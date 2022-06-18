198
FPL June 18

The FPL Dream Team: The all-time highest-scoring XI

198 Comments
Share

FPL Focal has been playing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for over 11 years and spent two Gameweeks ranked number one in the world in the 2021/22 season.

Oscar makes FPL videos on his YouTube channel and in this latest of a summer series looking back at some cult Fantasy figures, celebrates the highest-scoring FPL assets of all time.

The team spans from as early as the 2002/03 season to as recently as 2019/20.

1

BRAD FRIEDEL

In goal, it’s Brad Friedel from the 2002/03 season. The American registered 187 points with Blackburn Rovers, making 37 appearances and keeping 15 clean sheets. This was a successful year for Rovers under Graeme Souness, with the former Premier League champions finishing sixth and qualifying for the UEFA Cup.

Remarkably, Friedel remains in the all-time dream team despite appearing in the very first-ever edition of Fantasy Premier League. Bonus points worked very differently back then: it wasn’t automated by an algorithm like today’s bonus system but rather decided by a person – the ‘Man in the Stand’ – who judged who had the best performance. Additionally, there was no one or two points bonus awarded, just three.

Friedel holds the record for consecutive Premier League games played, with an unbelievable 310 matches in a row, spanning from 2004 to 2012 across three clubs and eight years.

He also achieved that rarest of goalkeeping feats, finding the back of the net for Blackburn in 2003/04.

An honourable mention goes to Emi Martinez, who was just one point off tying Friedel’s score in the 2020/21 campaign.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD, ANDREW ROBERTSON, VIRGIL VAN DIJK

Next up is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who got 210 points in the 2019/20 season. He smashed the record for assists by a defender that season, with 15, and also registered four goals, 14 clean sheets and 24 bonus points along the way. Alexander-Arnold actually knocked Joleon Lescott out of the Dream Team with this score, with the former Everton and Manchester City stopper having scored 196 points for the Toffees in the 2007/08 season.

The next two defenders are also still on Liverpool’s books.

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson remarkably both qualified for the Dream Team in the 2018/19 season, a year before Alexander-Arnold joined them. They scored 208 and 213 points respectively.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold’s record-busting numbers are one example of how football has evolved during FPL’s lifetime, with full-backs being much more heavily involved in attacking play than they were previously.

MOHAMED SALAH

Mohamed Salah‘s magnificent 2017/18 campaign saw him finish on 303 points, which was derived from 32 goals, 12 assists, 15 clean sheets and 26 bonus points. It was his first season with Liverpool and a truly extraordinary performance.

He’s the only player to ever break 300 points in FPL history, and his total of 32 goals is a Golden Boot record in the 38-match Premier League era.

FRANK LAMPARD

Frank Lampard finished on 284 points in the 2009/10 season. He scored an impressive 22 goals from midfield and picked up 14 assists en route to winning the league with Chelsea.

While debate rages over positional classifications in FPL, Lampard can be considered a true midfielder in footballing terms having played in the middle of the park for the bulk of his career.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo is still a fixture in this team from the penultimate season of his first spell with Manchester United. He got 284 points from a staggering 31 goals and six assists in 2007/08, when he was classified as a midfielder in FPL.

That season Ronaldo did it all, scoring four free-kicks, four penalties, five headers and five goals with his weaker foot. Had he not missed three games following a red card, he could have tied or even beaten Salah’s single-season points record.

United went on to win the league in that campaign, losing only three fixtures.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Alexis Sanchez completes the midfield from his 2016/17 season with Arsenal, when he banked 264 points. Only two of his 24 goals were penalties, while he also chipped in with 10 assists.

Sanchez never hit the same heights again after that campaign, scoring just seven goals the following season before moving to Manchester United, but he was a truly elite pick at the peak of his powers during his Arsenal tenure.

Salah scored 265 points in the 2021/22 season, meaning he’s actually scored high enough to join the team twice, and Sanchez will be the first to leave the team if another midfielder matches or betters the Egyptian’s points tally from the campaign just gone.

LUIS SUAREZ

The first of our three strikers is Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan scored 295 points in the 2013/14 season, despite missing the first five games through suspension.

A total of 31 goals and 12 assists came from just 33 appearances as a result and, even more remarkably, not one of his strikes was a spot-kick.

Although Salah beat Suarez’s goals tally by one, the Uruguay international’s average of 0.94 goals per game comes out higher.

