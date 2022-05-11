983
Dugout Discussion May 11

Wednesday team news: Alonso and Mount start, Havertz benched again

983 Comments
Share

Four Premier League matches take place on Wednesday evening as a mammoth Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) slowly winds its way to a conclusion.

The north London derby will draw the Gameweek to a close tomorrow but there is plenty of Fantasy interest in tonight’s fixtures, with eight of the 12 ‘doublers’ in action.

Leeds United v Chelsea gets us underway at 19:30 BST, with Leicester City v Norwich City and Watford v Everton kicking off a quarter of an hour later. Finally, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City starts at 20:15 BST.

As for the team news, Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from the Blues’ disappointing 2-2 draw with Wolves.

Mason Mount is recalled along with Jorginho, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah, as Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timo Werner drop to the bench.

Marcos Alonso keeps his place as Tuchel attempts to draw a line under the tiff that he and the Spaniard had in the first half of Saturday’s game, while Kai Havertz has to again make do with a place among the substitutes.

Jesse Marsch has matched his opposite number and made four changes from the 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Lewis Bate and Pascal Struijk come in for Junior Firpo, Mateusz Klich, Joe Gelhardt and the banned Luke Ayling.

The changes are plentiful at the King Power Stadium, too. Brendan Rodgers has made five of them, with James Maddison and James Justin both returning from injury to start.

Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman also come into the team, as Wesley Fofana, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, Ayoze Perez and Nampalys Mendy drop out. Fofana doesn’t even make the bench.

Dean Smith recalls Angus Gunn, Lukas Rupp, Dimitris Giannoulis and full debutant Tony Springett at the expense of the benched Tim Krul, Brandon Williams, Jacob Sørensen and Kieran Dowell.

Roy Hodgson has beaten all of the above managers for team tinkering, making seven alterations – six of which are enforced.

Jeremy Ngakia, Joao Pedro, Adam Masina, Ken Sema, Dan Gosling, Christian Kabasele and Samuel Kalu all start at Vicarage Road.

Craig Cathcart drops to the bench, while Kiko Femenia, Hassane Kamara, Tom Cleverley, Ismaila Sarr, Josh King and Emmanuel Dennis are absent through either suspension, illness or injury.

Frank Lampard, by contrast, makes just one tweak to his starting XI, and that too is enforced.

Yerry Mina is ruled out because of a minor calf injury, so the Colombian is replaced by Michael Keane at the back.

In the late kick-off, expected recalls for Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden have materialised. The benched Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus and the injured Ruben Dias drop out.

There is again no place in the starting XI for Riyad Mahrez, however; that’s a fourth straight Premier League benching for the Algerian.

A ‘working from home’ Bruno Lage, still ill with Covid, has kept the Wolves changes to a bare minimum, as Chiquinho makes his first Premier League start in place of the injured Romain Saiss.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Bate, Phillips, Harrison, Raphinha, Rodrigo, James.

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton, Gray.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pulisic, Mount, Lukaku.

Subs: Kepa, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Sarr.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Evans, Castagne, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Vardy, Lookman, Barnes.

Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Mendy, Daka, Thomas.

Norwich City XI: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Byram, Giannoulis, Rupp, Gilmour, Springett, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.

Subs: Krul, Gibson, Dowell, Placheta, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Gibbs, Rowe.

Watford XI: Foster, Masina, Kabasele, Samir, Sema, Ngakia, Gosling, Sissoko, Kayembe, Kalu, Pedro.

Subs: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, Cathcart, Sierralta, Morris, Çukur, Blake, Grieves.

Everton XI: Pickford, Iwobi, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Gordon, Doucoure, Delph, Gray, Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Gomes, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon, Alli.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Chiquinho, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Neto.

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Mosquera, Silva, Toti, Hee-Chan, Cundle.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Sterling, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden.

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

983 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kdb has earned himself a rest for next gw

    See you in gw 38

    Open Controls
  2. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    KDB came out light in that 5-0 first game too. This haul could have been even bigger

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep, I felt hard done by with his 6 points at the time.

      Open Controls
  3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foden post

    Kdb assist denied

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Unlucky KdB owners.

      Open Controls
  4. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sterling to Mahrez for a hit instead of KdB will stay with me forever.

    Open Controls
  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foden post from Kdb pass

    Open Controls
  6. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foden, ffs.

    Open Controls
  7. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Slightly unsure about the FH Everton triple up and Rich (c) now

    Open Controls
  8. jason_ni
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    20points on bb, with Davies to go.

    Guess its a success barring 4nill spurs tomorrow.

    Foster saved it for me!

    Open Controls
  9. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Andy has Foden. Been making phone calls to Towers.

    Open Controls
  10. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Arghh. Really should have done Dubravka to Foster for a hit !

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      dont jinx it

      Open Controls
  11. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    As a KdB non owner and Salah capper I need something special from Son, Nketiah, Saka and Ramsdale tomorrow…

    Open Controls
  12. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    39 on my bench boost with foster holgate Nkeitah and Gelhart .
    Best bench boost ever.

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Great score.

      Picking pukki and Dennis on wc 36 over eddie was a blunder on my part!

      Open Controls
  13. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Is 100+ without KDB good enough this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    2. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I wish

      Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      No. Depends on your rank tho

      Open Controls
  14. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Dammit! I wanted that KDB assist! I'm so greedy.

    Open Controls
  15. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Donkey playing CF these days.

    Open Controls
  16. Old Bull
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    This week was the game changer

    Open Controls
  17. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Foden remembering he had captained Salah....

    Open Controls
  18. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    I actually thought I made good moves when I did Saiss, Weghorst to R.James, Nketiah but rival captained KDB and I don't even have him.

    Open Controls
  19. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    32 points on BB. 😀

    Amazing stuff.

    Pickford - Barnes - Alonso - Cash doing the business.

    103(-8) with Nketiah, Saka and Kulusevski to go tomorrow.

    Inside Top 600 😀

    Open Controls
  20. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    just now

    KDB Cappers there is one more coming

    THEN we'll FEAST

    Open Controls
  21. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    As if Foden got the assist!

    Open Controls
  22. mynameisq
    • 8 Years
    just now

    My weekly streak of would have been better off had I done nothing continues as Kasper comes in for a hit only to bench Foster!

    Open Controls
  23. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    2 ML rivals have kdb captain and triple captain and then there's me who don't even own him!

    Opting for FH37 over 36 proving very costly as it stands

    Open Controls
  24. Harry Ball Bag™⚽⚽…
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Well kdb has finished my season

    Open Controls
  25. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    If we could post gifs, it would be the “Stop, stop, he’s already dead”

    Open Controls
  26. ChelseaGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Had 2 gut feeling moves
    Salah (C) to KDB (C)
    Foster to Schmeichel

    Guess which one I went for lol

    Open Controls
  27. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    BB of Foster, Holgate, Nketiah and Gordon not too shabby.

    Wiped out by no KDB tho...

    Open Controls
  28. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Expect Salah to KDB might be a popular transfer

    Open Controls
  29. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 2 Years
    just now

    I was behind @ money league before this GW 110points. Now im leading with 18points. Holysh*t. Didn't seee that one coming

    Open Controls
  30. Jimmy Boy
    • 5 Years
    just now

    What's the all-time record for a player's gameweek haul anyone?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.