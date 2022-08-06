1309
Dugout Discussion August 6

Saturday team news: Perisic and Doherty benched, Bailey starts

After an entertaining and surprisingly evenly matched contest at Craven Cottage, four more Gameweek 1 matches take place at the traditional kick-off time:

Tottenham HotspurvSouthampton
Newcastle UnitedvNottingham Forest
Leeds UnitedvWolverhampton Wanderers
BournemouthvAston Villa

The news isn’t good for owners of Ivan Perisic and/or Matt Doherty, both of whom are benched this afternoon after cautionary words from Antonio Conte about the pair’s fitness.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are joined by Dejan Kulusevski in the Spurs front three, with Richarlison suspended.

New signings Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia and Joe Aribo are handed competitive debuts by Ralph Hasenhuttl, who also opts for Adam Armstrong up top.

Leon Bailey is part of Aston Villa’s starting XI but Ollie Watkins is not; the latter has to take his place among the substitutes as Danny Ings leads the line.

Marcus Tavernier makes his Bournemouth debut after arriving from Middlesbrough, with Kieffer Moore supporting Dominic Solanke in attack.

Pedro Neto is part of a Wolves side who are not only without Raul Jimenez but also Joao Moutinho, who has reportedly picked up a problem in training. Morgan Gibbs-White drops back into midfield as a result, with Hwang Hee-Chan joining Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence in attack.

Four of Leeds’ summer signings are include in Jesse Marsch’s starting XI: Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Brendan Aaronson.

Patrick Bamford starts in attack, having missed much of last season through injury.

In the final match at St James’ Park, Sven Botman has to make do with a place on the bench as Eddie Howe sticks with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn at centre-half.

Nick Pope is between the posts.

Steve Cooper names six of Nottingham Forest’s summer signings in his line-up, including Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and budget FPL defender Neco Williams.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kelly, Mepham, Lerma, Solanke, Smith, Tavernier, Moore, Pearson, Billing, Zemura

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Christie, Marconde, Stacey, Stanislas, Dembele, Hill, Anthony

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Carlos, Konsa, McGinn, Ings, Coutinho, Digne, Bailey, Ramsey, Kamara

Subs: Olsen, Mings, Luiz, Buendia, Watkins, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Archer

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford

Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Gray, Gyabi, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Podence, Neto, Hwang

Subs: Sarkic, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Ronan, Cundle, Hodge, Bueno, Campbell

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Almiron, Willock, Burn, Guimaraes

Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, Colback, Lingard, O’Brien, Toffolo, Surridge, Niakhate, Johnson, McKenna

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Mangala, Soh, Awoniyi, Mighten, Cafu, Taylor, Hammond

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Spence, Lenglet, Sanchez, Perisic, Bissouma, Bryan, Lucas

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo, Djenepo, Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Adams, Redmond, Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Kotchap

  1. germanyozil10
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Am i crazy to use the wildcard so early?

    Ederson
    TAA Cancelo James Saliba
    Salah Saka Martinelli Bailey
    Haaland Darwin

    Current team
    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Walker Tripper
    Salah Saka Bailey
    Kane Jesus

    Don't want to miss the gold value players, Saliba & Martinelli

    Ramsdale Robbo Walker Tripper Kane Jesus

    To

    Ederson James Saliba Martinelli Haaland Darwin

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      I don't think you should do it.

      At least wait for tomorrow's games.

      A wildcard retaining 9 players is a bit knee jerky to say the least!

    2. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Kane to Haaland. No need to knee jerk yet.

