Crystal Palace v Arsenal team news: Jesus and Zinchenko make debuts

Arsenal visit Crystal Palace in tonight’s season opener, with all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) eyes on Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners forward is the most-owned player in FPL heading into Gameweek 1, with his ownership sitting at a whopping 77.1 per cent.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 20:00 BST.

Mikel Arteta has opted for his usual 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 formation, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba – who spent last season on loan at Marseille – featuring in defence. The latter’s inclusion means Ben White shifts over to right-back as expected.

Further forward, Jesus is joined in attack by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, both of whom are owned by over 20% of FPL managers, with captain Martin Odegaard pulling the strings in behind.

Kieran Tierney returns to the bench, which also includes another new signing Matt Turner.

Palace, meanwhile, line up in a 4-3-3, with the exciting Eberechi Eze deployed in the ‘Conor Gallagher’ role.

The most popular Eagles asset on show is Wilfried Zaha, while Cheick Doucoure makes his debut in midfield.

Fellow new boys Sam Johnstone, Chris Richards and Malcolm Ebiowei are substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Richards, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Hughes, Ebiowei, Mateta, Plange

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Cedric, Holding, Elneny, Lokonga, Nelson, Pepe, Nketiah

