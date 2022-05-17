348
Video May 17

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 38?

348 Comments
Share

Deputy Editor Tom Freeman joined Scoutcast regular Joe earlier today to look at the best captaincy candidates for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in Gameweek 38.

You can watch the video either embedded in this article below or on our YouTube channel.

Son Heung-min (£11.1m) is the current leader of the captain poll, with 44.17% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

The South Korean is, of course, chasing Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) in the race for the Golden Boot and has a plum fixture at relegated Norwich City.

But is there a case to be made for team-mate Harry Kane (£12.4m), who is another strong candidate for the armband and loves his final-day goal bonanzas, having plundered 48 FPL points in his last four Gameweek 38 appearances?

Manchester City and Liverpool’s attacking assets are discussed, while we also focus on some of the less considered options, such as Reece James (£6.4m), with opponents Watford allowing more chances and crosses from their left-flank than any other team under Roy Hodgson.

You can cast your vote on the widget of our home page, and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future videos.

Don’t forget to check back for our Captain Sensible article later in the week, which will delve into even more detail on the leading candidates.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

348 Comments Post a Comment
  1. matiakez
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Anyone else got Ben White's -2 off the bench to look forward to?

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      🙁

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      No. Bench boost instead. Collectively with Ramsdale adding zero to the chip

      Open Controls
    3. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Nope, just you

      Open Controls
  2. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Really need Jota to blank, or Diaz to come on and score..

    Open Controls
  3. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Got Tsimikas in last week as needed a cheap defender.

    Didn't have the balls to play him this week. I'm expecting at least 15 points while stuck on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yeah on my bench also

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Wait a second, did Klopp arrange a B team match with Southampton tonight??

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      As expected.
      Pretty good B team though.

      Open Controls
    2. amonito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I would say B+++ to C.

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Doesn't have much choice.

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I mean the Saint's selection too.

      Open Controls
  5. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    I knew it, it's was really fun when I said Klopp thrown the towel not this GW but last GW. It was quite obvious and they were very lucky vs Villa.

    Tonight the PL will have a new (same) champion at 22h.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      It's not throwing in a towel ; you can't field a team that played 120 minutes on Saturday on Tuesday.

      Open Controls
      1. Tinkermania
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        You can! Sunday and Monday off!

        Open Controls
        1. Not again Shirley
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          I agree with bush wacker. Yes Klopp could have played more of the players who played 120 minutes on Saturday but he has to be thinking of the CL final. If they are to beat Madrid they will need to be at their best and have their best players available. Players are also more injury prone if they are over exerted. Playing TAA and Mane is too risky with that in mind when Klopp knows it is very likely City will win at the weekend.

          Open Controls
          1. Tinkermania
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            You have good points but, don't you think Villa are capable of getting a result at City? If Liverpool lose this and lose the league by 2 points, they will wish they played a stronger team.

            Open Controls
            1. Not again Shirley
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              I don’t rate Villa and City have superb record against them. Literally every single player of City is better than Villas. Plus Villa have nothing to play for.

              You never know obviously but would be absolutely amazed if Villa get anything out of that game.

              Open Controls
              1. Tinkermania
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                Ah! That's it then. If you don't rate Villa (a PL team) then there is no chance of them getting at least a point at City. No chance at all!

                Open Controls
                1. Not again Shirley
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  You think Villa can get something at City. City will be like 8 to 1 on to win that game.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tinkermania
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                    I also think that City will win. To say it's a forgone conclusion is just ridiculous. City have lost to Soton and Palace this season. You and I would have predicted an easy win for City then just like you are predicting for Sunday.

                    Open Controls
                2. NorCal Villan
                    1 hour, 53 mins ago

                    I support Villa but think it is highly unlikely they get anything from the match at City. It would go against everything shown on the pitch of late.

                    Can it happen? Of course. Will it happen? Not likely

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tinkermania
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 50 mins ago

                      Exactly what I am saying!

                      Open Controls
              2. NorCal Villan
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Villa getting a result at City?

                  https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t0hK1wyrrAU

                  Have we each been watching a different Villa?

                  Open Controls
      2. bazbestos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        That Liverpool line up is incredible - mainly because my 2 Liverpool players are Matip and Jota.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Enjoy the points, you'll get a haul I'm sure

          Open Controls
          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            I'm still happy that I punted on Salah --> a couple of weeks ago.

            Open Controls
            1. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              Salah --> Diaz*

              Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          You just reminded me I also had them in draft 😆

          Open Controls
        3. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Matip and Tsimikas here!

          Open Controls
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Let's JWP!

        Open Controls
      4. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Never leaving BB this late again...

        Open Controls
        1. Bishopool
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          who u got?

          Open Controls
        2. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Did you use it this GW, yeah?

          Open Controls
        3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          The exact same feeling here.

          Open Controls
        4. Patio Kev
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          I used to like saving my BB to get an end of season boost but got really badly burnt last season.

          Played it GW11 this year and got a genuine 27 points from it

          Next season it’s going GW1. It’s the most cursed chip

          Open Controls
      5. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Putting my hard earned on Saints @ 6/1; that Pool team are leaving any hope they had in the bins at St Mary's.

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Yep

          Open Controls
        2. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          There's little hope to be had ; Klopps only option was to field a team that can last 90 minutes.

          Open Controls
      6. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Is it today, finally, that Broja repays my incredibly irresponsible spot on my team? Surely Soton will score...

        Open Controls
        1. No Need
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Cannot believe him and Weghorst ever got anywhere near my team

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Well, Weghorst scored for me and Broja also, I think..

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              But it's so long time when I had them, so can't really remember 😉

              Open Controls
        2. NorCal Villan
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            The much-beloved Broja Cat

            Open Controls
        3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          As expected, only Dias owners have any right to be aggrieved really.

          Open Controls
          1. Burger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Nailed for Sunday though?

            Open Controls
            1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              They all come back for Sunday imo (Salah and VVD will depend on severity of injury).

              Even if title is gone, it's a chance to play with freedom against Wolves (19th for XG and XGc last 6), at home, and stake a claim for a UCL final spot - in a final gameweek that tends to see more goals than average.

              A bloodbath essentially.

              Open Controls
              1. Baines on Toast...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                Or mourn the fact they gave up on the league and conserve themselves. There aren’t any spots up for grabs for the final.

                Open Controls
                1. Bushwhacker
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 21 mins ago

                  Who gave up? They need to win tonight and stay healthy ; all they can do. That's the team that's been picked.

                  Open Controls
              2. Burger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                I'm with you.

                Open Controls
          2. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Yep out for season 🙁

            Open Controls
          3. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Diaz was never going to start tonight. Bad bad pick if you thought otherwise.

            Open Controls
            1. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Only played 70 or so in the final, did he not? Bet many wouldn't have thought Minimimo (sp?) wouldn't have started...

              Open Controls
          4. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Dias was never going to play.

            Open Controls
          5. Paulo67
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Very disappointing

            Open Controls
          6. Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Free Hit Diaz out for Jota after the FA Cup. Will be happy to have Diaz back for GW38.

            Open Controls
        4. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Was glad that Schär started and Toons kept cs. Not that glad that I will get his 1p from bench when rival has Dubravka on bb bench. 😀

          Open Controls
          1. lilmessipran
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Be happy I am getting in Ben White for Taa

            Open Controls
            1. BobbyDoesNotLook
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Ouch. Very bad luck mate.

              Open Controls
        5. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          I do hope that Liverpool tonight just to proved to all you doom merchants that Klopp knows more about football than we do. You're just p1ssed off that he's screwed our teams. Too bad eh? 🙂
          Klopp's a pragmatist .... all eyes on the Champions League.

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            *win tonight

            Open Controls
          2. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Klopp literally had no choice but to rest the team from Saturday after 120 mins and penalties. It's just not feasible to go again so soon, certainly not sensible with two more games to go.

