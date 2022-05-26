104
Awards May 26

Vote for the best FPL forwards of 2021/22

104 Comments
The Fantasy Football Scout end-of-season awards are up and running, with the polls for best goalkeeper, defenders and midfielders now joined by the forwards.

All four are now open for voting on the sidebar of the homepage, with the forwards poll also included below.

We have assessed the key candidates in each position in four separate articles, with our summary of the leading goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders now followed by this piece on the stand-out forwards.

Overall score, points per match and value in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) were all factors we considered when compiling this shortlist – the rest we’ll leave up to you.

You’re allowed up to three votes for this poll, with the top name definitely making our Team of the Season at the very least; as many as two others could also make the cut and that too will be your call after a run-off vote.

This poll here will be live until Friday at 23:59 BST.

In truth, it’s been a dismal year for forwards in FPL and it was a stretch to name as many candidates as we did below.

Where there were midfielders with legitimate shouts for inclusion who didn’t make our shortlist, a few of the forwards listed here wouldn’t have got a look-in in most other seasons.

2021/22 CANDIDATES

HARRY KANE

Who are the best FPL captain options for Blank Gameweek 30?
  • Points: 192
  • Points per match: 5.2
  • Start cost: £12.5m
  • End cost: £12.5m

The past season has been a notoriously bad one for forwards. Only two appear among the highest 30 points-scorers and, for a while, even Harry Kane was struggling. In fact, after making his first start in Gameweek 3, the next 12 outings saw him blank 11 times.

It took until Gameweek 18 for his second goal to arrive, from which point he netted on 16 occasions and set up ten other goals during 24 matches. The arrival of Antonio Conte reinvigorated Kane and made him the one forward that FPL managers could rely upon.

In the Conte era, which started in Gameweek 11, he recorded at least 45 more points than any other forward.

However, the problem was that teammate Son Heung-min was still outscoring him. Affording Son, Kane, Mohamed Salah and premium defenders was extremely difficult, so the South Korean star’s 258 points for a cheaper price took priority for many.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

FPL Gameweek 14 round-up: Thursday review, injury news and the things we learned
  • Points: 159
  • Points per match: 5.3
  • Start cost: £12.5m
  • End cost: £12.2m

Some may be surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo rank so highly amongst forwards. Only Kane scored more points, yet the 37-year-old has seemingly been left out of FPL discussions for a while. He arrived in Gameweek 4 with a brace against Newcastle United, the first of six double-digit hauls.

Goals came at a steady rate until missing the Gameweek 22 trip to Aston Villa. After that, Ronaldo scored once in seven matches, before alternating between non-appearances and hat-tricks.

He even averaged more points per game (5.3) than Kane (5.2) this season, with a tally of 18 goals all the more commendable when we consider the dross he was playing with.

Assuming he stays under new boss Erik ten Hag, it will be interesting to see if Ronaldo excels when surrounded with new ideas and a potentially vibrant team.

JAMIE VARDY

Vardy on target again as Man Utd's defensive issues continue in Gameweek 8 2
  • Points: 133
  • Points per match: 5.3
  • Start cost: £10.5m
  • End cost: £10.3m

Already labelled as FPL royalty, Jamie Vardy ended the season with 15 goals from just 25 appearances. The previous six campaigns brought 113 strikes but, this time, Vardy’s year was plagued by hamstring and knee injuries that saw him start just once between Gameweeks 22 and 36.

Impressively, he hadn’t lost a step upon his return. Five goals and an assist during the season’s final four matches ensured he ranked top for all forwards in terms of points per start (5.9).

Seven goals in the first eight Gameweeks of 2020/21 had got him off to a flyer.

And he was a reliable bet against the ‘also-rans’ of the division, with all 18 of his attacking returns coming against sides outside of the top five.

IVAN TONEY

Toney off the mark as injuries and Covid impact Villa
  • Points: 139
  • Points per match: 4.2
  • Start cost: £6.5m
  • End cost: £6.9m

Each season usually sees one promoted forward being heavily-discussed amongst the FPL community. Whether it’s Patrick Bamford, Callum Wilson or Aleksandar Mitrovic, there is always hope that one reasonably-priced new face can enable a strong squad elsewhere.

Ivan Toney scored 31 goals in the 2020/21 Championship season, so over two million managers entered the opening weekend with him. Almost inevitably, a series of blanks and just two goals arrived during the first 11 outings.

As the season progressed, Toney adapted to the Premier League and delivered seven goals in a run of four games in the spring.

He benefitted hugely from Christian Eriksen’s arrival, which inspired a hat-trick against Norwich City followed by a brace against Burnley.

A points-per-match average of 4.2 was also not bettered among sub-£8.5m forwards.

EMMANUEL DENNIS

FPL Gameweek 14 round-up: James injury latest and budget forward Dennis delivers again
  • Points: 134
  • Points per match: 4.1
  • Start cost: £5.0m
  • End cost: £5.8m

Newly-promoted Watford had their own FPL star – at least for the first half of the season.

Emmanuel Dennis was signed in the summer from Club Brugge, with a £5.0m FPL price tag that matched low expectations. He quickly produced a 12-point return on the opening day and – by Gameweek 20 – was on eight goals and six assists.

Over 3.5 million managers owned Dennis at his irresistible price, until things went off the rails in Double Gameweek 23. Captained by 1.2 million, he was sent off in the first match and ended the round on negative points.

From that point, only two more goals were scored, but 17 attacking returns from such a bargain-bin starting price really was an excellent contribution.

TEEMU PUKKI

The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard 1
  • Points: 142
  • Points per match: 3.8
  • Start cost: £6.0m
  • End cost: £6.1m

Slightly going under the radar was Teemu Pukki, who finished as the third highest-scoring forward yet spent most of the campaign in under 500,000 teams.

When using final prices to calculate seasonal value (aka points per million), Pukki is the best-performing forward.

Reliability of starts was still a big part in why he finished so highly, with around half of his total coming from mere appearance points.

But in this annus horribilis for strikers, 11 goals and three assists (just like in 2019/20) for just £6.0m was actually pretty decent.

MICHAIL ANTONIO

The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard
  • Points: 140
  • Points per match: 3.9
  • Start cost: £7.5m
  • End cost: £7.3m

The speed in which Michail Antonio went from hero to zero was quite remarkable. His first three matches brought in four goals, four assists, 40 points and over 2.6 million purchases heading into Gameweek 4.

Subsequently sent off at Southampton, he missed the next match through suspension, scored twice in the next four games and then suddenly forgot how to.

From Gameweeks 10 to 35, just two goals arrived.

He finished the campaign with a bit of a flourish, at least, and in the end he was among only three forwards (Kane and Ronaldo the others) to deliver at least 20 attacking returns across 2021/22.

OLLIE WATKINS

No disrespect to Dean Smith' - Ollie Watkins reveals key Steven Gerrard difference at Aston Villa - Birmingham Live
  • Points: 131
  • Points per match: 3.7
  • Start cost: £7.5m
  • End cost: £7.5m

Matching the 11 goals and three assists of Pukki is Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. His returns came at a consistent rate, whilst only once recording a double-digit score.

One of the handful of strikers whose inclusion in this poll is debatable, his drip-feed of points meant that he at least delivered returns in 13 different matches – only Kane and Antonio did better than that of the players in this poll.

RICHARLISON

FPL Daily: Maddison + KDH fit, Richarlison latest, City's midweek minutes
  • Points: 125
  • Points per match: 4.2
  • Start cost: £7.5m
  • End cost: £7.6m

In truth, Richarlison only squeaked into this poll thanks to his exploits in the final weeks of the season. Until Gameweek 31, the Brazilian was only on four goals and three assists.

Yet, as Everton woke up and ground their way to survival, Richarlison led the escape. Between Gameweeks 31 and 37, no player had more goal attempts (37), shots on target (15), penalty area touches (72) or expected goals (6.49).

Nine attacking returns arrived during this period, three of which helped contribute to a big haul for owners in Double Gameweek 37.

Only the premium trio at the top of this piece could better his points-per-match average (4.2) among forwards in this article.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

104 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    11 hours, 37 mins ago

    The poll won't let me submit 0 votes.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      11 hours, 23 mins ago

      Ha! Beat me to it.

      Open Controls
    2. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 hours, 1 min ago

      And me.

