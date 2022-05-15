Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

The final Premier League match of the day is another big one, both for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers and for those clubs embroiled in the battle to avoid the drop to the Championship.

Everton host Brentford, knowing that a win will ensure Premier League safety with two games to spare.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 16:30 BST.

Frank Lampard makes three changes to the Toffees team that drew 0-0 at Watford in midweek.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Jarrad Branthwaite all come into the side, with Demarai Gray dropping to the bench.

Fabian Delph is injured, while Michael Keane fell ill overnight and also misses out.

Brentford are unchanged from last Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over Southampton.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Iwobi, Coleman, Branthwaite, Holgate, Mykolenko, Gordon, Doucoure, Gomes, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Allan, Gray, Davies, Rondon, Alli, Price, Welch.

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Lossl, Canos, Dasilva, Jeanvier, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev, Stevens.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT