Champions League May 28

UCL Fantasy final tips: Liverpool v Real Madrid

In our final UEFA Champions League Fantasy article of the season, Louis (aka FPLReactions) looks at some difference-makers for managers in the Liverpool v Real Madrid final.

We all know who the obvious selections are in tonight’s Champions League final.

Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Vinicius Jnr will all be widely backed in Madrid, with Benzema the safe captaincy play if you’re defending a lead or consolidating a rank.

But what about if you’re trying to peg back a rival or boost your overall position?

Firstly, to clarify, differentials can be structural (a formation not owned by the template), single players not widely owned, a combination of the two, or a differential captain.

Singular differentials

Rodrygo
  • Price: 8.1m
  • 4% owned
  • 5 goals and 2 assists in 10 matches in the UCL so far (he only started 4)
  • 7 goals and 2 assists in his last 10 matches in all competitions

A differential because most will go for a Liverpool striker with Benzema + Vinicius. He’s among the substitutes again, which will put prospective owners off, but his super-sub tag is well earned and we’ve seen so many UCL finals settled and sealed with late goals.

Ferland Mendy
  • Price: 5.8m
  • 5% owned
  • 3 assists and 3 clean sheets in his 9 UCL matches
  • 3 clean sheets, 1 goal and 2 assists in his last 10 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions

Most will go for Thibault Courtois as their representative from the Madrid defence, so Mendy could be a great differential.

Diogo Jota
  • Price: 8.5m
  • 11% owned
  • 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 penalty won in 8 UCL matches
  • 3 assists in his last 10 matches for Liverpool

Even though Luis Diaz starts as expected, Jota often shares minutes with the winger. With there being up to five substitutions allowed, the Portuguese will surely get on the field at some point – and this is a tight-looking game that could be settled late on.

Differential captain

Sadio Mane
  • 10.6m
  • 14% owned
  • 5 goals in his 12 UCL matches so far
  • 7 goals and 1 assist in his last 10 matches in all competitions

Salah and Vinicius, despite being widely owned, will be differentials of sorts for the armband as Benzema will be the go-to captain.

But with eight goal contributions in his last 10 matches, Sadio Mane is worth a shout.

The Senegal international is Liverpool’s most in-form attacker and this is potentially his last match for the club, with an announcement on his future coming after tonight’s final.

Differential combinations

The template will definitely be 4-3-3 so going with five in midfield would be a structural differential to the template.

Backing against the most popular personnel at the rear is also a make-or-break move. Three Liverpool defenders and one Real asset will be a popular play so choosing to opt for a Real Madrid majority backline and one/no Liverpool defender will be a difference-maker either way.

Alternatively, going for five members of the Liverpool defence (including a goalkeeper) would also be a differential combination.

CHASING POINTS DEFICITS

  • Chasing 4 points: Pick a singular differential like Rodrygo ahead of Diaz
  • Chasing 4-8 points: Pick a structural differential like a back five or even an all-Real Madrid defence
  • Chasing 8+ points: Back against Benzema with a different captain like Mane or Vinicius

  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Salah been totally anonymous

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      37 mins ago

      Eh? 😆

      Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Bit like the spurs trophy cabinet

      Open Controls
      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        Absolutely tragic patter.

        Open Controls
        1. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          I enjoyed it and that’s all that matters Willy Sanker

          Open Controls
          1. Cilly Bonnolly
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            I’m sure you did but it doesn’t make it any better. Honestly, absolutely terrible. Worst I’ve heard in a while.

            Open Controls
            1. DavidBadWillie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Cool patter bro. Nobody cares.

              Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Doesn’t really work as a joke, the cabinet itself isn’t anonymous. Wouldn’t expect a brain dead arsenal fan to understand that mind.

        Open Controls
    3. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      If you rule out the umpteen shots on target sure.

      Open Controls
    4. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably Liverpool's best player tonight. Lost count on his shots on target. But yeah, good point.

      Open Controls
  2. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Jota needs to learn to dive.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      This is when you need Raheem Sterling.

      Open Controls
  3. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Superman Courtois

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Unreal. If not for him Liverpool would be leading by some distance.

      Open Controls
  4. Hulk Smash
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Liverpool were never going to win without their main man Divock.

    Open Controls
  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    The only trophies Liverpool are winning this year are on penalties.

    Couldn't beat a team in a final.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      (In regulation time.)

      Sadly both times were against us plonkers 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Hulk Smash
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Good point. "Mentality monsters" eh.

        At least your plonkers made top 4 and a couple of finals.

        (United fan)

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        22 mins ago

        Wait, you’re a Chelsea fan now? 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          ...? Literally never been anything other than a Chelsea fan lol.

          Mason Mount profile pic gives it away.

          Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Can't score in any of them either.

      Open Controls
    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      25 mins ago

      Think this was funnier in your head

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        It's not meant to be funny.

        Open Controls
    4. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Such a silly thing to say. Winners are winners. Losers are losers. The line at times is very thin. 2/4 albeit not the 2 theyd have liked if only 2 isnt all bad. Some really stupid stuff being posted on here this week.

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
          22 mins ago

          Not limited to just this week

          Open Controls
          1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Come join us 😉

            Open Controls
        • Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          Hey, I took the piss out my my team too.

          3 finals. 0 goals is disappointing no matter how you spin it.

          Open Controls
        • RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          21 mins ago

          Ignore him, it’s a troll

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Mate I've seen your Manchester United posts 😆

            Open Controls
        • Hulk Smash
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          I interpreted the comment to be partly highlighting the fine margins.

          If they won 4 trophies, regardless of how, they'd have automatically gone down as probably the best side of all time. But a couple of less than inspiring final performances and a lack of goals and all of a sudden it's quite a disappointing finish given what they could have achieved.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks - you got my intention even if it was veiled as taking the piss a little bit too (I don't deny it, but self piss-took too!)

            More that both things are true!

            Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        You’ve crawled out the woodwork to wind up Liverpool fans as well lol

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          A little bit. Are we not allowed? 😛

          Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Was just making the same point to a mate, obviously a lot more to it but no wins in normal or extra time, and no wins in any of their 6 games against the top 4 in the league this season (3D 3L). For everything they've done right this season they've come up short in most of the big games

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          *apologies 5D 1L

          Open Controls
    5. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Stop the clock ref!

      Open Controls
    6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Shame Origi isn’t on the bench

      Open Controls
    7. jacob1989
        23 mins ago

        The top 3 premier league teams along with psg have done a nice job if gift wrapping the cl trophy to this very weak real Madrid team.
        Most undeserving cl winners of all time.

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yeah, how dare they score more goals than the other team, shocking way to win a football match!

          Open Controls
      • DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Well Liverpool have completely bottled this. Disappointing

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          Got to score when you are on top or else this is what happens.

          Open Controls
      • Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Well what do I know - I'm amazed.

        Open Controls
      • Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        A lot of this victory has to be credited to spurs

        Gave Madrid the blue print for playing against this pool side, sit in, frustrate, play on the break

        You could go so far as to say spurs have won a trophy

        Open Controls
        1. Hulk Smash
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Now that's some tasty looking bait.

          Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Unlucky Liverpool, what an incredible accomplishment to play the amount of games they have this season and to still be so energetic and hammering on at the end.
        Just couldn’t quite get that killer chance.

        Open Controls
      • Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Real goalie the real deal!

        Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        I got the score right, just expected the winner in Extra tile rather than in the 90

        Open Controls
      • Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Carlo is the GOAT

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Shows how bad Everton are when a legendary coach couldn't get a consistent tune out of them.

          Open Controls
      • Thanos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        17 mins ago

        Well, there was talk of quadruple. Went well!

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Could have been worse - they could have done a Leverkusen 2002!

          Open Controls
          1. Thanos
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 mins ago

            Klopp should consider this season a failure. Is Carabao and FA really prestigious enough?

            I'd say ManC had a better season with one trophy than Pool.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              That’s the bitter pill to swallow when going for everything and getting so far in every competition

              Open Controls
            2. Hulk Smash
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              True but to be fair, they've come up against two teams who are probably the best we've seen at winning the Prem and Champions League respectively.

              It's a bit like Man Utd in 2009. That team was well worthy of winning the Champions League but unfortunately they came up against arguably the greatest club team and greatest player of all time in the final.

              Open Controls
            3. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Two trophies and two runners up is an exceptional season! Think some people need to grow up!

              Open Controls
      • Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        10/10 from Courtois.

        xGC is irrelevant when you have Courtois in goal.

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          One of those nights where it all went his way, fair play

          Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Forgot Hazard was at Real!

        Open Controls
      • DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Sadio is going to feel silly now announcing his big decision

        Open Controls
      • Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        How do Pool fans feel about the season? Obviously disappointing right now but still 2 trophies were won.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Disappointing yes, no major cup.

          Open Controls
      • Tomerick
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Why are they all cosplaying as Squid Game characters?

        Open Controls
      • Critical Observer
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        2 teams impossible to root for, in the end glad Modric got it.

        Open Controls
      • FFSbet.com
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Bale 🙂

        Open Controls
      • nerd_is_the_werd
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Anyone else thought the ref blew the whistle too early yet again!
        No reason why that free kick can't be taken, several subs during injury time with time wasting during throw-ins too...

        Open Controls
      • Thanos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        Bale will get another CL medal. Lucky sob!

        Open Controls
      • Hulk Smash
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ancelotti is so used to winning he doesn't even seem arsed.

        Open Controls
      • DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Haha Michael Owen just said Liverpool are the best team in Europe still.

        After he said they’d batter Madrid and they lost.

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Not even the best team in England

          Open Controls
        2. Giggs Boson
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Even Ancelotti said he was lucky today. A lot of variance in a single game.

          Open Controls
        3. Hulk Smash
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I don't think even he knows what he's going to say when he opens his mouth.

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.