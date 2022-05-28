32
Community May 28

‘Gameweek 39’ charity football match to raise money for Street Child United

On Saturday, members of the Fantasy community will gather in Birmingham for a North v South charity match in aid of Street Child United.

Some familiar names and faces will be taking part at Castle Vale Stadium, with the match kicking off at 2pm BST.

All the proceeds from the event will go to Street Child United, a charity set up to aid vulnerable children through the power of football.

The gate receipts will contribute to this total but any non-ticket donations can be made via this link, where the current total has surpassed £3,500.

Fantasy Football Scout have contributed £300 to this tally via money raised from the ‘super chats’ on the Friday Q&A video with Az, Sam and Gianni.

About Gameweek 39

Arranged by Benny Blanco and FPL Hints, the match will feature the likes of Az, Pras, Gianni, Ben Crellin, former Scout editor David Munday and many more.

There is even a bespoke Fantasy tournament for this match on Gaffr!

If you’re not aware of the fantastic work that Street Child United do, check out the video below:

  1. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Spurs sign Perisic

  2. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Majority are probably already aware but you can watch the CL final for free on YouTube tonight even if you don’t have BT Sports or anything.

    1. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yeah they’ve been showing the final on there for a few years. Good info for anyone unaware.

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 mins ago

        Yeah I doubt it helps anyone to be honest but I’d hate to think someone didn’t tune in because they didn’t realise they could.

    2. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      You can watch it on BT Sports too, even without a subscription.

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 mins ago

        Oh nice, didn’t realise that - thanks, guessing that’s probably better quality (plus probably a fair few can’t get YouTube on their tele

        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I think it may be on their website or App only, not sure about via Sky box.

    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Looking forward to this game, expecting Modric & Benzema masterclass.

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        I fancy a 1-0 Liverpool win but you wouldn’t put it past them!

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          We'll get the CL final here, but i'm not sure about the Champo play-off final tomorrow.

  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Keen to know if there’s been any developments for Bale to return to the prem next season?

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Which part of the country have best golf courses ?

  4. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Rodri price prediction?
    Nailed in my team if he’s less than 6.5!

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Really, not much fun waiting for weeks for 1 screamer.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Was returning quite regularly towards season close

    2. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I probably wouldn't buy him at 4.5m. He's not worth using up a Man City slot for.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        He's on my list, for 5.5 or less. Haaland, Rodri and a defender, maybe Laporte.

    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Why is he nailed in your team? He'll get around 100 points again. Not really a bargain is he

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yes but late season form indicates more returns next year! And it’s the City potential, bit more exciting than say watching Mbuemo or someone for Brentford instead at that price lol

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Remains to be seen, but my hunch is City will change the way they play to bring out Haaland's strengths, and this will allow more breaks from deep by Gundo and Rodri. His position also puts him at the heart of ball recycling, helpful for passing baps. Thirdly, he'll play more games than other Peptated midfield options.

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeah exactly, could be worth jumping on early, little risk if he’s cheap enough

  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hoping there is a 4.0-4.5 budget wonder like the Lundstrum and Dallas of past in this upcoming season.

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      We never really know who they are until the season is underway.

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Do we know who’s coming up yet, haven’t followed the Championship at all this season….

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Final's tomorrow

          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Between who? And any teams already up?

      2. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        True, but pre-season sometimes gives an indication.

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I've far too often been suckered by a cheapo who excelled in pre-season only to not get a minute PL football before I sell him!

    2. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      On the last Blackbox I think Mark said he was going to ring FPL to make sure they don't give us any strong 4.5m options.

      Strong budget options would enable us to get all the big hitters like Haaland, Salah, and Son. That would be game breaking, and make for a boring season with little variation between teams. I want difficult decisions and headaches when picking a team. No handouts please FPL!

  6. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Partick Thistle playing a pre-season friendly against East Fife at 8pm tonight. Game will be free to view on Dave channel, if anyone’s interested.

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Friendly? Pah. Tranent and Darvel are playing RIGHT NOW to the right to play in the Scottish Lowland League alongside Cowdenbeath!

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Crowd - one seagull & an empty chippe wrapper