      Disappointing to not see Geldhart on there for consistent 1/2 pointers and getting some minutes.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 37 mins ago

      Abstaining here too. Could easily have voted for 6 mids

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        9 hours, 12 mins ago

        Yeah, if it were possible, my team of the season would probably be something roughly like this:

        Ramsdale
        TAA Robbo Cancelo James Laporte
        Salah Son Bowen Saka Jota

        Next season should be different though. We have Haaland and Kane, and you'd expect Arsenal to buy a striker, maybe United and Chelsea too if CR7/Lukaku leave. And we should also see the return of Wilson and Bamford as options... DCL and Mitrovic I'm not optimistic about....

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 hours, 51 mins ago

          Drawing from the team of the season polls, mine would be:
          Sa
          James Cancelo Robertson
          Salah Son De Bruyne Bowen Mount Maddison Saka

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 18 mins ago

          DCL and Richarlison are possible assets if Everton find form and they have nice run of fixtures. DCL was decent asset season before and he might be again. Richarlison improved and got 6 goals and two assists in his last ten matches. That's pretty decent actually.

          Open Controls
    4. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 2 mins ago

      My initial thought too, hopefully next season they either offer us strikers at discount prices or move the Salah's and Son's of this world to forward line.

      Open Controls
  2. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    11 hours, 31 mins ago

    FPL have to make the likes of Salah, Mane and Son forwards. Or just drop the category completely.

    Open Controls
  3. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 hours, 28 mins ago

    Just Antonio for me. The rest all did more harm than good. Antonio I had at the start and ended up getting off after the points dried up and before I think most so he’s probably the only one that gave me a bit of an advantage

    Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    11 hours, 13 mins ago

    Sorry but if you have all these stats in hand that these content creators have, also getting early team news and things like that, I can't understand why it's such an achievement for them to finish top 10k

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 50 mins ago

      Its not a secret society. Everyone has access to the same stats. You can even make your own "content" if you want

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 4 Years
        10 hours, 48 mins ago

        Yes but still they spend like hours working on these, I mean it’s your job so it doesn’t impress me if they finish top 10k anymore

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 hours, 31 mins ago

          I could be wrong, but my impression was that even the likes of Zophar & Lateriser do their pods & articles around their day jobs...?

          Open Controls
          1. Shark Team
            • 4 Years
            10 hours, 25 mins ago

            I don’t talk about them, LR has a massive history even before creating content

            Open Controls
        2. Giggs Boson
          • 10 Years
          10 hours, 27 mins ago

          10k is essentially the top 0.1% of players. It's crazy hard to beat 99.9% of players in a game with so much variance. Those that do it consistently are inhuman.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            10 hours, 20 mins ago

            Wouldn't you expect some players to do it consistently just because of variance?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              10 hours, 10 mins ago

              The opposite... variance is what stops the same managers from winning it year after year. If the best picks/teams delivered on their potential every game, and we didnt get random hauls from Luke Ayling or whoever, then you could just create the objectively "best" team from stats & never lose

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                10 hours, 3 mins ago

                Maybe my understanding of variance, coming largely from a poker background, is different to how many people think of it in relation to FPL though as I don't seem to find much common ground with others whenever the topic comes up here

                Open Controls
              2. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                9 hours, 59 mins ago

                You're thinking of variance in player/team performance and the FPL points they get. But there's also the performance of FPL teams/managers. Some managers will be 'unlucky' for multiple seasons, and some will be 'lucky' for multiple seasons, and varying degrees of both. It would be weird if no managers who were actually trying had got 3 10k finishes in a row as it would be statistically improbable.

                Open Controls
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  8 hours, 16 mins ago

                  I would chalk that up to skill if a manager is consistently hitting top 10k (or 25k even, wherever you draw the line)

                  Open Controls
                2. Better off with a pin and a…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  7 hours, 48 mins ago

                  This is a very good point. With so many managers in the game and, in reality, a relatively small set of plausible decisions that can be made (I mean, in principle you can buy and captain Xaka, but it's not really a valid option and all active players will be picking from a much smaller pool of 'good-ish' options) it's statistically likely that some people will get consistently lucky; some consistently unlucky and some in between. It's hard to judge talent simply by results - though the more good results, the more likely it is to not just be luck.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    7 hours, 32 mins ago

                    "A small set of plausible decisions"....but, even if there were only 25 "good"/valid midfielders to pick from, there are 53,130 different combinations of 5 mids that you could possibly have (I think... I'm not exactly a maths whizz, just calculated it with online tool). And that's just one position, and disregarding variety of formations possible

                    Open Controls
                3. fusen
                  • 10 Years
                  7 hours, 4 mins ago

                  I've been thinking about this recently in terms of Fabio, but decided against asking the question.

