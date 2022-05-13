FPL Gameweek 37 team and injury news: Live press conference updates

We’ve got all the key team news and injury updates from all the Premier League pre-match press conferences ahead of Double Gameweek 37.

It’s a big round, containing 12 matches, five teams playing twice and a blank for Manchester United. Only one manager spoke to the media on Thursday – Newcastle United‘s Eddie Howe. Ralph Hasenhuttl won’t hold a presser before the deadline because Southampton aren’t in action until Tuesday.

Furthermore, it is currently unknown when Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta will face the media, as the Gunners only played last night and won’t again until Monday.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY

LIVERPOOL

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp only passed comment on Fabinho‘s hamstring injury. The rest of his squad is available, including Roberto Firmino (foot).

“He will definitely be back for the Champions League final, before we will see. We don’t know.” – Jurgen Klopp on Fabinho

CHELSEA

For the Blues, Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) and Ben Chilwell (knee) remain injured, although there is a chance that both Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and N’Golo Kante (knock) will make the Wembley showpiece.

“There is no new injury but heavy pain and was heavily swollen. We’re hoping that maybe time is enough, that he makes it. We will try in training and then we will know more about it.” – Thomas Tuchel on Mateo Kovacic

MANCHESTER CITY

Back to Premier League action, Pep Guardiola will make a late decision on whether Aymeric Laporte can play. A rough challenge from Raul Jimenez hurt the centre-back’s knee but the situation isn’t helped by the other defensive injuries to Ruben Dias (hamstring), Kyle Walker (ankle) and John Stones (muscle). The trio will miss the season’s final days. There is also doubt over Fernandinho (muscle).

“[Laporte] is in treatment, two days. We will see tomorrow, which players can play on Sunday. Until the day of the game we will not be able to decide.” – Pep Guardiola

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Antonio Conte’s post-match quotes were embargoed from last night. Upon release, he has revealed that Cristian Romero missed out with a hip injury, joining Sergio Reguilon (groin), Matt Doherty (knee), Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) in the treatment room.

“Sergio [Reguilon] is out and not available for the rest of the season as there are 10 days left. It’s the same for Romero, he’s not available because he received a hit on his hip at the end of the game v Liverpool.”

Additionally, Conte reassured fans that neither Son Heung-min nor Dejan Kulusevski‘s second-half substitutions were due to injury.

“I wanted to give him and Deki [Dejan Kulusevski] a bit of rest because on Sunday it will be a sporting war. So to rest players for 20 to 25 minutes was important for us.”

ASTON VILLA

Steven Gerrard doesn’t think Ollie Watkins‘ ankle issue is problematic but admits he hasn’t trained since the midweek defeat to Liverpool. With mid-table security going into these final two Gameweeks, it’s hard to say how many minutes the forward will play.

At least their cheap midfielder Jacob Ramsey (knock) is back for the Double Gameweek against Crystal Palace and Burnley, although Leon Bailey (ankle) and Kortney Hause (abdominal) are out.

“Ollie [Watkins] hasn’t trained yet since the game but he’s still got a chance to be involved. We’re hoping he’s going to take part in tomorrow’s session. He’s got a knock on his ankle. I don’t think it’s too serious. All being well, he’ll be available. Jacob [Ramsey] is back in the group, he’s trained for the last couple of days and is looking good. So, that’s a big positive for us. Buendía left training yesterday but [worked] today.”

EVERTON

Heavy investment has gone into Everton assets for a pair of home matches against Brentford and Crystal Palace. Fabian Delph (muscle) has been added to their injury list, which also contains Yerry Mina (calf), Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle).

Either Sunday or Thursday should see a return for both Donny van de Beek (groin) and Ben Godfrey (thigh).

“Fabian [Delph] won’t be fit for the game against Brentford, we’ll see for the rest of the season. It’s a small muscle injury. Ben Godfrey is very close, he’s possibly going to be in the squad. Donny van de Beek is getting closer, I’d like to think he might be involved on Sunday – if not, on Thursday.” – Frank Lampard

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes says that Said Benrahma is doubtful, after following up his two goals at Norwich City by hurting his ankle. With Angelo Ogbonna (knee) a long-term absentee, the only other injury-related news from Moyes is that Michail Antonio (knock) and Craig Dawson (calf) should be fine to play.

“Saïd [Benrahma] is a bit of a question mark. He’s out doing some light jogging so maybe not as bad as we thought, but I’m not quite sure if he’s fit. We’ll see tomorrow. It’s an ankle injury.”

LEEDS UNITED

Both Double Gameweek 36 outings brought a red card for Leeds United, with Luke Ayling and Daniel James both suspended for the weekend. There is good news for Raphinha and Jack Harrison, as they should be passed fit to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

The season is over for Stuart Dallas (leg), Adam Forshaw (knee), Tyler Roberts (hamstring) and Crysencio Summerville (ankle) but possibly not for Patrick Bamford (foot).

“Jack Harrison, with the contusion, looks positive, like he should be in training tomorrow and be ready to go. Raphinha is fine. Patrick Bamford – it’s a little bit too early to tell where he’s at” – Jesse Marsch

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Their opponents should have the same group available as last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Manchester United. That means Jakub Moder (knee) is out and it’s probably the same for Enock Mwepu (groin) and Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring).

“Enock [Mwepu] did a little bit today but Sunday will come too soon. Jeremy [Sarmiento] is making progress but I think we will have the same group as we had against Manchester United.” – Graham Potter

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Max Kilman (knee) is expected to return for the start of next season, whilst Nelson Semedo (hamstring) has undergone successful surgery that should also heal by August. Meanwhile, Daniel Podence (foot) is unlikely to take part against Norwich, with Romain Saiss (knock) also missing.

LEICESTER CITY

Very little to report from Brendan Rodgers, who expects Wesley Fofana (calf) to return at Watford on Sunday. Just like before, the main injuries are to Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh) and Ryan Bertrand (knee).

BURNLEY

Matej Vydra managed to play 60 minutes at Watford with a torn anterior cruciate knee injury. He has since had reconstructive knee surgery, ending his season abruptly. Mike Jackson also has Ashley Westwood (ankle) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) out, although there is hope that Jay Rodriguez (hamstring), James Tarkowski (hamstring), Ben Mee (leg) and Jack Cork (knock) can get minutes during the Clarets’ Double Gameweek clashes.

“Jack Cork is back training today. Tarky [Tarkowski] we’re still waiting on with his hamstring. J-Rod [Rodriguez] is out running, Ben Mee is starting to do some running as well. Vydra has had to have a knee operation.” – Mike Jackson

BRENTFORD

After missing the last four matches with a hamstring injury, Thomas Frank has confirmed that Sergi Canos is available for the trip to Goodison Park. Yet Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Zanka (thigh) and Frank Onyeka (ankle) will all miss out for the Bees. Hope remains that Saman Ghoddos (ankle) could participate at some point.

CRYSTAL PALACE

James McArthur (calf) and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) won’t be taking part in the Eagles’ Double Gameweek 37 trips to Aston Villa and Everton. There are question marks over whether Marc Guehi (ankle) will play but Patrick Vieira did not mention goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who missed out last weekend.

NORWICH CITY

Dean Smith says that he will have the same squad as at Leicester City, with no new injuries. Josh Sargent (ankle), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Ozak Kabak (hamstring) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are out for the season, with a thigh injury keeping Mathias Normann on the sidelines. The match against Wolves also comes too soon for Christoph Zimmermann (groin).

