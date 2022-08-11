501
Scout Squad August 11

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 2

In our weekly series, Fantasy Football Scout contributors Sam, Neale, Tom and Az debate the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for the upcoming Gameweek.

Six FPL players have been given full backing by all four of our panel, with Erling Haaland (£11.6m) unsurprisingly among the consensus selections.

There’s no Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea representation at all, however, with those two clubs meeting in a tough-to-call clash at Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

In this series, our four resident Fantasy Football Scout contributors each propose an 18-man squad of Fantasy players with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek.

Their selections serve as a long list for the Scout Picks, as the players nominated will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.0m) for our final weekly selection ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 2

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access

  1. Steirish
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Ward
    Robertson Cancelo Saliba
    Aaronson Salah Kulu Martineli
    Darwin Haaland Jesus

    Iverson / Andreas / Williams/ Patterson

    Tempted to go with this but it's probably not sensible

    Open Controls
    1. Man Chest Hair United
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Looks very good

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Keeper concern & cover in Defence

        Open Controls
    3. Joyce1998
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Hows this looking?
      easy switch to Son from KDB if he starts going nuts

      Sanchez
      Taa, Cancelo, Tripp, Saliba
      Martinelli, Saka, Diaz, KDB
      Nunez, Haaland

      Ward, Neco, Andreas, Plange

      Open Controls
      1. Man Chest Hair United
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Salah less is asking for trouble

        Open Controls
      2. Bluetiger1
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          NO Salah - a gamble

          Open Controls
        • THE SHEEP HUNTERS
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          It's OK, those guys haven't seen the new dawn arising.
          Love it.

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Red Dawn>New Dawn Arising*

              WOLVERINES!!!!!!!!!!!!

              *Husker Du’s New Day Rising is a completely different conversation

              Open Controls
              1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Exactly.

                Open Controls
        • Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Perisic plummeting, will be an absolute bargain at 5 mill…

          Open Controls
          1. ᴋiɴɢ
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Don't think he starts v Chelsea. His price could drop to 5.2 or 5.3

            Open Controls
            1. Khark
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              He's straight in my basket at 5.3 or 5.2

              Open Controls
        • ᴋiɴɢ
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          If United lose v Brentford, there will be protests v Liverpool at OT.

          Repeat of last year's postponement?

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Protest is already planned for the Liverpool game regardless of Brentford result

            Open Controls
          2. lugs
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            like spoiled brats, we used to call that taking your ball and going home, i hope they get a massive points deduction if it happens

            Open Controls
          3. DavidBW
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Liverpool might do them 5-0 again.

            United have actually got worse

            Open Controls
          4. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            If that is the case let’s hope game doesn’t get postponed

            Open Controls
        • Daddy
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          G2G?

          Sanchez
          TAA Saliba Cancelo
          Martinelli KDB Bailey Diaz
          Jesus Haaland Darwin

          Ward Andreas Neco Patterson

          Open Controls
          1. La Familia
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              G2G Daddy

              Open Controls
          2. Shoplifters United
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            In a 4-3-3, where Haaland and Nunez are my other forwards:

            A: Jesus, James
            B: Mitrovic, Cancelo

            I have Arsenal coverage (Saliba and Martinelli), and Chelsea defense (Mendy). For City, I have KDB and Haaland.

            tia

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              I like B and have them as well.

              Mitrovic an easy downgrade to 4.5 and cash to upgrade another position when he starts blanking lol

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Saying that, he looked really good vs LFC and playing under a better manager

                Open Controls
                1. Shoplifters United
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 21 mins ago

                  Thanks. Mitrovic did look good in GW1. I think he *could* score as many goals as Jesus, or at least close to that number. Jesus could grab some assists, though, playing with the likes of Saka, Martinelli, and others. Mitrovic doesn't have those options. Still, they're close, I think.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Mitrovic will be creating his own chances. He is actually a very capable striker. Let's see how things unfold.

                    Open Controls
            2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              I think Jesus will outscore Mitro and I think James and Cancelo coult be close.
              A

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Long season ahead. There will be many twists and turn as usual.