                  I'm not saying he's all just luck, but it'd make sense for some players to just get the rub of the green season after season out of normal probabilities.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baines on Toast...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    6 hours, 26 mins ago

                    Yes, Fabio will eventually regress to some sort of mean. Even if that means 50K rather than 10K.

                    Open Controls
            2. Giggs Boson
              • 10 Years
              10 hours, 9 mins ago

              Yeah, probably. But what are the odds that so many of those anomalies seem to be a part of our small community of FPL obsessives?

              Whilst luck is a factor, I think it's more skill than luck.

              Open Controls
              1. Yozzer
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 35 mins ago

                What nonsense 😆

                Open Controls
                1. RedRo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  4 hours ago

                  You have a lovely posting history. Ask everyone to pick your team with a couple of ‘utter nonsense’ and ‘have you heard of Google’ posts scattered in between

                  Open Controls
            3. RedLightning
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              9 hours, 25 mins ago

              For consistent excellence, look at the Hall of Fame, not at the content creators.

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                7 hours, 16 mins ago

                If we look at Fabio Borges against most other players, I'd say that odd's for average manager here to beat him are quite slim, not even close to 50/50. I personally think that my chances to get result in top 10k are somewhere between 30-40% Top 100k is probably around 70-80% (This season I got unlucky / bad start and the one to blame is man in the mirror. However, I had some good and bad luck with my later decisions.)

                Open Controls
    2. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 26 mins ago

      It's harder to finish top10k if you are making content imo
      There is a different kind of pressure with eyes on you than off.
      Seems like a bitter comment to make tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 15 mins ago

        It depends on the content creator's demographic as well I think - those that are more popular with the "casual" tend to do more boring and safe moves to spoon feed the masses with lower risk and are probably more likely to get consistently better ranks as a result , while those that think deeper and are prepared to take more chances can be a bit more erratic - sometimes they work (Lateriser 2020 and 2022), sometimes they don't (Lateriser 2021). This is probably more to do with individual styles than being a content creator though. There is no reason (other than possibly bottling it) why being a content creator gives you an advantage/disadvantage over any other engaged and competent manager.

        Open Controls
    3. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      You lot make me laugh..........get a grip, to finish in the top 90,000 is less than 1%...........tell me anything you do in life that is better than 99%.....??? its a game .............just enjoy it, play it to your best ability and hope you get lucky SOMETIMES.....

      Open Controls
  5. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    11 hours, 3 mins ago

    Haaland.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 hours ago

      a year from now

      Open Controls
  6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 hours, 58 mins ago

    None

    Open Controls
  7. Conor1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 hours, 45 mins ago

    Would anyone know where the Cancel button is on the profile page? I have been directed to it by email but can’t see it. Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 42 mins ago

      what do you want to cancel?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 hours, 30 mins ago

        Another one who wants FPL to cancel the Kevin de Bruyne?

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 29 mins ago

      Assuming you mean membership, scroll down past your profile details, the cancel button is just before "update profile" & comment history

      Open Controls
      1. Conor1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thanks. Yes recurring membership. No Cancel button visible on my screen. I’ll contact admin again. Thanks for reply.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 hours, 20 mins ago

          I see it on mine... box that says:

          Subscription:
          Renewal date xxx
          Cancel

          Open Controls
  8. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 hours, 41 mins ago

    I vote for Nketiah! Has Random Name been around since the news of his contract extension?

    Dennis is my vote for the worst. The negative score for my TC chip is unforgivable!

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 40 mins ago

      Yes, he’s changed his allegiance to Man City as a result. Double win for Arsenal.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 39 mins ago

      your friend is here

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25017929

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 32 mins ago

        Love to see it!

        Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 hours, 26 mins ago

      Nketiah is an inexperienced Jesus who can finish, AKA a non-league Jamie Vardy. He could be very valuable to some club in the future.

