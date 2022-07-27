111
SoRare July 27

Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

111 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

The Sorare Academy goes Stateside one last time, with the return of European football only a week away.

Don’t forget that you can enter a team for free every week in the Sorare Academy and be in with a chance of winning a Limited card.

The deadline this week, as ever, is on Friday at 11am BST.

Guest writer Frip talks us through the fixtures for this coming weekend. You can find him on Twitter posting regular MLS injury, transfer and other news here.

Last gameweek

Fifteen more managers secured a Limited card prize last week. Top, out of 3,223 entrants, was Ig34 with this LAFC/Seattle/Columbus combo:

THIS GAMEWEEK

This week is one of those weeks in which the best teams have strong home match-ups again: LAFC, Nashville, and Philadelphia look promising right off the bat. 

Seattle Sounders at LAFC

The summer transfer window is in full swing and LAFC had quite the rollercoaster with strong links to Luis Suarez (who has since signed with his childhood club Nacional in Uruguay). Now that the Suarez rumours are off the table, the table is set for Chichi Arango to take a swing at the Golden Boot. He has scored in seven of his last eight games. 

Star-signing Gareth Bale also got on the scoresheet in his debut last weekend. There is currently no better front three in MLS than Bale, Carlos Vela, and Arango, which is great for Jose Cifuentes playing behind them. There are other elite midfield options this week but he’s there if you want to go with the LAFC stack. Even goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and defender Giorgio Chiellini could be viable here.

Their opponent Seattle sits mid-table for goals conceded over the past six, far from the elite defence of earlier in the year. Seattle players have performed in that rough pasture but there are more appealing options elsewhere this week.  

Houston Dynamo at Philadelphia Union

This home match-up for the league’s best defence is a great shout for a clean sheet this weekend. The Union have only allowed 15 goals in 22 games so far. Their defenders offer potential on both sides of the ball. You can go with centre-back Jakob Glesnes or full-back Kai Wagner and have great upside with both players. Andre Blake is the go-to option in goal, of course. 

The Philadelphia offence could also produce in this one. Midfielder Daniel Gazdag and forward Michael Uhre have been in solid form lately and should be heavily involved. 

Portland at Minnesota

Somehow, Minnesota United have quietly won five of their last six games. They have a good opportunity to make it six out of seven when Portland comes to visit this weekend. Playmaker Emmanuel Reynoso is looking questionable after he suffered an ankle injury in a friendly last week. Coach Adrian Heath said that he’s “hopeful” for Reynoso to feature on the weekend. 

Besides him, though, Minnesota has a couple of appealing defensive options in ‘keeper Dayne St. Clair and centre-back Michael Boxall. Forwards Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane have been in decent form as well but there’s a slight rotation risk there. Portland have only won one of their last six on the road but their midfielders Diego Chara, Santiago Moreno, and Eryk Williamson have been in fine form throughout. 

Toronto at New England

Toronto absolutely hit the ground running with their new signings last weekend. Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi both got on the scoresheet on their debuts. They’ll face their first big test in a visit to New England, who haven’t fully lived up to their potential this year. Nonetheless, this should be an entertaining game with some of MLS’ best attackers on both sides of the ball. 

The home side will look to get back into form with Gustavo Bou back in the line-up with reigning MVP Carles Gil. Usually, I’d stay away from the away teams but it’s the last week of the summer, so let’s live a little. Toronto played in the Canadian Championship on Tuesday where both Bernardeschi and Insigne started but hopefully, neither of them gets rotated here. 

FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami

Let’s end with another match-up that ranks highly on the “fun scale”. Both of these teams have recently found their form offensively but have also been known to leak goals from time to time. On Miami, you can’t look past new acquisition and #10 Alejandro Pozuelo. He should have excellent bonus potential and upside in this one. 

The visiting Cincinnati will get a massive boost when playmaker Luciano Acosta returns after his three-game suspension. Just be cautious here, as he was spotted training on the side earlier this week. Brandon Vazquez has catapulted himself into the Golden Boot conversation as well with 11 goals this year.

OVER TO YOU!

So that’s it for now! I hope you’ve enjoyed dipping a toe into the MLS over the last few weeks? Don’t forget to submit your team before Friday’s 11am deadline – and good luck!

#ad

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

111 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    A - 5,3,2 - Robertson, Grealish, Dasilva
    B - 4,4,2 - Neco, Luis Diaz, Rashford

    Neco and Dasilva bench options

    Open Controls
    1. Old and Slow
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      So I think Robbie and Diaz are likely to score about the same.... That leaves Rash v Jack... Two guys who, for different reasons, aren't nailed.... Tough. I would probably say A

      Open Controls
    2. ᴋiɴɢ
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Hinchcliffe Thumper
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. ᴋiɴɢ
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    How essential is the 8m mid spot?

    Struggling for funds to get a 8m mid

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Not essential - but I would highly recommend covering it

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I've not got one. Salah 13.0 then my next mid is 6.0.

      People go on about price points - I just get what I think are the best players I can afford.

      Open Controls
      1. Old and Slow
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        This.... Definitely this.

        Open Controls
      2. jia you
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah pretty sure I'm also going without the 8.0 mid slot to begin with, Salah/KdB/6.0, can easily change structure up on wildcard after a few weeks if needs ne

        Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Same as this for me. Initially I thought it would be important, but then when I realised the players I could get by ignoring this mindset I felt happier. It's also easy to go from being able to swap an 8m mid to another to suddenly being 0.2 off within the first week if things work out the wrong way. We're encouraged to WC early so just go with what you think fits the first 5-10GWs best taking into account FTs

        Open Controls
    3. MidTableFantasy
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Depends on where those funds are going

      Open Controls
      1. ᴋiɴɢ
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Defence and GK

        Open Controls
        1. MidTableFantasy
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah by the end of the season Robertson could outscore Diaz, and Ederson or Dias could outscore Mahrez. Kulu will probably rotate at some point. Some question marks at how well Chelsea plays right now etc etc. There is some risk for most of the 8m mids.

          I've been going back and forth - currently starting both Diaz and Mahrez, maybe that'll change though.

          Open Controls
    4. Old and Slow
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I've got the same issue.... Comes down to bring able to easily jump into a hot 8.0 without a hit.... But who is to day you aren't swapping your 6.5M mid out for the next hot guy there (thinking Bowen from last year.....)

      Open Controls
    5. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I had four in my initial draft... Now I'm down to three. A lot of good players in that bracket, especially if you only have one premium.

      Open Controls
    6. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I’m probably of the opposite view to Andy - I’d say pretty important.

      Point being is there are enough seemingly great value 8m MIDs that it looks incredibly likely that very quickly you will want at least one - likely a bandwagon option will emerge. By not having that slot ready you are guaranteeing either needing 2 transfers to get there or having to sell a premium to get there.

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Put another way - realistically how many weeks can you imagine being ok with having done of:

        Saka
        Mount
        Diaz
        Bowen
        Sancho (albeit slightly cheaper)
        Maddison
        Foden
        Mahrez
        Kulusewski

        If the answer is very few you probably want to have one from the get go. There’s arguably no other price you could list that many genuinely viable options.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 3 Years
          55 mins ago

          I want none of those players honestly. Rather have Robertson as third pool slot instead of Diaz. Foden Mahrez rotation risks as always. Don't want to double up Saka with Jesus. Bowen is 0.5m more expensive. Rashford is a cheaper and more value option compared to Sancho. Kulusevski will be a rotation risk. Mount and Maddison are the only viable options in there.

          Open Controls
          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Point is all that’s best of info to hand atm - by GW3 or 4 a lot will have changed. Arsenal may banging them in for fun and a double against Bournemouth and Fulham might look great. One of Foden, Kulu or Mahrez might prove to be more nailed than expected. Sancho might prove you wrong.

            I just think there’s enough of them that odds are highly likely one will change your mind.

            Open Controls
        2. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          So shouldn't you pack your team with 8.0 mids and avoid more expensive players (besides captaincy), and avoid cheap players (besides the bench).

          Take a look at the distribution of prices for players you might want, and maximise the number of players you can move to in one move. I expect this means going without defenders over 5.0, mids over 8.0 and forwards over 8.0 (expect captaincy). With a little cash left over to upgrade

          Maybe something like this

          Sa
          James Trippier Gabriel
          Salah Diaz Saka Kulu Mahrez
          Darwin Jesus Archer

          Steele | Jonny, Neco, Archer

          Open Controls
          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            So I don’t think it’s that simple because price point coverage is a key consideration not the only one. But yeah I did literally that - work out the 30-40 players that I was at all tempted by and made sure I had a structure that would allow me to get to as many of them as possible easily.

            This led to key price points of 6m defender, 5m defender, 11.5m striker (there’s only two but pretty certain I’ll want one of them at any given time) and 8m defender. So my drafts all have these covered.

            It makes players like Vardy and Sterling who are sort of their own price points very hard to justify but some exceptions are such good value they are still worthwhile - Trent as a notable example.

            Open Controls
    7. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Not remotely essential. Why own someone for the sake of selling them?

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        35 mins ago

        Because there’s very few players you will end up holding onto for 10 games plus so it’s worth considering what options you’ll have available when you inevitable move a player on.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          Well, I have an argument for that, but more importantly.... Wildcard!?

          Open Controls
          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            You want to choose to play a wildcard rather than be forced into it. I think the stock thinking for now is GW7-9 target for wildcard so that’s still a good while to be planning ahead for.

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              I would say GW7 is the latest to really reap the benefits, given that the second WC is around 5-19 GWs earlier than a normal season (more like 15-17 GWs earlier, based on my history).

              Open Controls
              1. Runnerboy31
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                I’m aiming for gw9 because of key fixture swings and to cover international break injuries.

                I’ve debated this on here before - I’d argue after 7/8 game weeks post wildcard your squad looks so different to the one you wildcarded in that you are no longer “benefitting” from the wildcard. So a GW9 - 10 wildcard gives just as much benefit as a GW5 - 7 wildcard just over a different period.

                Open Controls
    8. WVA
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I would want at least one for sure, I only have one though

      Open Controls
    9. FPL Maldini
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Not essential at all. There are just good options there.

      Open Controls
    10. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      really should have 1 or 2 to avoid wasting transfer points

      Open Controls
    11. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      You don't need to cover the bracket just for the sake it if you prefer a different combo of players. But for me its a particularly strong grouping and its handy to have all those alternatives to hop across to if Diaz & Maddison pick up an injury or look a bit off

      Open Controls
  3. snow pea in repose
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I think B

    Open Controls
    1. snow pea in repose
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Oops

      Open Controls
  4. Thinkering like a Boss
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    is Sancho worth 1.0m over Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Maldini
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Long term, I think yes.

      Not so sure short term

      Open Controls
    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Depends what you do with the mill

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I definitely think so. I still am far away from being convinced on Rashford, while Sancho on paper should have fit into ETH's philosophy and setup well and looks like he's doing that already in preseason

      Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Where do you stand on Robo vs Diaz?

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I’d prefer Robbo but more options in defence than in midfield for me

      Open Controls
    2. jia you
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      If they were the same price I'd probably still prefer Robbo slightly, the fact that Robbo is 1.0 cheaper makes it an easier decision for me

      Open Controls
    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Basically the same as Rocket. If it was just them in isolation then Robbo but once you add in alternatives in each position and what each player allows you to do with you squad as a whole I prefer Diaz.

      Any squad I make that has Trent and Robbo either looks very imbalanced or it becomes a choice between Robbo and Cancelo and I’d prefer Cancelo if I already have Trent.

      Open Controls
  6. Z
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    More then 3 weeks i am complety happy with my team...only ajustment was Rash (i think that he can be big)

    But now, i need to kick Perisic from the team (it is too risky, and there better options) but it is too hard....and i an not sure who is better option Neto, Martineli or Bailey.....

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Well, one is a defender and you’re proposing midfield options…

      Open Controls
      1. Z
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I have planty option for Perisic, i just wanted him, but its not smart move....the main problem is dilema in mid

        Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      None of those 3 are better even with Perisics minute risks.

      Open Controls
      1. Z
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Well i need to take one of them for sure.....mby even 2 if decide to play with 3 premiums

        Open Controls
        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Think it depends on the rest of your squad.

          Neto will likely play the most minutes. Martinelli is in the best team and probably gets the most points per minute and Bailey is the best differential and could be explosive in the very short term.

          So it depends on what your bench is - how you would spend the slight price differences - and how happy you’d be using a transfer on that position in the short term

          Open Controls
  7. Rocket Raccoon
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    A) Walker, Dalot, Diaz with Ramsdale in goal
    B) James, Chilwell, Martinelli with Henderson in goal

    I have Salah, Trent, Jesus, Haaland & Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A - Don’t trust Chelsea DF yet

      Open Controls
  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Best 11m MF combo for this front 8

    Sterling Saka Diaz xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx

    Jesus Kane Johnson

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Salah, sell Sterling and Diaz

      Open Controls
  9. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Thoughts on Rotating Paterson and Neco in a 442?

