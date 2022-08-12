95
Scout Picks August 12

FPL Gameweek 2 Scout Picks: Haaland and Darwin selected up top

95 Comments
Share

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 2 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

The final selection is partly based on the Scout Squad consensus picks but budgetary constraints and injury updates from the pre-match press conferences are all factored in, too.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

At the same time as our Scout Picks are going live, we’ve also got a special Members-only video with Mark Sutherns and Andy North airing over on our YouTube channel.

Subscribers can view that in the embedded video below.

SCOUT PICKS CHANGES FOR 2022/23

While the maximum starting XI budget remains the same, there has been a slight change to how we nominate substitutes following our on-site poll.

FPL Gameweek 1 Scout Picks:

As a result, given that our starting XI costs £82.8m, we have £17.2m to spend on the four substitutes you see on our Scout Picks graphic.

However, in an attempt to please both crowds (the poll was extremely tight after all), we’ll be giving some slightly more expensive alternative, viable budget options below, who in most cases, carry a bit more potential in the upcoming round.

GOALKEEPER

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 37 Free Hit 4

Despite underwhelming last time out, Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) was selected by all four of our Scout Squad panel ahead of his home meeting with Everton. Aston Villa conceded two goals from set-plays at Bournemouth in Gameweek 1, but under Steven Gerrard, have largely been a decent defensive unit. Indeed, they ranked a very respectable eighth for goals conceded from his appointment onwards in 2021/22. Everton, meanwhile, were sluggish in attack against Chelsea and will once again be without the influential Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m).

DEFENDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

95 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Evasivo
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    TC Haaland anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Has everyone forgotten that whole thing about Haaland not being pushed too hard? Isn't there a reasonable possibility that he'd be benched for an easier fixture like this?

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        19 mins ago

        He’s got a week either side of this fixture. He has to be able to handle one game a week - I think that’ll probably kick in in a few gameweeks

        Open Controls
      2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Don't over think it Teddy Bear.

        Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Well Pep did say these weeks would be when he reaches his best fitness levels, he played 90mins against Liverpool and played just under 80 against West Ham. The weather conditions would be my bigger worry

        Open Controls
      4. NorCal Villan
          14 mins ago

          Why talk opponents out of making mistakes?

          Open Controls
          1. teddy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            11 mins ago

            Maybe I'm talking them into one...

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                5 mins ago

                Yeah, that must be what it is

                Open Controls
      5. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        36 mins ago

        I have KDH, Solanke and Dunk on my bench. Currently in that order: KSD but I'm unsure. Should Dunk be higher up perhaps?

        Open Controls
        1. Reinhold
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Wow, that is some bench. What's your team?

          Open Controls
          1. teddy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Mendy
            Robbo Trippier Gabriel Cash
            KDB(c) Salah Mount ASM
            Jesus Mbuemo

            Ward KDH Solanke Dunk

            Open Controls
        2. MyNameIsBigManRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          16 mins ago

          I’d move Dunk up one. Especially based on Solanke’s position in the Villa game

          Open Controls
          1. teddy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            13 mins ago

            Good point. I think I've only not put Solanke last because of how satisfying it would to bank if he does score.

            Open Controls
            1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              8 mins ago

              I disagree with my initial post actually having thought about it a bit more - I’d swap Dunk and KDH (I’m just basing on points expectations for each but this works well for you in terms of keeping Solanke where you had him too)

              Open Controls
      6. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        I think the question which is going to be as most again in GW3...

        1. Neto
        2, Bailey
        3. Andreas

        Open Controls
        1. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          And what's your answer?

          I'd bench Bailey, and Neto if that was the question.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            I don't own them.

            Open Controls
            1. teddy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              14 mins ago

              Snog, marry, avoid?

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                13 mins ago

                That is literally every question this site.

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  '''on'

                  Open Controls
              2. Geordie Bob
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                Avoid City mids apart from KDB.,

                Open Controls
                1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                  • 5 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  It's not that simple

                  Open Controls
                  1. Geordie Bob
                    • 8 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Come on mate. Talk to me. What’s your issue with this simple plan?

                    Open Controls
                    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                      • 5 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Risk reward strategy.
                      It's like getting on Bitcoin before it became a thing.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Geordie Bob
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Understand mate. No one has cracked Pep roulette. Just avoid unless you think you can beat the roulette.

                        Open Controls
                    2. POGON 1948
                        3 mins ago

                        the issue is grealish is really sexy so i want him in my team

                        Open Controls
                        1. Freshy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          just now

                          His look was popular for girls in the 60's

                          Open Controls
        2. swisstime
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          Start James or White?

