794
Dugout Discussion May 8

2pm team news: Richarlison starts, Maddison and White miss out

794 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Arsenal v Leeds United, Leicester City v Everton and Norwich City v West Ham United.

All three fixtures kick-off at 14:00 BST, with Manchester City v Newcastle United to follow later on.

The big FPL team news arrives at the King Power Stadium, where James Maddison is absent from the matchday squad.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, freshens up his side following Thursday’s exit to Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, with only five players – Kasper Schmeichel, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – retaining their places.

Everton name an unchanged XI following their 1-0 win over Chelsea in Gameweeek 35. That means Richarlison is fit to start despite suffering from some soreness in his ankle.

At the Emirates, Mikel Arteta makes just the one change, with Cedric Soares coming in at left-back in place of Nuno Tavares, who drops to the bench. That means Ben White misses out once again because of a tight hamstring.

For the visitors, Diego Llorente returns at centre-back in place of Pascal Struijk. That’s one of three changes, with Daniel James and Joe Gelhardt also in for the injured Stuart Dallas and Rodrigo.

Norwich’s only alteration sees Jacob Sorensen replace Mathias Normann.

As for West Ham, they have made two changes from their Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, with Lukasz Fabianski and Said Benrahma coming in for Alphonse Areola and Tomas Soucek.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Oulad M’hand, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Patino, Pepe, Lacazette, Swanson, Lokonga

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Klich, Phillips, Raphinha, Harrison, James, Gelhardt

Subs: Cresswell, Rodrigo, Hjelde, Struijk, Shackleton, Klaesson, Greenwood, Bate, Gray

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Fofana, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Perez, Daka, Iheanacho

Subs: Thomas, Albrighton, Soyuncu, Vardy, Choudhury, Barnes, Soumare, Ward, Lookman

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Iwobi, Doucoure, Delph, Mykolenko, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Alli, Keane, Gomes, Calvert-Lewin, Kenny, Allan, Welch, Begovic, Rondon

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Byram, Williams, Gilmour, Sorensen, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki

Subs: Gibson, Gunn, Tzolis, Rowe, Springett, Placheta, Giannoulis, Gibbs, Rupp

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Vlasic, Masuaku, Fredericks, Yarmolenko, Kral, Soucek, Johnson, Areola, Noble

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

794 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jatz10
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Free hit team Gameweek 37 :

    Martinez (Guaita)
    Digne Castagne Mykolenko (Taylor, Lowton)
    Olise Zaha Maddison Gordon (Cornet)
    Watkins (c) Vardy Richarlison

    Changes?

    Open Controls
  2. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Schmeichel 1
    Cash 2
    Matip 0
    KdH 2
    Mane 2
    Mount 0
    Salah 2
    King 1
    Vardy (c) 2

    This is going swimmingly.

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      I feel you pain, dude. . . 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        your**

        Open Controls
    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Loads in the same boat.

      Well done to those with Nketiah and Diaz.

      A lot of coin tosses and 50/50 calls being punished

      Open Controls
    3. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      And Foden on bench. Well done.

      Open Controls
    4. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      I'm on 11 from 8 players.

      Open Controls
    5. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Well they all have yet to play again. Lets see what happens.

      Open Controls
  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Kasper couldnt even muster a save point!

    Open Controls
  4. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Guess martnelli didn’t do much today if not in the bonus points ?

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      He was the best player on the pitch.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Oh according to bonus points system 5th

        Open Controls
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Hopefully saved for Thursday too. Shame it wasn’t more points but assist better than nothing

        Open Controls
  5. SouthCoastSaint
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Don’t think I’ve ever needed a captain to show up more than today.

    Horrific free hit with Maddison no show, jota benched. Richarlison assist the best return.

    COME ON KEVIN

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      (C)ancelo here. Let's hope we both haul (and basically no other players do) 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        0-1, Lascelles unassisted goal incoming.

        Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      You're not the only one struggling I'm on 35 points on BB with just Cancelo to play today.

      Open Controls
  6. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Don't worry, Ramsdale will make up for it when he saves Kane's pen.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours ago

      Son is now on pens though 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Ramsdale save from Son pen and Kane follows up with the rebound... 😉

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Leno to start to annoy BBers

      Open Controls
  7. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    4 hours ago

    Skysports: "Frank Lampard is masterminding an escape from the bottom three..."

    Have just sicked up a bit of vomit into my mouth. I know the media wankfest over the likes of Lampard and Gerrard as managers shouldn't annoy me so much.

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      He has done well of late, it has to be said.

      Open Controls
    2. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      A month ago they were saying he wasn't up to it
      Deserves the praise

      Open Controls
    3. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Gerrard hasn't had many compliments in recent weeks, tbh. More criticism, if truth be told. He does deserve more praise for constructing a Rangers team that has gotten to a European final, though. They're basically all his players and not much money was spent...

      Open Controls
  8. Run DCL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    The Everton away end. Not one single “your support is effing sh11t or “is this a library?” No mentions of poverty or politics. Just boss songs, dead loud, about Everton Football Club.