ROBIN VAN PERSIE

Robin van Persie registered 269 points in the 2011/12 season to make the cut here. He played in all 38 games for Arsenal, scoring on 30 occasions and registering nine assists. A dozen of those goals came with his right foot, 17 with his left foot.

An elite striker at his best and part of a very exclusive club of having 30+ goals in a Premier League season.

THIERRY HENRY

The final player is Thierry Henry, who like Friedel, still remains in the team from the season that FPL began. Henry scored 271 points in 2002/03, playing 37 games, scoring 24 goals and nabbing 20 assists. His total of 20 assists is still the record to this day for the most in a Premier League season.

The following season Arsenal would go on to have their iconic ‘Invincibles’ year.

Interestingly, back then, it was possible to play a 2-5-3 or 5-5-0 formation in FPL – not that you’d ever want to play a strikerless set-up with Henry in the form he was in.

With Salah as a set-and-forget captain, this team would finish on 3,142 points!

READ MORE: From Lundstram to Michu: The underpriced and misclassified FPL XI
READ MORE: The worst individual FPL player scores of all-time
READ MORE: The biggest FPL Gameweek score of all-time

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

198 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tomerick
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 12 mins ago

    Ah memories…

    Open Controls
  2. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    I wouldn't be surprised if Tottenham end up winning the league this season. They have the best front 3 imo. Signed a solid midfielder in Bissouma. Ivan Perisic is a class talent at LWB. If they sign Eriksen as well they'll be challenging for sure. Solid team that.

    Son - Kane - Kulu
    Perisic - Bissouma - Eriksen - Doherty
    Davies - Dier - Romero
    Lloris

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Yeah, with their current they can counter attack and beat rip apart any attacking team.
      Eriksen will be the addition that enables them to consistently beat defensive teams

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Don't think they'll overhaul City and 'Pool this season, but they could be a closer 3rd. Solid Top 4 at the very worst.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Odds are low but I also wouldn't be surprised if it did happen. They have a serial winner in Conte as well.

        Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      No chance.

      Need a new keeper, left centre back, midfield creator and a better right wing back. Top 4 at best

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        U don't need a better RWB. Doherty was playing so good before he got injured. All u need is a better backup. And Eriksen will be the creator. I think he'll join. A new keeper is needed though yes. Why is Lloris the captain?

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          And there's still time for all those signings. Only spent 25m so far. I wish United would be this good at recruiting 🙁

          Open Controls
        2. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 35 mins ago

          I think Lloris is top drawer

          Open Controls
      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Disagree about the last two. If they get Eriksen and Spence they will be well equipped - at least going forward. I do agree, however, with your first two.

        Open Controls
      3. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        keepers crap and 16/1 with the bookies is no value at all

        Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      They don't have the squad depth to do it imo.

      But on their day, their best XI can compete with the best teams in the world.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Well they do seem to be addressing that this transfer window. After Eriksen they lack cover for Son and Kane and Doherty, and they're being linked to Richarlison and Djed Spence. If they get them too its gonna be a three horse race this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          Spence will join, but I don't see Richarlison happy to be backup.

          Open Controls
    5. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      Steady on!!

      Davies, Dier, Perisic and Doherty are not good enough to win the league. Heck, even Lloris.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        And not to mention, squad depth is poor!!

        Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        I dunno I'm just bored of seeing City win. I'm hoping Spurs surprise us all like Leicester did. What a season that was.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          They'll still come 3rd at least. Probably Arsenal 4th with Chelsea 5th and United 6th

          Open Controls
        2. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          Yay Foxes!! 😀

          Open Controls
    6. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Not a chance

      Open Controls
    7. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Still tend to be streaky at times. Can beat anyone on their day and Conte is sharpening them. Kane can't afford to go missing like he did for a good chunk last season.

      I agree with others that City winning is getting old and I sure hope there's at least 3 in the mix for the title in March/April next year.

      Open Controls
    8. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Comfortable 3rd I reckon. Not really in the title race but well clear of 4th

      Open Controls
    9. Waddlinho
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      If we talk about points, Spurs can do what Leicester did. They can get 81 points, no doubt about that. The problem is that PL have changed. 81 points won't make you champion anymore, you need 90+ points for that.

      To get there you need some serious squad depth. Make second XI for City, Pool and Spurs and you'll see, Spurs can't compete with those two.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Liverpool cruised to the title without any depth in 2019. Its definitely possible. Just need luck on your side with no injuries.

        Open Controls
    10. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Liverpool have the best front 3

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Second best

        Open Controls
    11. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      I just can't see Spurs winning the league and I'm not saying this because I'm an Arsenal fan, but because City and Liverpool are too strong and too good. Guardiola will soon add Haaland, Alvarez, Phillips and Cucurella to his already fantastic squad. Mane is a big loss for Klopp but he's got Nunez and Carvalho instead to work with now. They're still active on the market as well and strenghtening. To sum up, both teams got even better, their mentality is on another level and squad depth will be really important with the new rule of 5 subs. Top 2 is already decided before the season even starts, if you ask me.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Who doesn't love an underdog story 😉

        Open Controls
  3. FPLFocal
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Hope everyone enjoyed the write up. So much nostalgia..

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Saw a highlights reel of Henry recently - just looks better every time. Can't imagine any fantasy manager didn't have him in their team.

      Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      I can't resist an indulgent trip down nostalgic lane

      The best season has to be Suarez. To do what he did in limited games and with no pens. That's superhuman

      Not sure even Messi and Ronaldo had a season that could top that, all factors considered (I know one of your other videos focussed on an alien-like Messi 11-12)

      Interesting that 5-5-0 used to be a formation and when Friedel got thoss bonus it was only when a solitary three were handed out to one player

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        18 mins ago

        Completely agree. I think if you’re looking at a player’s peak power based on a season Suarez had a better season that year than anyone else has ever been capable of (barring Messi in 11-12 which doesn’t even count on the grounds that what he did wasn’t human).

        Open Controls
  4. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Aguerd has officially announced his departure from Rennes. WHU presser midday at noon, Monday.

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Sergid?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        AGUERDDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!

        Open Controls
  5. Ian & Zen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    Nice article
    Would be interesting to know how much that team would set you back on GW1

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      I miss permacapping Suarez

      Open Controls
  6. KeanosMagic
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Has anyone ever gone TAA Robbo VVD and ignored Salah?

      Tried this a few seasons ago and didn't have the will power to stick it out, but might help unlock better options up front this season?

      Open Controls
      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        I feel when you have TAA and Robbo in the team then no Salah ‘feels’ better even if cover is a myth. I feel Son and the Man City bloke will be my premiums this year

        Open Controls
      2. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's an annual pre-season debate. I'd say captaincy can be so pivotal that Salah needs to be accessible as easy as possible. 3 x Pool defenders really hinders that

        Open Controls
    • Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Looking at the fixtures for the big teams is anyone thinking to go all in on defence including a premium keeper it no decent 4.5’s?

      Possible big a the back team….

      Alisson
      TAA Laporte Cancelo Chilwell Tierney
      Diaz Maddison Son
      Jesus Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. LangerznMash
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Premium defence, not premium keeper.

        Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Don't like it

        Open Controls
    • bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Friedel if you gave me 20 guesses, I doubt I'd have come up with him. The rest of that team I'd probably have got very quickly with no City being what was most likely to catch me out, and I'd have had RVP in a United not Arsenal shirt.

      Open Controls
    • Trent Robbo 66✅
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Harland or KDB is the biggest problem

      Open Controls
      1. Jaws
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        KDB is a notorious slow starter.

        Open Controls
    • RUUD!
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Is there a way to see all of your FPL team history? I seem to remember captaining Friedel many many many years ago and I think he got clean sheet and penno save. The Bentley and Santa Cruz days

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Ah, this is what I was going to additionally mention when I responded to Focal up top there... the lack of FPL history!

        Sad that the personal history gets lost. I hope the overall is one day easily accessible

        **Transfermarkt is excellent

        Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      _____
      Trent | Robertson | Cancelo | _____ | _____
      Salah | Bowen | Kulusevski | _____ | _____
      Haaland | Mitrovic | _____

      Just need to fill in the blanks!

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Maybe 2 of Eriksen/Bruno G/Martinelli for the mid spots, 4.5 keeper, 4.5 def and a 4.0 def and whatever is left for 3rd striker?

        Open Controls
        1. Root
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          You'll need two 4.5 mids.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Man sounds like the pricing is going to be really tough

            Open Controls
      2. Bertonian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Easy they all need to be 4.5 or 4 as you have spunked your budget!

