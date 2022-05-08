2pm team news: Richarlison starts, Maddison and White miss out

Double Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Arsenal v Leeds United, Leicester City v Everton and Norwich City v West Ham United.

All three fixtures kick-off at 14:00 BST, with Manchester City v Newcastle United to follow later on.

The big FPL team news arrives at the King Power Stadium, where James Maddison is absent from the matchday squad.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, freshens up his side following Thursday’s exit to Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, with only five players – Kasper Schmeichel, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – retaining their places.

Everton name an unchanged XI following their 1-0 win over Chelsea in Gameweeek 35. That means Richarlison is fit to start despite suffering from some soreness in his ankle.

At the Emirates, Mikel Arteta makes just the one change, with Cedric Soares coming in at left-back in place of Nuno Tavares, who drops to the bench. That means Ben White misses out once again because of a tight hamstring.

For the visitors, Diego Llorente returns at centre-back in place of Pascal Struijk. That’s one of three changes, with Daniel James and Joe Gelhardt also in for the injured Stuart Dallas and Rodrigo.

Norwich’s only alteration sees Jacob Sorensen replace Mathias Normann.

As for West Ham, they have made two changes from their Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, with Lukasz Fabianski and Said Benrahma coming in for Alphonse Areola and Tomas Soucek.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Oulad M’hand, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Patino, Pepe, Lacazette, Swanson, Lokonga

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Klich, Phillips, Raphinha, Harrison, James, Gelhardt

Subs: Cresswell, Rodrigo, Hjelde, Struijk, Shackleton, Klaesson, Greenwood, Bate, Gray

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Fofana, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Perez, Daka, Iheanacho

Subs: Thomas, Albrighton, Soyuncu, Vardy, Choudhury, Barnes, Soumare, Ward, Lookman

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Iwobi, Doucoure, Delph, Mykolenko, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Alli, Keane, Gomes, Calvert-Lewin, Kenny, Allan, Welch, Begovic, Rondon

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Byram, Williams, Gilmour, Sorensen, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki

Subs: Gibson, Gunn, Tzolis, Rowe, Springett, Placheta, Giannoulis, Gibbs, Rupp

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Vlasic, Masuaku, Fredericks, Yarmolenko, Kral, Soucek, Johnson, Areola, Noble

