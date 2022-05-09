142
News May 9

FPL Daily: Firmino and Ramsey injury updates

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

KLOPP ‘HOPES’ FOR FIRMINO INVOLVEMENT

Jurgen Klopp hopes Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) will be fit for Liverpool’s crucial trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The Reds’ number nine has not played since picking up a foot issue in the victory over Manchester City at Wembley in April, but returned to training last week and could be available for the second part of Liverpool’s Gameweek 36 double-header.

“Bobby [Firmino] now trained before the last game [for] two days. We don’t train a lot so he always has to do more, that is what he is still doing. So, [a] decision for tomorrow. He gets closer and closer and closer. Hopefully he can be involved.” – Jurgen Klopp

Klopp also went on to discuss team selection, and the challenges he faces at this stage of the season.

“Yeah, it’s a challenge, to be honest. But very often the decisions get easier with all the information I get from the medical department because then I don’t have to choose between all of them, I have only a few. In these short periods between the games I didn’t get all the information yet, or not the final information, so when I leave here I go to the medical department and collect some more and then we will see. Is it difficult? It’s challenging, that’s it.” – Jurgen Klopp

RAMSEY TO MISS LIVERPOOL CLASH

Steven Gerrard has confirmed Jacob Ramsey (£4.7m) will miss the visit of Liverpool on Tuesday.

The midfielder sat out Saturday’s 3-1 win at Burnley with a groin injury but could return for the weekend’s game at Crystal Palace, the first of two fixtures for Aston Villa in Double Gameweek 37.

“With injuries, we’re the same as we were. JJ [Ramsey] won’t make it. He’s got a decent chance for the weekend, but Liverpool’s come too soon, which is disappointing. I’m sure he would have been desperate to challenge himself against Liverpool. The squad will be very similar to what it was against Burnley.” – Steven Gerrard

As well as Ramsey, Leon Bailey (£6.3m) and Kortney Hause (£4.4m) missed Villa’s win at Turf Moor through injury.

HAALAND TO CITY?

According to media reports, Erling Haaland is close to completing a move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian forward has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020, and last year became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

City, meanwhile, have played without an orthodox centre-forward following the exit of Sergio Aguero, with Phil Foden (£7.9m), Gabriel Jesus (8.6m), Bernardo Silva (£7.0m), Jack Grealish (£7.5m) and Raheem Sterling (£10.5m) all tasked with leading the line at times this season.

142 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Better trio on FH? I’m chasing a 50 point lead…

    A) Son, Mane, Richarlison
    B) Gordon, Salah, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      A though still potentially 210 mins of football for Liverpool before GW37

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      A, I believe.

      Open Controls
  2. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    RMFHT

    Foster/ Pickford
    Cash / Clyne / TAA / Cancelo / Jansson
    KDB / Zaha / Son / Luiz Diaz / Gordon
    Watkins / Ings / Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Who are you benching? Guessing Jansson, Gordon and maybe Clyne? I don’t think you need 3 playing subs on a FH - could maybe downgrade a defender at least and depending on how much you’ve already got in the bank do KDB -> Mane? It’s pretty good though honestly.

      Open Controls
      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeh it would likely be them I bench. I'd like the security of 3 playing subs in case there's crazy rotation.

        If I went with Mane instead of KDB I'd be worried about no City coverage (other than Cancelo). I think City win all their remaining matches and KDB will likely be massively involved so I do want him

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 mins ago

          Sounds good mate. It’s just hunches really and we’ve all got our own. Going KDB is probably more sensible

          Open Controls
          1. Wolfman180
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Cheers man 🙂 appreciate it

            Open Controls
  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Start Dubravka or Ramsdale? Have lost my belief in ARS defense.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Think I'd punt on Dubravka personally. I don't know why but I feel like if Spurs win on Thursday that Arsenal will make things difficult for themselves in the last 2 games (which are both already tricky ties)

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      So have I, but Ramsdale still. I have same pair. Have been thinking about -4 to ditch Ramsdale for dgw keeper, but high risk small upside transfer 🙁

      Open Controls
    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I’d give the edge to Ramsdale

      Open Controls
  4. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    I think I know the answer to this and I think it’s not the answer I want it to be but which combo scores more (GW37 only) please?

    A) Zaha, Kane
    B) Cancelo, Mane

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Thank you mate

        Open Controls
  5. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, Cash, James
    Son, KdB, Saka, Maddison*, Coutinho*
    Kane
    Dubravka, Alonso*, Gelhardt, Greenwood
    No chips, 1 ft, 0.5 mitb, about 20 pts to top 10k
    RMT-tool predicted 95 pts, but almost miracles would be needed now. I am really having trouble to even get ideas that might work. Zaha has decentish double and MU last gw, but I don't trust him. I am really running out of ideas, getting Jota or Diaz is one possibility, but this is dgw and. Selling KdB for -4 doesn't feel good either. Alonso to C Digne is one desperate possibility. Any ideas how to attack or just do nothing and hope for a miracle?!?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I think I agree on Zaha. I'm looking likely to get him on FH but I'm not so confident on him after getting him on my first FH recently and Palace not having much to aim for, I might end up going with Olise instead. Honestly it's not a really fun week for FH as I'm spending more time thinking about SGWers than DGWers as I'm not really keen on any DGW except Pickford and Rich. Your team is good and could do quite well, it's easy to see any changes from that being regretted not long after. Think I'd leave it

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thx 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      The latter is how I’d play it - I wouldn’t take any wild punts - maybe you get a little luck, maybe those above you are taking wild punts which set them back which means you, just by doing the things you think get you the most points, end up in the top 10k anyway. If Maddison or Coutinho don’t start their next game then I think that player to Zaha sounds good - he feels like the sort of player that would be even more up for a game against a former club than anyone and Man Utd are unfortunately a nice fixture right now. Likewise Alonso if he doesn’t start Leeds (or we get any more info that he’s not likely to play again) a punt to Digne could be good - but I wouldn’t captain. I like Son captain from the players you have.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thx 🙂

        Open Controls