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Only 2 premiums

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            As in 10+ players. Kulu won’t be much more either as he started last season at 6.0, can’t see him being over 7.5

            Open Controls
      3. LangerznMash
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        I think you will only have £30m left to get 7 players so you will need starting £4m players.

        Open Controls
      4. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        U have around 30 left for 7 players. 8.5 for goalkeepers taken out u got 21.5 for 5. U can only afford 4m defenders and 4.5 mids/fwds

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          There's a simple solution. Don't get Mitrovic and downgrade

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            You'll have to play 5-4-1 with two 4.5 Defenders and a 5.5 mid though

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Mid could be Neto for example with Wolves fixtures or Harrison maybe. But would u trust any of the 4.5 Defenders to play regularly each week?

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                There will be a good one at Wolves

                Open Controls
      5. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Just done the maths, with 4.5/4.0 keepers and a 4.5 striker it leaves me with 18 for 2 defs and 2 mids.

        So 1 x 4.5 def and 1 x 4.0 def, 2 mid spots would have to be 1 x 5.0 and 1 x 4.5.
        Man we need a 4.0 mid and striker!

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Or go 5-3-2 with 1 5.0 def and a 4.5

          Open Controls
    • CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      The Premier League:
      ManU, Pool and Arsenal: Their longevity originally created by consistent performance. Their commercial clout, like it or not, created by America. 170 mil NFL fans creates more revenue than 4 billion Football fans. They see the market and will grow it whether we want to believe it or not.
      Citeh and Chelski: A creation of the super rich who throw dodgy money at the clubs. Like it or not, it works. On top of that, they have had the good fortune to make the move before the stable door was closed.
      Newcastle and Everton; the latter being an epic fail. With the added mix of Financial Fair Play, helped along by the haves stopping the have nots to get the dodgy way to the top of the Tree.
      Spurs: TBF they have come as close as anyone to climbing the ladder, not using the same methods of the previously mentioned.
      The rest: A hard slog for them all, having to fight with one arm tied behind their backs.
      We don't want a SUPER LEAGUE? WHAT? WE ALREADY HAVE ONE!
      Most football supporters (sheep) don't give a continental how their teams get to the top; they just want to be there.
      The PL and EUFA have got a bloody nerve really getting on their high horse about the Super League.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Wow.... I completely forgot about that whole super league debale until now XD Felt like the world was ending at the time

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Don't know why I wrote it TBH. Probably Goldbridge going on about 'poor old Man United'

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Top of the league could get extremely compacted/competitive...

            West Ham and Wolves will want to kick on
            Newcastle and Villa in the midst of new eras
            Palace and Brighton will expect get closer to Europe

            Open Controls
    • adstomko
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Pretty sure my team will look something like this. Think I'll avoid the new big-hitters for the opening fixtures:

      Meslier
      Trent, Van Dijk, Cancelo, Chilwell
      Son, Saka, Maddison, Johnson
      C.Wilson, Watkins

      Henderson, Wissa, 4.0, 4.5.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        You will have Salah

        Open Controls
        1. adstomko
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          He'll be too expensive for his average form after AFCON, and points will more spread across Liverpool's attack than before imo

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Make sure you link your team at the beginning of the season , I will bookmark this and remind you when you start with Salah

            Open Controls
            1. adstomko
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              I think KDB and Son will outscore Salah this year

              Open Controls
      2. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        I like Wissa. Funny enough, If Matip plays I want Robbo and him. Could save 2 mil with a little points sacrifice. Wait for Covid to return and the money could be used for the bench.

        Open Controls
        1. adstomko
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Wissa ended the season well and he'll be even cheaper than Mbeumo

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            I like the Wissa pick to

            Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Why do people think Trent and Robertson will both go up from their starting price last season?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Should be 7.5m and 7m again imo

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Yeah with Cancelo also at 7.0

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Yeah sounds about right

            Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Because Trents final price was 8.4. He will at least be 8. I don't know about Robertson

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Hmm his ending price season before last was 7.8 but he was 7.5

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            And I have rounded down as well. So 8

            Open Controls
      3. DelPiero10
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Consistent output I suppose. I like LiveFPL'd pricing. TAA (8), Robertson (7.5), Cancelo (7). It makes perfect sense to me.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Think that makes Cancelo too obvious a pick

            Open Controls
            1. DelPiero10
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                He's only delivered the goods for one season. For that reason I don't think he should be priced similarly to Robertson or TAA.