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            Blue

            Open Controls
          2. MyNameIsBigManRedro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            17 mins ago

            James

            Open Controls
          3. teddy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            16 mins ago

            I think White. Better CS chance. Currently slightly higher bench risk for White I'd say.

            Open Controls
          4. Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            James

            Open Controls
        3. Randaxus
          • 1 Year
          24 mins ago

          RMT thought experiment wildcard no Salah

          Mendy

          TAA/Cancelo/James/Saliba
          Saka/Kulusevski/Diaz
          Haaland/Jesus/Núñez

          Ward/Andreas/Dasilva/Williams

          Open Controls
        4. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          Who would you start out of Trippier and James?

          Open Controls
          1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            21 mins ago

            James

            Open Controls
          2. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            20 mins ago

            James

            Open Controls
          3. NorCal Villan
              19 mins ago

              Ric Flair

              Open Controls
            • Drip Doctor
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              18 mins ago

              Interesting, I can't see Spurs not scoring.

              Open Controls
              1. Randaxus
                • 1 Year
                18 mins ago

                Spurs have two world class strikers, they can score against any team in the world.

                Open Controls
              2. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                17 mins ago

                James could also score, that is why you own him.

                Open Controls
                1. Drip Doctor
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  So could Trippier tbf.

                  Open Controls
                  1. teddy.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    So... Play both?

                    Open Controls
                  2. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    That is right, both can score! And your point? Leave 6m on the bench?

                    Open Controls
              3. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                8 mins ago

                Probably bench James thenate. Not sure you need us

                Open Controls
                1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  8 mins ago

                  *then mate

                  Open Controls
                2. POGON 1948
                    just now

                    man like James Thenate

                    Open Controls
              4. teddy.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                16 mins ago

                Trippier I reckon

                Open Controls
            • zeslinguer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              I made a throwaway comment on here earlier saying if you aren't gonna captain Haaland this week you might as well sell him and spread the value. My thinking is that the premiums represent bad value unless you captain them and if you don't captain Haaland this week you're probably not gonna captain him at all. Like you could go two 5.5 mids and Haaland or two 8 mids and Mitro and I reckon the latter scores higher over the season, even if Haaland scores 200+ point this season which I think he will. Does make sense or am I thinking about this wrong?

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                10 mins ago

                Just get Salah and Halaand, cap who you you feel is going to have a better day and roll.

                Open Controls
                1. zeslinguer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  that's not what I'm saying, I have both and intend to captain both, I'm saying if I didn't intend to captain Haaland, would there be a point in having him

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I am just saying, don't try to complicate the issue.

                    Open Controls
                    1. zeslinguer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      where's the fun in that?

                      Open Controls
              2. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                10 mins ago

                maybe it makes sense - but then what do you really do?
                -4 to move Haaland + cheap > 2x goods
                then if you want him back it's another -4 to do it.

                either you're set up with 2x premiums for rotating captain options, or you're set up with 1.

                jumping back and forth with hits seems like a bad idea.

                Open Controls
                1. zeslinguer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  I agree, maybe it would be better to say if you didn't intend to captain Haaland vs Bournemouth then it wasn't worth picking him? I'm just thinking more is my way of thinking about value correct or am I missing something

                  Open Controls
              3. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                10 mins ago

                No, it does make a bit of sense - I think it would make more sense if Salah had a tougher fixture though. I think there could be people holding both that would maybe captain Salah this week but still captain Haaland some weeks

                Open Controls
              4. NorCal Villan
                  just now

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
              5. PartyTime
                • 1 Year
                16 mins ago

                Díaz Owners, keep or sell?

                Open Controls
                1. POGON 1948
                    11 mins ago

                    keep till gw7 unless a considerably better option emerges

                    Open Controls
                    1. PartyTime
                      • 1 Year
                      4 mins ago

                      You gotta monitor Jota. Should be back before gw 7.

                      Open Controls
                      1. RogDog_jimmy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        3 mins ago

                        No idea why you would sell him at the moment.

                        Jota ain't back yet and no time soon.

                        Open Controls
                        1. PartyTime
                          • 1 Year
                          1 min ago

                          Not selling yet. Just want to know what fellow owners are doing but if he disappoints vs Palace. I will.

                          Open Controls
                          1. RogDog_jimmy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            I'll worry about it then.
                            I can see myself rearranging a bit to get Jesus or Nunez in maybe.

                            But we've had 90 minutes of footy.

                            Open Controls
                  • MyNameIsBigManRedro
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    8 mins ago

                    Easy keep for me

                    Open Controls
                    1. PartyTime
                      • 1 Year
                      3 mins ago

                      Yeah, he has to score this time around, no time for cross bar challenge.