            Open Controls
          3. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Exactly what I've said. After the draw vs Spurs he realised it, no way they would be winning this league. And he's right. Shame all the Liverpool fans spewing that quadruple crap though.

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Those aren't Liverpool fans ; that's the media. There isn't a Liverpool fan I know who thought the Premier League was on from the minute we drew with City.

              Open Controls
          4. lugs
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            if they lose tonight and City win the league without kicking a ball, it will obviously effect how City will approach the game at the weekend too, so for most of us with double or treble Pool & City, our teams will be decimated because of Klopps tinkering

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              It's not tinkering when you have no choice.

              Open Controls
        6. Cheeto__Bandito
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Ive owned KDB for one week this season and he scored 30 points lol

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            On Sunday will you make 2 weeks though?

            Open Controls
            1. Cheeto__Bandito
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              no

              Open Controls
        7. No Need
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Sold Trent for Cash literally. Might still get hurt next week but gives me money for a punt

          Open Controls
          1. Cheeto__Bandito
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            wolves at home is as good as it gets

            Open Controls
            1. No Need
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              I could get back but its one week and others could randomly haul

              Open Controls
        8. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Know Klopp loves his sport science but if Liverpool don’t win this is a disgrace to the league. And I benched TAA.

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Why? People around here have a really odd sense of what the human body is capable of.

            Open Controls
            1. jason_ni
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Listen, I can play 5 aside on a Monday and a Thursday no issue. And I'm late 30s.

              These youngsters can play every day at their age!

              Open Controls
              1. Baines on Toast...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Exactly. Injury prevention is one thing but they could definitely play

                Open Controls
              2. Top Lad Dakes.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                well... not really

                Open Controls
                1. jason_ni
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  I was only half serious with this, I'm aware elite football is different from my 5 aside!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Monty the Magpie
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    You're fitter than me, bud. I'd be a stretcher case doing that.

                    Open Controls
            2. Baines on Toast...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Spurs played Thursday Sunday last week. Are 30 extra minutes that big a deal?

              Open Controls
              1. The Ilfordian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                I’d be interested to see what Spurs B team looks like. They had a must win game (can argue whether true for Liverpool) and struggled against Burnley. And no CL to save themselves for

                Open Controls
              2. Bushwhacker
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                1. Yes.
                2. Spurs haven't played anywhere near the number of games Liverpool have this season.

                Open Controls
          2. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            I would be very surprised if they do but...

            Open Controls
          3. Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            I’m sure he still thinks he can win this tonight but ultimately they have more chance of CL final than PL.

            Open Controls
        9. King Carlos
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          TAA scored me 8 pts this GW. I'll take it!

          Open Controls
        10. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Not that the previous Southampton defence were anything special but there’s goals there for Liverpool surely with that defence

          Open Controls
        11. Yank Revolution
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Ahh what a week to Free Hit this has been...nothing but green lay ahead...

          Open Controls
          1. Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            It’s a nice feeling. Yeah me too, am already on a green arrow and with lots still to play then it can only get greener.

            Open Controls
            1. Yank Revolution
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Yes- feels nice to have done something right with only 2 weeks to go. My TC was a disaster.

              Open Controls
        12. The Train Driver
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Juicy White points from the bench...

          Open Controls
          1. King Carlos
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Oooooh, that's gotta burn

            Open Controls
          2. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Dan Burn

            Open Controls
          3. Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Congratulations !!!!

            Open Controls
        13. jason_ni
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          That klopp rotation at the back helps the fh-ers out no end, especially those that went without TAA.

          Open Controls
          1. lilmessipran
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Pretty much everything has gone the way of FH ers this GW, if Everton keep a cleaner that will top it off

            Open Controls
            1. lilmessipran
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Cleanie*

              Open Controls
            2. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              and aston villa

              Open Controls
          2. Yank Revolution
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Zero Pool in my FH team this week- after the carnage of the FA Cup Final, it was obvi to me none of them would lace em up.

