Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

118 Comments
Sponsored by Sorare

The Sorare Academy offers Fantasy managers a chance to win real prizes, as well as filling the boredom during an otherwise football-free summer period.

A total of 15 managers secured a prize last week. Top of the leaderboard was manager Kerpeten with this team:

Now, our guest writer Frip will take us through the fixtures for this coming weekend. You can find him on Twitter posting regular MLS injury, transfer and other news here.

Once you’ve read his tips below you can enter your own team for free ahead of the Friday deadline at 11am BST.

It’s Independence Day weekend in the US, which means we get a slightly unusual set of fixtures due to the four July 4 matches on Monday. Let’s get into it. 

Saturday favourites on the road

On Saturday we get Seattle at Toronto and LAFC at Vancouver. Both of those games slightly favour the away team and both favourites also play midweek, which is why I would be wary of rotation in these games. 

Players like Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Brian Rodriguez or Cristian Arango can pay off big as long as they start. If you fancy the home teams, Vancouver’s Javain Brown scores great all-around bonus points and should be quite busy against LAFC’s attack. On the home attacking end, you could pick up two Canadians in Lucas Osorio and Jonathan Cavallini, who have done well recently. There’s something to be said here about picking Canadian players on America’s holiday weekend, but I digress… 

Star-studded Sunday Fixtures

Moving on to a busier Sunday we have some more exciting fixtures for Sorare managers:

  • Atlanta United at NYCFC
  • Charlotte FC at Houston Dynamo
  • Portland Timbers at Nashville SC
  • Cincinnati FC at New England Revolution

Some of MLS’s brightest stars get strong home fixtures here: Taty Castellanos, Darwin Quintero, Hany Muktar, and Carles Gil. If one of those players sticks out for you, take a look at this tweet by Tom Bogert:

Quintero has been delivering whenever he’s been on the pitch this season. Houston presents a strong opportunity because they will face a Charlotte FC squad, which not only plays midweek, but is also currently battling a Covid outbreak. Defender Adam Lundkvist is tied for the highest average score over the past five games (72) and you can pair him up with ‘keeper Steve Clark to really back Houston’s defence. Sebastian Ferreira is another forward option if you want to avoid the risk of 34-year-old Quintero possibly getting rotated.

Mukhtar and Gil are currently the most in-form midfielders, averaging 68 points per game over their last five. Gil ‘only’ has one goal and one assist in his last five since the departure of Buksa, but a leaky Cincinnati defence at home is too good to pass up.

Mukhtar makes an even stronger case for himself as captain based on his form, as he has been involved in seven of Nashville’s 11 goals in their past six games. Furthermore, the Timbers defense sits in the bottom half of the league when it comes to goals allowed. C.J. Sapong would be a good forward pairing if you want to double down on Nashville. 

At the other end of the field, Nashville’s defence will be busy against a team that scored a league-leading 14 goals in the past six. That brings up strong potential for some on-field fireworks to go along with the off-field festivities but makes a clean sheet rather difficult for them.

Monday Fireworks

Colorado Rapids welcome Austin FC to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Only DC United have given up more goals in the past six games than Austin’s 11 and Diego Rubio, Jack Price (keep an eye on injury updates), and co could add to that tally. The Rapids don’t have a talisman-like player and the points are usually spread out – so this is a riskier play overall. Keep an eye out for goalkeeper Abe Rodriguez, who will likely start instead of William Yarbrough due to injury.

FC Dallas host Inter Miami on Monday. Midfielder Paul Arriola is just behind Gil and Muktar when it comes to form, having scored eight goals in as many games. There are not as many obvious forward picks this week, which makes Jesus Ferreira interesting. He plays more as a no. 10 and thereby comes with the all-around scoring upside that could carry him into the 80s-90s with a goal contribution. 

Miami have found some form recently so Arriola and Ferreira aren’t complete shoo-ins. We haven’t talked much about goalkeeping options for the weekend yet and Dallas’ Martin Paes is a very strong option there. 

MY TEAM

Below is the team I’ll be entering – barring any midweek injuries or other news:

Enjoy your weekend, whether you’re celebrating an Independence Day or not, and don’t forget to enter before the 11am Friday deadline!

#ad

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

118 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    9 hours, 22 mins ago

    LESGO!

