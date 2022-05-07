Brighton v Man Utd team news: Rangnick names unchanged XI

One of the Gameweek 36 matches with the least riding on it from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective takes place this evening.

Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United, two of the eight teams with a ‘single’ Gameweek, meet at the Amex in a 17:30 BST kick-off.

In fact, among the top 10,000 FPL managers, there is a combined ‘effective ownership’ figure of just 2.18% in this fixture.

The team news is nice and simple as there is only one change between the two sides, both of whom won 3-0 in Gameweek 35 – and it’s an enforced one at that.

That alteration has been made by Graham Potter, who has recalled Pascal Gross to replace the injured Enock Mwepu.

Ralf Rangnick names the same starting XI that beat Brentford on Monday, which means another start for Juan Mata.

The fit-again Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are back on the bench, meanwhile.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Trossard, Caicedo, Bissouma, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Duffy, Offiah, Lallana, Alzate, Maupay, Ferguson.

Manchester United: De Gea, Telles, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot, Matic, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Fernandez, Jones, Fred, Lingard, Cavani, Garnacho.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT