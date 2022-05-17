Early team news and injury updates for FPL Gameweek 38

We’ve got the early team and injury news for all 20 top-flight clubs ahead of the final Gameweek of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season.

It will be updated after the midweek Premier League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the press conference round-up on Friday superseding it.

ARSENAL

Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) look set to miss the rest of the season, while the injury-prone Takehiro Tomiyasu will need a muscle problem assessed after limping out of Monday’s damaging 2-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Rob Holding returns from suspension in Gameweek 38, however.

ASTON VILLA

Kortney Hause (abdomen) remains on the sidelines for Aston Villa, who lost Ezri Konsa to what Steven Gerrard assumes is a season-ending knee injury in the 1-1 draw with Palace.

The Villa boss had previously said that he thinks Leon Bailey (ankle) will feature again before 2021/22 draws to a close.

BRENTFORD

Saman Ghoddos (ankle), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Zanka (muscle) and Frank Onyeka (ankle) were all on the sidelines for the win over Everton but all bar Zanka of that contingent has a chance of recovering for Gameweek 38.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jakub Moder (knee) is out for the season but Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and Enock Mwepu (groin) could be in contention for the final day, having been back on the grass in the last week.

BURNLEY

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle) and Matej Vydra (knee) have season-ending injuries but Mike Jackson was coy on the chances of Ben Mee (knee), James Tarkowski (hamstring) and Jay Rodriguez (hamstring) featuring again in the Clarets’ final two matches of 2021/22.

Erik Pieters and Dale Stephens missed the narrow loss to Spurs as a precaution.

CHELSEA

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles/back) and Ben Chilwell (knee) are still out, while Kai Havertz (hamstring), Timo Werner (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (unknown) all didn’t play a part in the FA Cup final, having either pulled out of the squad before the game or, in Werner’s case, aggravated a muscle problem while on substitute duty. Thomas Tuchel said afterwards that he “didn’t know” whether any of that trio would be back for Leicester on Thursday.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Nathan Ferguson (muscle/match fitness) and Michael Olise (calf) won’t feature again this season, while it remains to be seen if James McArthur recovers from the unspecified issue that forced him to sit out Sunday’s match at Villa Park.

Vicente Guaita was fit enough for a place among the substitutes against Villa after missing out in Gameweek 36.

EVERTON

Salomon Rondon (suspension), Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) are out for the season, while a Gameweek 38 appearance is probably the best that Yerry Mina (calf) and Ben Godfrey (thigh) can hope for based on their manager’s comments.

Fabian Delph (muscle) is also a doubt to feature again in 2021/22.

Donny van de Beek (groin) and Michael Keane (illness) could return on Thursday, while Jarrad Branthwaite will be back on the final day after serving a one-game ban against Crystal Palace in midweek.

LEEDS UNITED

Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Adam Forshaw (knee) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) are out for the season but Patrick Bamford (foot) could feature in Gameweek 38 after a recent return to training.

Luke Ayling and Daniel James will miss the run-in after being sent off in the last three matches, however.

LEICESTER CITY

Wilfred Ndidi (knee) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out for the long term, while Ricardo Pereira‘s season is also likely over because of a hamstring issue.

Nampalys Mendy was substituted because of illness in the 5-1 win over Watford, while Jonny Evans was withdrawn because of fatigue.

LIVERPOOL

Fabinho (thigh), Mohamed Salah (muscle) and Virgil van Dijk (groin) are out of the trip to Southampton in midweek but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Salah and van Dijk can play a part in the Gameweek 38 clash with Wolves, whether that be from the start or as a substitute.

MANCHESTER CITY

Kyle Walker (ankle), John Stones (muscle) and Ruben Dias (muscle) are all out for the season but Aymeric Laporte (knock) and Fernandinho (muscle) returned from injury – if looking somewhat half-fit – in the two-all draw with West Ham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola explained recently that Nathan Ake, an unused substitute in east London, was playing through an ankle niggle of late and isn’t fully fit himself.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Last we heard from Ralf Rangnick nearly a fortnight ago, Paul Pogba (calf), Luke Shaw (leg) and Jadon Sancho (tonsillitis) were facing a fight to be fit before the end of the season.

Marcus Rashford (bronchitis) and Eric Bailly (back) had missed the 4-0 defeat at Brighton but the former in particular could be back in Gameweek 38.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Chris Wood (hip) and Javier Manquillo (chickenpox) missed Monday’s win over Arsenal but Eddie Howe is hopeful of having the former back for the trip to Burnley this weekend.

Fabian Schar was substituted with a head injury in that victory over the Gunners.

The seasons of Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Joe Willock (knee) are over.

NORWICH CITY

Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Adam Idah (ankle/knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Christoph Zimmermann (hip), Kenny McLean (toe) and Josh Sargent (ankle) are all likely to be out for the season, while Mathias Normann – who had only just returned from a thigh injury on Sunday – and Billy Gilmour picked up ankle knocks in the draw with Wolves.

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento (knee) is the only Southampton player definitely on the sidelines at the time of writing: he was stretchered off in the two-all draw with Brighton and Hove Albion and has since been ruled out for the rest of 2022.

Stuart Armstrong and Fraser Forster are doubts for Tuesday’s clash with Liverpool thanks to an assortment of issues but have at least returned to training.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Dejan Kulusevski was only a substitute in Sunday’s win over Burnley, with Antonio Conte revealing after full-time that the Swede had been one of four players affected by a stomach bug in the run-up to Gameweek 37.

Matt Doherty (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin), Sergio Reguilon (hamstring), Sergio Romero (hip) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are all out until the end of the season.

WATFORD

The campaigns of Imrân Louza (knee) and Juraj Kucka (knee) are definitely over, while Roy Hodgson has recently cast doubt over whether Emmanuel Dennis (knee) and Ismaila Sarr (knee) will feature again this season, meanwhile.

Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) was back on the grass ahead of the relegation-confirming loss at Selhurst Park but hasn’t featured in action since, while news is awaited on the groin tweak that forced Samir out of the line-up against Leicester.

Joshua King (illness), Nicolas Nkoulou (groin), Kiko Femenia (illness) and Tom Cleverley (ribs) are possibilities to feature in Gameweek 38.

WEST HAM UNITED

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Said Benrahma (ankle) were the only West Ham players missing in Gameweek 37, with the latter at least back doing some light jogging.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Max Kilman (muscle) and Nelson Semedo (hamstring) are out until August but there has been no word about the recovery of Romain Saiss (knock), who is set to leave Wolves at the end of this season.

