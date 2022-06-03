22
FPL June 3

Meet the Manager: FPL world number three Brett Taylor

22 Comments
In a special end-of-season edition of Meet the Manager, Az chats to 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) world number three Brett Taylor.

Brett not only secured a podium finish overall but also won our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league:

Brett discusses luck, data analysis, predictive models, ‘what if’ moments and more as he assesses his stellar campaign.

The Australian number one also reveals what he did differently after a disappointing last two years.

A 15-year veteran of the game, Brett reflects on a mixed season history and how he’s evolved as a manager, including paying more attention to ‘effective ownership’.

A ‘no Haaland’ approach in Gameweek 1 of 2022/23 is also proposed…

You can watch Az’s interview with Brett via the embedded video below.

22 Comments
  1. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    9 hours, 28 mins ago

    So dead much wow

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 27 mins ago

      I think it is good some people can take a break from all this. 😀

      Open Controls
  2. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    9 hours, 20 mins ago

    I remember when these dead periods used to be about MBP posting lengthy posts and then starting arguments with other posters.

    Open Controls
  3. PartyTime
      8 hours, 47 mins ago

      Thanks for the fpl points Laca, you beauty!

      Open Controls
      1. Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        I always liked him, hope the move works out!

        Open Controls
    • Sad Pablo Arsecobar
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 51 mins ago

      Wow this Brett guy looks a lot like thiago silva

      Open Controls
    • Waddlinho
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 50 mins ago

      This is great time to talk about FPL. No anxiety, no stress. All nicely behind a veil of ignorance. It's a good place to be for a while.

      For a couple of weeks you can talk about FPL in a philosophical sense. Like an utopia or a theory for what it should be.

      Then reality creeps slowly in. First it's so compelling. New players, new prices, new hope. A hope that seems endless. Everything is possible. Everything is awesome. But then the season kicks off. GW1. The die is cast. Reality starts to swallow you, bit by bit, one rage transfer at time.

      What was once a beautiful, white tabula rasa, will become Dorian Gray's portrait of your failures and bad choices.

      But that's weeks away. Right now, everything is possible, everything is good, everything is eerie. Paradise is meant to be dull. But we want our excitement. We want those prices. We want those games. We want the blood and agony, even when it's eventually ours.

      This might be the heaven, but we want our hurt. Because the hurt makes us feel alive. And the hurt is coming, but first comes the excitement.

      Open Controls
      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        Nicely put.

        Open Controls
      2. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Well said.

        Also the usual toxicity is taking a break.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Oh yes it is

          Open Controls
      3. PartyTime
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          We feast!

          Open Controls
      4. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 35 mins ago

        I am open for a video call if FFS fans want to meet the #65,682 manager. 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 17 mins ago

          Only fans?

          Open Controls
        2. Geoff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Meet the Manager interview incoming 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 24 mins ago

            Haha

            Open Controls
      5. Random Name
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thank you legend.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          nw

          Open Controls
      6. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        Does anyone else watch Tifo analyses and get frustrated by their poor understanding, communication and presentation of stats? I'd love to take more from their channels, but they are too often misleading and full of face-palm moments.

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          They are entertainment but I get what you mean. I got "lucky" finding them on a podcast when very sick in hospital. As bad as they might be they remain close to my heart.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Well they are journalists and analysts too. I like everything else about them (except the table screen thing they use to make their points 5 times the necessary duration haha). Kind of integral to get a basic understanding of basic stats and the basics of making graphs though imo. Would make them more or a must-watch for me, rather than an infuriating one! Hope you have recovered well!

            Open Controls
            1. CAVEAT KING
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 29 mins ago

              Try listening to Goldbridge and then you might worship them. I do understand you though.

              Open Controls
      7. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        For all those who remember Gemmill and Rioch in Argentina.
        For those of you who remember all the great Welsh players in your time.
        Take solace for Ukraine; if they beat Wales and:
        Support them to your limits to succeed in the next World Cup!
        I HATE PUTIN!
        (and I am English)

        Open Controls