    Open Controls
    1. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Hear hear!
      Amazing stuff start to finish

      Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Pity they couldn't replicate that at Goodison... 😉 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Third Eye Vision
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Only been one quiet game at Goodison since Frank came in (the Wolves game).

        It’s been bouncing.

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          The only noise I've heard was at the tail-end of the game against Newcastle. Same for pretty much all Premiership stadiums, though, sadly...

          Open Controls
    3. Third Eye Vision
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Fans are playing their part brilliantly.

      Get in btw!

      Open Controls
    4. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      The Howard's Way documentary about the Everton team of the 80s is well worth watching if you haven't seen it.

      Open Controls
      1. Run DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Seen it! I was in it 😀

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Nice one 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Now that was a team.

        Open Controls
  9. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Sterling's going to grab a double digit haul isn't he.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      I will be surprised if he ends up with 2 points

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      KDB*

      Open Controls
    3. TKC07
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Wait for him to be replaced at 59 minutes.

      Open Controls
  10. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Can't wait this season to get over, mentally exhausted week in week out

    Open Controls
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Haha indeed

      Open Controls
  11. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    How's Gordon playing? Not sure if I should start him next GW

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Playing like a 4.5mid.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        5.5 Eddie should give him a lesson

        Open Controls
  12. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Bowen 2 bonus out of nowhere.

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      3 assists helps

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      FPL were reading the comments on here.

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Someone was pissed off on the previous page so they decided to make his day

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Definitely helped cheer me up

        Open Controls
  13. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Imagine starting Grealish and Sterling in a must win game. Pep has lost his marbles

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      I still can’t believe he benched Mahrez for those ar*%eholes.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      He started Mahrez in CL and we know how that ended.

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        It also had him scoring a great goal which was City's only goal

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          GK made 8 saves and they only managed 1 goal.

          Open Controls
      2. Casualspotted
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          He didnt playing last 2 minutes

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 28 mins ago

            Perfect time to sub him on today then.

            Open Controls
      3. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Sterling is decent tbf. Griliesh I'm not so sure.

        Open Controls
      4. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Pep likes to rotate. Period

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          I suspected Grealish might start. He has a knack of starting players who have recently received a bit of criticism.

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 23 mins ago

            Oh didn't know that. Yeah btw it's not really a big surprise. It's still Newcastle anyway

            Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Don’t know how Fabio Borges does it
      +48% green arrow to go 543 OR as it stands
      Looking like his worst finish in the last 6 seasons will be 1,965 OR - ridiculous!
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/380968/event/36

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        He uses an algo

        Open Controls
        1. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Which one lol?

          Open Controls
      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Goat

        Open Controls
    4. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Grealish should leave City. Doesn't fit the style they play.

      Open Controls
      1. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Might be true

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Pep signings usually take a season to bed in. Judge him after next season IMO.

        Open Controls
    5. pundit of punts
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Thoughts on Werner + Barnes ➡ Watkins + Zaha for -4? Gives me -

      Schmeichel
      TAA - Cancelo - Alonso - Cash
      Salah - Zaha - Mount - Kulusevski
      Richarlison - Watkins

      Pickford - Nketiah - Saka - Dias

      Open Controls
    6. KevsHolidayFund
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Is Holgate going to get 3 more bonus system for winning goal?

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Nope, added in game already

        3 - Daka (26)
        2 - Pickford (25)
        1 - Keane (23)
        Holgate (22)
        Castagne (22)

        Open Controls
        1. KevsHolidayFund
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Wondering because fpl towers changed Watkins bps yesterday at the end of all games?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            That was a different recalculation. Sometimes happens when they input something wrong.

            The goal winning bonus is added during the game now. Doesn't depend on OPTA (other than goalscorer & current scoreline) so added automatically in-play and doesn't need to be readjusted.

            Open Controls
            1. KevsHolidayFund
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              Thanks for the info even after playing 12years you can learn something new!

              Open Controls
          2. Third Eye Vision
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            They only change it afterwards for certain other stats, not for winning goal, which as others have said, is added in-game.

            Open Controls
        2. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Pickford made 8 saves and only 7 are accounted for. Not right.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            7 by Opta.

            Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        It's already included.

        Open Controls
    7. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Play Pope or Kasper?

      Open Controls
      1. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        They are of a similar quality

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          How frustrating

          Open Controls
      2. Rik Waller
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Kasper the friendly Pope

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          BB you mean?

          Open Controls
    8. DF
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Sterling (c)...I'll take 60 mins, would love a clean sheet but boy do I need an attacking return today. Go get em!

      Open Controls
    9. Not again Shirley
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      I was almost certain Mahrez would start. Fortunately went KDB. That’s not to say Mahrez won’t get loads of points over the GW though.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Nice way to jinx Mahrez

        Open Controls
    10. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Just saw the 1st Nketiah goal, shambles.

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Yeah. Haven't a clue what the 'keeper was at.

        Open Controls
    11. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Pep really doesn't like interviews. I'm sure he used to more engaging in them...

      Open Controls
    12. SouthCoastSaint
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      1 bonus for Kevin

      Open Controls
    13. MathGeek
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Anyone know why Maddison left out? Surely not rotation?

      Open Controls
    14. No Need
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Get that flag off of old titanium ankles Rich please lol

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.