                I personally would rather have Saka at 8m but Martinelli at 6m made me go two Arsenal defenders at only 9.6m

                Open Controls
              2. Shoplifters United
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Thanks. That's my argument for A as well.

                Open Controls
            3. Zimo
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Probably A but could be close if Mitrovic exceeds expectations.

              Open Controls
            4. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              You not got Salah then?

              Open Controls
              1. Shoplifters United
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Correct (and yes, I'm aware of the consequences).

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Wasn't judging. Just something I was also considering.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Shoplifters United
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    No worries. I have KDB for GW2 specifically and like the option of moving from him to Son and back again based on form and fixtures (or Son/KDB+ to Salah). At the moment, I have TAA and Nunez for Liverpool coverage.

                    Open Controls
          3. Goodfeathers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Really like the look of Damsgaard at 5.5. Will surely become a regular at Brentford once he settles right? They have some tasty fixtures on the horizon so could offer an escape plan for Bailey if Villa continue to look as poor as they did on the opening day.

            Open Controls
            1. lugs
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              he's only 5.5 ? nice

              Open Controls
            2. Milkman Bruno
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Yeah, let’s see how he settles. Done well for me in the euro fantasy!

              Open Controls
            3. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Still young and raw. Not sure he will hit the ground running immediately.

              Open Controls
            4. Khark
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              I was expecting him at 6m. Wow, i know where Rashford is heading now if he doesnt start performing

              Open Controls
            5. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              A big talent but give him time, had very little match time last season and had issues with arthritis, looks like they have a hold on it but have to wait and see I think

              Open Controls
            6. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Hes competition for who? Dasilva?

              Open Controls
              1. Goodfeathers
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Yeah that’s impression I’ve been given

                Open Controls
              2. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                From what I've read, it sounds like Norgaard will hold his place in the midfield 3 so Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen and Dasilva will be battling for the other 2 spots (possibly Baptiste too). Unless Frank wants to play him at LW which is where he's played the most, but he already has Wissa and KLP that want to play there

                Open Controls
                1. Goodfeathers
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Yeah I’d be surprised if he put him LW, like you say. Really excited by KLP too. Think he’s definitely another one to watch if he can get the edge over Wissa.

                  Open Controls
          4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            I'm about to pull the WC button.
            Open to suggestions on this lot.
            Want to keep the Leicester 8.0 combo keepers & I'm okay to go without Salah.

            Ward
            TAA Cancelo Zinc Trippier
            KDB Diaz Martinelli
            Haaland Darwin Jesus

            (Iversen Andreas Dasilva Neco)

            Not sure on KDB or Son. Prefer KDB this GW but I'd want Son for GW3.

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              It’s nice. No Salah is too risky for me for now. I think Dias is probably 4th or 5th best 8m mid and reckon you are only choosing him because you want 3 Liverpool. Get Kulusevski and keep Kdb maybe? I want Son soon also

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                No Salah is always risky but I think Darwin will score equal to him for less money.
                Diaz is there because I really can't decide who is the better option than him at the moment.
                I'd probabl go for Kulusevski if he didnt rise in price.. would have to drop someone to 0.5m less.. 0.0in the bank.

                Open Controls
                1. Milkman Bruno
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Apologies, I forgot he rose .1

                  You could just do the Kdb to Son move Diaz to Mahrez/Foden from city but again big risks there too

                  Open Controls
                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Cheers mate.

                    Open Controls
            2. Tcheco
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Saliba & Sanchez over Zinchenko & Iversen imo

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Disagree, but thanks!

