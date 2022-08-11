FPL team reveal: What I’m doing with Perisic in Gameweek 2

Gianni Buttice is back for his weekly team reveal, hosted by Az over on our YouTube channel.

Here, his refusal to check his early rankings is quickly undone by the on-screen number!

Gianni missed out on the clean sheets of Chelsea and Arsenal in order to go ‘threemium’ with both Erling Haaland (£11.6m) and Harry Kane (£11.4m).

Furthermore, he has no regrets over starting with Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) and selected him with long-term ambitions in mind.

In the second half of the video, Gianni discusses his formation, starting XI and transfer plan for the upcoming weekend.