                Open Controls
                1. Ser Davos
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Yes, we're don't know he's actually that nailed

                  Open Controls
            2. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              That is my prediction as well. But I'm still hoping Robbo is 7 too

              Open Controls
              1. DelPiero10
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  I think he's due a price increase. LiveFPL has nailed it IMO. I'm yet to find a price point I'd strongly disagree with and I've searched every player who's in contention for gw1.

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Trent and Robbo HAVE to be only priced a max 0.5 apart, otherwise Robbo will be too obvious.

                    Likewise Cancelo has to only be max 0.5 away from the most expensive.

                    So I think it will either be:

                    Trent 8.0
                    Robertson 7.5
                    Cancelo 7.5

                    Or

                    Trent 7.5
                    Robertson 7.0
                    Cancelo 7.0

                    Open Controls
                    1. DelPiero10
                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                        8, 7.5, and 7 is perfect imo.

                        Open Controls
                      • Zim0
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        I think the problem is its Cancelos first time doing this and he started at 6 so it'll be hard to justify him being on the same price as Robertson who has been doing it consistently for 4 years now

                        Open Controls
                        1. KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 5 Years
                          38 mins ago

                          7.5, 7.0 & 6.5 being too wishful thinking? Lol

                          Open Controls
                          1. Zim0
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            24 mins ago

                            Haha probably

                            Open Controls
            3. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              There's going to be a OOP defender if Zinchenko goes to another Premier league club. And then 5 at the back for me will be confirmed. Way too many good options to not do that this year.

              Open Controls
              1. CAVEAT KING
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                We all tend to forget the 4.0/4.5 defensive enabler. To get value like that in a mid or forward we will have to spend around 6 mil. So 4 defenders for me.

                Open Controls
                1. Zim0
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  A 5.5 mid gem will unearth himself just the same as the 4.5 defender.

                  Open Controls
                  1. CAVEAT KING
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 9 mins ago

                    If so, it is still a mil more. And more difficult to maneuver a squad. Not sayin I don't like a big 5 all the same.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zim0
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 3 mins ago

                      Say Zinchenko is 5.5 and I use a 5.5 mid like Harrison or Neto. Is a 4.5 defender and 6.5 mid/fwd really better? They're on par with Zinchenko since he's playing as an attacking mid now in the new team and gets bonus clean sheet points. And the 5.5 mid is probably better than the 4.5 defender. But thats just my opinion.

                      Open Controls
                      1. CAVEAT KING
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 57 mins ago

                        Nothing wrong with your opinion bud. It is still smoke and mirrors atm. Just saying a back is usually a better option for 1st sub.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Zim0
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 55 mins ago

                          U aren't wrong. But the new 5 sub rule makes me think a bench in fpl will be pretty much useless. We'll be seeing more 1 pointers than before. So I'm just gonna have the one 4.5 mid as a playing sub to start with.

                          Open Controls
                          1. CAVEAT KING
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            1 hour, 52 mins ago

                            Good point about 5 subs. As my username says, that could impact wing backs too. (smile)

                            Open Controls
                            1. Zim0
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 hour, 7 mins ago

                              True very true. And that's why its all dependant on Zinchenko for me 😛

                              Open Controls
                  2. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Probably Cash

                    Open Controls
            4. Spirit of 1999
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              trying to think of a team name for the upcoming season and I thought I saw someone use a Smiths or Depeche Mode song name with Ings in the title that I thought was clever but I don't recall it.

              Open Controls
              1. RedLightning
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                These things take time (Smiths)?
                I don't owe you anything (Smiths)?

                Open Controls
              2. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                This Charming Ings?

                Open Controls
                1. RedRo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  Heaven Knows I’m Ings now?
                  The Boy with the Ings in his side?
                  How soon is Ings?
                  What difference does it Ings?
                  Hand in Ings?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                    Still Ings
                    What Difference Does Ings Make?

                    Open Controls
                    1. RedRo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      There is an Ings that never goes out

                      Open Controls
                    2. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      I Sometimes Wish I Was Ings
                      Just Can't Get Enough Ings
                      Ings, In Itself
                      Ings Doesn't Matter

                      Open Controls
                  2. CAVEAT KING
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    Ingle bells

                    Open Controls
                2. Tomerick
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  This Scharming man?

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 39 mins ago

                    Like it!

                    Open Controls
              3. DelPiero10
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  How Kun is now. Not bad, that.

                  Open Controls
                • Herman Toothrot
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  I would go out tonight, but I havent got a Klich to wear.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Herman Toothrot
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 33 mins ago

                    Mane changes everything

                    Open Controls
                • RedLightning
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  Float like a butterfly, Ings like a bee.
                  Ings ain't wot they used to be.
                  My favourite Ings.
                  Ings can only get better.
                  (Unfortunately not Smiths or Depeche Mode)

                  Open Controls
                • Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  Semedo Gates

                  Open Controls
                  1. Skonto Rigga
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    The Boy With the Flags in His Side

                    Open Controls
                • Tomerick
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  My team name last season was Flight of the Naby Keita although it’s a movie reference not music.

                  Open Controls
                • Eh, just one more thing ...
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Nice attempts … but .. That joke isn’t punny anymore …

                  Open Controls
                • panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  All kinds of Danny Ings!

                  Open Controls
              4. Dynamic Duos
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                Any good mids predicted to be 6m? Thought on Neto and Johnson?

                Open Controls
                1. adstomko
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 59 mins ago

                  Tempted to include both.
                  Would rather have Johnson over Neto because the former wants to start for Wales at the World Cup.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    Would you prefer him to a 6m defender?

                    Open Controls
                    1. adstomko
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Possibly yes, except for Chilwell
                      though

                      Open Controls
                2. CAVEAT KING
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Wissa Neto

                  Open Controls
                3. Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 5 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Harrison has been excellent under the new gaffer.

                  Open Controls
              5. Ahtikullervo
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                Did my first draft on LiveFPL

                Sanchez-(Ward)
                Robertson-Cancelo-Chilwell-Tsimikas-(Duffy)
                Salah-Kulusevski-Trossard-Brüno G-(Dendoncker)
                Haaland-Jimenez-(Gelhardt)

                Open Controls
              6. Inazuma X1
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Having no Salah improves the team a lot. If we have two more captain options and Diaz, can Diaz cover him?

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Pillars
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                  Salah capped by 3mil and scores a hatty. You do not have him = R.I.P.

                  He’s the most consistent in the game, would definitely start with him.

                  Open Controls
                2. DelPiero10
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    Highly unlikely. Salah won't be in my squad for gw1 but I'm not even entertaining the possibility of another Liverpool attacker matching him.

                    Open Controls
                  • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                    that's what I'm hoping for

                    Open Controls
                  • Athletic Nasherbo
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    I really appreciate teams without Salah for example (or the most obvious big hitter)

                    When I played a few years ago I would have no Salah and no Trent. I even started last year without and started well due to Antonio and Benrahma (I did quit as I became addicted again and so I haven’t played in two years). However, the stress is not worth it. Go Salah and reassess in a few weeks. Easier to get him out than in.

                    Open Controls
                3. BobB
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Eddie the Feather. Oh dear. Championship level striker.

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    Nah, Arsenal have done well to renew his contract. Probably not quite ready to lead the line but he’d be a great back up at the very least and could still develop further. If he’d left he’d definitely be leading the line for a top half team.

                    Open Controls
                  2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
                    • 5 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Couldn’t disagree more

                    Open Controls
                4. 1justlookin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 50 mins ago

                  Repost, does anyone know where 8 can get hold of all the fixtures on a spreadsheet, please?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Zim0
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    58 mins ago

                    Probably Ben Crellin

                    Open Controls
                  2. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    30 mins ago

                    Even Crellin doesn't have one (publicly available) yet.

                    I'm actually started putting together my own fixture ticker this year, with more subjective FDR coding. Only going up to GW16 for now, but I could share it when finished if you want..? Probably tomorrow

                    Open Controls
                    1. 1justlookin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      I had a look on Crellins twitter account and it looks like he's got it on already. (I think?)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Inazuma X1
                        • 4 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Yes he created the sheet within the hour fixtures were announced

                        Open Controls
                      2. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        7 mins ago

                        Ah ok. I see an image of it but not a downloadable spreadsheet. But then I don't have a twitter account so it annoyingly boots me off (asking for login) every 15 seconds or so

                        Open Controls
                5. CAVEAT KING
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  8 and I are close on the typewriter. No I don't but let me know if you find out.

                  Open Controls
                  1. CAVEAT KING
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Whoops! For above

                    Open Controls
                6. Inazuma X1
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 38 mins ago

                  Livefpl has Toney 7.5m.... he's going to be that high?

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 13 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Similar to Watkins.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Inazuma X1
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Difficult to not start with big at the back with such high pricing for forwards

                      Open Controls
                  2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    I think 7/7.5

                    Open Controls
                  3. DelPiero10
                      20 mins ago

                      7.5m is too expensive imo. 6.5m makes more sense.

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 13 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        What price for Mitrovic?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Monty the Magpie
                          • 4 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          £6.5m.

                          Open Controls
                        2. DelPiero10
                            12 mins ago

                            I think they'll add him at 6.5m

                            Open Controls
                            1. TorresMagic™
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 13 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              Would you pick him or Toney if they had similar fixtures and were both 6.5m?

                              Open Controls
                              1. DelPiero10
                                  just now

                                  I wouldn't like to have either of them in my squad tbh. If I absolutely had to choose between them then it would come down to which one I favored based on a number of factors. "similar fixtures" isn't enough of a differentiator. There's more to it than that.

                                  Open Controls
                            2. Inazuma X1
                              • 4 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Toney should be 6.5m
                              Mitrovic should be 6m
                              Watkins should be 7m

                              imo

                              Open Controls
                              1. TorresMagic™
                                • Has Moderation Rights
                                • 13 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Toney was 6.5 and finished 6.9

                                Open Controls
                        3. Athletic Nasherbo
                          • 5 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          Toney should be 7.0m, Watkins more likely to be 7.5m Mitrovic should be 6.5m

                          Open Controls
                      2. Athletic Nasherbo
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                        I think the game launches Monday/Tuesday.

                        If Son is highly owned, is it better to draft in Salah, Haaland, and Son to avoid the big losses and those captaining Son? I get having three premiums is not ideal because you only Captain one each week, but is there a positive to having all three to play safe early on? (Essentially what argument is there that a team with those alongside Trent and Cancelo is a good thing?)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dynamic Duos
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 8 mins ago

                          2 at most for me, but probably just going Salah

                          Open Controls
                          1. Athletic Nasherbo
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 2 mins ago

                            Interesting! Makes sense if you think Salah Captain all the time.

                            Those Haaland numbers will be scary, but the team you can get is better. I just can’t bet against a striker from City who is a goal machine and has all the attributes to suit the league. Those fixtures too!

                            Where will you invest the money? Big at back? Or are 7-10m midfielders taking your fancy?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Dynamic Duos
                              • 8 Years
                              57 mins ago

                              Something like this

                              4.5
                              8 7 6
                              13 9 8
                              7.5 7.5 7.5

                              With a 5m defender or 5.5m mid

                              Open Controls
                              1. Athletic Nasherbo
                                • 5 Years
                                51 mins ago

                                Interesting. Good choices upfront too. I imagine you’ll target something like…

                                Wilson Watkins Jimenez

                                Open Controls
                                1. Dynamic Duos
                                  • 8 Years
                                  9 mins ago

                                  Yeah also like DCL and Toney

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Dynamic Duos
                                • 8 Years
                                51 mins ago

                                Or this maybe

                                4.5
                                8 7 6.5 6
                                13 9 8 6
                                7.5 7.5

                                Open Controls
                                1. Athletic Nasherbo
                                  • 5 Years
                                  43 mins ago

                                  Interesting. Haaland and definite no go for you then?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Dynamic Duos
                                    • 8 Years
                                    40 mins ago

                                    Seems to detrimental to the team going 2/3 premiums and 100% going Salah

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Dynamic Duos
                                    • 8 Years
                                    36 mins ago

                                    This could be ok, depends what we get in def at 5 and 4.5

                                    4.5
                                    8 7 5 4.5
                                    13 8 6
                                    12 7.5 7.5

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Athletic Nasherbo
                                      • 5 Years
                                      19 mins ago

                                      Save option is this one above. Just need the game to launch! Will be watching his forum closely to see your decisions!

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Dynamic Duos
                                        • 8 Years
                                        4 mins ago

                                        Yeah mate just want it to launch now

                                        Open Controls
                        2. RedRo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          44 mins ago

                          I think the start of the season is the time to take risks. You have all chips in hand and it’s when we have least information available to us (i.e. no form to base anything on). It’s the time to go for differentials. I remember a season in which Chelsea and Villa (I think maybe Arsenal and I guess someone else too?) opened the season with a DGW - I captained Benteke and ended up 29th in the world as very few had done the same. Of course it was all down hill from there but I still think it’s the best time to take some punts.

