How to compare FPL players using minutes/appearance filters

When comparing players in the Premium Members Area of Fantasy Football Scout, it’s often useful to look at their ‘Minutes Per’ stats or check the ‘per90’ filter to level the playing field. 

This makes a comparison between players with disparate playing times more insightful. 

Ideally we want to target players who are certain starters, but first XI players may have missed a period through injury or perhaps they’ve burst onto the scene and gone on to establish themselves after impressing as a sub.

‘Minutes Per’ or ‘per90’ allows us to see who performs best if playing time were equal.

However, it’s important not to forget time played entirely; a sub who makes an impact off the bench might top a per90 stats table but that doesn’t mean we should be adding them to our Fantasy team.

By the same token, players who regularly complete matches will suffer compared to those taken off earlier in the game. Last season Gabriel Martinelli (£6.0m) averaged 64 minutes per match, so is looking at his per 90 stats slightly misleading if he’s not playing 90 minutes? A per appearance comparison might be better.

As always, context and interpretation is important. 

Refining Results

To help improve the results of a per90 comparison, last season we added two important filters to our Player Stats tables:

  • Minimum Appearances (‘Min App’)
  • Minutes Played per Appearance (‘Mins/App’)

Now we can refine our sample size by filtering out players who haven’t played many games, and we can also remove substitutes by setting the Minutes per Appearance (‘Mins/App’) filter.

  • top ten ‘minutes per expected goals’ from 2021/22 with Mane and Aubameygang removed

Applying these settings to our KPI Attacking table and sorting by ‘Minutes per Expected Goal’ makes for interesting reading.

Raheem Sterling (£10.0m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) feature prominently but while both are likely to get more pitch time this season, will they sustain their impressive ‘minutes per expected goal’ rates away from Man City?

Conditional Formatting

Premium Members have the option to refine their results even further when creating a custom Members table.

The ‘Conditions’ in a custom Members table act like the filters in Player Stats.

But, unlike in the Player Stats section, there’s no restriction on the filters/conditions that can be applied. So you can be much more specific with your requirements.

Perhaps you feel a minimum of 60 minutes per appearance is too generous and that 70 minutes would be better, you can apply that setting in a custom Members table.

  • top eight ‘xG per Shot Non-Penalty’ from 2021/22 with Mane removed

When creating this ‘High Quality Chances’ table, rather than filtering by the number of appearances I decided to set a minimum number of non-penalty shots instead. I also upped my ‘Minutes Played per Appearance’ to a floor of 70 minutes and added a ‘Minutes Played per Start’ filter.

The table throws up some fascinating results but perhaps raises more questions than answers.

Playing for a new team, in a new system, will Sterling continue to be presented with such high-quality chances? Or will Thomas Tuchel adapt his approach to get the best out of his new recruit?

Will Phil Foden’s (£8.0m) xG per Shot suffer following the arrival of Erling Håland (£11.5m) as centre forward?

Can the elite finishers from that table, Son Heung-min (£12.0m) and Jamie Vardy (£9.5m), who needed just 0.7 and 0.69 xG to score one goal, maintain their high level in front of goal?

Time Out

Whether it’s used for filtering results or for making an informed comparison, ‘time played’ is one of the most important considerations for a Fantasy manager.

And with the implementation of the five substitutes rule next season, it’s likely to play an even greater role in our decision-making. 

In part two, we’ll reveal the tweaks we’ve made to our time played stat used for all ‘Minutes Per’ and ‘per90’ metrics. In particular how we’ve improved the minutes recorded for those substituted in a match.

Often a stat we take for granted, playing time can have a crucial bearing on the stats tables we use when planning our transfers.

  1. Chilli Heatwave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Attempt at 3 premiums

    Sanchez
    TAA Walker James Tomiyasou
    Salah Neto Martinelli
    Kane Jesus Haaland

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Souuuuuper

  2. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Tomi
    Salah Diaz Rashford
    Kane Jesus

  3. Pjanić! at the Džeko
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is it

    (A) Nuts to consider Martial
    (B) Stubborn not to

    1. Ciarant20
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Nuts if Ronaldo stays. He’ll have to start.

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ronaldo hasn’t had a pre season so a viable option for the first 2 GW perhaps. I’m going rashford in midfield

  4. Ciarant20
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Mendy
    TAA Cucurella James Tomiy
    Salah Diaz Rashford Mahrez
    Kane Jesus

    Fodder Neco Andreas fodder

    Gtg? I’m aware no Cancelo and Haaland + Cucurella min concerns. What would be alternative options? Tempted to do Kane to Haaland GW2. Cap Kane GW1

    1. Sanchit
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you're capping Kane and Haaland in GW1 and GW2, then why even have Salah?
      Salah+Cucurella to Robbo and Saka and then upgrade Tomiy/Rashford/Mahrez with the remaining money?

    2. Our Tiny Servant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Cucurella? Tell me more

  5. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    A) Odegaard + Fofana (/other 4.5m def)
    B) Martinelli + Cash (/other 5m def)

    Been on A for a while but considering B after reading that ESR is still struggling with injuries from last season (thus presumably making Martinelli's place more secure for a bit). The 4.5/5m def won't have to play each week as they'll rotate with Dasilva (who I'm happy to start depending on fixtures)

    1. Ciarant20
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B + quite like Trippier or Cucurella/Walker at 5mil too.

    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      B

  6. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Based on fixtures, which one:

    A) Chilwell
    B) Sinisterra

    Already have Mount. Tempted by the Sinisterra punt, as Chelsea have Everton & Spurs.

