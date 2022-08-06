682
Dugout Discussion August 6

Everton v Chelsea team news: Chilwell starts, Cucurella a sub

Everton v Chelsea rounds off a busy day of Premier League football.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 17:30 BST.

Chelsea’s line-up is identical to the one that took on Udinese last Friday, with one exception: the Barcelona-bound Marcos Alonso is replaced by Ben Chilwell at left wing-back.

New signing Marc Cucurella is among the substitutes, while Raheem Sterling makes his competitive Blues bow in a front three with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Everton are also parading two summer recruits in the shape of James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil, who make Frank Lampard’s starting XI.

Dele Alli doesn’t get the nod up top despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon missing out through injury and suspension, with Anthony Gordon initially starting as the nominal spearhead.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Mykoleko, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, McNeil, Gray.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling.

GAMEWEEK 1: SCORES AND STATS SO FAR

Tottenham Hotspur4 – 1Southampton
Newcastle United2 – 0Nottingham Forest
Leeds United2 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth2 – 0Aston Villa
Fulham2 – 2Liverpool
Crystal Palace0 – 2Arsenal

  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    33 points, all out.
    Might take up gardening this year instead.

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Captain Pain I am guessing.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        The 11.5m CDM himself 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Mud reference in there somewhere...

      Go again next weekend!

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Show off

      Open Controls
    4. Londongeezaa
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Hosepipe ban incoming.

      Chin up lad, you’ll get through this.

      Open Controls
    5. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Titchy Tich Tich Tichmarshoo

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Perisic to James or hold since I've decided to go with him anyway?

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Too much uncertainty. Think perisic will rotate with sessegnon esp. Once cl kicks off

        Open Controls
      • maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Hold and reassess in a week or so I feel.

        Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      If it wasn’t Everton chelsea would concede at east 3. Poor defence. Vulnerable at counter.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Spurs to smash them?

        Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      So Kulu the standout 8m mid?

      Open Controls
      1. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Next week it would be another

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
      2. Differentiator
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        need larger sample size

        Diaz looked pretty good for points too

        Open Controls
      3. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Foden next week then Saka or Kulu

        Open Controls
      4. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Foden next week IMO

        Open Controls
      5. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        GW1 yes. Thats why I brought him in. Thinking Foden GW2, thats probably my move.

        Open Controls
      6. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Mahrez will crash the party

        Open Controls
    4. dshv
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      I know it’s just one gw but come on that Mound did nothing ….

      Open Controls
      1. SpeedyPro
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Chelsea were dreadful

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Still got a clean sheet & if James hadn’t got the YC he would’ve got 3 bonus

          Open Controls
      2. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Lucky owners. Almost subbed before 60min.

        Open Controls
    5. jacob1989
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Only got ward and bowen tmrw. Benching walker for Johnny perhaps wasn't a good move. 55 after bps around average i guess?

        Open Controls
        1. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Higher than average surely.

          Open Controls
      • Bounce
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Why isn't Mark in the #Elite64 league this season?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Because he is no longer elite?

          Open Controls
        2. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Kicked out after finishing in the relegation spots last season I think

          Open Controls
          1. Bounce
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Thanks. How do you get promoted into it?

            Open Controls
            1. All de Gea no iDier
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 19 mins ago

              Send me £1,000 by paypal friends and family

              Open Controls
            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 19 mins ago

              Need to be half elite to be in the promotion league.

              Open Controls
            3. Pumpkinhead -
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 2 mins ago

              You either need to be part of their big circle jerk or have a YouTube channel and be good at Video editing like Andy Spudgun . You don't need to be good at FPL to be labbeled elite these days. Do you tick any boxes? If so then get applying if not then just.. bounce ..

              Open Controls
        3. All de Gea no iDier
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Have you seen his team for this gw? Differential to a different level. Shame he focused on Kane and Son though.

          Open Controls
        4. Pumpkinhead -
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Washed up has beens need not apply

          Open Controls
      • FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        My Mount and Sterling double up LOL

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Hahahaha

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Got the idea dreaming World Cup coming home? 😛

          Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Early thoughts lads? Save FT?

        Sanchez
        Trent | Cancelo | James
        Salah | Kulusevski | Martinelli | Aaronson
        Kane | Jesus | Mitrovic

        Ward | Neco | Andreas | Patterson

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Neco 3rd sub

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Yeah probably wise!

            Open Controls
        2. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Im thinking Kulusevski to Foden.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Will see how they look tomorrow

            Open Controls
        3. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Save

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        4. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Kane to Haaland

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Hmm

            Open Controls
        5. F4L
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Mitro!

          Yeah save

          Open Controls
        6. Khark
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Salah - KDB

          week after ...

          Jesus - Darwin

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Who you got tomorrow?

        Walker, Hahaland & Ward

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Haaland, Foden, Cancelo, Ward

          Open Controls
        2. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          I've a sen or ward

          And a hahaland

          Open Controls
        3. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Walker and the magnificent MBEUMO.

          Open Controls
        4. beric
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Ward, walker, dalot, KDB

          Open Controls
        5. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Vardy, Toney, KDB

          Open Controls
        6. Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Cancelo Walker Haaland

          Open Controls
        7. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Haaland Cancelo Ward

          Open Controls
        8. yakirh
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Ward, Cancelo, Halaand, Rashford

          Open Controls
      • dshv
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        If Foden do something good tomorrow I will go for him instead of Mount???

        Open Controls
      • Steerpike
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        My worst picks were Perisic and Mount, and there were warnings so it is my own fault.

        Open Controls
        1. DeathoftheParty
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Feelin the Perisic one... Kept half a mil and subbed out Chilwell...

          Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        James is going to end up playing RCB a lot this season isn't he, Koulibaly/Azpi/Silva are hardly spring chickens

        really need Chelsea to sign another CB

        Open Controls
        1. DeathoftheParty
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Sarr and Chabloah can both play there... I wouldn't be worried

          Open Controls
        2. Deanamo Jammy
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Isn't CooCooRella supposed to play the left side in a back three, with Koulibaly going to the right (Thiago in the center)?

          Open Controls
      • jonny77
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        59 post BPS with Haaland, Cancelo and Ward to play, probably relatively good in the grand scheme of things, but a lot of pics still didn't perform (Trent, Diaz, Mount, Jesus etc.)

        Open Controls
        1. Khark
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Bit harsh on Diaz and Jesus, still cant believe they blanked

          Open Controls
      • DeathoftheParty
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        It's a bad week when you're buzzin off two James baps and replying on a Marcus Rashford haul...

        Open Controls
      • Brakos2k
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Kulu dilemma now as was all set to move to Foden...

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          See how little Phil gets on tomorrow

          Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Season keeper

          Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Keep in form player is the name of the game

          Open Controls
      • All de Gea no iDier
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Kulu v Chelsea away or Foden v Bournemouth at home. Call that a dilemma?

        Open Controls
        1. dshv
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Maybe I will go for Foden if he is good tomorrow.. i really like Foden

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          If you’ve got Kulu then keep, to transfer in perhaps Fidel after watching City tomorrow

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            *Foden

            Open Controls
      • Pedram
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        53 with Rashford and Cancelo to play, it could've been worse

        Open Controls
      • Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        46 with 2 to play. At least I'm not 5-6m OR as usual after GW1

        Open Controls
      • Salarrivederci
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        50 with Iversen/Ward, Cancelo and Haaland to go. Pretty happy with that start!

        Team looks good to save the FT for next GW right?

        Ward
        TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - James
        Salah - Saka - Martinelli - Bailey
        Haaland (C) - Jese

        (Iversen, Andreas, Neco, Archer)

        Open Controls
        1. Salarrivederci
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Jese = Jesus

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Bus team for next week,

        Ward,
        James, Tripps, Walker, Trent,
        Martineli, Bailey, Son, Salah,
        Jesus, (C) Hahaland

        Iversen, Andreas, Neco, Taylor

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Nice, similar to mine but Robbo Kulu Cancelo for your Walker Trippier Son

          Open Controls
      • Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        What to do with Kane?

        A. Roll FT to see if he shows any signs of improvement against Chelsea

        B FT to Darwin

        C. FT to Mitrovic in prep for upgrading elsewhere

        Already have Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Hold early days

          Open Controls
      • Zalk
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        55 with Dias, Walker left.
        A nervous 17 pointer from that Chelsea game saved me.

        Open Controls
      • Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Anyone thinking about GW2 transfers yet and if so who?

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Done.
          Watkins > Mitrovic.

          Open Controls
        2. Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Nahh save

          Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Save 100% unless injury

          Open Controls
      • SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        that Havertz-Sterling-Mount frontline was absolutely horrendous tonight - can't believe I thought they were gonna score 3 or 4 today, what a moron I am 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Deanamo Jammy
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Great parts, but they don't add up to anything - zero interplay, the polar opposite of Arsenal (to pick an example).

          Also - why play 3-4-3 with wingbacks if the wingbacks never get forward? I have James and he rarely crossed and rarely overlapped - a total non-factor in attack. Speaking of Arsenal, this was the crap Chelsea team from the 1st half of that friendly.

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Bus team for next week, gtg?

        Ward,
        James, Tripps, Walker, Trent,
        Martineli, Bailey, Son, Salah,
        Jesus, (C)Hahaland

        Iversen, Andreas, Neco, Taylor

        Open Controls
      • FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        The fact that the likes of Son only managed 2 more points than Raheem suggests I should breathe and let nature take it's course. Mount major pain, perhaps I could send him on his way but lets see.

        52 points with Raya and Justin to go. Praying for a 0-0 tomorrow.

        Open Controls
      • Lloyds of London
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        When is the first point increase? Monday night?

        Open Controls
      • PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Surprised Villa lost to Bournemouth. How did Bailey perform??! Anyone who watched the game here. Thanks

        Open Controls

