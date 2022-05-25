Scoutcast: Lessons learned from a tricky 2021/22 FPL season

Joe and Andy look back on a Covid-impacted 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season to see what lessons can be learned.

After 38, at times very challenging, Gameweeks, the season has finally drawn to a close. For many FPL managers, there have been extreme highs of huge returns from chips. Plenty of others have had to tackle tough weeks, when many of their players could not play due to the pandemic and postponements.

In some respects, the campaign was a one-off. Will we ever see the same number of Double and Blank Gameweeks again? Surely, there will be some forwards to interest us in the future?

But despite the uniqueness of the season, there are still plenty of lessons that Joe, Andy and the community have taken away from the challenges they faced.

A more aggressive, rather than defensive, use of chips is among the lessons Joe will take away from the season, in which he narrowly missed out on preserving his record of never finishing outside of the top 100k.

Keeping a closer eye on teams’ talismans is another piece of advice he will carry over into the next season.

Meanwhile, Andy is looking at a ‘less is more’ approach and to keep his management decisions simple.

There are plenty of other top tips from the community, too, especially around ignoring players from poor teams. It sounds simple but how many FPL managers transferred in strikers from shot-shy and relegated Burnley and Watford this season?

Our Scoutcast duo also look back on their Gameweek 38 moves and consider some mini-league ‘wooden spoon’ punishments for future campaigns.

The final standing of the community team, which the Scoutcast has been managing on behalf of a top manager, is also covered. Here Andy reveals some interesting plans for incorporating the community even more in a Scoutcast team for next season.

On behalf of Andy, Seb and myself, thanks so much for watching and listening over the season.

Armed with some great lessons from the community from this tricky campaign, we will be back ready and refreshed for Gameweek 1 in 2022/23. See you then!

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. The Scoutcast is also available as a podcast.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT