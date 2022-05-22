The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 38: Tips, captains, team news and best players

So, it all comes down to this.
Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is where overall ranks are etched onto your season history page and where mini-leagues are settled.
Hits will be taken, captaincy punts will be gambled on and the occasional chip will be deployed. Or perhaps you’re doing none of these things, sitting tight while all around you opt for the all-or-nothing approach.
Whatever your strategy or moves this week, we’ve got all of our content for the upcoming Gameweek on this page to help with your transfer dilemmas and chip-related conundrums.
Don’t forget that the later-than-usual FPL deadline is at Sunday 22nd May at 14:30 BST, although it might not be a bad idea to have your moves confirmed a little before this cut-off point given the likely spike in traffic that the site will experience.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 38?
GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 38?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
Members can check out our points projections here.
EXPERT OPINION
STATS ANALYSIS
GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM REVEALS
BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 37
- Schmeichel and Kulusevski’s benchings explained: FPL notes from Sunday’s games
- Wood injury latest as Arsenal lose ground in top-four race: FPL notes from Monday
- Klopp’s rotation, Matip’s form and the title race: FPL notes from Tuesday
- Rests and rotation, Reece James in midfield and Maddison’s form: FPL notes from Thursday
USEFUL TOOLS AND LINKS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for Gameweek 38
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- Our YouTube channel
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
1 hour, 20 mins ago
Not having 5/6 top EO players is making excited/scared. No Son, Cancelo, TAA, Saka or Mount for me.
Probably explains the crappy season I’ve had.