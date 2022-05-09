FPL Daily: Firmino and Ramsey injury updates

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

KLOPP ‘HOPES’ FOR FIRMINO INVOLVEMENT

Jurgen Klopp hopes Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) will be fit for Liverpool’s crucial trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The Reds’ number nine has not played since picking up a foot issue in the victory over Manchester City at Wembley in April, but returned to training last week and could be available for the second part of Liverpool’s Gameweek 36 double-header.

“Bobby [Firmino] now trained before the last game [for] two days. We don’t train a lot so he always has to do more, that is what he is still doing. So, [a] decision for tomorrow. He gets closer and closer and closer. Hopefully he can be involved.” – Jurgen Klopp

Klopp also went on to discuss team selection, and the challenges he faces at this stage of the season.

“Yeah, it’s a challenge, to be honest. But very often the decisions get easier with all the information I get from the medical department because then I don’t have to choose between all of them, I have only a few. In these short periods between the games I didn’t get all the information yet, or not the final information, so when I leave here I go to the medical department and collect some more and then we will see. Is it difficult? It’s challenging, that’s it.” – Jurgen Klopp

RAMSEY TO MISS LIVERPOOL CLASH

Steven Gerrard has confirmed Jacob Ramsey (£4.7m) will miss the visit of Liverpool on Tuesday.

The midfielder sat out Saturday’s 3-1 win at Burnley with a groin injury but could return for the weekend’s game at Crystal Palace, the first of two fixtures for Aston Villa in Double Gameweek 37.

“With injuries, we’re the same as we were. JJ [Ramsey] won’t make it. He’s got a decent chance for the weekend, but Liverpool’s come too soon, which is disappointing. I’m sure he would have been desperate to challenge himself against Liverpool. The squad will be very similar to what it was against Burnley.” – Steven Gerrard

As well as Ramsey, Leon Bailey (£6.3m) and Kortney Hause (£4.4m) missed Villa’s win at Turf Moor through injury.

HAALAND TO CITY?

According to media reports, Erling Haaland is close to completing a move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian forward has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020, and last year became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

City, meanwhile, have played without an orthodox centre-forward following the exit of Sergio Aguero, with Phil Foden (£7.9m), Gabriel Jesus (8.6m), Bernardo Silva (£7.0m), Jack Grealish (£7.5m) and Raheem Sterling (£10.5m) all tasked with leading the line at times this season.

🤔 | What would be a fair FPL price for Erling Haaland next season if he makes the switch to Manchester City?



🔒 And will he be in your Gameweek 1 squad?#FPL #FPLCommunity pic.twitter.com/zliE1jQyWl — Fantasy Football Scout Community (@FFS_Community) May 9, 2022

