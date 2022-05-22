53
Scout Notes May 22

How a dramatic Gameweek 38 played out in FPL

53 Comments
What a day of football we had on Sunday, with drama at both ends of the Premier League table.

Rather than bombard you with the usual Scout Notes (let’s be honest, any takeaways from Gameweek 38 will be long forgotten by August), we instead bring you this briefer game-by-game round-up of the final day.

By Tom Freeman and Neale Rigg

MANCHESTER CITY 3-2 ASTON VILLA

Manchester City retained their Premier League crown by coming from two goals down to beat Aston Villa, although there was scant reward for owners of the Citizens’ players in FPL. Only Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) of the players owned by more than 1% of the top 10k delivered anything more than appearance points on Sunday; the Belgian’s assist took him to 21 attacking returns in his last 20 starts. As for Villa, their record of having not beaten any top-seven club under Steven Gerrard still stands but neither Liverpool nor City have defeated the Villans by more than one goal this season. With a few more decent acquisitions and a full pre-season under their belt, they will be ones to watch next year. Matty Cash (£5.3m) is certainly someone who has prospered under the current regime: his goal at the Etihad made it six attacking returns in 27 appearances since Dean Smith departed, on top of nine clean sheets.

LIVERPOOL 3-1 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) made sure that this was his best-ever season for FPL points since 2017/18 with a goal off the bench in Sunday’s ultimately futile 3-1 win over Wolves. That was only the Egyptian’s fourth non-penalty goal in 15 post-AFCON appearances and it’ll be interesting to see just how ‘essential’ FPL managers deem him come Gameweek 1 of 2022/23, with the premium pool set to be even bigger thanks the addition of Erling Haaland. Six points was a modest reward for the 3.2% of managers (top 10k ownership figures) who kept hold of him but in truth, many of the Salah replacements – including goalscoring teammate Sadio Mane (£11.8m) – outscored him in Gameweek 38. Despite the loss of a clean sheet due to Pedro Neto’s (£6.2m) goal, Joel Matip (£5.3m) finished 2021/22 as the best-value player in FPL based on points per million. His assist for Salah’s strike meant that he ended the campaign having averaged 5.5 points per match, a figure beaten by just four other defenders.

NORWICH CITY 0-5 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Salah ended up with only a share of the Golden Boot as Son Heung-min‘s (£11.2m) brace in Spurs’ comfortable win at Norwich meant that the South Korean winger and FPL’s leading points scorer ended 2021/22 tied on 23 Premier League goals. What an achievement this was for Son given that not one of his strikes was a penalty, and we now await the inevitable starting price rise following his 258-point campaign. Son, the most-owned and most-captained player in the top 10k in Gameweek 38, had to take a back seat for much of Sunday’s contest as Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m) and Harry Kane (£12.5m) ran up double-digit hauls. Kulusevski will be an interesting proposition next season if Son is priced out of our grasp: since the Swede made his full debut in Gameweek 26, Spurs’ front three are first, second and third for FPL points among players.

ARSENAL 5-1 EVERTON

Arsenal recorded a comfortable 5-1 win over a much-changed Everton side missing the likes of Richarlison (£7.6m) on Sunday, but had to settle for a fifth-place finish following Tottenham Hotspur’s win. Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) surprisingly stepped up ahead of Bukayo Saka (£6.7m) to convert a first-half penalty, before goals from Eddie Nketiah (£5.7m), Cedric Soares (£4.2m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) and Martin Odegaard (£5.6m) sealed the win. As a result, the Gunners will compete in next season’s Europa League and will have to cope with a more demanding Thursday-Sunday-Thursday schedule. Meanwhile, after conceding another goal in Gameweek 38, the Gunners have now failed to keep a single clean sheet in each of their last 10 Premier League matches.

CHELSEA 2-1 WATFORD

Chelsea ended their 2021/22 campaign with a narrow win over already-relegated Watford at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz (£7.9m) put the hosts ahead before Ross Barkley (£5.2m) netted a Reece James (£6.5m) cross after Dan Gosling (£4.7m) had grabbed a late consolation for the visitors. Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m), meanwhile, signed off before his summer move to Real Madrid with a nine-pointer, courtesy of a rather fortunate clean sheet – plus maximum bonus – after he was withdrawn prior to Thomas Tuchel’s side conceding. Elsewhere, Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) came off the bench late on for the first time since rupturing his cruciate knee ligament in November, and is a name to look out for when next season’s FPL prices are revealed.

LEICESTER CITY 4-1 SOUTHAMPTON

James Maddison (£6.9m) scored for the fourth successive league match as an expected thrashing of Southampton eventually materialised. Maddison had blanked in 11 of his first 12 appearances of the season but in the subsequent 23 run-outs, he has delivered a phenomenal 22 attacking returns. Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) also continued his last-season purple patch with his sixth attacking return in four matches. While Vardy did suffer an injury-ravaged campaign, he still ended up as the best forward for points per start (5.9). Leicester being out of Europe next season will help alleviate any concerns over rotation and focus matters on the league; we saw the benefits of that with Arsenal for much of the year. As for sorry Southampton, who ended the season in relegation form, dead-ball whizz James Ward-Prowse (£6.4m) made it 10 goals for 2021/22 with a late penalty and ended up finishing over 50 FPL points clear of his nearest teammate.

