Dugout Discussion May 12

Spurs v Arsenal team news: Saka fit, White a sub, Romero out

The 16th and final fixture of Double Gameweek 36 takes place this evening – and what a match it is.

It’s not just local bragging rights on the line as Tottenham Hotspur play host to Arsenal but also a UEFA Champions League qualifying spot.

An Arsenal win secures at least fourth place for the Gunners, while a draw leaves them firmly in the driving seat. A Spurs victory, however, not only keeps things interesting between the two rivals but also means that Chelsea have to tentatively peer over their shoulders.

Kick-off in the north London derby is at 19:45 BST.

The team news is nice and simple from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as there is just one change across the two sides, and it’s an enforced one at that.

Davinson Sanchez comes into the starting XI for the hosts as the injured Cristian Romero misses out.

“In the game against Liverpool he received a hit on his hip. After the game he had pain and is not right to recover.” – Antonio Conte on Cristian Romero

The fact that Arsenal are unchanged means that Bukayo Saka, absent from training ground images on Wednesday and listed as a doubt by his manager, is fit enough to start.

Ben White has also shaken off a hamstring injury but is only on the bench.

Saka is the most-owned player in this fixture, both overall and within the top 10k.

A closer look at the leading 10,000 managers above (via LiveFPL) shows that interest extends beyond the Arsenal winger, with Son Heung-min and Eddie Nketiah both sitting in more than 50% of these teams.

Little more than 2% of Gameweek 36 captains are still to play in this fixture, however.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Winks, Rodon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Craig.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Leno, White, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Swanson, Patino.

  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Are commentators not willing to say that Son dived on an elbow? Pretty blatant

    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Not sure if serious or just really really dumb

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Dumb? Dumb to recognise that Son bought the red card? Holding made rash decisions at the start but didnt get booked. Son then bought the cards

        1. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Holding got away with 3 challenges that could have been yellows before getting a yellow. Then stupidly threw his arm into Sons face. It was worthy of a yellow and he was rightly sent off.

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Arsenal fan?

  2. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Arteta sounds foaming! Monday night going to be very tasty !

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Conte would love it if they went up there and didn't get a result!

  3. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    FH GTG?

    Pickford*
    TAA Digne* Cash* Cancelo
    Salah KDB Son Zaha* Gordon*
    Richy (C)*

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Like it a lot! Gonna go with same captain myself, I think...

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Will change Cancelo to Watkins if fit too

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mine is very different but I do like it

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Whats yours look like?

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Going bigger on the DGW players and tempted to double up on Vardy and Maddison..
          Team looks like this at the moment

          Pickford
          Digne Mings Mykolenko
          Salah Son Maddison Zaha
          Kane Vardy Ings

          KDH bench, 0itb

  4. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    So tempted to capt zaha this week

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Then do it. Gut feeling is the way to go!

  5. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    Cant wait to hear what Arteta says after big Wood scores a brace!

  6. Oggle22
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Schmeichel
    TAA James White Holgate
    Salah Saka Mount Kulu KDB
    Richarliaon

    Ramsdale Laporte Richardso Cucho

    A) Save FT
    B)Laporte to either cash or digne for free
    C)Laporte and Sake to Casb or Digne and Zaha -4
    D)Summar else

    Cheers

  7. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Best defender up to 4.6 for gw37+gw38?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Emerson or Sessegnon

      1. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        just now

        cheers.I am also thinking Keane/Holgate.

    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I am going Keane

  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Worst gameweek of the season for me.

    70 (-4) points. 5.6M GW rank. Down from 9K > 30K.

    Time to chase!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Forget Salah

      Go KDB if chasing

      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        That train left the station

        1. NorCal Villan
            1 min ago

            It had two lights on behind
            Whoa, the blue light was my baby
            And the red light was my mind

        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Feels like the variance could swing the other way next match tbh, with West Ham a better team than Soton
          KDB scored 4 goals from his only 4 shots on target and 0.9 xG - really outlier results

      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Nice team on paper!
        But luck and all that..

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        I was simply lucky to be chasing (OR 14k) so I just had to get C KdB.

