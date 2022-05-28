‘Gameweek 39’ charity football match to raise money for Street Child United

On Saturday, members of the Fantasy community will gather in Birmingham for a North v South charity match in aid of Street Child United.

Some familiar names and faces will be taking part at Castle Vale Stadium, with the match kicking off at 2pm BST.

All the proceeds from the event will go to Street Child United, a charity set up to aid vulnerable children through the power of football.

The gate receipts will contribute to this total but any non-ticket donations can be made via this link, where the current total has surpassed £3,500.

Fantasy Football Scout have contributed £300 to this tally via money raised from the ‘super chats’ on the Friday Q&A video with Az, Sam and Gianni.

About Gameweek 39

Arranged by Benny Blanco and FPL Hints, the match will feature the likes of Az, Pras, Gianni, Ben Crellin, former Scout editor David Munday and many more.

There is even a bespoke Fantasy tournament for this match on Gaffr!

If you’re not aware of the fantastic work that Street Child United do, check out the video below: