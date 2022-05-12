Spurs v Arsenal team news: Saka fit, White a sub, Romero out

The 16th and final fixture of Double Gameweek 36 takes place this evening – and what a match it is.

It’s not just local bragging rights on the line as Tottenham Hotspur play host to Arsenal but also a UEFA Champions League qualifying spot.

An Arsenal win secures at least fourth place for the Gunners, while a draw leaves them firmly in the driving seat. A Spurs victory, however, not only keeps things interesting between the two rivals but also means that Chelsea have to tentatively peer over their shoulders.

Kick-off in the north London derby is at 19:45 BST.

The team news is nice and simple from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as there is just one change across the two sides, and it’s an enforced one at that.

Davinson Sanchez comes into the starting XI for the hosts as the injured Cristian Romero misses out.

“In the game against Liverpool he received a hit on his hip. After the game he had pain and is not right to recover.” – Antonio Conte on Cristian Romero

The fact that Arsenal are unchanged means that Bukayo Saka, absent from training ground images on Wednesday and listed as a doubt by his manager, is fit enough to start.

Ben White has also shaken off a hamstring injury but is only on the bench.

Saka is the most-owned player in this fixture, both overall and within the top 10k.

A closer look at the leading 10,000 managers above (via LiveFPL) shows that interest extends beyond the Arsenal winger, with Son Heung-min and Eddie Nketiah both sitting in more than 50% of these teams.

Little more than 2% of Gameweek 36 captains are still to play in this fixture, however.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Winks, Rodon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Craig.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Leno, White, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Swanson, Patino.

