Tips May 22

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 38: Tips, captains, team news and best players

So, it all comes down to this.

Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is where overall ranks are etched onto your season history page and where mini-leagues are settled.

Hits will be taken, captaincy punts will be gambled on and the occasional chip will be deployed. Or perhaps you’re doing none of these things, sitting tight while all around you opt for the all-or-nothing approach.

Whatever your strategy or moves this week, we’ve got all of our content for the upcoming Gameweek on this page to help with your transfer dilemmas and chip-related conundrums.

Don’t forget that the later-than-usual FPL deadline is at Sunday 22nd May at 14:30 BST, although it might not be a bad idea to have your moves confirmed a little before this cut-off point given the likely spike in traffic that the site will experience.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 38?

The best FPL midfielders for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 2

SCOUT PICKS – FINAL SELECTION: Spurs triple-up but no Salah or De Bruyne

Vardy on target again as Man Utd's defensive issues continue in Gameweek 8 2

SCOUT SQUAD: The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 38

Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 38

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 38

GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Rotation carnage, Norwich down, Weghorst on pens? Saturday's FPL review 11

TEAM NEWS: FPL Gameweek 38 predicted line-ups, team and injury news

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 38?

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 38?

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 38?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 14

RMT: FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Members can check out our points projections here.

EXPERT OPINION

pro-pundits-the-numbers

SIMON MARCH: Why we shouldn’t rush to change the rules of FPL

pro-pundits-wildcard-tinker

FPL Q&A: Best Gameweek 38 picks, Salah, and what to do with Arsenal and Villa assets

FPL team news: Live updates of Gameweek 28 injury updates

THE EYE TEST: Opposition weaknesses that Liverpool and Chelsea players can exploit in Gameweek 38

The lessons learned from a taxing FPL season 1

LATERISER: The lessons learned from a taxing FPL season

STATS ANALYSIS

Auto Draft 32

GAMEWEEK 38: Is the last day of the Premier League season a goal-fest?

GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM REVEALS

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 38 preview and transfer plans

MARK SUTHERNS AND LUKE WILLIAMS: FPL Gameweek 38 preview and transfer plans

Toney off the mark as injuries and Covid impact Villa 4

AZ: My Gameweek 38 team reveal and top three picks for the final day

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

FPL TOP 10K: How many managers used the Free Hit in Gameweek 37?

Meet the Manager: 2x top 1k FPL manager looks ahead to Gameweek 38

MEET THE MANAGER: 2x top 1k FPL manager previews Gameweek 38

Eriksen Covid latest as Maddison and Castagne haul 1

THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 38

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 37

USEFUL TOOLS AND LINKS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