  2. cam
    • 13 Years
    9 hours, 4 mins ago

    message on Barclays Fantasy reads "Currently carrying out essential updates to prepare for the 2022/2023 season"

    1. Critical Observer
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 12 mins ago

      Thanks for the heads up, hopefully not much longer till the launch then, but they have been called just Premier League since 2016, mate.

      1. Trent Robbo 66✅
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 3 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25025937

      2. cam
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 30 mins ago

        amazing that I still refer to it as barclays fantasy league, Only been playing it every year since it started.

  3. Trent Robbo 66✅
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 43 mins ago

    Game will open in 6 July as my guess one week ago
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25025937

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 hours, 1 min ago

      Your greatness knows no bounds.

      1. Trent Robbo 66✅
        • 10 Years
        8 hours ago

        last year game also launched 1 week later since updating

        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 36 mins ago

          Last year the FPL website started updating on 15th June and didn't return till 17th June.
          The FPL website has not started updating yet.

          1. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 35 mins ago

            Unfortunately it has started

            1. RedLightning
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              6 hours, 30 mins ago

              Thanks.
              It appeared to be still live for me till I signed out, when the message then appeared.

              1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
                • 7 Years
                6 hours, 16 mins ago

                Now press the back button and you are back in the fully functioning site. I'm not sure it is properly updating yet.

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      8 hours ago

      4am?

      1. Trent Robbo 66✅
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 58 mins ago

        Last year was about 11AM15'

        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 11 mins ago

          About 12.12pm BST (UK time) actually (which would be 1112 GMT).

  4. Fish up a tree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 hours, 35 mins ago

    Looks like Spurs will get Richarlison but who’s minutes will be affected more from Kane, Son & Kulu?

    Does Kulu go to WB even?

    Thoughts?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 32 mins ago

      I don't see Kulu as RWB. conte is known for rotation and early subbing. It puts me off Spurs assets overall as none are sufficiently nailed (Kane excepted)

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 13 mins ago

        Son is nailed.

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 7 mins ago

          He regularly gets subbed off early. Now it could be even earlier.

          1. Tomerick
            • 7 Years
            7 hours, 57 mins ago

            He gets subbed off when the games already won, by which point he’s already likely hauled.

  5. Monty the Magpie
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 28 mins ago

    I mean I know it's that time of year and we're all excited, but camping outside FPL Virg's home and harassing his mam and everything... Come on, eh?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 27 mins ago

      Good idea

      1. KujaliaFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 22 mins ago

        Leave his mam alone.

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 hours, 20 mins ago

          I just have one question for her:

          "Are you a virgin (if it's not too personal a question)? 😉

          1. Monty the Magpie
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 47 mins ago

            "Did you or didn't you accompany FPL Joseph to Bethlehem?"

  6. SADIO SANÉ
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 17 mins ago

    Game will open in 1 July as my guess one week ago
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/06/24/last-chance-to-get-ffscout-premium-membership-at-discounted-price/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25025859

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 28 mins ago

      As rafiki said to simber

      It is time

  7. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    It looks like Barcelona are hijacking the deal and will sign Raphinha after all.

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      FDJ money $$$

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      Source? Can't find any just yet

  8. ElliotJHP
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 54 mins ago

    Game will open in 31 July as my guess one week ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25025934

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      So, it’s going to open 6 days before the actual Premier League season starts?

  9. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    Barcelona hijacking Chelsea who hijacked Arsenal.

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      The Man still has Chelsea in the driving seat:

      Fabrizio Romano
      @FabrizioRomano
      ·
      3m
      Chelsea are waiting for Raphinha’s answer. Been told Deco has direct talk with Chelsea scheduled tomorrow

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        (cont) Talks still on, after agreement with Leeds [£60m].

        Barcelona and Arsenal will try until the end.

        Reminder: Barça agreed personal terms with Deco 4 months ago.

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          F Romano's latest breaking video explains that Leeds have agreed a deal with Chelsea but Raphinha is stalling. The player has agreed a deal with Barca but Leeds haven't. His agent Deco has been in talks with Barca today and will talk to Chelsea tomorrow (Thu). Romero expects a final decision some time on Thursday.

  10. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    https://theathletic.com/news/tottenham-gianni-vio-set-piece/MwDEff3VHzRj/

    Spurs close to signing setpiece specialist Gianni Vio, said to have 4800 routines up his sleeve

    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      Better buy someone who’s good at taking them then 😉

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        6 hours ago

        Hah was just thinking that Son may get taken off of them, he really isn't good, will certainly dent his appeal if so

    2. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      Must have a big sleeve

    3. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 29 mins ago

      That's more routines than Dean Malenko has holds.

