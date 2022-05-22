The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 38: Tips, captains, team news and best players

So, it all comes down to this.

Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is where overall ranks are etched onto your season history page and where mini-leagues are settled.

Hits will be taken, captaincy punts will be gambled on and the occasional chip will be deployed. Or perhaps you’re doing none of these things, sitting tight while all around you opt for the all-or-nothing approach.

Whatever your strategy or moves this week, we’ve got all of our content for the upcoming Gameweek on this page to help with your transfer dilemmas and chip-related conundrums.

Don’t forget that the later-than-usual FPL deadline is at Sunday 22nd May at 14:30 BST, although it might not be a bad idea to have your moves confirmed a little before this cut-off point given the likely spike in traffic that the site will experience.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 38?

GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 38?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

Members can check out our points projections here.

EXPERT OPINION

STATS ANALYSIS

GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM REVEALS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 37

USEFUL TOOLS AND LINKS

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT