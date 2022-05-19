Win a free ticket to FanTeam’s €100k Season Finale Fantasy game

Sponsored by FanTeam

WIN ENTRY VIA THE GAMEWEEK 37 SATELLITE TOURNAMENT

You can still try and win entry to the Gameweek 38 Season Finale via a cheaper route, even if you don’t win the above competition.

‘Satellite’ tournaments (think a ‘qualifying round’ in footballing parlance) offer you the chance to win a seat to the Gameweek 38 Season Finale.

There is one of these to come tonight, for example, covering the three remaining Gameweek 37 matches (look for the below in the FanTeam lobby and choose your entry level):

All you have to do to enter this satellite event is pay your fee and build a six-man ‘Free Hit’ squad for the set of matches specified. Other than it being a ‘six-a-side’ tournament, the scoring rules are virtually identical to the Gameweek 38 Season Finale below.

The Thursday Triple Satellite deadline is at 19:45 BST, which means you can still enter once the teamsheets have been released. How we wish we could do that in FPL!

ABOUT THE GAMEWEEK 38 FINALE

PRIZES

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 100m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 38 Season Finale, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