                Open Controls
              2. Tcheco
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Zinch maybe a rotation risk when Tierney returns & Sanchez miles better as an option than Ward

                Open Controls
                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Zinch can step into midfield!
                  Sancez miles better? I'm guessing he gets max 20 more points over the season.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tcheco
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Never mind over the season, Sanchez out scores ward by 20 in the next stretch of games lol

                    Open Controls
                    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 1 min ago

                      I'm not convinced by that. We'll see! Bookmarking this (;

                      Open Controls
          5. Joyce1998
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Right I think its between these two teams
            which one do you think is strongest? Thx

            A- Mendy
            Taa, Walker, Tripp, Saliba
            Salah, Martinelli, Kulu
            Haaland, Jesus, Darwin

            Ward, Dasilva, ANdreas, Neco
            0.4 itb

            Or

            B- Sanchez
            Taa, Cancelo, Tripp, Saliba
            Salah, Martinelli, Saka, Cout
            Darwin, Haaland

            Ward, Andreas, Neco, Plange

            Open Controls
            1. Khark
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              A just because B has Coutinho and i despire Villa atm

              Open Controls
            2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            3. Mancini
              • 1 Year
              32 mins ago

              Aaronson for plange and a better 5 mill def like cucurella or digne or cresswell

              Open Controls
          6. Gideons Rolling Another One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Thoughts on Son to KDB this GW?

            Open Controls
            1. Moneymar
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                If you have Haaland, then no. You’d want Son in gw3

                Open Controls
              • Goodfeathers
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                If it’s for free then I like it. KDB could be an explosive differential

                Open Controls
              • FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Very sideways.

                Have a look how things go with KDB and Haaland who perhaps will steal he show again vs BOU.

                I am more interested in seeing how Cancelo is deployed.

                Open Controls
                1. Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  My own personal preference is to avoid using sideways when used to explain big hitter transfers.

                  Son > KdB is a mild risk, in my opinion. Apart from GW3, KdB has the better fixtures with a switch back in GW6 likely.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Athletic Nasherbo
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    It’s upside chasing which comes with big reward and big downside. I think the logic is there. Especially when Salah and Jesus have good GW3 fixtures.

                    I also don’t like Son with Perisic which seems likely come GW3.

                    Open Controls
            2. Eleven Hag
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Start Andres over Bailey?

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Bailey, but not by much

                Open Controls
              2. Moneymar
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
                • DavidBW
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  No

                  Open Controls
                • Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 3 mins ago

                  B but risk if benching

                  Open Controls
                • Goodfeathers
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 3 mins ago

                  I’m in 2 minds about this one too. Andreas did look good but think I’m leaning towards Bailey due to the fixture. Surely there’s got to be a reaction from Villa after gw1..

                  Open Controls
              3. Aaa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                GTG? 0ft 0.5itb

                Sanchez
                TAA/Robbo/Cancelo
                Salah/Saka/Neto/Bailey/Andreas
                Haaland/Jesus
                (Ward/Perisic/N.Williams/Taylor)

                Open Controls
                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Think I'd start Perisic (even if it's not likely that he starts) over Andreas/Bailey

                  Open Controls
                2. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Could I make a suggestion?

                  Downgrade Bailey and Neto both to 4.5 midfielders and maximise value on your 3rd mid. Change Perisic who is wasted on your bench to another 5 or 5.5 then you will not have a benching headache and Neto + Bailey 2 to 3 pointers.

                  You could do Perisic to a 5.0 and have another 0.5 for your 3rd.

                  Downgrade Robbo to afford a 4 defender and upgrade Jesus to Darwin.

                  Just a suggestion and hope I got the upgrades and downgrades on positions correct.

                  Don't waste money sitting on your bench and avoid traps such as Bailey.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Don't get Darwin if you are happy with Jesus. That means you can still have Robbo and Trent

                    Open Controls
              4. pundit of punts
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                On WC. For the next 5.

                A. Foden (BOU, new, CRY, NFO, avl)

                OR

                B. Kulusevski (che, WOL, nfo, whm, FUL)

                Open Controls
                1. ᴋiɴɢ
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                3. La Familia
                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                    B is worth a punt.

                    Open Controls
                  • Goodfeathers
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                4. basilfawlty
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  Who to bench

                  A. Bailey
                  B. Neto
                  C. James

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eleven Hag
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 54 mins ago

                    C

                    Open Controls
                    1. Victor I Need Ya Bae
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 40 mins ago

                      Really?

                      Open Controls
                  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                5. Eleven Hag
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  Rodrigo or Aronson ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. La Familia
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      Aaronson, don’t know much about Rodrigo tbh.

                      Open Controls
                  2. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    LMS entry open until midnight tonight.

