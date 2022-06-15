Double the normal prizes on offer as the free-to-play Sorare Academy returns



Sponsored by Sorare

After a short summer break, the Sorare Academy is back this weekend. And now we’re going stateside!

To celebrate the Academy’s return, there is double the normal number of prizes in this free-to-play game – so don’t miss the 11am BST Friday deadline for your latest opportunity.

And if you’re new to MLS, guest writer MDJ is here with this who’s who.

Sorare Academy x Major League Soccer

The return of the European leagues is still some way off so we’re shifting our focus to MLS.

When you think of it, you might picture David Beckham or perhaps the strange penalty format that had the attacking player running at the goal from 35 yards out. The truth is that MLS has evolved a lot in the 27 years it’s been around but one thing hasn’t changed – it’s still a heck of a lot of fun to watch.

Wage caps and the franchise structure of the MLS mean the teams are more evenly balanced and although the overall quality is still a little below that of the main European teams, it has improved exponentially since those early days. And they do penalties like the rest of us now!

Anyway, what’s not to like about having a bit of football to fill the summer gap? Especially when there are prizes to be won.

To celebrate our return, we’re doubling the prizes on offer this weekend.

A grand total of 30 managers will win cards for this weekend only. These will be MLS Sorare cards of Limited scarcity, which can either be used in the main Sorare game or traded on the market. Remember that we’re completely free to play and it only takes a few minutes to pick your team of five players.

The form teams

New to MLS? There are 28 teams in the league, split into Eastern and Western Conferences. That’s a lot to take in so consider this your crash course as we run through four of the teams that are currently hot and some of the players to look out for.

New York City FC

Does something seem familiar about this team? You’re right. They are co-owned by City Football Group and have the same swagger about them as their Mancunian sister club.

New York City is one of the best teams in the league at the moment and are sitting top of the Eastern Conference.

Taty (Valentin) Castellanos is the main man up front with seven league goals already. He needs a couple of them to score highly but is more than capable of doing that.

He’s supported by Santiago Rodriguez – a reliable midfield engine who scores highly for his all-round play, as well as being likely to grab a goal or an assist. Additionally, Sean Johnson is a solid goalkeeper.

Los Angeles FC

Current MLS leaders are Los Angeles FC. Their top goalscorer is ex-Arsenal player, Carlos Vela.

He’s dynamite when on the pitch but recurring injury problems have led to spells on the bench, so always check his current status before putting him into your team.

One of their chief creators is José Cifuentes, who has three assists so far. Giorgio Chiellini will be arriving from Juventus at the start of July to add some extra steel to their defence.

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia are a great team and have been for a while. Consistent and hard to break down, their defence is key to their success so that’s where you might want to focus your attention.

Kai Wagner is one of the most in-form defenders at the moment. He scores well for his all-round play, particularly his attacking threat down the left wing.

He’s on two assists so far this season but is likely to add to that over the coming weeks. Even without decisiveness, he’s more than capable of 60+ scores.

Philadelphia’s keeper, Andre Blake, is one of the best in the MLS too.

FC Dallas

Dallas were poor last year but have started 2022 with a bang and are currently second in the Western Conference.

If you’re looking for consistency, Paul Arriola is your man. He’s got one of the highest averages of any player over the last five games and has had either a goal or an assist in each of his last six games.

Jesus Ferreira is worth considering, being the team’s top scorer with nine goals (and he just netted four times in a match for the USA national team).

My team for the weekend

I fancy Nashville and LA Galaxy to benefit from home advantage this weekend, so my choices are influenced by that.

Over to you – who are you going to choose this weekend? Don’t forget it’s double prizes too so make sure you enter your teams before the 11am Friday deadline.

#ad

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT