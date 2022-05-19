34
FanTeam May 19

Win a free ticket to FanTeam’s €100k Season Finale Fantasy game

Sponsored by FanTeam

FanTeam has been the home of big-money Fantasy tournaments for several years now – and there’ll be one final huge event of 2021/22 in Gameweek 38, with €100k up for grabs.

Entries for the Season Finale usually cost €100 per team but we’ve got a free ticket to give away, via our Twitter account – so click the embedded Tweet below for more details:

WIN ENTRY VIA THE GAMEWEEK 37 SATELLITE TOURNAMENT

You can still try and win entry to the Gameweek 38 Season Finale via a cheaper route, even if you don’t win the above competition.

‘Satellite’ tournaments (think a ‘qualifying round’ in footballing parlance) offer you the chance to win a seat to the Gameweek 38 Season Finale.

There is one of these to come tonight, for example, covering the three remaining Gameweek 37 matches (look for the below in the FanTeam lobby and choose your entry level):

All you have to do to enter this satellite event is pay your fee and build a six-man ‘Free Hit’ squad for the set of matches specified. Other than it being a ‘six-a-side’ tournament, the scoring rules are virtually identical to the Gameweek 38 Season Finale below.

The Thursday Triple Satellite deadline is at 19:45 BST, which means you can still enter once the teamsheets have been released. How we wish we could do that in FPL!

ENTER YOUR TEAM HERE

ABOUT THE GAMEWEEK 38 FINALE

PRIZES
Win a free ticket to FanTeam's €100k Season Finale Fantasy game
HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 100m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

  • There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.
  • A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 38 Season Finale, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

34 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Don't gamble

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      But I like it.

      Open Controls
      1. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Sheep gamble. Hunt thyself.

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Innit.

          Open Controls
      2. NorCal Villan
          4 mins ago

          https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yco3kNtYDFY

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Bloody loved that program, one of my favs of all time. 🙂

            Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hey fam! Thoughts on this FH draft?
      0.1 ITB

      Raya
      Robbo Cancelo Alonso Sess
      Diaz Mount KDB Eriksen Son
      Kane(C)

      3.9 Gelhardt 4.4 3.7

      Open Controls
      1. mdm
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Don't touch this

        Open Controls
        1. mdm
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Only Son (c) for me

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Looks solid

        Open Controls
      3. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It's...... It's beautiful

        Open Controls
    3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      What has FFS got prepared for the summer?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Hopefully vacations

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            just now

            Please rate my vacation

            Three minutes later: Anybody?

            Open Controls
        2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          More Censorship unless Musk buys it.

          Open Controls
        3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          Don’t know. I won’t be here to see it

          Open Controls
        4. Monty the Magpie
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Are they hosting another convention?

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        How would you rank these 4 options

        Diaz
        Mount
        Toney
        Alonso

        Open Controls
        1. DF
          • 8 Years
          just now

          A bit like that actually. Although I think I prefer erikssen over toney for Brentford

          Open Controls
      3. Oggle22
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Still got Bench Boost 1.3m in the bank
        1ft

        Schmeichel
        TAA White James Laporte
        Mount Kulu KDB Saka Son(c)
        Richarlison

        Ramsdale Holgate Richardson Cucho

        A) Just Holgate to Sess and play BB

        B) Take a -4 possibly -8 to try and get a stronger bench?

        C) Summat else

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      4. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Schmeichel
        TAA, Cancelo, Alonso, Laporte
        Salah(c), Son, Saka, Mount
        Richarlison, Pukki

        Matthews, Davies, KDH, Dobbin

        1ft 1.5 itb

        Just thinking of doing Pukki to Toney. Thoughts?

        Anything worth a -4 here

        Open Controls
        1. Rocket Raccoon
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          Pukki to Eddie N?

          Open Controls
          1. FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Good shout. Depends on Evertons situation come Sunday.

            Open Controls
        2. Sam (Team Sam)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I'm genuinely tempted to get Pukki in this week!

          Open Controls
      5. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Really really need Palace to win tonight to make it a three horse shoot out for relegation on the final day.
        And I think they will 1-3, Sorry Toffee fans.

        Open Controls
        1. FPLMACKEM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          No chance. This is Evertons cup final. Goodison will be electric tonight. I'm going 3-1 to Everton 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Fair play, can't wait for it. It's 'gonna be a cracker!

            Open Controls
        2. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I used to like your posts LOL

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Best of British to ya's! 🙂

            Open Controls
      6. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Guys there is a MudMania this final Sunday on here and all non snowflakes are invited oh yes they are!

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          just now

          What if despite all the mud, there's nowhere to slide?

          Open Controls
      7. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Snowflakist spotted.

        Open Controls
      8. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Our normal reliable team leak is up v Everton this evening - Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yes, more points Guehi please.

          Open Controls

