FanTeam

FanTeam has been the home of big-money Fantasy tournaments for several years now – and there’ll be one final extravaganza of 2021/22 in Gameweek 38, with €100k up for grabs.

Entries for this event usually cost €100 per team but you’ll be glad to hear that there is a much, much cheaper way of entering.

We’re talking about ‘satellite’ tournaments, whereby you enter a different Fantasy tournament and win a seat to the Gameweek 38 Season Finale via that route.

For example: when entering the usual FanTeam Gameweek 36 Weekly Monster for money prizes, Fantasy managers can use the same XI to enter a satellite event that offers places in the Season Finale event and its €100,000 prize pot.

All you have to do is build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the upcoming Gameweek – and you’ve got right up to 15:00 BST on Saturday to do it, so you can enter even after the teamsheets for the mid-afternoon kick-offs are released.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘EPL Weekly Monster Satellite to THE €100K GW38 EPL FINALE [22 seats GTD]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

Please be aware that this season’s regular Weekly Monster competitions will end this weekend. That’s because Gameweek 37 will feature a large satellite qualifier for the following round’s €100k season finale.

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 36

Only the first half of Double Gameweek is included in these matches, so it’s a line-up that is friendlier to single Gameweek players than most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) forecasts. Nick Pope gets the nod in goal, as Burnley look to make it four wins in a row when hosting Aston Villa.

A 4-4-2 formation goes opts for the safety of Antonio Rudiger over the rotation risk of Chelsea team mate Reece James. Opponents Wolves have lost their last three matches without scoring, knowing they are likely to remain in eighth place during these final weeks.

Tyrick Mitchell is part of the impressive, under-the-radar Crystal Palace defence that has the league’s fourth-best expected goals conceded (xGC) tally throughout the whole season – better than both Arsenal and Tottenham. A home match with Watford offers lots of clean sheet potential.

Meanwhile, Alex Telles bagged a clean sheet and assist on Monday night for a total of 12 points. Due to the obvious pain that Kyle Walker played through in Madrid, Joao Cancelo will likely face Newcastle despite playing all 120 minutes. He is Manchester City’s top scorer in FanTeam.

Midfield puts faith in Mohamed Salah. He has returned for Liverpool in all four home meetings against Spurs, thanks to four goals and 34 FPL points. It’s rare to put faith in a player that’s opposing Liverpool but the low price of in-form Son Heung-min is too good to ignore. The South Korean star has eight goals from the last six appearances.

Using the logic that Raheem Sterling only made a brief appearance on Wednesday night, he is therefore likely to start against Newcastle. An angry and heartbroken Man City will be determined not to drop any points and throw away this league title.

Wilfried Zaha is in good form. Five goals had arrived from eight matches until he was benched against Southampton last Saturday. No problem, he just waited until coming on before scoring the stoppage-time winner.

Up front are Richarlison and Matej Vydra. The Everton forward is single-handedly keeping them in the hunt for survival. Since Gameweek 31, no Premier League player has had more goal attempts, shots on target, shots inside the box or expected goals (xG). One of his four recent goals came against Leicester City just two weeks ago.

As for Vydra, he has a goal and assist from Burnley’s last pair of matches. This should keep him in the starting XI against Aston Villa.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 109m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 36 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT