Everton v Chelsea team news: Chilwell starts, Cucurella a sub

Everton v Chelsea rounds off a busy day of Premier League football.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 17:30 BST.

Chelsea’s line-up is identical to the one that took on Udinese last Friday, with one exception: the Barcelona-bound Marcos Alonso is replaced by Ben Chilwell at left wing-back.

New signing Marc Cucurella is among the substitutes, while Raheem Sterling makes his competitive Blues bow in a front three with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Everton are also parading two summer recruits in the shape of James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil, who make Frank Lampard’s starting XI.

Dele Alli doesn’t get the nod up top despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon missing out through injury and suspension, with Anthony Gordon initially starting as the nominal spearhead.

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Mykoleko, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, McNeil, Gray.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling.

