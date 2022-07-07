379
Last chance to get FFScout Premium Membership at discounted price

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships for 2022/23 are still available at last season’s cost of £24.99 – but only until midnight tonight.

After the later-than-expected relaunch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we wanted to give everyone a bit of extra time to sort out their subscriptions for the new campaign.

But this really is last-chance saloon territory, as yearly Premium Memberships will rise on Friday.

So, if you haven’t already, make sure to sign up before that point in order to secure the best-value rate and lock in your price for future seasons.

Speaking of which, if you’re already a rolling subscriber, you’re locked into whatever discounted price you paid last year providing you don’t cancel – so you’re even more quids-in!

The yearly fee of £24.99 works out at an equivalent of £2.08 a month as, instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

We’re continuing to reinvest resources into the site, from building a team of talented contributors for 2022/23 (see below) to our new-look Premium Members Area.

HOW CAN SCOUT MEMBERSHIP HELP MY FPL TEAM?

You’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up, including former FPL winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of Fantasy bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

MEMBERS-ONLY ARTICLES AND ADVICE

You’ll get exclusive content, advice and team reveals from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including ex-champion Simon March, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, Burning Questions co-hosts Pras and Sonaldo, and more.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns will be producing regular videos throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

We have regular Members-only articles, too, such as Captain Sensible, which provides in-depth analysis on the top contenders for the armband every Gameweek.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 11

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools will both be live for the new season soon, allowing you to see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score and which players you should bench.

SEASON TICKER

Our Season Ticker can help you sort by opponent difficulty to spot those upcoming fixture swings, while you can also find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Wolves, for example, are top of our Season Ticker over the first six Gameweeks of 2022/23 – but there are some tough games ahead for Crystal Palace.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

PLAYER COMPARISON TOOL

Stuck between potential transfer targets for the upcoming Gameweek? You can now compare up to three players head-to-head at the same time, with over 100 key statistics and graphics to study side by side, while new visuals make for easier comparisons:

New-look beta Premium Members Area now available 1

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

From goal threat to expected data, there are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

Our ‘per 90′ tickbox allows you to sort players’ stats per 90 minutes, too, to level the playing field for those assets with differing amounts of game-time.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Want to know where it went right and wrong in previous Gameweeks?

We’ve got analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and a collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers to help with FPL team planning.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

GAMEWEEK DASHBOARD

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 11

Enter your FPL ID for personalised visuals and check your live rank as the Gameweek progresses.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool helps subscribers to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition for those close captaincy calls – and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raul Jimenez famously did in 2018/19.

PRE-SEASON MINUTES SPREADSHEET

You’ll be able to track the minutes played of every FPL asset in pre-season – crucial for that Gameweek 1 planning and to help unearth the next John Lundstram!

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Join us!

  1. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Thoughts on Conor Gallagher £6M

    Has there been any discussion or articles as to what happens with him this season?
    One to keep an eye on pre-season?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yea well he was great last season, but who knows his minutes. Very nice price..

  2. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Can a mod tell me how to cancel auto renewals once and for all. Im fairly disgruntled for the following reasons:
    - I think you increase the price of membership each season, you cant be using an auto-renewal feature when you are increasing the cost without our consent. It may be hidden in your small print, but that would not wash in court. You gonna charge £500 next season?
    - How on earth do you cancel auto-renewal? You have hidden this option down a rabbit warren so we cant find out. And no link seems to work on this website currently so good luck guys, needle in a hay stack you cant even load.
    - Last season the auto-renewal frustrated me so I purposely turned it off, but you have either auto-renewed it again or are about to. And you doubled the price this time or something.

    The way this site handles these payments and the constant gambling sponsorship says alot about it.

    So can you at least please tell us how to cancel auto-renewal at least...

    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Amen! Someone on the same page as me! I've had something similar happen to me Cyan.

      Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I cancelled subscription over a year ago so I don't know why there is an active [Cancel Subscription] button in "About You".

      "Subscription
      Renewal: Monday, July 5, 2021 [Cancel Subscription]"

      Subscription section should be blank with possibly a [Subscribe Here] button or something similar.

    3. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      If you are already a member I think you get charged same price that you originally signed up for. Please correct me if I'm wrong mods.

      1. Tony Moon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes this is correct, you won't pay more each season, in fact you'll get it cheaper than the advertised price. Auto renewals carry on at the original price paid - the article makes it clear.

