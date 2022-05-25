45
Podcast May 25

Scoutcast: Lessons learned from a tricky 2021/22 FPL season

45 Comments
Joe and Andy look back on a Covid-impacted 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season to see what lessons can be learned.

After 38, at times very challenging, Gameweeks, the season has finally drawn to a close. For many FPL managers, there have been extreme highs of huge returns from chips. Plenty of others have had to tackle tough weeks, when many of their players could not play due to the pandemic and postponements.

In some respects, the campaign was a one-off. Will we ever see the same number of Double and Blank Gameweeks again? Surely, there will be some forwards to interest us in the future?

But despite the uniqueness of the season, there are still plenty of lessons that Joe, Andy and the community have taken away from the challenges they faced.

A more aggressive, rather than defensive, use of chips is among the lessons Joe will take away from the season, in which he narrowly missed out on preserving his record of never finishing outside of the top 100k.

Keeping a closer eye on teams’ talismans is another piece of advice he will carry over into the next season.

Meanwhile, Andy is looking at a ‘less is more’ approach and to keep his management decisions simple.

There are plenty of other top tips from the community, too, especially around ignoring players from poor teams. It sounds simple but how many FPL managers transferred in strikers from shot-shy and relegated Burnley and Watford this season?

Our Scoutcast duo also look back on their Gameweek 38 moves and consider some mini-league ‘wooden spoon’ punishments for future campaigns.

The final standing of the community team, which the Scoutcast has been managing on behalf of a top manager, is also covered. Here Andy reveals some interesting plans for incorporating the community even more in a Scoutcast team for next season.

On behalf of Andy, Seb and myself, thanks so much for watching and listening over the season.

Armed with some great lessons from the community from this tricky campaign, we will be back ready and refreshed for Gameweek 1 in 2022/23. See you then!

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. The Scoutcast is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Fodenfreude is the lesson!

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      So is the trap of Weghorst of the Netherlands in the DGW

      Open Controls
      1. Monty the Magpie
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        I hope he enjoys playing Kenilworth Road on a miserable, rain-sodden Monday night. It's all he deserves.

        Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
        just now

        https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=B01e7n4RzZc

        Open Controls
    3. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Pages are flying 😀

      Open Controls
    4. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Mane to make announcement on his future after the CL final. This is giving me Hazard to Chelsea flashbacks

      Open Controls
      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Don't think anybody could begrudge him leaving and Liverpool would be fine without him. Selling probably makes sense for all involved (and would I assume increase chance of Salah staying).

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          Yeah, agreed. The emergence of Diaz probably swings it for Liverpool coupled with having the likes of Salah, Jota, Firmino. If they get someone like a Bowen in then even if they’re maybe weakened slightly in the immediate term I think they end up strengthened for the longer term.

          Open Controls
        2. Giggs Boson
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Salah has just confirmed he's staying with Liverpool for next season.
          https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61583621

          Haaland v Salah debate incoming...

          Open Controls
      2. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Apparently Bayern are pretty interested to get him

        Open Controls
    5. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Likely 3 more weeks till the game is released again!

      Open Controls
    6. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Worst player for you this season?

      Broja for me. Not even a single return. Considering the amount of gw 's he's been in my team. Closely followed by king at least he got an assist. And sterling on both fh blanked.

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 7 Years
        4 hours ago

        2nd: Luke Shaw - 15 points in the 7 GWs I played him

        1st: Josh King - also 15 points in the 7GWs I played him, but this includes a DGW where I captained him :cry emoji:

        Open Controls
      2. cutch
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Vardy, only one return in the 8 GWs I owned him.

        DCL, no returns in 4 games, including his infamous missed penalty

        Special mention to Dennis because of THAT DGW when I captained him and he got sent off.

        Open Controls
      3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Son for me, somehow missed all his returns! Got him back in on FH37 and blanked again haha

        Open Controls
        1. cutch
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          That's some bad luck. He saved my season.

          Open Controls
      4. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Broja is definitely up there

        Gallagher for me. Was on my bench for all his hauls. Blanked whenever I played him.

        But missing out on Bruno DGW hauls was probably most damaging

        Open Controls
      5. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Dennis and King were both horrendous for me. As were Shaw and Bruno F. Coufal, Bamford and Toney get honourable mentions off the top of my head too.

        Open Controls
      6. beerhockeyrock
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Martinelli
        3-0-0-2-0-3-0-0-2-7-8-0-1-2
        2 stints in team, 14 weeks' worth of 27 total points

        Open Controls
      7. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Lukaku. WCed him in GW4. Although I did have an awful starting team with Shaw, Barnes, Mahrez & Meslier

        Open Controls
      8. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Dennis and King by a country mile for me.
        Antonio was good from the start but was held onto too long, but it was not that damaging.

        Open Controls
      9. Forgetmeknot
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Broja good shout.

        For me personally, Doherty. Watched on painfully for weeks as he hauled for others - the week I finally got him he last 20 minutes before getting injured (hopefully he comes back as strong as was looking great).

