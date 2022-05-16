185
Dugout Discussion May 16

Newcastle v Arsenal team news: Martinelli benched as White and Wilson start

185 Comments
Double Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at St James’ Park this evening, with Newcastle United hosting Arsenal at 20:00 BST.

The Gunners go into their penultimate match knowing that two victories will guarantee them Champions League football next season. After Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Burnley on Sunday, they currently lie in fifth place, two points behind their north London rivals.

Mikel Arteta makes three changes for the visitors.

Ben White has recovered from injury and replaces the suspended Rob Holding, while Nuno Tavares and Emile Smith Rowe also come in for Cedric Soares and Gabriel Martinelli.

Callum Wilson, meanwhile, makes his first start for Newcastle since December. That’s one of two changes for Eddie Howe, with Fabian Schar also back in the XI.

Kieran Trippier is a substitute, but Chris Wood is absent with a hip injury.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Trippier, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Darlow, Gayle

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Cedric, Pepe, Sambi Lokonga, Martinelli, Oulad M’hand, Swanson, Patino

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    I'm not sure why people act like we didn't know Newcastle are pretty good side since January? They only conceded more than one goal twice.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Most of them are United fans who have been trolling us for a few years, and can't stand the fact that we are above them in the table.

      Open Controls
    2. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      I did anyway, can’t speak for anyone else. This was always going to be a very tough game for you.

      Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      True. Still this is a must win game for Arsenal so you should expect better.

      Open Controls
    4. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      22 mins ago

      All good points but it’s sasier for us to make fun of Arsenal if we pretend Newcastle are rubbish.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        *easier

        Open Controls
    5. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      It’s just arsenal have looked so limp. Bordering on pathetic.

      Unless Arteta has got some George Graham 1989 Anfield style tactics taking place.

      Open Controls
    6. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Newcastle are a much better side than they were at the start of the season after their influx of cash in January.

      But like for Arsenal, if you can't even try putting Newcastle to the sword, what are your expectations for the Champions League? Listening to the anthem before getting smashed by Bayern and thinking "this was nice while it lasted".

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        The money and prestige bring better players. Arsenal could smash the market getting top 4

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyTony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Could they?

          I could see them picking up someone like Dybala with a top 4 finish but it's not like they'd be dining at the top table if a big club was in for them.

          Open Controls
  2. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Fully expect a Ramsdale 8 or 9-pointer here
    ( sold him for Pickford 😆 )

    Open Controls
    1. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      I myself resisted that move, so I hope you are right.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        It was part of -4 to sell Saka to Zaha, So 0-1 Saka goal is the obvious result.

        Open Controls
        1. JELLYFISH
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          As a Saka owner also I would be made up with that result

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Certainly... So did I

      Open Controls
    3. No Need
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      And next week I will play him for 2 points and benched Pickford will get 10 plus

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haha. Sod's law!!

        Open Controls
  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which one please people?

    A) Zaha
    B) Bowen -4
    C) Saka -4
    D) 7.3> mid, who?

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      If D is for free, maybe Maddison?!

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      D Kulusevski?

      Fancy Zaha to get some chances against Utd

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I am considering Mount (-4)

      Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sorry, mids are

      Son Mount Maddison Diaz/Jota Zaha or one the options -4

      Open Controls
  4. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Tough match for Araenal

    Open Controls
  5. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    GW38 FH draft. Maxes out my funds so zero left itb.

    Raya
    Alonso Sess Matip
    Mount KDB Diaz Maddison Son
    Kane Vardy
    (Tsimikas Johnson fodder)

    I quite like it. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      solid
      not sure if you need both kane and son

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’ve had them in my team for a while and they’ve served me well, so happy to keep them both I think.

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          fair that

          Open Controls
    2. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      TAA over Diaz for me

      Solid team. Cap?

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not sure yet. Tempted to go With Kane.

        Open Controls
  6. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Nketiah YC

    Open Controls
    1. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Never a booking.

      Referee booking the outcome rather than the challenge.

      Open Controls
  7. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Arsenal red card in the next 10 mins to really twist the knife

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      It’s nice to see Xhaka still on the pitch

      Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    The Europa League is still a big tournament Arsenal

    Open Controls
  9. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Missed the schar injury. Did it look bad? Needed him next week >:(

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Concussion sub. Not exactly sure what the rules are, but he may not be allowed to play at the weekend.

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looked like he was out cold when he hit the ground.

      Listed as a concussion sub, thing it's a 6 or 7 day rule?

      Open Controls
    3. DropkickMurphys
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      As far as I could see, he ended up walking off the pitch instead being carried so that’s a good sign.

      Open Controls
    4. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Ah. That doesn't sound good.

      Open Controls
  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Get Lackofthreat on Legohead

    Open Controls
  11. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    What happened to Schar

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      https://twitter.com/3cbPerformance/status/1526293038472916992

      Open Controls
    2. Shark
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Concussion.

      Open Controls
  12. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cwilson G

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ben white OG

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Og?

      Open Controls
    3. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      White OG

      Open Controls
  13. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Spurs top 4 confirmed

    Open Controls
  14. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Get innnnnnn

    Open Controls
  15. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Ben White haul

    Open Controls
  16. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    white og

    Open Controls
  17. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Ben Shite OG to add to his YC.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Even worse

      Open Controls
  18. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    just now

    A foul throw turns over my BB of Ramsdale and White.

    Oh bollox
    ...

    Open Controls
  19. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    arsenal really lacking anything going forward

    Open Controls
  20. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Love a good bottlejob

    Open Controls

