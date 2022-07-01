FPL 2022/23 player price guide: Arsenal

There’s an expected rise for Bukayo Saka after his stellar 2021/22 campaign, with the winger’s starting price climbing from £6.5m to £8.0m.
Fellow attackers Eddie Nketiah (£7.0m), Emile Smith Rowe (£6.0m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.0m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.5m) have also unsurprisingly risen in price.
Aaron Ramsdale is no longer the £4.5m bargain he was last August, although has only been handed a modest increase to £5.0m.
There are some Arsenal assets who have escaped a price rise despite their value-for-money performances in the season just gone.
The stand-out name is Ben White, who holds steady at £4.5m despite a very decent campaign in which he banked 13 clean sheets.
Fellow defenders Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m), Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m) are also frozen in price.
New signing Fabio Vieira – supplier of 20 attacking returns in 27 league appearances for Porto in 2021/22 – has been given a starting price of £6.0m on his FPL debut, meanwhile.
The signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City has yet to be officially rubber-stamped, so we await a price on the Brazilian.
The other members of Mikel Arteta’s squad have yet to be priced up, too.