                    88xxin

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/02/how-to-enter-and-play-the-last-man-standing-competition-2022-23/

                    Open Controls
                    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 49 mins ago

                      I'm in! Cheers.

                      Open Controls
                    2. P-P-A-P
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 48 mins ago

                      Just joined.
                      Cheers.

                      Open Controls
                    3. SmallManFirminoooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 3 mins ago

                      Yes. Made it. Thanks Torres.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Bojangles
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 50 mins ago

                    I have Kane and Haaland is it worth swapping Kane for Darwin ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 49 mins ago

                      Could backfire ofc but I would do it.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bojangles
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 45 mins ago

                        I thought Kane was playing so deep he should of got 4 pts for the clean sheet , but hes Mr consistent he will find a way to get 20 goals , and has a good run of fixtures . I do though like the look of Darwin looks like a proper striker

                        Open Controls
                        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 37 mins ago

                          Yeah, it's frustrating to watch Kane play CDM when you have him in your team.
                          And it's even more frustrating to not have Darwin. He looks like the real deal.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Bojangles
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 22 mins ago

                            Yeah he does look the real deal , like an Andy Carrol who can finish ! but i've been playing this game long enough to know that if i bring Darwin in he'll blank and if i stay with Kane, Darwin will hit a hat -trick !!

                            Open Controls
                    2. Goodfeathers
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 45 mins ago

                      I think I would. Darwin’s underlying numbers are ridiculous (albeit from a very small sample size).

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bojangles
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 40 mins ago

                        Firstly is he nailed to start against Palace ? Also it frees me up some cash but i have this nagging feeling Kane will come good . Is he playing too deep though . Its a tricky one .

                        Open Controls
                        1. Goodfeathers
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 37 mins ago

                          Yeah tough to say for sure. I don't think you say can say he’s nailed at this point, but given his impact in the last few games I’d personally be very surprised if Klopp didn’t hand him a start this weekend.

                          Open Controls
                          1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 33 mins ago

                            Most of the Kopp would be extremely surprised too.

                            Open Controls
                    3. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      Kane and Haaland could be like a differential combo. Not many will own both of them.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bojangles
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 21 mins ago

                        True . I have Jesus as well , maybe Jesus to Darwin and TAA to VVD to get the extra 1 million ?I guess we dont have a crystal ball and we cant have them all !

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bojangles
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          Any thoughts on my squad please

                          Ederson , Ortega
                          TAA, James , White , Dalot, Williams
                          Salah , Martinelli, Bailey,Collback, Pereria
                          Haaland , Kane ,Jesus

                          Open Controls
                  4. Victor I Need Ya Bae
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    start 2 - Reece James or Trippier... and Saint-Maximin and/or Andreas

                    Ederson
                    TAA James Cancelo Tripper
                    Salah Saka Bailey Saint-Maximin
                    Haaland Jesus

                    Ward Patterson Andreas Archer

                    Open Controls
                    1. La Familia
                        1 hour, 29 mins ago

                        James and Andreas

                        Open Controls
                        1. Victor I Need Ya Bae
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 27 mins ago

                          thanks mate

                          even with Trippier on corners and free kicks? his involvement looks too good to bench.. decisions decisions

                          Open Controls
                          1. La Familia
                              1 hour, 12 mins ago

                              Not sure now lol

                              In Sane talks more sense than me.

                              Open Controls
                        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 23 mins ago

                          Start James and Trippier over Bailey and ASM

                          Open Controls
                          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 23 mins ago

                            *over Bailey and ASM and Andreas

                            Open Controls
                      • Eleven Hag
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 33 mins ago

                        Any consensus on how westham are going to use Scamacca ? Is there a case for him to start soon?

                        Open Controls
                        1. TorresMagic™
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 13 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Think he will be starting ahead of Antonio in the near future. Antonio looks like an injury waiting to happen.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Eleven Hag
                            • 4 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Thanks mate

                            Open Controls
                      • jones711
                        • 1 Year
                        32 mins ago

                        What's with the never ending love for Digne ? He's without question the most overrated dud FPL defender in the game !!

                        Open Controls

