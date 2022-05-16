Newcastle v Arsenal team news: Martinelli benched as White and Wilson start

Double Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at St James’ Park this evening, with Newcastle United hosting Arsenal at 20:00 BST.

The Gunners go into their penultimate match knowing that two victories will guarantee them Champions League football next season. After Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Burnley on Sunday, they currently lie in fifth place, two points behind their north London rivals.

Mikel Arteta makes three changes for the visitors.

Ben White has recovered from injury and replaces the suspended Rob Holding, while Nuno Tavares and Emile Smith Rowe also come in for Cedric Soares and Gabriel Martinelli.

Callum Wilson, meanwhile, makes his first start for Newcastle since December. That’s one of two changes for Eddie Howe, with Fabian Schar also back in the XI.

Kieran Trippier is a substitute, but Chris Wood is absent with a hip injury.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Trippier, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Darlow, Gayle

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Cedric, Pepe, Sambi Lokonga, Martinelli, Oulad M’hand, Swanson, Patino