BURNLEY 1-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED

Burnley’s six-season stay in the Premier League came to an end on Sunday after a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United at Turf Moor. The Clarets knew that victory would ensure survival, but a brace of goals from Callum Wilson (£7.1m) handed Eddie Howe’s side the win despite Maxwel Cornet’s (£5.8m) consolation. Sean Dyche was sacked in April with Burnley in the relegation zone, and despite interim manager Mike Jackson inspiring them to three successive wins after his appointment, they failed to win any of the final four games of 2021/22. As a result, they will join Watford and Norwich City in the Championship next season, both of whom were relegated earlier this month. The Magpies, meanwhile, are ones to watch next year, having earned 38 points in 2022 – a total exceeded by only Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

BRENTFORD 1-2 LEEDS UNITED

Leeds United clinched Premier League safety with Jack Harrison (£5.5m) netting an injury-time winner in a 2-1 victory over nine-man Brentford. After a nervy first half, Raphinha (£6.3m) converted a penalty before Thomas Frank’s side fought back and levelled through Sergi Canos (£5.5m). However, the Spaniard was booked for taking his shirt off celebrating, before then being shown a second yellow card shortly after for a foul, leaving his side with nine men after Kristoffer Ajer (£4.4m) had been forced off through injury (the Bees had already used their substitutions). Leeds were then able to capitalise via Harrison’s added-time winner, which means they avoid dropping to the Championship.

CRYSTAL PALACE 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED

Crystal Palace ended the season on 12 clean sheets, a tally beaten only by the top five this season. It hasn’t been a fluke, either: only Manchester City have conceded fewer big chances than the Eagles in 2021/22. Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) was Palace’s match-winner in their victory over a sorry Manchester United, taking his tally to 14 for the season – no midfielder outside of the ‘big six’ can match that. As for the Red Devils, the only positive from this dismal season is that their key assets will be cheaper in FPL next year. Let’s hope Erik ten Hag can revitalise a cut-price Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), for example, after the Portuguese finished with a points-per-match average (4.2) inferior to 45 other players.

BRIGHTON 3-1 WEST HAM

West Ham United will play Europa Conference League football next season after a 3-1 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day. Michail Antonio (£7.3m) put the Hammers in front with a wonderful strike that found the top corner, but Graham Potter’s side hit back through Joel Veltman (£4.2m), Pascal Gross (£5.6m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) goals. The latter has certainly finished the campaign strongly, too, with at least one attacking return in each of his last five appearances, while the Seagulls suffered defeat in just one of their final nine matches, a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in April.

53 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Who else finished at their highest ranking for the season?

    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      potato

      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Though 65k finish nothing to brag about it still felt good to recover from a 1M+ OR at the halfway point this season (GW19).

        Like that kid who's not all that good but wins a most-improved certificate.

    2. seewhyaxe
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I did. Just outside 2.5k.

      My gw38 goal was to finish with a green arrow and inside 2.5k. Didn’t achieve either lol

      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        If you didn't finish with a green arrow then are you sure you finished at your highest OR for the season? Sounds like your OR was higher last week.

        1. seewhyaxe
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Oh that’s what the question was. I didn’t realise. Yea last gw was my highest then.

          I thought you meant in history

    3. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yes me. Slightly disappointed but reached 130k
      Just the 2 red arrows since GW19 where I was 450k. Didn't take advantage of the good weeks to really make the leap but plenty of learnings this season.

    4. MidTableFantasy
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      I did, ended up 46K, worst rank this season was 934K GW8 lol

    5. coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      me. my second highest finish in a season as well. 98 points this week boosted my rank to 26,129.

    6. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep 56k always good to finish on a high

  2. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Just finished the MOTD challenge. Rotten last day for me 😆

    Managed another top 10k finish, but given I had a higher rank back in December and have been in the top 1k, I've played a really poor 2nd half to the season. These covid blanks and doubles hit me hard. Anyway can't complain, I'd have taken that at the start 🙂

    It's been a pleasure everyone. I hope you all have a nice summer rest. I look forward the game releasing and starting my pre-season analysis - best part of the season for me 😆

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Honestly COVID hit season made the whole thing random from December onward ; addition of the second free hit, etc . . .honestly the luck factor this year was higher than ever.

  3. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Rather hear from managers with row rank finishes. (By row rank I mean below 200k not 10k) Makes me feel better,. 😀

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I'm around 500k ; worse finish in many a year but I sort of gave up playing when the COVID season hit and it all became luck and random. Played for fun thereafter and took hits nearly weekly ; was actually a lot more fun.

