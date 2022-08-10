Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 1

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after the first Gameweek of the 2022/23 season.

See this article for details of last season’s winners.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Alex Guttridge is the early leader in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7). He scored 107 without playing a chip and is 142nd overall, only 12 points behind world number one Andrew Rogers (who triple captained Haaland), despite leaving Mitrovic’s 13 points on the bench!

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Alex also leads our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, which is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (league code 88xxin). New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores (see LMS Update).

The safety score for Gameweek 1 was 44, with 137 teams eliminated and 2,201 surviving.

The top scorer was Jonathan Muyimba, who played his Bench Boost for 102 points.

It reopened at 3am on Wednesday morning for 50 odd new entries and will open again at 9pm on Thursday evening for another 50.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Entries for MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues have now closed.

9,483 teams entered before the deadline (1,100 more than last season) and it is hoped that these will be allocated to Divisions in the 9 League pyramid before Gameweek 2.

All teams will have had a fixture in Gameweek 1 – they just won’t know who they’ve played till later!

MODS & CONS

Lee Cowen (Granville) is the early leader in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league. He has had three previous top 10k finishes.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Adam Moustafa is the early leader in the FFS Family mini-league. His best previous finish was 3,034th in 2016/17.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Bobby Styles is the early leader in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (new league code 3xe1sx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once. His best previous finish was 3,170th in 2011/12.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

William Morgan is the early leader in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code zqllwg) after playing his Bench Boost for 93 points. He came 334th in 2013/14 and 983rd in 2014/15.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Anssi Valkama and Chris Atkinson (RMT’s Professor) are the early joint leaders in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b). Anssi came 78th in 2006/07 and has had three more top 10k finishes, while Chris came 61st in 2010/11 and has also had three more top 10k finishes.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2017/18 FPL champion Yusuf Sheikh is the early leader in Simon March’s FPL Champions League after playing his Bench Boost for 81 points.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Moshe Davidovich and Ignazio La Rosa are the early joint leaders in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7). Moshe has had six successive top 20k finishes, two of them in the top 4k, and is 191st in our FFS Career Hall of Fame, while Ignazio has never finished outside the top 30k in his ten seasons, with four top 10k finishes including two in the top thousand, and is 66th in our FFS Career Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Rados Stramput is the early leader in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (new league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, after playing his Bench Boost for 89 points. He had three successive top 10k finishes from 2014/15 to 2016/17.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Ignazio La Rosa also leads Chaballer’s new Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

FPL VETS

Eddy Blatt is the early leader in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. His best previous finish was 3,560th in 2013/14.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.