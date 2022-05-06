274
FanTeam May 6

The latest cheap entry route into FanTeam’s €100k Gameweek 38 event

274 Comments
FanTeam has been the home of big-money Fantasy tournaments for several years now – and there’ll be one final extravaganza of 2021/22 in Gameweek 38, with €100k up for grabs.

Entries for this event usually cost €100 per team but you’ll be glad to hear that there is a much, much cheaper way of entering.

We’re talking about ‘satellite’ tournaments, whereby you enter a different Fantasy tournament and win a seat to the Gameweek 38 Season Finale via that route.

For example: when entering the usual FanTeam Gameweek 36 Weekly Monster for money prizes, Fantasy managers can use the same XI to enter a satellite event that offers places in the Season Finale event and its €100,000 prize pot.

All you have to do is build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the upcoming Gameweek – and you’ve got right up to 15:00 BST on Saturday to do it, so you can enter even after the teamsheets for the mid-afternoon kick-offs are released.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘EPL Weekly Monster Satellite to THE €100K GW38 EPL FINALE [22 seats GTD]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

Please be aware that this season’s regular Weekly Monster competitions will end this weekend. That’s because Gameweek 37 will feature a large satellite qualifier for the following round’s €100k season finale.

ENTER YOUR TEAM FOR GAMEWEEK 36 HERE

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

Image

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 36

Only the first half of Double Gameweek is included in these matches, so it’s a line-up that is friendlier to single Gameweek players than most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) forecasts. Nick Pope gets the nod in goal, as Burnley look to make it four wins in a row when hosting Aston Villa.

A 4-4-2 formation goes opts for the safety of Antonio Rudiger over the rotation risk of Chelsea team mate Reece James. Opponents Wolves have lost their last three matches without scoring, knowing they are likely to remain in eighth place during these final weeks.

Tyrick Mitchell is part of the impressive, under-the-radar Crystal Palace defence that has the league’s fourth-best expected goals conceded (xGC) tally throughout the whole season – better than both Arsenal and Tottenham. A home match with Watford offers lots of clean sheet potential.

Meanwhile, Alex Telles bagged a clean sheet and assist on Monday night for a total of 12 points. Due to the obvious pain that Kyle Walker played through in Madrid, Joao Cancelo will likely face Newcastle despite playing all 120 minutes. He is Manchester City’s top scorer in FanTeam.

Midfield puts faith in Mohamed Salah. He has returned for Liverpool in all four home meetings against Spurs, thanks to four goals and 34 FPL points. It’s rare to put faith in a player that’s opposing Liverpool but the low price of in-form Son Heung-min is too good to ignore. The South Korean star has eight goals from the last six appearances.

Using the logic that Raheem Sterling only made a brief appearance on Wednesday night, he is therefore likely to start against Newcastle. An angry and heartbroken Man City will be determined not to drop any points and throw away this league title.

Wilfried Zaha is in good form. Five goals had arrived from eight matches until he was benched against Southampton last Saturday. No problem, he just waited until coming on before scoring the stoppage-time winner.

Up front are Richarlison and Matej Vydra. The Everton forward is single-handedly keeping them in the hunt for survival. Since Gameweek 31, no Premier League player has had more goal attempts, shots on target, shots inside the box or expected goals (xG). One of his four recent goals came against Leicester City just two weeks ago.

As for Vydra, he has a goal and assist from Burnley’s last pair of matches. This should keep him in the starting XI against Aston Villa.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 109m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

  • There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.
  • A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 36 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE SATURDAY DEADLINE

Image

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

274 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dammit_182
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Afternoon All,

    Definitely feeling like one of those game weeks where getting it wrong could really bite and getting it correct can seriously boost rank. For GW36 who scores more?

    A) ederson, Jota & Richarlison

    B) Ramsdale, Salah & Nketia

    Big thanks

    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      b

  2. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    On a free hit, would you rather have

    A). Robertson and Gordon
    B). Mount/Maddison and Dennis

    1. TopBinFC
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Matip and Gordon

        1. tibollom
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          yea what he said

    2. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      A) Mount, Broja (bench) -> Mahrez, 4.5
      B) White, Mount, Kane -> Cancelo, KDB, Nketiah (-4)
      C) Doherty, Mount, Kane -> Dias, Son, Richarlison (-4)
      D) Saiss, Broja -> Laporte, 4.5

      At 35k so also open to any maverick punts to push 10k!