        Surprised Dennis hasn’t been mentioned more for his DGW red card heroics

        Open Controls
      10. Josh.E
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          broja, sanchez, Son (he burnt me all season)

          Open Controls
        • Arn De Gothia
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Digne

          Open Controls
        • lugs
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          everyone from Chelsea, timing is everything and every single time i brought a Chelsea in they got injured or dropped smh

          Open Controls
      11. reubster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Hugo Lloris (5.5m) - 158pts

        Cristiano Ronaldo (12.2m) - 159pts
        ... also outscored Lukaku, Vardy, Firmino, Jesus, Antonio...

        The game is weird.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Sicknote Welbeck outscored the early season train known as Lukaku had me chuckle a little

          Open Controls
          1. Josh.E
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              didn't own him and werner all season

              Open Controls
              1. Camino Aleatorio
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Smart man, smarter than me

                Open Controls
        2. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          At what point will premium defenders be priced out of the game?

          Bit of an exaggeration there, but it seems 5 premium defenders is no longer a shrewd strategy as it’s become mainstream.

          If the likes of premium defenders are:

          Trent: 8.5
          Robbo: 7.5
          Cancelo: 7.5
          James/Chilwell: 7

          Would it be better value looking for 6-6.5 mids or even 5.5-6 million defenders that’ll overperform?

          Obviously every season is different and we cannot know the answer until next season progresses but curious to hear opinions and speculation!

          Open Controls
          1. TN
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            I've raised this issue on a previous article on the final day of the season or the day after.

            The defenders you mentioned I have owned at least one (up to 3 at one time) throughout the season.

            Now with the likes of Haaland, Kane, Son, KDB, Salah, BrunoF, Mane, Sterling all premiums too I think there will be a shift away from the big backline next season. I think one or two premium defenders are still essential perhaps Robbo and one of James/Cancelo but these are likelier to be paired with KDB/Son and Kane/Haaland for example.

            I think players like sessegon, livramento and white will see a surge in popularity as well as mid priced defnedrs like Matip or stones

            Open Controls
          2. Pascal
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            With Haaland up front I want Cancelo in my team, then a Liverpool defender and I'm also considering Trippier depending on Newcastle transfers during the summer.
            We will have some budget options in midfield I hope, maybe Sancho at Utd or Kulu at Spurs.

            Open Controls
          3. lugs
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            i don't think they will be priced out of the game, i mean if you want them in you'll get them and just make sacrifice's elsewhere, i was just thinking about this earlier and realized i would not be far off having the same team i finished the season with with just a few not too painful downgrades, i finished this season with a team value of 106m and out of my current team i'd just need to do Vardy, Ings, Bernardo ---> Wilson, Mitro, 4.5, and i'd be more than happy to start next season with this team

            Dubravka, 4.0
            Robbo, Matip, Cancelo, 4.5, 4.5
            Son, Maddison, Saka, Zaha, 4.5
            Kane, Wilson, Mitro

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              38 mins ago

              I don’t think that’s even remotely close to affordable based on what I expect everyone to be priced at next season, honestly.

              Open Controls
              1. lugs
                • 4 Years
                22 mins ago

                you're right i added it up the first time and forgot to add the 4.0 keeper, a little bit of creative accounting with an extra downgrade and and change of formation and it can work

                my predicted prices for that team = 103.5

                5.0, 4.0
                7.5, 6, 7.5, 4.5, 4.5
                12, 8, 8, 7.5, 4.5
                11, 7, 6.5

                Open Controls
                1. RedRo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Yeah, I think you’re about right

                  Open Controls
          4. Monty the Magpie
            • 4 Years
            58 mins ago

            If I have to experiment next season I'll aim for a nice spread of funds at the expense of premium forwards/mids. Risky, but it does open up the captaincy. Also more fun, which hasn't been the case for me this last year.

            Open Controls
          5. mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            Cheers for all the replies. I’ve loved playing with the big at the back strategy, but I suppose you always need to adapt based on player prices.

            Reading through the comments, not one mentioned owning TAA! He’ll still likely be the most owned, but perhaps it’ll be close. Will be nerve racking going without him, even if he’s the most expensive

            Open Controls
          6. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            21 mins ago

            I think a Robbo and Chilwell combo will do well next season. And one of Contes cheaper fullbacks mixed in.

            Open Controls
        3. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          (1) Ferran Torres was a Trap
          (2) Weghorse was Wegdonkey
          (3) Avoid Wermholes (Werner)
          (4) Foden only score for other people - easy fixtures, ha!
          (5) Next time Tsmikas gets a month of playing time, get him
          (6) Matip was My Dog, My Boy
          (7) Toney had a quiet but nice season
          (8) Broja was the white Brewster of 2022
          (9) Getting Robbo for -4 would have been smart
          (10) I can't believe I had Lukaku for 6 weeks, OMG

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            White Brewster?

            Open Controls
            1. ToffeePot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              ya know, like Brewster(cheap, promising but not delivering) yet white

              Open Controls
            2. Camino Aleatorio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Brew Dog!

              The great Sheffield Hope

              Open Controls