      Open Controls
    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      10 hours, 1 min ago

      It was your placing your Triple Captain chip on him that was unforgivable.
      Captaining him was fair enough, but triple captaining him was ridiculous.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 hours, 36 mins ago

        He was in good form with amazing fixtures and I didn't know Salah would have a great double coming at that point. It was a calculated risk knowing that Salah might not have that double, and that good teams can often rotate more etc, amongst other factors. E.g. Some people had to adjust their chip strategy to accommodate TC, which is not ideal. So I was also taking the opportunity to get it out a bit earlier if there is a good option, and I thought Dennis was the guy. I think I was quite unlucky tbh. Just one goal and 2 starts could have got me 27-35 points more, and I felt he could have easily gotten plenty of returns. In comparison, people got quite lucky with their massive TC scores this season, which is not often the case. I forgive myself. 😀

        Open Controls
  9. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    10 hours, 26 mins ago

    So glad that after so long we don't have to play the pep roulette next season. Harland is definitely season keeper

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 21 mins ago

      Hmm a new signing with a decidedly non-Pep style of play & his injury record though...
      Still think KDB is the roulette-proof option

      Open Controls
      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        agree

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 19 mins ago

      Even Aguero was rotated and he seems to be on similar level when it comes to injury.

      Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      10 hours, 18 mins ago

      Given his injury history, and the physicality of the Premier League, maybe his minutes will initially be managed with Álvarez getting some game time?

      Hopefully it will become clearer after pre-season. Looking forward to seeing how he fits into Pep's system...

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 16 mins ago

        Alvarez scored a double-hattrick yesterday. One in each half of the game. Serious player.

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 hours, 14 mins ago

        I think a key reason he chose City is because he will get rested a rotated, aiding the longevity of a young player. But I would expect him to play a full part in the early part of the season, getting him up and running within the system and giving City a solid chance of making a fast start. So I'm likely to start with him, without committing myself to any thoughts of 'season-keeper'.

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • 10 Years
          10 hours, 7 mins ago

          Yeah, I'm finding it hard to imagine a reality where I don't start with Haaland...

          Open Controls
    4. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 hours, 14 mins ago

      I understood from somewhere that he chose Man City, in part, because of rotation. His career wouldn't come crashing down under the mental and physical pressure of being a talisman that the board forces the manager to play in every game.

      Open Controls
      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 hours, 52 mins ago

        We also know he views the UCL as his competition, so rotation around Europe looks very likely. However, for the first few weeks he'll be unavoidable.

        Open Controls
    5. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 38 mins ago

      Pep wanted Kane but City Board wanted Haaland.

      Pep's reason for picking Kane: Better suited for his system and not injury prone

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        9 hours, 38 mins ago

        in short words.. Haaland will be rotated as well directly or indirectly..

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 hours, 21 mins ago

          The tricky bit will be that you start with him, he gets off to a dream start and his price rises through the roof. Now you expect him to be rotated through the CL season and against the weakest PL opponents, but if you sell him and want to buy him back later, you're going to lose a fortune. So you keep him, and at that price keep starting him, like we all did with Salah post-AFCON. This game, eh?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 hours, 10 mins ago

            Another factor in starting with Haaland:
            I'll likely keep to a one premium forward system. What alternative to Haaland is there (given the options above)?

            Kane - no, because I'll prioritise Son as my most expensive Spud, maybe backed up by Kulu.
            Vardy - too old, got to slow up at some point
            Ronaldo - er, United.
            Lukaku - been awful. Any Chelsea I start with will be a wingback.
            New Arsenal striker - Arsenal.
            And as OP says, picking Haaland saves you the agony of Peptation and seeing KDB playing deeper.

            Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 hours, 21 mins ago

            Sounds like a good plan. Not the biggest problem to sell after his value has rocketed, certainly better than the situation you could end up in if you wait a few weeks deciding whether to get him or not

            Open Controls
            1. ToffeePot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 49 mins ago

              his value might drop too though right? If everyone starts with him and he doesn't hit the ground running

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                6 hours, 47 mins ago

                Yes, but the decision to sell him would be much easier in that situation. Much more difficult if he's been doing well!

                Open Controls
  10. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 8 Years
    10 hours ago

    Where's the vote none option?

    Open Controls
  11. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 hours, 58 mins ago

    What’s the rationale around not just making it 5 points for goals for strikers and mids?

