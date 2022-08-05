1774
Dugout Discussion August 5

Crystal Palace v Arsenal team news: Jesus and Zinchenko make debuts

1,774 Comments
Arsenal visit Crystal Palace in tonight’s season opener, with all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) eyes on Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners forward is the most-owned player in FPL heading into Gameweek 1, with his ownership sitting at a whopping 77.1 per cent.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 20:00 BST.

Mikel Arteta has opted for his usual 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 formation, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba – who spent last season on loan at Marseille – featuring in defence. The latter’s inclusion means Ben White shifts over to right-back as expected.

Further forward, Jesus is joined in attack by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, both of whom are owned by over 20% of FPL managers, with captain Martin Odegaard pulling the strings in behind.

Kieran Tierney returns to the bench, which also includes another new signing Matt Turner.

Palace, meanwhile, line up in a 4-3-3, with the exciting Eberechi Eze deployed in the ‘Conor Gallagher’ role.

The most popular Eagles asset on show is Wilfried Zaha, while Cheick Doucoure makes his debut in midfield.

Fellow new boys Sam Johnstone, Chris Richards and Malcolm Ebiowei are substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Richards, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Hughes, Ebiowei, Mateta, Plange

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Cedric, Holding, Elneny, Lokonga, Nelson, Pepe, Nketiah

  1. sharper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Random one but just seen teams with 4 arsenal players in them!?!?!

    Check out this FF league and the 3rd place team… with 27 points.

    Weird

    
    1. SonnyPikey
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        See above

        
      • SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        can't remember the timings, but it was probably possible to have 5 of them

        
        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          51 mins ago

          Jesus signed on 4th July and the game launched on 5th July so almost

          
          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 7 Years
            48 mins ago

            ahh, booo

            
      • Differentiator
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Bought Zinchenko before he transferred to Arsenal

        
      • Bandwagondude
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        See above

        
      • Utopsis
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Bought Zinc when he was at City and had 3 Arsenal players already

        
      • zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        no way, where?

        
        1. SonnyPikey
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            See above

            
        2. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Gotta respect the lack of tinkering

          
          1. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Lol.

            
        3. Patio Kev
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          I expect you might see teams with 4 Chelsea tomorrow too if they already had a triple up + Curcurella.

          Chelsea or Arsenal - it’s a bad plan though as your next transfer will have to be to get rid of one of your 4 players

          
      • Differentiator
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Arsenal fans are very defensive 🙂

        
        1. SonnyPikey
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            They must be

            
            1. SonnyPikey
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                Palace players should learn from it

                
            2. MyNameIsRedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              I’m a Utd fan and also think you’re absolutely mental if that helps

              
              1. Differentiator
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Post would be more credible if you left off the first 4 words 😉

                
                1. MyNameIsRedRo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  I’m not sure you’re in a position to be talking about credibility after all that 😉

                  
            3. Fish up a tree
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Tool lol

              
            4. SADIO SANÉ
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              no offense, because I usually like the way you think differently, but kinda seems like you've had about 10 Jamesons and are now sat at your laptop obsessing over how sexy Saliba is

              
              1. MyNameIsRedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                Yeah, usually a decent enough poster. Not sure what’s happened tonight.

                
            5. Tabasco
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Yeah the smiley face makes you seem proper stable mate

              
          • Utopsis
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            G Nev off on one again

            
          • Mighty Quinn
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Wtf? https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/534491/event/1

            
            1. Zim0
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              What?

              
            2. thegaffer82
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Got Jesus while he was a City player. Didn’t make a transfer since

              
            3. SonnyPikey
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Lots have zinch in there before he signed. Who cares

                
              • Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Capping Jesus loool

                
              • Mighty Quinn
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Didn't know if it was legit thing that could happen. Too bad they spunk'd the cap decision.

                
            4. Zim0
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              That's it! I'm getting rid of Jesus for Solanke!

              
              1. Slouch87
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                As an attempt at humour this fails miserably

                
                1. Zim0
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Ohno I wasn't able to make slouchy happy 🙁

                  
            5. Differentiator
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Vidar Kjellsson best player in the world in FPL in my book and #1 ranked right now too.

              
              1. SonnyPikey
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  He has 450 teams in it

                  
                • Bushwhacker
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Best player = has most luck?

                  
              2. corderz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                Best Jesus replacement?

                
                1. Konstaapeli
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Jesus

                  
                2. Mighty Quinn
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Jehovah

                  
                3. lugs
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Joseph Smith

                  
              3. Casualspotted
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Even Archer is better pick than Jesus

                  
                  1. SonnyPikey
                      1 hour, 14 mins ago

                      Archer 1 point

                      
                  2. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    No1 fraud in the world

                    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/513213/standings/c

                    
                    1. Differentiator
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      6. There is no limit on the number of Registrations per household or organisation. However, only one Registration for the Game per user of the Site or App is permitted. Individuals are not permitted to register multiple accounts on the Site or App.

                      
                    2. Fish up a tree
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      Cheating bar steward!

                      
                  3. HM2
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                    How many are playing the game this year?

                    
                    1. Differentiator
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      425,695 and the other 7 million ish are Vidar Kjellsson

                      
                    2. SonnyPikey
                        1 hour, 38 mins ago

                        No1 has 6700 teams

                        
                    3. MikeS
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 5 mins ago

                      Is it worth wildcarding at this stage?

                      Really want martinelli and zinchenko and ramsdale for salah, taa and Mendy..

                      A. Wildcard
                      B. -8 PT hit tonight before price rise
                      C. Don't be so silly

                      
                      1. HM2
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 29 mins ago

                        D for Delete team

                        
                        1. MikeS
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 27 mins ago

                          Thanks maybe I wasn't built for this- it's a tough game

                          
                          1. SonnyPikey
                              1 hour, 22 mins ago

                              Try playing for 37 more gameweeks then come back to us

                              
                          2. Tabasco
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 26 mins ago

                            This

                            
                        2. lonecomander
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 29 mins ago

                          C.

                          
                        3. Sun Jihai
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 25 mins ago

                          Aaaaaaa

                          
                        4. SonnyPikey
                            1 hour, 22 mins ago

                            D. Call for help

                            
                        5. camarozz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 5 mins ago

                          Don't know how I feel having Saka over Martinelli but it ment Robbo over Diaz..

                          
                          1. MikeS
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 3 mins ago

                            I'd do -4 to correct that mistake

                            
                            1. The Knights Template
                              • 8 Years
                              2 hours ago

                              Right now.

                              
                          2. Bushwhacker
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 1 min ago

                            Perfectly fine given his flukey assist. He looked better than Martinelli to me and is more nailed.

                            
                            1. Hits from the Bong
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours ago

                              This

                              
                              1. camarozz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                That's wat I was hoping for. He did look pretty good tonight.

                                
                                1. Hits from the Bong
                                  • 3 Years
                                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                                  Wouldn't go quite that far, but he is probably on pens too

                                  
                              2. Tabasco
                                • 11 Years
                                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                                Hits from De Jong

                                
                          3. David Parkinson
                              1 hour, 58 mins ago

                              He won't have Zaha every week.

                              
                            • Mighty Quinn
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 54 mins ago

                              Saka was quiet tonight. Felt he didn't come alive until that moment. Odegaard was very poor tonight let him down I think. He will be good. Hang in there.

                              
                            • Somar
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 25 mins ago

                              Martinelli is 2 mil cheaper then Saka. I'm also asking myself why I didn't go for him instead of Saka. I feel like if you have Saka, you've got to have faith in him and not switch to Martinilli

                              
                              1. Bring back Rafa
                                • 2 Years
                                1 min ago

                                I’m not too mad about the $8m midfielders, I don’t have any.

                                All great players, but they’re priced right. I’d rather pick the players I think are underpriced, (like Martinelli) except for the premiums

                                
                          4. camarozz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            1 hour, 58 mins ago

                            Why didn't nobody tell me the shortcut to the comments lol.
                            I only asked twice

                            
                            1. MyNameIsRedRo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              1 hour, 50 mins ago

                              I’ve read this 4 times and I’m still confused

                              Open Controls
                              1. Slouch87
                                • 6 Years
                                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                                He's renowned for confusing himself tbh

                                Open Controls
                                1. MyNameIsRedRo
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                  Haha he’s dragged me into the mire!

                                  Open Controls
                                2. camarozz
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                  Am I really? Glad iv been noticed on here so...

                                  Open Controls
                              2. camarozz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                I was until 10 mins ago

                                Open Controls
                          5. Differentiator
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 57 mins ago

                            Most overlooked player for the opening gameweeks?

                            For me it is Bowen or Kulusevski

                            Open Controls
                            1. Sun Jihai
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 hour, 55 mins ago

                              Watkins

                              Open Controls
                            2. SADIO SANÉ
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 55 mins ago

                              yeah, my 0.5 ITB is sitting there looking longingly at Bowen

                              Open Controls
                            3. Deulofail
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 52 mins ago

                              Chiquinto

                              Open Controls
                            4. Bushwhacker
                              • 3 Years
                              1 hour, 52 mins ago

                              Bowen is a total wait and see for me, doubly so now that Cornet's arrived.