    4. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      sorry you can delete this post, disinformation from me. But you could make it easier for people to understand things.

  3. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Click your profile, then click the pencil on your image, scroll down and it's there.

    Each page takes like 30 seconds to load mind you.

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      (Reply to Cyan btw)

      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        thanks I will look

        1. have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          hmm says its auto renewing 7th of august, so I click cancel and its says I don't have auto-renew on. Lets see what happens on the 7th of August I guess then 😀

          1. Milk, 1 Šuker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            I followed the same steps as you Cyan, went to Cancel Subscription and got a message saying "you don't have a recurring subscription".

            1. have you seen cyan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              12 mins ago

              yes I guess I did cancel it last season and my rant was a bit harsh, but the option is super hidden. That tiny pencil man, that's so hard to see.
              And it says auto-renew still... despite me getting that same message you did. I will not be in the least surprised to see me paying for another season lol

              1. Milk, 1 Šuker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                11 mins ago

                Yeah I only just about saw it! Interesting to see what renewal offer there is at the time for me!

              2. POTATO
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                You get to the same place using the larger "edit profile" button to the right on the Profile page - you don't have to use the tiny pencil on your profile picture.

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  there's nothing wrong with a tiny pencil, its how you use it.

              3. Tony Moon
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Just to clarify too, if you are on auto-renew, you always pay the original price, as it was when you first signed up. Auto renewals don't increase in price.

  4. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Settling on going threeium all in. With the unlimited transfers during WC, plus a WC to use before then, I feel the risk is somewhat mitigated by an early WC if it goes pear shaped.

    Mendy* (4.0)
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell Tomiyasu (4.0)
    Salah Martinelli Andreas Son (4.5)
    Haaland Johnson (4.5)

    *I am between Mendy or Raya atm. That 0.5 extra could be handy.

    Thoughts?

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      I think you dont want to be playing Andreas each week. Maybe Chilwell to trippier and upgrade Andreas?

      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah really need 5.5 mid or don't bother is where I have landed (hence Andreas).

    2. P-P-A-P
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      You might need that 0.5 as you've said - to pump up the weaker elements.

      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yes agree, just not sure where the best bang for buck is for 0.5

    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      It’s the best threemium I have seen. It is all a toss up and we will see if the doodo hits the fan or not.

      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks and yes

    4. svgcr
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Looks good aside from playing Andreas every week.

      Here’s more:

      Raya

      TAA - James - Jonny - Tomi

      Salah - Son - Neto

      Haaland- Jesus- Wilson

      4.0- Andreas - Neco - 4.5

      1. svgcr
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Johnson* instead of Wilson

      2. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes Andreas is the weakest link as I have been greedy at the back.

    5. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Wow, really nice. I'm on the threemium train also

      Raya
      TAA, Chilwell, Trippier, Justin
      Salah, Diaz, Martinelli, Wissa
      Kane, Haaland

  5. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    James Garner doesn't appear on Man U's FPL roster despite returning to the club from his loan spell at Forest last season. I really hope we get him back!

    https://www.nottinghampost.com/sport/football/transfer-news/man-united-garner-nottingham-forest-7304684

    1. P-P-A-P
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I used to love watching The Rockford Files.

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Good for you lol!

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Maverick pick.

  6. Werner Bros
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Posted on wrong page...

    Why is Tomiyasu the better pick than White?
    Also seeing a lot of Chilwell > James.

    I have James and Tomiyasu atm but all the love for Chilwell has me reconsidering.

    1. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Tomi has greater attacking potential. James should have better ppm than Chilwell and creates better chances, but history of cameo sub appearances put some people off.

    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Neither are very attacking but Tomiyasu more nailed than White

  7. Fletch69
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Reya

    TAA / VVD /;Cancelo / Gabriel / Cash

    Salah / Saka / JWP

    Haaland / Toney

    Subs: Bolcombe / Neto / Andreas / Greenwood

    1. Calvin Valance
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cool

    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good team. And I would rather have Kulu than Saka.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Saka probably more nailed and more goal scoring threat, why Kulu?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          is he on pens as well? I guess we don't know, but maybe

  8. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    A. TAA, Grealish & Bruno G
    B. Robertson, 8.0 & Wissa

    1. Calvin Valance
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      A. I love Bruno G

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      A with BSilva over Grealish

    3. MARVELLUS
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

    4. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B eeeeeasily

  9. Old Bull
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bottomed. Any thoughts about this first rough draft please

    Sanchez Schmeichel
    Laporte TAA Tierney Chillwell Justin
    Salah Saka Bissouma Yates Dendonker
    Jesus Harland Johnson

    1. MARVELLUS
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      V different. Like the defense, but that mid is too weak.

      1. Old Bull
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah that’s my gut feeling too. It’s dependent on 4-3-3 or 5-2-3

    2. Calvin Valance
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      What's Yates like?

      1. Old Bull
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Attacking mid

  10. RichieW
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Given I will probably WC after 6-8 GWs

    Is it worth having Salah if I don't plan to captain him in more than 1 or 2 of them GWs?

    1. RichieW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      5.0
      TAA Robbo Cancelo Perisic
      Diaz Neto 6.5
      Jesus Kane Haaland

      1. MARVELLUS
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        This team does look great tbf

        1. RichieW
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Torn on GK
          Ramsdale has better fixtures than Mendy
          Mendy better GK and in a better team

          6.5 mid will probably be Rashford depending on Ronaldo leaving and pre-season setup

          1. have you seen cyan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Why don't people like Sa? Fixtures not bad, 5mil, back up is 4mil, he was like 5th highest scoring keeper last season or something.
            If you get Mendy then you probably have James as well, so str8 away double Chelsea defence. Unlikely as it seems, its also tying up a chelsea spot, perhaps you want Gallagher/Mount and Chilwell.

  11. P-P-A-P
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Bit of a dice roll at the moment.
    A) Saka
    B) Kulu
    C) Diaz
    D) Mount
    What are peoples preference for the first 6-8 weeks?
    I'll throw in E) Maddison even though I'm not interested.

    1. MARVELLUS
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      A and C

    2. RichieW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      C
      A
      D
      B

      Id go Saka over Diaz if you have Salah

    3. P-P-A-P
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm on Salah, Saka, Kulu at the moment in a 5-3-2

  12. Calvin Valance
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    I'm doing a non big 6 team, would love some suggestions or insights on less fancied players, particularly from promoted clubs.

    Here's my team at the moment

    Henderson, Meslier

    Trippier, Mepham, McKenna, Jansson, Robinson

    Bruno G, Wissa, Ward-Prowse, Barnes, Zaha

    Toney, Welbeck, Awoniyi

    1. MARVELLUS
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      You have some good picks there. Not promoted teams but Jonny Dunk Myko good shouts

    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      If it's a non big-6 team, I'd probably aim for Watkins, Wilson and Toney up front. Cash a good option too.

  13. MARVELLUS
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    How's this as a 532?

    Raya 4.0
    Robbo Trent Laporte Cancelo James
    Salah Neto Rashford/ASM, (Andreas, DaSilva)
    Haaland Jesus (4.5)

    1. Calvin Valance
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Love it! Got some great captain options and good flexibility

      1. MARVELLUS
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks, i see less rotation with the def picks and good points, let's see as it keeos changing

  14. Old Bull
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    That’s a very aggressive defence. Rash a gamble, ASM slightly better. Be a fun team to play.

  15. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    We all relatively sorted structure wise then lads?

    1. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      You betcha

    2. P-P-A-P
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I've been on 5-4-1 until today but hated looking at that bench!
      Now gone 5-3-2 and feeling a bit less on edge.

      1. MARVELLUS
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Snap. Mine is above, is yours similar?

        1. P-P-A-P
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Raya
          TTA - Cancelo -James - Gabriel - Trippier
          Salah - Saka - Kulu
          Haaland - Toney
          (Might swap Kulu for Diaz)

    3. MARVELLUS
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not really. Gone big at the back, but not sure if i should be getting some of the great 4.5m.def picks. What about you?

  16. MarcusAsterix85
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    How about this for an ultra-aggressive GW1-6 pre-wildcard draft:

    Raya* (Balcombe)

    TAA Robbo Tomiyasu White (N Williams)

    Salah Kulusevski Trossard* Neto* (Andreas)

    Jesus Toney* Haaland

    Bench whichever of Tomiyasu / White / Trossard / Neto you want (* = or anyone at that price-point)

    1. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Trossard and Neto will troll you hard, but yea lets see pre-season to see who comes up

    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No need for Tomiyasu + White. Loads of other 4,5 options

  17. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wissa or Neto as 4th mid or take punt on Leon Bailey allowing me to get Mendy over Raya?

    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I prefer Wissa but most would say Neto, need to wait and see if Bailey starts getting good minutes