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      A

    2. Ciarant20
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

    3. The Senate
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

    4. bootsmanus
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

    5. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      A

    6. adstomko
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Had a feeling this would happen

    7. Sanchit
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    8. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      ....just kidding, it's obviously A

  7. The Senate
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Feeling like I’m not seeing Son in many teams - are Kane/Haaland/KDB really better options?

    1. bootsmanus
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      It has to be with the other options in midfield. Few attackers are worth considering, but those spots do need to be filled.

    2. MamboNumberOne
        15 mins ago

        I've got Son right now. I don't think he'll get more points than Salah but i reckon he can run him close and that extra million can be used elsewhere.

      • Our Tiny Servant
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        I would love to have him if I could afford him. Just too many other picks are more viable.

      • onceuponatyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'm struggling with this.

        I was on Son, but I find I can do Kane and Dias, but if I go Salah there's no real Spurs option I can afford.
        If Son was on pens, I'd be all over him.

        1. The Senate
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think the pens point May tip me towards Kane instead!

          1. onceuponatyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            That's how I've gone.
            I'm now dabbling over Robbo instead of Dias for my Liverpool option...

      • CONNERS
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        KDB is in hardly any teams from what I've seen.

        Kane and Haaland are popular because they sit in the same position and price bracket making a swap easy should the need arise.

    3. bootsmanus
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Who gets more points in the first 3?

      A) Digne and Jesus
      B) Laporte and Martial

      1. Sanchit
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        A

    4. JLAEST
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Currently on:
      Raya Gazzaniga
      TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Dalot
      Salah Diaz Martinelli (Bailey Andreas)
      Kane Jesus (Archer)

      This forces me to bench 0.5, but I like it given some risk in Dalot/Bailey/Martinelli. Another option is just downgrading Dalot or Bailey to Neco or Dasilva and upgrading the other to Neto or Trippier, but not sure if it helps.

      Thoughts?

      1. bootsmanus
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Bailey is a trap, spare the 0.5 and possibly keep it in the bank to move to a emerging enabler.

        1. Zim0
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          How can u say that 🙁 poor Bailey

    5. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Who will be this seasons Ruben Vinagre? In every draft but will soon fade into nothingness

      1. Sanchit
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Neto

        1. bootsmanus
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I second this

    6. Sanchit
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      How about a Onemium?

      All 11 players from the top clubs.
      The one premium which you can obviously switch around will be capped most weeks and you will have decent mid priced captain options all around if the fixture is not favourable.
      I have an example with Son below. This could be Salah/Kane/Haaland

      4.5 4
      TAA Robbo Cancelo James Zinchenko
      Son Diaz Mount Saka 4.5
      Jesus 4.5 4.5

      This has 1.5 ITB so we can use that to upgrade the bench.

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        very well balanced

      2. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        If you can nail captaincy, very viable/explosive way to go about it

      3. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I like it, except not sure about Zinchenko and Saka value yet. Would be tempted to get a cheaper Arsenal plus Chilwell, leaving 1m ITB.

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Oh so that would make 2.5 ITB in total!

      4. Our Tiny Servant
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes I’m on onemium with Halaand. So much money to splurge on the back 5

    7. fusen
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      The 22-23 FFS membership 'click for details' big button at the bottom of the article leads to a 'not found' error page for me.

    8. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      a. Rash + Bailey
      b. Marti + Bruno G.

    9. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      For the starting XI:

      A) Vardy + Martinelli
      B) Son* + Neco/Andreas/Dasilva ("rotation")

      Vardy and Son both could be a GW1 captain option, then potentially perma-cap Haaland

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ignore the asterisk

      2. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        B

      3. MamboNumberOne
          just now

          If Martinelli starts regularly then A.

      4. Kloppto
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Case for a onesie:
        Ederson, 4
        TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, James, Trip
        Diaz, Saka, Mount, Sancho, 4.5
        Kane, (Johnson), 4.5

        5-4-1. Johnson as cover for prem forward especially if I swap to Haaland

      5. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Archer becoming the go to 4.5 striker. Another goal & the youngster could stake a claim of Watkins keeps missing sitters

        1. Kloppto
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Possibly except he also missed a sitter. At least he scored…

      6. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Which combo?

        1. Raya + TAA
        2. Mendy + Robbo

        1. Kloppto
          • 7 Years
          just now

          2

      7. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Archer goal. Could have had a few. Probably the pick of the 4.5’s

      8. Sameobi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        I did a 5-3-2 Salah-Son-Kane-Haaland fourmium team yesterday and I can't bring myself to change it.

        1. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Been on a 352/442 Salah, Son, Haaland and Kane draft myself that hasn’t removed the premiums for a long while. Just the team around them

        2. Kloppto
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Good luck getting captain option right but fair play

        3. Totalfootball
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Team.?

      9. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Amazing what you can do with a one premium team and spreading the cash. Obviously a worry if Kane/Haaland pops off but:

        Meslier.
        TAA. Cancelo. James. Tripps.
        Salah(c). Mount. Maddison. Saka. Rashford.
        Jesus.
        4.0. Fodder x3.

        So explosive. Early wildcard to get in premiums if needed.

        1. Kloppto
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Agree. See post above. If premium forward then would like to have cover

      10. onceuponatyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        What do people think of this non-Salah madness? 😛

        Pope
        Trippier (C) / TAA / Robbo / Cancelo / Zincenko
        Bruno G / Mount
        Haaland / Jesus / Kane

        4m Keeper / Gordon / Andreas / Colback

        No Liverpool attack concerns me, but I think the potential assists from both Liv flanks might snatch a bit of it back.

        Open Controls
        1. Kloppto
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Close call but would go Diaz over mount

