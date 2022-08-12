FPL Gameweek 2 Scout Picks: Haaland and Darwin selected up top

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 2 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

The final selection is partly based on the Scout Squad consensus picks but budgetary constraints and injury updates from the pre-match press conferences are all factored in, too.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

GOALKEEPER

Despite underwhelming last time out, Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) was selected by all four of our Scout Squad panel ahead of his home meeting with Everton. Aston Villa conceded two goals from set-plays at Bournemouth in Gameweek 1, but under Steven Gerrard, have largely been a decent defensive unit. Indeed, they ranked a very respectable eighth for goals conceded from his appointment onwards in 2021/22. Everton, meanwhile, were sluggish in attack against Chelsea and will once again be without the influential Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m).

DEFENDERS