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      In full punt mode now.

      Who's the best captaincy option? Torn between Mane Richarlison and Mahrez

      Schmeichel
      Robertson Cancelo James Dias
      Mane Saka Mahrez Mount Havertz
      Richarlison

      (Pope, Pukki, Cedric, Broja)

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Mahrez

        1. Dammit_182
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          The Knight doth speaketh the truth

      2. Fit_to_drop
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Of those 3, Id go Mane

    4. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      GTG? BB team. (If Sterling/Dennis to Mahrez/Richarlison -4)

      Schmeichel Foster
      Matip TAA Alonso Cancelo Laporte
      Saka Mahrez Salah Son Gordon
      Nketiah Richarlison Pukki

      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Downgrade Mahrez to allow Richarlison? Dont know if Nketiah can be relied upon.

    5. McSlu
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Need to replace Schar. Have 0 ITH, so max 4.3. FH37

      a) Holgate
      b) Fofana
      C) Any other?

      DDG, Ramsy
      Robbo, TAA, Cancelo, Laporte, X
      Havertz, Salah, maddy, kulu, saka
      Broja, jesus, nkitah

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Sessegnon could be a good shout for that price though not great gw36 fixtures. He's ahead of Reguilon in the pecking order at Spurs

        1. McSlu
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Thanks!

      2. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Fofana or Holgate

    6. Hect.OR 98th
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      bottomed on last page, on a bench boost with the following squad, 0.0 ITB and 2FTs. Any moves recommended? Thinking Havertz to Saka or Foden, then have 2 FTs next week to make 2 changes to get a Villa player and Richarlison.

      Foster Schmeichel
      TAA Cancelo Laporte Alonso Matip
      Salah Son(c) Mount Havertz Kulu
      Pukki Dennis Nketiah

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Yeah Chelsea switch for Saka plus 1?

    7. The Red Devil
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      At around 390k worst season ever, thinking of going out with a bang! -12 & BB
      Ramsdale +Robbo+Ramsey +Kane+Broja
      To
      Schmeichel+Laporte+Son+Richarlison+Nketiah

      Minutes look doubtful for both Ramsey and robbo, broja not getting enough minutes & Schmeichel probably outscores ramsdale from now till end of season?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Why is Ramsey doubtful?

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          leg fell off

          1. TN
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            hahaha

            red devil 390k is your worst season? I'm at 440k and its the best ive ever done!

            1. The Red Devil
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Lol, early WC helped me claw back inside 500k
              But now looking to take risks

        2. SonnyPikey
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            cos he's injured.

          • Goonerly
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            "Gerrard: "We had an issue in training with young Jacob [Ramsey], so we’re analysing his situation - he’s a big doubt as we stand right now.""

          • The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            See scout tweets, issue in training

          • The Red Devil
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            I'm thinking with the injury doubt, he might play just one game

        3. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          2 hours ago

          Oh ok, thanks for the info

          1. The Red Devil
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            What do you think of the moves?

      2. tommo-uk-
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Any news on Ben White fitness?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          He should be okay but we'll hear in an hour or so.

        2. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          presser soon

        3. SonnyPikey
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Doubt he stars v leeds.

            1. SonnyPikey
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Leeds will score anyways.

            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Major doubt, but wait for presser.

              https://www.justarsenal.com/arsenal-insider-claims-key-player-is-a-major-doubt-for-leeds-clash/309459

          • Gazwaz80
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            We could all put 11/15 players in this week who are probably guaranteed to play twice but most of them are a little boring aren’t they, let’s live a little this week and put the most explosive and exciting ones in and they may only play once but who cares, there’s only 3 G/Weeks and it could turn out to be the right decision…

            1. Fit_to_drop
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              What are the leftfield picks then?

            2. Rassi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              You mean most explosive players like Salah, Son, KDB, TAA, James etc.? Or are they boring?

            3. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Prefer template picks.

          • JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            How many mins do we think Martinelli plays over the double?

            1. Fit_to_drop
              • 2 Years
              2 hours ago

              ESR starting to eat into his time now. Maybe ESR starts one and Martinelli the other and they both sub for each other in both games...

            2. SonnyPikey
                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                70

              • The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                100ish. Not selling hin regardless. He will definitely start 1 at least & hauled in the reverse fixture v Leeds

              • The Knights Template
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                3

            3. Fit_to_drop
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Feedback on this very templatey FH team. Trying to crack top 100k (currently 154k)

              Schmeichel
              van Dijk Laporte Alonso Matip
              Son De Bruyne Saka Salah
              Jesus Richarlison

              McGovern Gordon Kelly Richardson

              Not decided on Capt yet

              1. Rassi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                I like it. IMO Jesus and VVD make it kinda non-template.

            4. rozzo
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Hows this free hit looking?

              Schmeichel
              TAA Matip Cancelo Laporte Alonso
              Salah KDB Son Saka
              Nketiah

              Ward Dennis Gordon Broja

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                Strong but maybe could do with an injection of Gazwaz spirit (see above) as it is very template

              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                What the hell is Broja doing on your bench? Get yourself some 4.5 fodder, dont need 3 subs on FH

                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Yeah. Could feasibly upgrade Nketiah to Richarlison (if he wanted) bu moving Dennis/Broja to cheaper players (e.g. Leeds FWDs).

            5. Not again Shirley
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Possible transfers.

              Allison

              Cancelo Laporte James

              Salah Coutinho Saka Odegaard Havertz

              Kane Dennis

              Only 1 FT

              A. KDB and Rich for Kane and Havertz
              B. Mahrez and Holgate for Havertz and Doherty (as can’t afford Mahrez as swap for Havertz)
              C. Foden/Bilva for Havertz
              D. Just leave as is.

              Any thoughts welcome as usual.

            6. KUNingas
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Which will score most?

              A) Kulusevski (liv, ARS)
              B) Matip (avl, TOT)
              C) Nketiah (LEE, tot)

            7. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Currently on a -12 with the following moves, please rate folks!

              Cucho to Nketiah (made this move already)
              Sterling to Son
              Coutinho to Odegaard
              White to Cancelo

              Would give this BB team below (FH37)

              Schmeichel
              Cancelo Laporte Dias Robbo Matip
              Salah Son Saka Maddison
              Pukki
              Foster Odegaard Nketiah Toney

              1. The Red Devil
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                I'm also thinking of a -12
                Ramsdale robbo Ramsey Kane broja
                To
                Schmeichel laporte son Richarlison Nketiah
                Gives me
                Schmeichel krul
                TAA/Laporte/Alonso/James/Cancelo
                Salah/Son/Saka/KDH/Kulusevski
                Weghorst/Nketiah/Richarlison

                1. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  effectively swapping kane for son and rich > ramsey.
                  not sure I would take the extra hit with robbo to fund it.
                  if he misses one he'll be back for 38, so who are you playing instead of him that week?

                  1. The Red Devil
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                    One of James or laporte, probably laporte & dowgrade Weghorst to fodder?

            8. Fit_to_drop
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              I have 1m left to spend on this FH team if I want to
              Trying to crack top 100k

              Schmeichel
              VVD Laporte Alonso Matip
              Son KDB Saka Salah
              Jesus Richarlison

              McGovern Gordon Kelly Richardson

              Suggestions?

            9. TopCorner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Have Foden, Havertz and Kane

              A. Havertz/Kane/Foden to Son/KDB/Nketiah (-4)
              or
              B. Havertz/Kane to Son/Jesus
              or
              C. Stop messing about and leave it alone

              Bench boosting with all squad on doubles. FH 37.

              Currently on B as I think Son out scores Kane and if Jesus plays twice he could score a bucket load. But I just want KDB

            10. Malkmus
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              A'noon all. 2FT, 0.2 ITB. If I do Kane, Cucho and Havertz to KDB, Richa and Pukki (-4) it will give me this:

              Ramsdale - Foster
              TTA - Robbo - Cancelo - James - Davies
              Salah - Saka - KDB - Kulu - Martinelli
              Richarlison - Pukki - Gelhardt

              Any thoughts?

            11. rnrd
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              I'm really struggling chosing between Alonso and Reece on a FH

              I think they both have the same goal threat in the end so it probably comes down to game time?

              Maybe Reece can play one RB and one CB or maybe be subbed off both time at the 70 mark?

              I have the feeling Reece is more essential to overall Chelsea's output than Alonso is but this could also mean he'll be rested for the FA cup final.

              Very hard call. Who do you go with?