    2. TimoTime
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      Too risky a FH to get all the big guns in?:

      Pickford,
      Digne, Cash, Mings, Myko
      Salah, Son, KDB, Zaha, Gordon
      Kane

      Fodder bench

      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        Thinking of doing the same. See below. Wouldn't triple villa at the back.

        1. TimoTime
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Haha yeh maybe triple villa is too risky…

          Who would you captain if you had all 4 big hitters?

          1. Big Ronnie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Probably Salah or Son

      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Triple villa defence, interesting. Only player I'm really missing is Ings, he looks on fire!

        Overall tho I really like it

        1. TimoTime
          • 2 Years
          34 mins ago

          Yeh agree on ings, not sure on richarlison, I can see frank wanting to squeeze out some results and keeping the games close

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Who is your C?

            1. TimoTime
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              Tempted by Son, feel spurs are really going to go for it against a weak Burnley.

              Salah would be normal pick but they are distracted and could be tired after Saturday

              KDB train might have already left and hammers won’t be a push over

              If I kept the original template, I’d play boring and stick it on Ings, Rich’s returns aren’t that inspiring

              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                I'm also tempted by Sonny. They have something to play for and he is casing the golden boot while Salah not playing at his best..

        2. NorCal Villan
            34 mins ago

            Ings on fire?

            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              32 mins ago

              I said looks on fire. But that's just like my opinion, man.

              1. NorCal Villan
                  1 min ago

                  I hear ya. Just my opinion as well. All good

        3. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          51 mins ago

          Play KDH (wat / che) or Saka (new)

          Cheers.

          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Kdh

        4. GoonerGirl
          • 2 Years
          51 mins ago

          I was going to go KDB over Kane but because Kane gets given penalties for free from the refs, thinking maybe I'll just go with him instead.

          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Ideally both

        5. Big Ronnie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          Playing around with fitting 4 big hitters in. What do you think? Defenders too weak?

          Pickford,
          Digne, Cash, Myko,Justin
          Salah, Son, KDB, Kulu
          Kane, Richy

          Steele, D Luiz, Gelhardt, Tsimi

          1. TimoTime
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            Came up with something similar:

            Pickford,
            Digne, Cash, Mings, Myko
            Salah, Son, KDB, Zaha, Gordon
            Kane

            I prefer Zaha to Rich…

            The trade off is basically rich + ings + robbo/TAA for Kane + dodgy defence

            1. Big Ronnie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah good shout could go Zaha over Rich and upgrade elsewhere.

          2. Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Just ditch Salah for Jota / Diaz depending on which doesn’t start the FA Cup final.

        6. DAZZ
          • 7 Years
          36 mins ago

          Chasing from 45K with KDB and Salah. Desperatly want Son for Burnley and Norwich. May have to go without Salah

          1. User Unknown
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            I’ve just sold tonight as he looks prime for a price drop.

            Way I see it, if Son matches Salah’s output, I’ve not lost anything. I don’t imagine anyone owns KDB+Son+Salah+Kane so one of the four has to give, and it’s the one bang out of form.

            Plus I’ll stick the remaining fiver of my betting account on Salah to score 2+, just in case.

            Clearly if he gets 4 assists I’m ruined

            1. DAZZ
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Yup. I’m chasing ML 30 points. And if he owns Salah and Son, i own Salah KDB, i’m a lot more worried not owning Son ATM

        7. abaalan
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          Worth keeping Trent on FH?
          Salah or whos best Liv mid on FH?

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Trent is always s good option but it all depends on the rest of your team.. do you need money elsewhere, could go for Diaz over Salah for example.

            Dropping Salah takes some balls though because of Salahs ownership and potential to score big in any game... High risk, high reward...

        8. BantasyFootball
            23 mins ago

            Defending a 50 point lead in my ML. Rival owns Salah + Son + Kane + Gordon while I have Salah + Mount + Kane + Kulu. I am worried that I could lose the ML in the last couple of GWs if he caps Son (which I suspect he will) and he bangs vs Burnley + Norwich (which he might). Is it worth taking a -8 to bring in Son (losing Mount and Kulu in the process) to block this?

          • Wolfman180
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Thoughts on this FH

            Pickford
            Clyne, Cash, Myko
            Salah, KDB, Son L Diaz, Zaha
            Watkins, Ings

            Steele, Cucurella, Jansson, Richardson

