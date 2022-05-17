Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 38?

Deputy Editor Tom Freeman joined Scoutcast regular Joe earlier today to look at the best captaincy candidates for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in Gameweek 38.

You can watch the video either embedded in this article below or on our YouTube channel.

Son Heung-min (£11.1m) is the current leader of the captain poll, with 44.17% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

The South Korean is, of course, chasing Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) in the race for the Golden Boot and has a plum fixture at relegated Norwich City.

But is there a case to be made for team-mate Harry Kane (£12.4m), who is another strong candidate for the armband and loves his final-day goal bonanzas, having plundered 48 FPL points in his last four Gameweek 38 appearances?

Manchester City and Liverpool’s attacking assets are discussed, while we also focus on some of the less considered options, such as Reece James (£6.4m), with opponents Watford allowing more chances and crosses from their left-flank than any other team under Roy Hodgson.

You can cast your vote on the widget of our home page

Don’t forget to check back for our Captain Sensible article later in the week, which will delve into even more detail on the leading candidates.