            Open Controls
          3. Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Got Jota on a FH but benched Tsimikas for double Everton and Villa pure greed.

            Open Controls
        14. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Soton really look dreadful on paper...take away JWP and I am sure they would have been in the relegation battle this season

          Open Controls
          1. Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Every single season there are somehow always 3 worse teams sadly.

            Open Controls
        15. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Wow... in just the space of 2 weeks and 2 quick mistakes I've gone from an alright season to ... pretty trash.

          - Failed to confirm BB last week meaning I played it this week instead... Foster 0, Salah 0, Jesus 1... rest of team also pretty bad.
          - Forgot about Sunday deadline this week meaning I'm stuck with Salah and Robbo

          Shame, after 35 weeks to have it all go belly up that quick 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Sole saving grace has been captaining Richarlison this week, so far...

            Open Controls
            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              This. Rest been a disaster. Hoping for Zaha and Coutinho to come good is like hoping England win a test match

              Open Controls
          2. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Good timing, I had a moan below! All over soon.

            Open Controls
          3. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Given Covid Christmas this season was a total lottery anyway ; chin up.

            Open Controls
        16. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          The fact I’m still fuming about forgetting the deadline to change my ‘bus’ FH because I was seeing old friends for the first time in years tells me I’m an amateur FPL manager with Robbo instead of Maddison.

          Open Controls
          1. Dammit_182
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            You were cracking on with things in the ‘real’ world. I did the same so have £2M in the bank on FH as I was on holiday with family. Not amateur, just getting on with real world things.

            Open Controls
            1. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Also never use the what if thing on LiveFPL to find out where you’d be if you hadn’t messed up

              Open Controls
              1. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                P.S. I’m mostly joking. Maybe half joking.

                Open Controls
              2. Dammit_182
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                No need for that. I just mentally add 27 points on to my score and kick myself for captaining salah last week and not KDB. That’s torture enough!

                Open Controls
          2. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Some people even miss the deadline because they’re playing real football, instead of vicariously living through the lives of millionaire sport stars through a computer screen

            Open Controls
            1. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Weird people

              Open Controls
        17. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          The overreaction of people on here and various social media is just so funny.

          Gomez, Konaté, Matip & Tsimikas are very good players. Firmino and Jota were previous first choice members of Liverpool’s front 3. Minamino might be lightweight but is actually very prolific.
          The midfield is probably nothing to shout about but apart from JWP, saints midfield isn't that much better.

          Enjoy your bench points (some of you anyway), I did say expect wholesale changes

          Open Controls
          1. Dammit_182
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Do you think next week sees the ‘first’ team back or more time for these guys?

            Open Controls
            1. Patio Kev
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              GW38 will be first team in preparation for CL final.

              Open Controls
              1. Dammit_182
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                Inc salah or is he wrapped up in COtton wool??

                Open Controls
            2. Pep's Money Laundry
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Full team depending on injury situation.

              Open Controls
            3. Bushwhacker
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              I think it depends on if they win tonight. There may be a lot of Sunday cameos if they lose or draw tonight.

              Open Controls
              1. Dammit_182
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                Good point

                Open Controls
          2. Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Minamino will be fired up and have a point to prove having had an unsuccessful loan spell at Soton last season.

            Open Controls
          3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            There are some people on here that might just want to make this their last year in FPL because 5 subs next year is going to trigger a weekly 5hitfit.

            It's a squad game.

            Open Controls
        18. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          I can't be the only one here who is not on FH and started zero Liv players? Or am I? Others here with no FH and no Liv players starting?

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Me. There was no chance Liverpool would field any first team (regular FPL) players tonight.

            Open Controls
        19. sulldaddy
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Well, Ive got Matip playing today. With the lineups and FPL rosters, even a CS could result in a green arrow I suspect

          Open Controls
        20. Alcapaul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Zaha and Coutinho to Mount and Diaz -4 is quite tempting depending on if Mount starts on Thursday.

          Open Controls
          1. Dammit_182
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            I’m thinking of holding onto zaha.

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.