  4. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Turning point for many winners were those who played the FH in GW 28 and had Chelsea players and maybe Coutinho as captain as well. Am I wrong?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      WC 22 for me with Bruno cap in that dgw went from 40k to 8K and a few wobbles in the weeks after but never went as high as 40k again, had Coutinho cap in 28 too but no Chelsea,

      special mention to gw9 & gw10, 130k to 28k gw9, 28k to 140K gw10 😆

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      People who got lucky over the covid debacle really got the rub of it ; lots of people just got blindsided.

  5. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Surely a big club comes in for Som this summer. The guy is a beast

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      *Son

    2. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yes, he'll want to play for a club playing in the Champions League next season. Oh wait...

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        30 mins ago

        If you think his level is a club he can drag to the CL once in a while you’re seriously underestimating him

        1. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Which club would suit Son's pacy counter-attacking style out of the more successful clubs (not being sarcastic, genuinely interested)

          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            16 mins ago

            I don’t agree that that’s the only way he can play. I think he thrives in any top side - City, Liverpool, Utd, Bayern, Real - and I think every side is improved as a result of him being there.

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Under contract ; in the Champions League ; playing for one of the best coaches in the business. A new bumper contract is more likely.

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        28 mins ago

        Yeah, I guess he’ll want assurances from Conte that he’s staying initially

  6. Trent Robbo 66✅
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    How stupid is KDB winning the POTY??

    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      seems fair enough that they'd give it to someone from the champions, although Son would probably be my choice, with Salah being a bit crap since AFCON

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      He has 15g 7a in 24 starts this season, and has made countless chances that have been passed up this season by teammates. He scored against Liverpool in 2 games and Chelsea in another. His form since he's had his first run of starts has been incredible. He's been voted player of the season by his peers 2 seasons in a row and is in the running for a third year in a row. What's so stupid?

      1. Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        It’s player of the season , not player for half the season

    3. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Could make arguments Son or Salah but neither one had an outstanding season from start to finish. As good and deep as City are, KdB is the one player who noticeably elevates their game when he's in the side - best midfielder in world football for my money

    4. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Remember when Jordan Henderson won the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year. On that scale I'd say KdB POTY measures sensible. But Son has been my FPL hero in the second half of the season, and is my choice for POTY because of the golden boot (& without penalties)

    5. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Should've been Bowen. DeBruyne didn't even play nearly a quarter of the games.

    6. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Who could’ve won it instead? Salah but any arguments you level at KDB you could also level at Salah. Son but until he moves to a bigger club and wins something it’s never going to go to him

      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Good point - best player from the Champion side - POTY is sensible, not 'stupid'.

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Why does the club need to win anything? City won plenty of games without DeBruyne, West Ham struggled far more without Bowen.

        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 mins ago

          I agree but this is the way it is. We know it’s going to go to someone who’s won something (not saying it’s right at all)

    7. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Very. People like to overrated that ginger fraud for some reason

  7. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Was 76 points behind ML leader coming into GW 37 - beat him on a tie breaker for $3k! Thanks to all editors and commenters for a wild season, couldn't have done it without you!

  8. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    I missed Top 10k (by around 100 points) due to the following reasons:

    1. Did not captained Salah against United (cost me around 50 points); and

    2. Wrong captaincy choices for 4 GWs on the trot (33 until 36). I capped Bruno for 2 GWs, which included his missed penalty against Arsenal.

    3. Habit of making really late transfers which caused me missed 3/4 deadlines especially GW34. I already drafted a WC team

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Covid Christmas turned the whole thing into a lottery anyway ; it's a great season sprinkle with some great luck and some bad luck. Fine play.

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        You keep saying that but its not true... this season needed us to be more attentive and plan for uncertainty.

        It was certainly harder maybe near impossible for the 'casual' but anyone on this site should be able to handle it.

  9. JamesDL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Went from 2,100,000 overall rank in gameweek 10 to finish at 190,000. Slightly ruing such a terrible start to the season, but a lot of positives to be found. Achieved my highest ever points total (2451), and my second best rank.

  10. DLLM
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      dismay gameweek 37 and 38... from being 15 point behind ML leader to 100 points behind now.

    • MidTableFantasy
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Why are we still here

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Is there other places to be? Other things to do?

    • seewhyaxe
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      World Cup fantasy would be next I reckon ?

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Its in Nov this year.

      2. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I really hope FPL change their rule so that price changes only occur directly AFTER the deadline. I don't want to spend the World Cup worrying about FPL players getting injuries in the cup and and their price plummeting due to speculation over fitness.

    • Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      How did COVID change this season for you, and how did you adapt your strategy?

      For me, as soon as I saw the covid numbers spike i decided to do a few things;

      1. Makes changes as late as possible... which had a side affect of ignore the price changes. I didn't really look at price predictions after Nov
      2. Held my chips because the blanks = doubles later on
      3. Pay more attention to the news in case of cancellations (you really just needed to come here, someone would be talking about it)

      1. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Mainly I maintained a strong bench, no fodder. Not many came off the bench, as it happened, I had double figure bench points in 13 GWs as a result

    • Casualspotted
        7 mins ago

        Fun fact : Villa defenders were five times top scorer of the GW this season. Crazy