    Seems fair to me, the strikers can keep the extra bonus as they don’t have the chance for CS point

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 hours, 27 mins ago

      Sounds perfectly reasonable, that.

      Open Controls
    2. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 54 mins ago

      The forwards used to score all the goals, Henry, Van Nistelrooy, Rooney, Drogba etc. So it encouraged going for a mid that scored the occasional goal but also gets clean sheets.

      But yeah looking at it now you’re spot on with all the ‘mids’ like Salah etc.

      Open Controls
    3. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      It arguably makes more sense to give strikers a CS point given how many teams defend from the front.

      Open Controls
    4. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Makes sense...especially when you compare average positions between forwards and some mids

      Open Controls
  12. mo 10+ FFS- einzkp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 hours, 24 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    Is there a way i can contact all members of my league or find out email addresses? There used to be a comments box where you could communicated to league members for a private league that seems to have vanished!

    Cheers
    Mo

    Open Controls
    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      9 hours, 17 mins ago

      That comments box disappeared a few years ago.
      Unless you ask members to provide you with their email addresses before they are allowed to enter your league, I don't think that is possible.
      But you could try asking FPL Towers, using Contact us on the FPL Help tab.

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 9 mins ago

      Would have thought there are DPA issues in obtaining contact details from another source. Not sure there's an easy solution without some detective work. Good luck!

      Open Controls
    3. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 30 mins ago

      Hey Mo,

      Thanks for organising that League. I enjoyed it.

      I'm the guy that threw away an unassailable lead to end up 4th in a catastrophic late season collapse. Gutted. You can email me on benjamin@entrepreneurscollective.biz.

      Cheers again

      Open Controls
      1. mo 10+ FFS- einzkp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 hours, 24 mins ago

        Ha! Good stuff! Don't mention the end of the season mate. Absolute disaster! I run a work one for brokers but have left the company so there is no way I can contact the winners

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 53 mins ago

          Could you perhaps ask your former company to issue a message on your behalf?

          Open Controls
        2. noquarternt
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 53 mins ago

          Sounds like you’re the winner

          Open Controls
          1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
            • 7 Years
            7 hours, 24 mins ago

            Drinks are on Mo!

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              7 hours, 21 mins ago

              Flaming Mo’s

              Open Controls
    4. NorCal Villan
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Mo is their leader

        Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 54 mins ago

      I only voted for Kane. Saw Dennis' name and it made me a bit mad. Lol!

      Open Controls
      1. liverbear
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 4 mins ago

        Should be an option for none. Kane was awful early in the season,I brought him in early, then had the snow game and weeks of 2s

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 45 mins ago

          Doesn't need an option for none - just don't vote in that poll, or vote for the least bad option.
          There has to be at least one forward in the team of the season, otherwise it wouldn't be in a valid formation.
          The formation will be decided by a run-off vote, as stated in the above article, and I will be rather surprised if that formation contains more than one forward.

          Open Controls
    6. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 56 mins ago

      It would be more appropriate if the team of the season reflected how the FPL season actually panned out.

      Open Controls
    7. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 53 mins ago

      Antonio (when West Ham weren’t thinking they were going to win the Europa League).

      Open Controls
    8. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 55 mins ago

      Well, what can I say. Personally, I’ve quite enjoyed this season, lots of variables thrown into the mix which, I think has made it really interesting, maybe not so much for the statto’s though 🙂
      3 seasons in and I’ve had a 400,000 plus season, 82,000 and a 71,000 this season so def going in the right direction 🙂
      Finally a big thank to you lot for getting me through the year, so many lovely people in the Community compared to other forums, Twitter etc and also a big thank to FFS for providing this platform for free and a big up to the likes of AZ, Neale, Joe, FPL Family, Praz, Sonaldo, the ‘Always Cheating’ boys and everybody else that’s involved in getting me through my drab, boring 9-5 😀
      Have a good rest ( we’ve all deserved it) and see you all next season. ( I think everybody has left the site now anyway 😀 )

      Open Controls
    9. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      Really hoping Saliba plays for Arsenal next season as he’s now playing for France and had such a good season in Ligue 1.

      Hoping we lineup like this.