    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Set piece is something we haven’t excelled at for years, it’s actually one of the reasons I was keen to get Raph or Eriksen because like you rightly point out son isn’t the best set piece taker

      Either way hopefully this guy can help us get a few more set play goals

  11. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    really looking forward to a proper tinker

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Me to

    2. Brimble82
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Euphemism?

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 hours ago

        Ooeer, missus!

        1. Brimble82
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          #TWSS

  12. Nostalgic Thuggery
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    Crazy New Chip ideas ??

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      The no chips chip- one person plays this chip in any week and all chips played throughout the season are automatically null

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      get every penalty scored whether you own the player or not, in a gwk chip,crazy enough for you??

    3. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      Getting crazier it would be gameified chips like change the captain choice of a rival's team (I don't like this idea I'm just saying the craziest ones I can think of)

    4. keefyefc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      I'm currently playing Norwegian FF
      They have a chip called "Rich Uncle" which is an unlimited funds free hit
      In FPL they could go one further and issue a no limits chip
      Same as above but with no limits on number of players from any team

      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        I'd love to see the no limits on players from any team incorporated into the Free Hit, even without the rich uncle portion. That would shake things up.

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        The Championship version has an ‘Unlimited Funds’ chip where for one week you have an unlimited budget so you can fill your team with whoever you want.

    5. ElliotJHP
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Butternut squash chips, if any vegetable is ready for the step up - it is the butternut squash.

      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        very underrated - the vegetable and the comment !!

    6. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      The chips chips- only chipped goals count for that week

    7. DavidBW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      Chip on your shoulder chip - Bitter FFS posters like SLOUCH87 get banished for whining.

      1. Epic Fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        I like the cut of your jib. Get in touch. I have a proposition for you.

        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 2 mins ago

          Lol

        2. Pumpkinhead -
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          What about The Camzy chip. You play it and end up covered in mud.

        3. DavidBW
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Another fan I see. What’s the plan?

    8. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Copy Cat---a chip that lets you copy any player's team for the week. You would just enter their ID and you would have the same team as them for that week--you wouldn't know what transfers they had made, and if they copied someone else, you would also have copied that third person.

      Good for anyone who is just barely ahead in a mini-league table and wants to make sure their rival can't make up ground.

    9. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      The RedRo Chip - RedRo gets all your points

    10. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Do or die chip. If your captain gets 15 points and above, he gets *5 total score (e.g. 18 * 5) . If not, less than 15pts, your team automatically gets deleted and you wait till next season to play.

      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Hahaha

        Squid game vibes

    11. Top Mark.S
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      The nullify chip: you can nullify a chip played from one ml rival. Nullify chip must be played in the same week of the chip it nullifies.

    12. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      In the mud chip - completely cancells captain points of ML rival of your choice.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        Or Nightcrawler gets to choose 3 victims & their points are nullified for the week?

    13. keefyefc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      The Harry Kane chip
      Where you can claim an assist if you swear on your daughters life !

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        claim a goal you mean?

        1. keefyefc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          My bad yes for a goal

    14. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      The Holiday Chip. You can forfeit a week's points in return for an all expenses paid Caribbean holiday that week.

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Looking at my average weekly points, most I could trade them in for is rainy November afternoon in Skegness.

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          i.e. normal for Skeggy

    15. TN
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      1) Quadruple Captain
      2) Double Budget for one week only
      3) Lifeline Transfer Chip - make one transfer mid game week.
      4) Lifeline Sub Chip - make a sub during the gameweek.

      Exciting option:

      Call a Friend - you and one mate switch FPL teams for one week

    16. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      The 'Hackamania' chip

      Instead of deductions for foul play this week you get bonuses for it.

      3pts for penalty conceded, 2pts for yellow cards, 5pts for red cards

    17. Brimble82
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      The ‘mobile chip’ (van).
      Where like with the FIFA/UEFA WC/EUROs game, you can change captains and subs mid-GW.
      Allowing you to use your full squad of 15, but shift around who’s in your XI and who gets shifted to the bench.

      I quite enjoy the ‘stick or twist’ element when it gets to the last round of games.

    18. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Brain fade chip. I can't remember how it works though.