                      Open Controls
                      1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        1 min ago

                        Haha, true. I’m not holding on because he’s *this* close every week. Not when we’re missing out on other enticing Pool assets

                        Open Controls
                  • zeslinguer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    100% hold this week but I'd have an eye on Darwin

                    Open Controls
                    1. PartyTime
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Same

                      Open Controls
                2. Lignja
                  • 5 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Can i get some last advice on Doherty before he drop in price?

                  1ft 0itb

                  Ramsdale
                  Taa, Cancelo, James, Doherty
                  Salah, Bailey, Martineli
                  Haaland, Jesus, Darwin

                  Ward, Andreas, Dasilva, Wiliams

                  Open Controls
                  1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    5 mins ago

                    I really don’t see him starting this week. I’d bench him and then deal with him next week with 2 fts

                    Open Controls
                  2. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    4 mins ago

                    If you're worried then move to another 5.0 def.

                    Cucarella, Ake, Walker all good options for me.
                    (Gabriel, Zinchenko too but you have 3x Arsenal)

                    Probably do the City one with Walker myself.

                    Makes sense to move Doherty now - drop risk + tough fixture.

                    Open Controls
                  3. POGON 1948
                      1 min ago

                      think its only a matter of time til Emerson pisses off Conte again but for now not worth owning imo

                      Open Controls
                  4. ZiZou10
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Pointless capping the subs value, we’re not going to get any expert insight, just the same fodder. Maybe under £5.5m or less than 10% ownership for a differential would have been better use of those slots. Look forward to seeing Ward, Williams, Periera and Greenwood for the next 36 picks.

                    Open Controls
                    1. blauriecon
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      I always used the subs as indicators of who to start if they were in my team, now I ignore them.

                      Open Controls
                  5. The Red Devil
                    • 7 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Surely cancelo is worth a hit right? He was so good, despite a YC, scary not owning him

                    Open Controls
                    1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      6 mins ago

                      Depends what you’re hitting from. I’d fully expect a CS and wouldn’t be surprised with an attacking return so maybe

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Red Devil
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        I have Walker bdw
                        Move is
                        Son + White -> Martinelli + Cancelo
                        Went a bit differential with son, but feel like I should rectify my mistake at the earliest

                        Open Controls
                        1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 mins ago

                          I like that. Lost Son for KDB myself.

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Red Devil
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            That was something I was considering, but surely cancelo & martinelli are bigger priority

                            Open Controls
                    2. Geordie Bob
                      • 8 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      You’ve made a mistake not owning a 200 point player who cost £7m. Have a word with yaself and correct the error.

                      Open Controls
                      1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        1 min ago

                        And Geordie Bob knows about mistakes.

                        Open Controls
                      2. The Red Devil
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Thought I'll get away with just w

                        Open Controls
                      3. The Red Devil
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Thought I'll get away with just Walker

                        Open Controls
                    3. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                      • 5 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      It is mildly scary not owning him but the funds saved will make you shite yourself with the attackers you don't own.
                      All relative.

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Red Devil
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Went threemium GW1 but without James or cancelo, so have to take a hit or two to shift funds from midfield to defence

                        Open Controls
                      2. Geordie Bob
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Surely a 200 point player for £7m is a no brainer?

                        Open Controls
                    4. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Yes and if does not work out then easy downgrade to any defender of your choice. Plus cash in the bank

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Red Devil
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        True
                        Looks like son + white -> martinelli+ cancelo
                        It is

                        Open Controls
                  6. g40steve
                    • 4 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Dennis price announcement yet?

                    Open Controls
                  7. Count of Monte Hristo
                    • 9 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    If you don’t own Son l, can you see yourself bringing him in this season with Kulusevski being the asset he is?

                    Open Controls
                    1. zeslinguer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      don't think I'd move off Salah and Haaland unless there are injuries. Kulu form wouldn't come into my thinking

                      Open Controls
                      1. g40steve
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Got all three.

                        Open Controls
                    2. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 min ago

                      Yeah, I really rate Kulu but Son’s another level - if I want a Spurs player to potentially captain for some weeks I wouldn’t rule him out (already him for one GW)

                      Open Controls
                    3. g40steve
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Awaits the first Son brace for everyone to forget Kulu

                      Open Controls
                    4. POGON 1948
                        just now

                        yeah once TV goes up and threemium is viable I'm getting him in, for now sitting on Salah+Haaland

                        Open Controls
                    5. BlzE_94
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      What's the best way of getting Cancelo into this team?

                      Sanchez
                      TAA James Walker Saliba
                      Salah Kulusevski Martinelli
                      Haaland Darwin Jesus

                      Ward Andreas Dasilva Patterson

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.