      Ramsdale
      White Saliba Gabriel Tierney

      White can play RB or CB, Tomiyasu can play RB and CB, get a strong sub LB and they could be real solid next season. There’s cover for all positions and won’t have to play Holding ever again.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 46 mins ago

        Please sell Cedric and Taveres. Never going to be good enough.

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        From Artera’s comments I think he’s going to be welcomed back into the fold. Aren’t you being linked with that other young Scottish LB (think he’s playing abroad currently) as an understudy to Tierney. I think that defence looks set for years. Just hope all of Tomiyasu/White/Saliba get good gametime but with Europe as well that seems a safe bet.

        Open Controls
    10. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Bale and Hazard in contention to play UCL final

      Open Controls
      1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
    11. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Just had a look through the winner's season this year (Jamie- OR 1).

      Some things that stuck out:

      - he didn't get every decision right (although many did go his way). Nobody is going to get all the luck. He transferred Torres out (as mark Sutherns did) before City thrashed Arsenal. He captained Bruno in GW 33 for 6 total points, as opposed to CR7 (17 points) who he did own on FH. Hmm maybe there weren't many he didn't get right!

      - he went against Salah (c) a few times and it didn't usually go well. There was a random GW (15 I believe) that he captained Alonso (blank) over Salah's 15 points away to Everton. He also didn't captain Salah vs. Man Utd (24 points) but did captain Reece James (26 total points) that GW.

      -not owning Salah at the very end of the season worked well for him. KDB (C) in 36. He even go lucky in GW 35 captaining KDB (didn't play) and had Son (vc) = 38 total points.

      -His early WC in GW 8 loaded up on premium defenders, and caught all of Chilwell's and Reece James' hauls.

      -He navigated GW 17+18 very well. That was the week (17) where some transferred in Watkins (12 points to Norwich) and 18 was a big blank where he got Martinelli's 15 points vs. Leeds.

      -His 2nd WC was late (34) but set it up nice for 36+37

      -smashed it on 36 BB w/ 201 points. KDB captain

      -had double Lei (Maddy + Vardy) on FH 37

      -he actually owned a variety of Man City midfielders throughout the season (Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres, Gundo) and actually managed to get pretty good returns from them (a few double digit hauls) which certainly seems a bit random, and he did well to somehow take advantage of that.

      Open Controls
      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 33 mins ago

        *Edit: GW 14 was when Salah scored 15 away to Everton

        -He also got both of Bruno's DGW hauls in the middle of the season (DGW 22 +25)

        Open Controls
      2. Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Nice write up. I too took a look at his season as there is very little history and noticed the Man city picks where he did well and kept them short periods.

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours ago

          Cheers. Another one I noticed:

          - he never owned Robertson. He owned VVD towards the latter 1/3 of the season and switched him to Matip at the very end. (Doubled up with TAA)

          Open Controls
          1. Corgzzzz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 28 mins ago

            I saw that, it was one of the few things I did at the same time. However I kept TAA & Cancello throughout all 38gws

            Open Controls
      3. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Interesting analysis. I think this plays into the conversation above though. He was maybe the 2000:1 shot at roughly rank 1k a few weeks ago whose decisions just happened to fall into place - someone out of the hundreds/thousands in that range will (albeit in a somewhat educated way) luck into mostly/entirely correct calls. A few will, in fact, although we are rightly focusing on the outright winner here since he scored the most points overall 🙂

        To get himself into the conversation he had to do very extremely well all season, and credit to him, but I think, as you say, that the City midfielders are proof of the randomness at play. Without many more FTs than 1 (max 2) at a time, nobody could reliably gone with the City players who would start and do well, maybe not even Pep!

        Twitter accounts like Emma do great work with the predictions but who is going to keep using transfers to swap player X to Y to Z? Most will stick with one and hope that the averages work themselves out, or will avoid completely.

        *Someone* in a huge dataset will have Z and swap for X ahead of a points streak, and then swap for Y for similar etc etc, but that doesn't mean it was the right call even in hindsight: they just got on the right side of things. I doubt extremely that Jamie will make the same good decisions with City midfielders next year. Some will, of course, either by luck, or judgment, or both!

        Open Controls
    12. boc610
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      people still s buzzing around here now like a housefly near death slowly banging off the window

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Are you the spider lurking around to eat the flies once they're dead?

        Open Controls