                              Open Controls
                            5. 3 A
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 39 mins ago

                              Rodrigo

                              Open Controls
                            6. Roten Teufel
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 29 mins ago

                              Wissa

                              Open Controls
                            7. Shark
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 9 mins ago

                              Zinchenko

                              Open Controls
                            8. jjesus
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              Bamford

                              Open Controls
                            9. tokara
                              • 7 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Bowen did nothing during preseason

                              Open Controls
                          6. Casualspotted
                              1 hour, 57 mins ago

                              Je Suis Vidar Kjellsson

                              Open Controls
                              1. Sun Jihai
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                Which one, there are 100 of them

                                Open Controls
                                1. Differentiator
                                  • 6 Years
                                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                  "Je Suis Vidar Kjellsson" is one of the variant names

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Deulofail
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                Je Suis Vidar Kjellssons*

                                Open Controls
                            • Deulofail
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 54 mins ago

                              Justice for Vidar Kjellsson! And congratulations to him for coming out on top of his fierce family rivalry!

                              Open Controls
                              1. Mighty Quinn
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                Open Controls
                              2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                                • 1 Year
                                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                But where are the little v's on his s's....he's far from perfect

                                Open Controls
                                1. Deulofail
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 6 Years
                                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                  Haha

                                  Open Controls
                              3. Stimps
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                He sounds like one who has no life at all

                                Open Controls
                            • CroatianHammer
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 54 mins ago

                              Omg, Jesus, what a fraud. Get him out. Lol

                              Other two Gooners hauled so no complaints.

                              Open Controls
                            • have you seen cyan
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 hour, 53 mins ago

                              The servers seem better this season (leagues all updated already), and those new features above team with the GW rank are better.

                              Open Controls
                            • Tabasco
                              • 11 Years
                              1 hour, 51 mins ago

                              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25140504

                              Oh dear

                              Open Controls
                              1. SADIO SANÉ
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                looks to me like he was just managing expectations, probably owns 3 Arsenal himself

                                Open Controls
                                1. Tabasco
                                  • 11 Years
                                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                  That’d be hilarious. Looks to me like he wanted to start an argument and got it completely wrong

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. SADIO SANÉ
                                    • 7 Years
                                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                    feel like he was saying 'they are long term picks, doesn't matter if they blank this week'; but I could be wrong

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Tabasco
                                      • 11 Years
                                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                      Haha I like the positivity but there was no hint of that whatsoever

                                      Open Controls
                            • ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 50 mins ago

                              Jesús to Watkins and Dalot to Zinchenko for -4?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tabasco
                                • 11 Years
                                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                Yep! Take another hit after the Liverpool game too

                                Open Controls
                              2. Bushwhacker
                                • 3 Years
                                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                Put ze candle back.

                                Open Controls
                              3. Flynny
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                                Go for it. Do it now

                                Open Controls
                              4. STEP rOVERS
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                                Yup. Do a couple more transfers for luck

                                Open Controls
                            • Alexis Nonsense
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 44 mins ago

                              Still can't believe I went for Grealish

                              3 goals and 3 assists in 2000 minutes for City, even Rondon would score more if he played for City

                              Open Controls
                              1. lugs
                                • 5 Years
                                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                you never know he might get something this week

                                Open Controls
                                1. Hits from the Bong
                                  • 3 Years
                                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                                  Splinters probably

                                  Open Controls
                              2. David Parkinson
                                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                                  He's a floater but with great assist potential.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Slouch87
                                    • 6 Years
                                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                    If you mean " floater" in its alternative context then I agree.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. David Parkinson
                                        1 min ago

                                        A clever one yeah. He'll get a few points and has upside if he can learn how to hit the target.

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. Alexis Nonsense
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                      I hope so

                                      But he scored and assisted less than 20 defenders in the league including CB's....

                                      So he's basically a 7m CB that don't get clean sheets 😛

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. David Parkinson
                                          just now

                                          Punt, it's a fair price.

                                          Open Controls
                                  2. RogDog_jimmy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                                    Hey has anyone mentioned that they didn't have Jesus yet?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Bushwhacker
                                      • 3 Years
                                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                                      I DID NOT HAVE JESUS

                                      And am fully expecting Wilson to go off with a hammy after 10 mins tomorrow.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. RogDog_jimmy
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                        I went with Mitrovic (and benched him for Bailey) so I suspect a hattrick from him.

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. camarozz
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 7 Years
                                      1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                      Jesus will score plenty.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. RogDog_jimmy
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                        i'll probably get him when he does!
                                        (definitely don't think he was a bad choice - a calculated risk to not go with could pay off this week at least)

                                        Open Controls
                                      2. Bushwhacker
                                        • 3 Years
                                        35 mins ago

                                        In like Flynn next week . . . this week was always going to be a challenge IMHO.

                                        Open Controls
                                    3. SonnyPikey
                                        1 hour, 31 mins ago

                                        I (wish I didn't) have Jesus

                                        Open Controls
                                      • No Need
                                        • 8 Years
                                        32 mins ago

                                        Its just FPL being FPL when every viable starting option for Arsenal gets a return bar the 77pc owned one

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. No Need
                                          • 8 Years
                                          just now

                                          Even Odegaard got a cs point

                                          Open Controls
                                    4. adstomko
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                                      Just realised Conor Coady dropped as Wolves now play 4 at the back.
                                      Seems like a bad idea to me, particularly as we was captain.
                                      I'd be all over Leeds attackers.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. lugs
                                        • 5 Years
                                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                        are you sure ?, thought Kilman would be dropped, with Collins & Coady as cb's

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. adstomko
                                          • 6 Years
                                          1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                          Well in pre-season, he's been sub

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. lugs
                                            • 5 Years
                                            1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                            yeah just read the team news on here, seems your're right, wasn't expecting that to happen

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. SonnyPikey
                                            1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                            Lage said collins and Kilman were his first choice but still not bad

                                            Open Controls
                                          • ToffeePot
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 1 Year
                                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                            It seems he's surplus to requirements for Lage...Everton in for him on loan apparently which I'd be pleased about. No idea what he's done to fall so low in Lage's esteem

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. SonnyPikey
                                                13 mins ago

                                                Behind the scenes maybe

                                                Open Controls
                                              • adstomko
                                                • 6 Years
                                                2 mins ago

                                                Does seem strange. Maybe Lage was worried after their poor end to last season

                                                Open Controls
                                          • Slouch87
                                            • 6 Years
                                            1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                            Are you a qualified football coach ?

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. adstomko
                                              • 6 Years
                                              1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                              Can't expect a new formation without their captain to gel quickly though

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. SonnyPikey
                                                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                                  Leeds have changed their team too

                                                  Open Controls
                                            2. MyNameIsRedRo
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                              He didn’t play tonight. Must be dropped.

                                              Open Controls
                                            3. SonnyPikey
                                                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                                I wouldn't

                                                Open Controls
                                              • RogDog_jimmy
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 1 Year
                                                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                                have heard West Ham are sniffing around too.

                                                Open Controls
                                            4. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
                                              • 5 Years
                                              1 hour, 35 mins ago

                                              Jesus blanks twice more and we might see one of the most impressive series of price drops FPL ever witnessed

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. ToffeePot
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 1 Year
                                                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                                on the third gameweek he'll rise again

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Hits from the Bong
                                                  • 3 Years
                                                  14 mins ago

                                                  Nice

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
                                                    • 5 Years
                                                    2 mins ago

                                                    How have you gotten away with this Username hahahaha legendary

                                                    Open Controls
                                            5. Ruinenlust
                                              • 4 Years
                                              1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                              Why no bonus for Martini?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. SonnyPikey
                                                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                                  Cos 3 other players got bonus instead

                                                  Open Controls
                                                • ToffeePot
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 1 Year
                                                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                                  missed a big chance, didn't create many chances

                                                  Open Controls
                                                • SADIO SANÉ
                                                  • 7 Years
                                                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                                  clean sheet

                                                  Open Controls
                                              2. Somar
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 5 Years
                                                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                                Anyone else with Salah captained Kane? Because the template is huge, the only way to make huge gains is by going against the popular captain I believe. A hattrick tomorrow would be lovely from Kane.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. MyNameIsRedRo
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                                  I went away from the template by not owning Salah. Captained Son.

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. SonnyPikey
                                                      1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                                      Nice bro

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. MyNameIsRedRo
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        1 hour, 26 mins ago

                                                        Thanks bro

                                                        Open Controls
                                                  2. Tabasco
                                                    • 11 Years
                                                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                                    Pick/captain whoever you think will score the most points

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Somar
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                                      Fair enough. I just enjoy the risk taking.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  3. Bring back Rafa
                                                    • 2 Years
                                                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                                    I have both but captained Salah (close call though). I have the Threeium with KDB so I believe I’m far away enough from the template as is…especially with captaining KDB in GW2

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  4. Chris_l25
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    42 mins ago

                                                    I have Salah and I've captained Kane. Gonna be rough if Salah bags a brace though....