    19. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      The hindsight captain chip. The hindsight bench chip. Or maybe both rolled together into a harry hindsight chip.

      I'd also like all chips to have to be played in single game weeks.

  13. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    As I have predicted, game will open at some point.

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      An outrageous claim

    2. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      What kind of witchcraft is this?

    3. Indpush
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Source?

  14. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Only pre-planning I'm doing.

    Going to start with Vardy.

    Just got vibes.

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I like it!

  15. CONNERS
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    30/60/90 Chip

    For one week, your defenders get clean sheet points banked at 30 mins, double points at 60 mins and triple if they manage the whole 90 mins (final whistle).

    1. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      (reply fail to thread above).

    2. Jurgener Kop It
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      like it

    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      That would be City DGW chip surely.

  16. LarryDuff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Those 'prediction' experts really must have very little going on in their lives

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      got any proof of this or only predicting?

      1. LarryDuff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        I can't tell my sources but trust me I'm ITK

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      I got not life,no friends, nothing to do most of my time. I lack confidence and can't be bothered to be outgoing person.
      El Polako is my alter ego and it lives for upvotes.

      1. LarryDuff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Well the honesty is refreshing lol

    3. Trent Robbo 66✅
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      let's be honest, nobody register FFScout and posting here everyday, have a life

    4. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      They never claim to have a life

  17. TN
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    According to LiveFPL this is bang on £100...

    Martinez
    Trent Cancelo Chilwell Cash RAN
    Saka Kulu Diaz
    Jesus Haaland

    Raya 4.5mid Colback 4.5fwd

    Could easily recoup some cash by downgrading Martinez to a 4/4.5 GK and also Trent to Robbo/VVD.

    May decide to reduce Jesus to fodder and get a better 4th midfielder (currently 4th mid is at 4.5 by reducing Jesus to a 4.5 forward I could upgrade to a 9.0 midfielder and play 5-4-1 instead).

    Thoughts? Advice?

    Would be greatly appreciated 🙂

    1. Brimble82
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      I like that a lot.
      RAN being Ait Nouri?
      Keep an eye on Arsenal pre-season as Tomiyasu is down as a £4.5m too and I think I’d prefer a starting Arsenal defender to a Wolves one.

      That aside, I really like it.

      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        thank you!

        Yes I did mean Ait-Nouri and yes I'd forgotten about Tomiyasu, would be a better option I think at least to begin with!

        Going Salah less is scary but I think I'd be more scared to go Haaland less, the FOMO would kill me with Haaland

        1. Brimble82
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          I’m here for it.
          I intend to go Salah-less.
          I’m currently in the camp of opting for 3x LIV DEF, but I also expect Diaz to do very well too.
          Salah will probably still top score, but I think with Trent and Diaz you’ll still get close (at least ppm anyway!)

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Salah's going to score 5 against Fulham in week 1 isn't he.

        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          I like it. You could just suck it up when a starter is rested, or you could lose Martinez and use the money to give your bench a fighting chance.

  18. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Seen a lot of users predicting when the game will open (on this and the last thread) and bookmarking their best guesses.

    So I'll join in and make my best guess.

    I predict the game will open... when the game opens.

    I think I'll win.

    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Can I bet on this?

      If you allow I bet you £0.00 that you are correct.

      Good luck my friend 😉

      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Risky bet... but I'll take it.

        Good luck to you too. 😉

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours ago

      Get a life.

      1. Trent Robbo 66✅
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25028031

        1. Trent Robbo 66✅
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          why is someone pretending they have a life?
          Dont think anyone with FFScout account have a life either, especially premium members

      2. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        My first comment on FFS for 4 weeks so I kinda think I'm ahead of the curve on your comment and already have one. Thanks for asking though.

        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          My joke went over your head pal.
          See my comment above.

  19. KujaliaFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Is anyone playing this game? https://womenseurofantasyfootball.starlingbank.com/

    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      What kind of fantasies are you having?

  20. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    What about locking all price changes until the end of GW4 for example?

    Means you don't have to spend one of your first transfers on the early bandwagon for fear of price rises (hello Benrahma).

    0.1s are quite precious at the beginning of the game (essentially equalling 0.5) so I think the current dynamic just expedites the template.

    I get it's part of the game, patience is a virtue, and part of being skilled at the game is knowing whether to jump on a bandwagon or not. But even the best players tend to employ this tactic in the first 4 weeks as there is a lack of information, so why not?

