Meet the Manager: FPL world number three Brett Taylor

In a special end-of-season edition of Meet the Manager, Az chats to 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) world number three Brett Taylor.
Brett not only secured a podium finish overall but also won our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league:
Brett discusses luck, data analysis, predictive models, ‘what if’ moments and more as he assesses his stellar campaign.
The Australian number one also reveals what he did differently after a disappointing last two years.
A 15-year veteran of the game, Brett reflects on a mixed season history and how he’s evolved as a manager, including paying more attention to ‘effective ownership’.
A ‘no Haaland’ approach in Gameweek 1 of 2022/23 is also proposed…
You can watch Az’s interview with Brett via the embedded video below.
9 hours, 28 mins ago
So dead much wow