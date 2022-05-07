Liverpool v Spurs team news: Konate and Diaz start, Matip and Jota benched

The final Premier League match of the day could be a humdinger on Merseyside as it sees Liverpool play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

Kick-off at Anfield is at an unusually late 19:45 BST.

There’s not just the title race affected by the result of this fixture but also the sprint for a UEFA Champions League qualification spot, as a win for Spurs would put serious pressure on Arsenal and even Chelsea ahead of them.

Defeat for either side, however, might all but end their respective hopes.

For us Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, there are opportunities aplenty to kick-start the Gameweek after a fairly awful Saturday for most concerned.

No fewer than five players on show tonight are owned by at least 40% of the top 10k (see below), for example, with a certain Egyptian the most-captained player of the week:

Most of the key FPL targets start this evening but there is a first league benching since November for Joel Matip, who is replaced at centre-half by Ibrahima Konate – perhaps the latter’s extra half yard of pace was a factor considering the form of Son Heung-min.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes following the Reds’ midweek win over Villarreal in the Champions League, with Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz starting in place of Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

Roberto Firmino again misses out despite a return to training.

Antonio Conte’s one change is a predictable one: Dejan Kulusevski is back in the starting XI in place of Lucas Moura after his heroics off the bench last weekend.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Diaz, Mane, Salah.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