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  5. Bushwhacker
                                                    • 3 Years
                                                    33 mins ago

                                                    Yup. Salah will score. Kane will score twice. Right?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                2. Bring back Rafa
                                                  • 2 Years
                                                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                                  Just woke up. How did Arsenal look? Lucky? Deserved the 3 points? Defensively?

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. MyNameIsRedRo
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                                    Consensus is Arsenal were useless and relegation fodder and Jesus is Neil Mellor in disguise

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  2. SADIO SANÉ
                                                    • 7 Years
                                                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                                                    had a bit of everything, a couple of nice chances missed by both teams

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  3. Tabasco
                                                    • 11 Years
                                                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                                    Deserved yeah, defensively decent. Not much to write home about. Zinchenko was brilliant (swapped him out of course)!

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Bring back Rafa
                                                      • 2 Years
                                                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                                      It hurts for sure. I had 3xArsenal in there (Jesus, Saka, Martinelli) but re-shuffled my team just before kick-off and ended with just Jesus, as I thought Arsenals first 2 fixtures were tricky…so target a couple of there players after that seemed logical

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  4. Bushwhacker
                                                    • 3 Years
                                                    32 mins ago

                                                    Bit lucky to win 2-0 ; could easily have been 3-0 by 20 mins, or 1-1 by the end.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                3. COLLIN QUANER
                                                  • 5 Years
                                                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                                  I'm relaxing this evening. I'm up early in the morning so just chilling out watching some youtube videos and browsing the web

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. SADIO SANÉ
                                                    • 7 Years
                                                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                                    sounds like a nice evening big Col!

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. COLLIN QUANER
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                                      No complaints Sadio. Hoping for some big returns tomorrow from my players. Enjoy your weekend!

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. SADIO SANÉ
                                                        • 7 Years
                                                        1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                                        thanks brother, you too

                                                        Open Controls
                                                  2. Tabasco
                                                    • 11 Years
                                                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                                    Nice, keep us updated

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. COLLIN QUANER
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                                                      I'm looking for a new tv series to watch. Black Bird looks good and so does Severance

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Bushwhacker
                                                        • 3 Years
                                                        31 mins ago

                                                        Severance is amazing. But The Bear is too.

                                                        Open Controls
                                                  3. MyNameIsRedRo
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                                    Sounds good, enjoy mate!

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. COLLIN QUANER
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                                      Thanks mate. Hope you are well and have a good weekend!

                                                      Open Controls
                                                4. Bring back Rafa
                                                  • 2 Years
                                                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                                  This is gonna sound very knee-jerk but I do think Arsenal players are underpriced. If you put them in with Chelsea & Tottenham as teams playing for 3rd, they are cheaper.

                                                  Spurs have 2 players over 10m, Chelsea have 1. Neither of these teams have playing defenders at $4.5m either.

                                                  To cap it off Arsenals first XI seems very settled (so limited rotation) as their have been people on here calling that exact XI from 2 weeks back

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. SADIO SANÉ
                                                    • 7 Years
                                                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                                    Martinelli is an absolutely ridiculous price tbh

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Bring back Rafa
                                                      • 2 Years
                                                      14 mins ago

                                                      Agree. I wanted him and Rashford but could only fit one in…I went with Rashford because more expensive (so easier to reverse) and better first 2 fixtures.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. SADIO SANÉ
                                                        • 7 Years
                                                        12 mins ago

                                                        ah sorry, but 8 points isn't insurmountable for sure - both could be stupid prices to be fair, priced as bench players basically

                                                        Open Controls
                                                      2. Baps hunter
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        just now

                                                        You just didn't want them both enough. I do have them. Not even difficult.

                                                        Open Controls
                                                  2. David Parkinson
                                                      55 mins ago

                                                      FPL has devalued many good player prices.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Baps hunter
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        1 min ago

                                                        Yes, I have big five at the back. Yet, I am still without Cash, Digne and Zinchenko.

                                                        Open Controls
                                                    • Bushwhacker
                                                      • 3 Years
                                                      30 mins ago

                                                      I don't think it's that settled. Tierney coming back, they didn't spend a fortune for Vieira for nothing, ESR is going to get a run out when fit, Tomi to come back in to the back four meaning someone has to miss out . . . . Jesus and Saka nailed.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Baps hunter
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        2 mins ago

                                                        Martinelli is going to be the starter over ESR. This isn't really news.

                                                        Open Controls

                                                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.