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Add Andreas for a 3 way rotation.
      That’s possible.

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      i'm doing it, along with another 4m guy too hopefully

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        343 tho

        Open Controls
        1. Herman Toothrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          343?

          Wash your mouth out

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            this is the way

            Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      I don't love it. Patterson may only get a few games until Coleman (who is very highly rated by Lampard on and off the field) returns. Most weeks I'd be expecting 2pts at the very best from Neco, and you will definitely have weeks where it's less than that.

      Open Controls
    4. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Who is Paterson?

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 4 Years
        47 mins ago

        Everton rb, he should play with Coleman injured and old

        Open Controls
        1. Rocket Raccoon
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
  10. DavidBW
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Saka or Martinelli and 1.5m?

    Could really do with the 1.5m but I just know Saka will score more

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Martinelli and 2m

      Open Controls
    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      It’s about getting points, so you have your answer

      Open Controls
    3. Z
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you have Jesus (and you have him) Martinelli is more then enough

      Open Controls
    4. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Arsenal could sign a quality winger after the deadline. Jesus and maybe Marquinhos/Pepe could take minutes away from him (Pepe/Marq more than last year if Arsenal are in a winning position, because of the 5 subs). Saka higher priced due to last season's naileness, not necessarily this season.

      Martinelli has better stats, no? Priced lower due to last season's lack of nailedness (especially considering the whole season). I think he could outscore Saka, though I would probably bet on Saka right now. I'm definitely preferring the 1.5m spend elsewhere for the time being

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        And Vieira could take minutes from him, potentially, too

        At least with Martinelli, the uncertainty is built into his price 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        2.0m*

        Open Controls
  11. FPL Maldini
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I genuinely don't think an 8m mid is critical at the start.

    I would much rather go threemium and a 6m mid and assess from afar (whilst my threemium are hopefully going hammer and tongues with points) and then when I eventually WC bring in the 8m mid that seems to be the best value.

    Open Controls
    1. Prawnsandwich
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Fair point, with 3 premiums, two in mid, you are basically including a premium Son or KDB instead of an 8m

      Maddison - question marks over possible sale
      Mount - CHE in flux
      Bowen - will WHAM repeat last season or regress
      Kulu - not if you have Son/Kane
      City mids - not clear who is starting, from etc
      Saka - Martinelli/Jesus possibly better options

      Open Controls
  12. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    I finished 4k last season

    Large part of that was going without Salah for the remaining 10 or so weeks and getting the KDB 4 goals and Son hot streak correct as captains

    You could call that guess work. Nobody knew Salahs form would dip and KDB and Son would be essential

    Likewise this season. No one knows when the premiums will deliver and when they wont

    Another big reason i finished 4k was i had double City and Liverpool defence.

    This we can predict. We know they get the most clean sheets. We know both TAA and Robbo are points monsters. We know Dias will outscore all similar priced mids and strikers.

    We also know that having double City and Liverpool defence is a differential.

    Something like 10% of the game will have TAA, Robbo, Cancelo and Dias

    When they deliver clean sheets, which they do a lot, you are already ahead of 90% of the game unless Trippier or someone has a blinder which doesnt happen all that often.

    Just an observation.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Maldini
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I love your kit

      Open Controls
    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      I’m thinking Cancelo and Walker until Cuccurella turns up

      Open Controls
      1. Z
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Cuccurella is problem for Cancelo too, not just Walker (who is 100% dead then)

        Open Controls
        1. Rocket Raccoon
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Well, Cancelo is right footed, right back is his natural position and he only plays left back cos he’s better than any of the left backs they HAD there. Plus he COULD play in midfield, so he’s a pretty safe bet.

          Open Controls
        2. The Overthinker
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Don't think cancelo has any danger

          Open Controls
        3. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I really don't see this. Cancelo was originally a right-back and eventually moved to LB to cover at City, but he's great on both sides. Pep has said he has incredible recovery powers and his fitness levels are superb. He was one of their best players last season (arguably between him and Rodri for me, KDB was excellent of course but only really started his season around December). I see no situation in which Cancelo starts getting rotated unless he needs it

          Open Controls
  13. Z
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Lads, can you rank them (forget about price)
    1. Cash
    2. Tripp
    3. Dalot
    4. Dier (belive or not 🙂 )

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tripp
      Cash
      Dalot
      Anyone but Dier

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  14. Galza-The Wanton Trader
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Tweaked my team a bit…

    Raya
    TAA / Gabriel / Digne / Kristensen
    Salah / Son / BrunoG / Neto
    Haaland / Jesus

    Caballero / Neco / Andreas / Archer

    Open Controls
  15. The Overthinker
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Maupay going under the radar ?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      He always is, covered in a radar absorbent material

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Could be off to Serie A, has Welbeck and possibly Undav ahead of him

      Open Controls
    3. The Overthinker
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      I meant trossard 😀

      Open Controls
  16. HM2
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Is Reece James worth it? Has he looked sharp? I haven’t been following Chelsea in pre season.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      No avoid

      Open Controls
    2. The Overthinker
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Don't think so

      Open Controls
    3. Galza-The Wanton Trader
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      I’ve literally just binned him off and used the extra mil to get Jesus…

      Open Controls
    4. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      I think he is. Chilwell too. We all know that these guys rake in the points. Tuchel is no mug. They have Everton first game and they are GARBAGE.

      Open Controls
    5. Hinchcliffe Thumper
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'd avoid as well as Chilwell.

      Open Controls
    6. HM2
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Thanks guys, seems to be a clear consensus

      Open Controls
    7. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Chelsea will spend & 3-4 players will probably come in by end of August including one CB for sure.

      My reasoning for keeping right now is they have Everton first game & its mid August before they then play Spurs & will have a couple of bodies in by then I reckon.

      Open Controls
  17. Hinchcliffe Thumper
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Feedback please:

    Edeson, Gazzaniga
    TAA, Zinch, Botman, Patterson, Neco
    Saka, Grealish, Kulu, Coutinho, Andreas
    Håland, Kane, Jesus

    Open Controls
  18. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Which trio for the same price?

    A) KdB, Kane, Darwin
    B) Salah, Haaland, Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Hinchcliffe Thumper
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Galza-The Wanton Trader
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  19. ᴋiɴɢ
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Just an observations, all the 8m players were priced up from 6-7m bracket (when they scored 160-200 points) so isn't the 6-7m mids bracket better than 8m mid brackets for this season, at least from a value perspective?

    Open Controls
    1. ᴋiɴɢ
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      observation*

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      There are a few assumptions going under the radar here

      Open Controls
  20. Avery
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Nunez hits the bar
    RB Salzburg terrible miss right after

    Open Controls
  21. Z
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    What do you think?

    A. Balanced team
    5m(4m)
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Tripp (Neco)
    Salah, Diaz, Rash, Neto (Andreas)
    Kane, Jesus (4.5m)

    B. 3 premiums

    Sancez, (4.5)
    TAA, Dias, Tripp (Neco, 4m)
    Salah, Neto, Martinelli, Bailey (Andreas)
    Kane, Haaland, Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Z
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Or any ajustment in these situations.....

      Open Controls
    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Accidentally my comment below explains my thoughts here.

      Open Controls
  22. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    My current thinking on 3mium - I’ve mellowed a bit but I still don’t like it really.

    If selecting for just one or two game weeks I can make the case that a threemium is best value with the likes of Neto and Bailey proving value.

    The issue is I think you are locked into the structure into a wildcard. Presumably you are picking premiums that have good enough fixtures it will take a lot to sell one of them pre wildcard.

    So your transfer options are largely limited to sideways movements between cheap players and there aren’t many options at those prices.

    So my prediction is most threemiums will end up either wildcarding or taking multiple hits by GW3 or 4 because they can’t source the budget for the transfers they want.

    The potential cost of an early wildcard or hits for me more than offset the potential for additional short term points.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      When you break it down it’s basically:

      Theeemium with Jesus
      Threemium without Jesus
      Twomium with Jesus

      Open Controls
  23. The Overthinker
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Looks like I'm all set. ( Who am I kidding ) . Still would like your views and suggestions

    Sanchez
    Robbo cancelo zinchencko Walker TAA
    Salah Son Grealish Rashford
    Jesus

    4.0 Pereira Archer Greenwood

    Open Controls
  24. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    I made so many drafts now, beginning to question by sanity. Triple Pool defence anyone?

    Alison
    TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Trippier - Gabriel
    Maddison - Martinelli - Son
    Jesus - Kane

    Fodder

    Open Controls
  25. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Nomeium. Tasty.

    Ederson 4.0
    TAA Robertson Cancelo James Perisic
    Saka Diaz Mahrez Grealish Kulusevski
    Jesus Martial Archer

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.