                          Open Controls
                      3. KujaliaFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        Might this team be within budget?

                        Rodak Meslier
                        Trent Targett Digne Branthwaite Lamptey
                        Martinelli Mount Diaz Sancho Johnson
                        Mitrohimovic AlfIngeSon Nketiah

                        Open Controls
                      4. Inazuma X1
                        • 4 Years
                        46 mins ago

                        Why is Spurs trying to sign Eriksen? Change in formation?

                        Does that mean Kulusevski will move to wingback?

                        Open Controls
                        1. KujaliaFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          Nostalgia?

                          Open Controls
                        2. RedRo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          13 mins ago

                          No, I’m not seeing that. I think what they each offer is so different I don’t think they’re competing. I’d expect Eriksen to be deeper and more central.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Inazuma X1
                            • 4 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            Son Kane up top with Eriksen behind. Perisic and Kulu wingbacks. Bissouma/Bentancur/Hojbjerg two CMs

                            Open Controls
                            1. RedRo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              5 mins ago

                              I think they’ll stick with Kane up top with Son and Kulu behind and then Eriksen/Bissouma/Bentacur/Hojbjerg for 3 spots behind - so not a lot different to yours. Think Kulu’s a bit wasted at wing back though.

                              Open Controls
                              1. RedRo
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                3 mins ago

                                That 4-3-2-1 could also become a 4-2-3-1 against weaker opposition by simply pushing Eriksen up

                                Open Controls
                                1. Dynamic Duos
                                  • 8 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Spurs will play 5 at the back

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. RedRo
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    just now

                                    True, actually. I guess that 4 competing for 3 spots becomes 4 competing for 2

                                    Open Controls
                        3. NateDog
                          • 1 Year
                          5 mins ago

                          A lack of creativity particularly through the middle, they don't really have any penetration centrally and struggle to break down low blocks. He can also ease the burden on Kane meaning he doesn't need to keep dropping deep to do that job

                          Open Controls
                      5. Arteta
                        • 6 Years
                        29 mins ago

                        I seriously can't wait for Nket14h to prove all of the doubters wrong. 20+ G/A combined in all competitions, I'm calling it now.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dynamic Duos
                          • 8 Years
                          26 mins ago

                          Fpl price prediction? Will Jesus not take his place if Arsenal sign him?

                          Open Controls
                          1. KujaliaFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            23 mins ago

                            Not necessarily. Saka kept Pepe out of the team last season.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Bertonian
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            16 mins ago

                            He won’t be an FPL option if Jesus signs unfortunately. I see him getting plenty of goals from the bench but mainly in the Europa & cups where he will get the starts

                            Open Controls
                            1. KujaliaFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Jesus can also play on the wing. He's versatile. I heard he even walks on water.

                              Open Controls
                        2. RedRo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          26 mins ago

                          If he’s 1st choice I think he’ll do that comfortably. Arsenal have a lot of games to play this season potentially with Europe too.

                          Open Controls
                        3. SpeedyPro
                          • 12 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          Is 20 G/A across 4 competitions for a striker particularly good?

                          Open Controls
                          1. RedRo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            7 mins ago

                            It’s a low bar for sure.

                            Open Controls
                        4. FPL Pillars
                          • 5 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          If Jesus signs then will he even start?

                          Open Controls
                          1. KujaliaFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            Yes. He's a top level BPL striker. He can easily start at CF with Jesus in the squad.

                            Open Controls
                      6. Athletic Nasherbo
                        • 5 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        Livefpl predicts Harrison at 5.5m, but I can’t see anything less than 6.0m. Thoughts (because I think he’s a nice option)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dynamic Duos
                          • 8 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          He is a good pick in that bracket

                          Open Controls
                        2. RedRo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          just now

                          I agree with LiveFPL I think. 5.5

                          Open Controls
                      7. Dynamic Duos
                        • 8 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        To late for any price reveals today?

                        Open Controls
                        1. RedRo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 mins ago

                          Yeah

                          Open Controls
                          1. RedRo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            2 mins ago

                            It’d likely happen in the morning of a weekday

                            Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.