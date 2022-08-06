Saturday team news: Perisic and Doherty benched, Bailey starts

After an entertaining and surprisingly evenly matched contest at Craven Cottage, four more Gameweek 1 matches take place at the traditional kick-off time:
|Tottenham Hotspur
|v
|Southampton
|Newcastle United
|v
|Nottingham Forest
|Leeds United
|v
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Bournemouth
|v
|Aston Villa
The news isn’t good for owners of Ivan Perisic and/or Matt Doherty, both of whom are benched this afternoon after cautionary words from Antonio Conte about the pair’s fitness.
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are joined by Dejan Kulusevski in the Spurs front three, with Richarlison suspended.
New signings Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia and Joe Aribo are handed competitive debuts by Ralph Hasenhuttl, who also opts for Adam Armstrong up top.
Leon Bailey is part of Aston Villa’s starting XI but Ollie Watkins is not; the latter has to take his place among the substitutes as Danny Ings leads the line.
Marcus Tavernier makes his Bournemouth debut after arriving from Middlesbrough, with Kieffer Moore supporting Dominic Solanke in attack.
Pedro Neto is part of a Wolves side who are not only without Raul Jimenez but also Joao Moutinho, who has reportedly picked up a problem in training. Morgan Gibbs-White drops back into midfield as a result, with Hwang Hee-Chan joining Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence in attack.
Four of Leeds’ summer signings are include in Jesse Marsch’s starting XI: Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Brendan Aaronson.
Patrick Bamford starts in attack, having missed much of last season through injury.
In the final match at St James’ Park, Sven Botman has to make do with a place on the bench as Eddie Howe sticks with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn at centre-half.
Nick Pope is between the posts.
Steve Cooper names six of Nottingham Forest’s summer signings in his line-up, including Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and budget FPL defender Neco Williams.
GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS
Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kelly, Mepham, Lerma, Solanke, Smith, Tavernier, Moore, Pearson, Billing, Zemura
Subs: Dennis, Cook, Christie, Marconde, Stacey, Stanislas, Dembele, Hill, Anthony
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Carlos, Konsa, McGinn, Ings, Coutinho, Digne, Bailey, Ramsey, Kamara
Subs: Olsen, Mings, Luiz, Buendia, Watkins, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Archer
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford
Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Gray, Gyabi, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Podence, Neto, Hwang
Subs: Sarkic, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Ronan, Cundle, Hodge, Bueno, Campbell
Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Almiron, Willock, Burn, Guimaraes
Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff
Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, Colback, Lingard, O’Brien, Toffolo, Surridge, Niakhate, Johnson, McKenna
Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Mangala, Soh, Awoniyi, Mighten, Cafu, Taylor, Hammond
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane
Subs: Forster, Doherty, Spence, Lenglet, Sanchez, Perisic, Bissouma, Bryan, Lucas
Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo, Djenepo, Armstrong
Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Adams, Redmond, Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Kotchap
Am i crazy to use the wildcard so early?
Ederson
TAA Cancelo James Saliba
Salah Saka Martinelli Bailey
Haaland Darwin
Current team
Ramsdale
TAA Robbo Cancelo Walker Tripper
Salah Saka Bailey
Kane Jesus
Don't want to miss the gold value players, Saliba & Martinelli
Ramsdale Robbo Walker Tripper Kane Jesus
To
Ederson James Saliba Martinelli Haaland Darwin