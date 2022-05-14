472
Fantasy Bundesliga May 14

The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 34

472 Comments
Well, here we are. By about 16:20 this afternoon, the 2021/22 Bundesliga season will have come to a close. We’ll know who has been relegated and who grabbed the fourth Champions League spot. Expect plenty of rotation on this last day of the season.

As always, there is no Robert Lewandowski or Erling Haaland in this squad, for what might be both of their last games in the Bundesliga.

Goalkeepers

Stefan Ortega (8.2m), Marcel Lotka (1.4m)

With all the games being played at the same time, there’s no real need for two goalkeepers in this squad but we’ll pick them for the sake of habit. Stefan Ortega will have to be at his very best to give Arminia Bielefeld any hope of survival in Matchday 34 (MD34).

They host RB Leipzig, who need a win to secure Champions League qualification but have fallen off after their excellent start under Domenico Tedesco. Although he hasn’t hit the heights of last season, Ortega grabbed 11 points last time out in the loss at Bochum and will likely have plenty to do on Saturday afternoon.

The cheapest starting keeper in the game, Marcel Lotka actually comes into this tie top of the game’s ‘form’ metric. Hertha are by no means safe from relegation, as they visit Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion. The hosts will be looking to put on a show to finish the season and Lotka will have to do everything in his power to stop that from happening.

Defenders

Christopher Trimmel (11.3m), Borna Sosa (12.5m), Daniel Brosinski (3.3m), Mads Pedersen (3.8m), Nordi Mukiele (10.7m)

Union Berlin are in exceptional form and could still get a Champions League place if other results go their way. Captain Christopher Trimmel has come into his own recently, with two double-digit hauls and 37 points from his last three games. Opponents Bochum have nothing to play for and Trimmel will have chances to pick up points across the pitch.

After their surprise draw with the champions last week, Stuttgart know that a point will guarantee they avoid automatic relegation and three points could see them avoid the playoff too. Borna Sosa has been one of their best performers all season. After 22 points in his last two games, this could be his most important performance of the season.

Bo Svensson has confirmed that Daniel Brosinski will start his last game for Mainz on Saturday. The fans favourite was on penalties for a long time and Mainz should be favourites here. Frankfurt will just be hoping to get through this game without any injuries.

Augsburg finish their season against bottom-side Greuther Fürth. Mads Pedersen has been tipped to return to his position on the wing – the one which earned him 26 points in Matchday 28. The Dane could have a field day in Stefan Leitl’s last game for the Kleeblattern.

Nordi Mukiele managed 25 points last time out against Augsburg and will have the chance to do it again against nearly-relegated Bielefeld. Leipzig will be all guns blazing, which bodes well for Mukiele.

Midfielders

Christopher Nkunku (20.1m), Jonas Hofmann (16.3m), Julian Brandt (12.9m), Andre Hahn (9.0m), Roland Sallai (11.6m)

The second-highest scoring player this season by some distance, Christopher Nkunku has had a truly exceptional season. Whilst rumours suggest that this may be his last league game for Die Roten Bullen, there’s nothing to stop him going out in style.

Jonas Hofmann has been Gladbach’s shining star in a disappointing campaign. Adi Hütter’s side host leaky Hoffenheim on Saturday and Hofmann should get plenty of opportunities to add to his three hauls of 20+ points this season.

Julian Brandt got a brace last time out to take his Bundesliga tally to nine goals and eight assists this season. He is a key attacking outlet for Marco Rose’s men and will get chances against Hertha’s woeful backline.

Augsburg host Fürth on the final day and, although Andre Hahn has not had his best season, he’s backed to produce here. Elsewhere, a Freiburg win in Leverkusen could take them into the Champions League and Roland Sallai has come into form of late. The Hungarian has four double-digit hauls from his last five games.

Forwards

Jonathan Burkardt (9.8m), Anthony Modeste (11.9m), Andre Silva (17.8m)

Frankfurt will have both eyes on Wednesday’s Europa League final, which should bode well for Mainz. Jonathan Burkardt has had an excellent season and averages over ten points per game throughout his last five home games. The German starlet is a top pick for the final day.

Anthony Modeste has the highest points average of any forward over the last five matches and a meeting with 16th-placed Stuttgart to finish the season off.

As with the earlier Leipzig assets, Andre Silva has a reason to win this match and will do his best to ensure that happens. Silva bagged a goal and 14 points against Augsburg last week – he could easily do the same to Bielefeld.

